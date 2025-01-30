High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Jan. 29

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 5:54AM
ALPINE SKIING • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Buck Hill

• Blake 548, Breck 474, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 470. Medalist: Caden Burns, St. Paul Academy, 41.16.

ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Buck Hill

• Blake 517, Breck 503, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 482. Medalist: Sophia Wenberg, St. Paul Academy, 44.06.

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hmong Academy 86, AFSA 9

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Camden 63, Edison 49

• South 68, Southwest 64

• Washburn 86, Roosevelt 64

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 87, Brooklyn Center 43

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 95, Burnsville 86

• Mpls. North 92, Holy Family 77

• Prairie Seeds 47, Lincoln International 36

• Twin Cities Academy 66, Mounds Park Academy 58

MINNESOTA

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 78, Cass Lake-Bena 68

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

TRI-METRO

• Visitation 56, Richfield 43

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 59, Mpls. Edison 34

• Duluth East 49, Mpls. Southwest 46

• Eden Prairie 82, Waconia 52

• ISM/Chesterton 39, Math & Science 26

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park 116.875, Coon Rapids 97.9. All-around: Keelie Kunzman, Champlin Park, 30.775.

• Elk River 141.675, Osseo 127.9. All-around: Ally Rekstad, Elk River, 35.875.

• Osseo 127.9, Coon Rapids 97.9. All-around: Ella Hagelin, Osseo, 34.425.

HOCKEY • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 6, Simley 4

• Hastings 5, Rochester Mayo 4

• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Bloomington Kennedy 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

LAKE

• Buffalo 2, Wayzata 1, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minnetonka 4, Stillwater 1

MINNESOTA

• Superior (Wis.) 5, Duluth 2

WRESTLING • BOYS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 54, Harding 23

• Humboldt 48, Como Park 21

• Johnson 46, Washington 24

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Byron 48, St. Croix Lutheran 20

• South St. Paul 42, Byron 24

• South St. Paul 60, St. Croix Lutheran 15

• St. Paul Highland Park 61, Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy 9

• St. Paul Highland Park 68, Mpls. Southwest 6

WRESTLING • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• South St. Paul 42, Byron 18

• South St. Paul 28, St. Croix Lutheran 15

• St. Croix Lutheran 28, Byron 24

