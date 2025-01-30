Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Buck Hill
• Blake 548, Breck 474, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 470. Medalist: Caden Burns, St. Paul Academy, 41.16.
ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Buck Hill
• Blake 517, Breck 503, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 482. Medalist: Sophia Wenberg, St. Paul Academy, 44.06.
BASKETBALL • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hmong Academy 86, AFSA 9
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Camden 63, Edison 49
• South 68, Southwest 64
• Washburn 86, Roosevelt 64
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 87, Brooklyn Center 43
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 95, Burnsville 86
• Mpls. North 92, Holy Family 77
• Prairie Seeds 47, Lincoln International 36
• Twin Cities Academy 66, Mounds Park Academy 58
MINNESOTA
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 78, Cass Lake-Bena 68
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
TRI-METRO
• Visitation 56, Richfield 43
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 59, Mpls. Edison 34
• Duluth East 49, Mpls. Southwest 46
• Eden Prairie 82, Waconia 52
• ISM/Chesterton 39, Math & Science 26
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 116.875, Coon Rapids 97.9. All-around: Keelie Kunzman, Champlin Park, 30.775.
• Elk River 141.675, Osseo 127.9. All-around: Ally Rekstad, Elk River, 35.875.
• Osseo 127.9, Coon Rapids 97.9. All-around: Ella Hagelin, Osseo, 34.425.
HOCKEY • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 6, Simley 4
• Hastings 5, Rochester Mayo 4
• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Bloomington Kennedy 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
LAKE
• Buffalo 2, Wayzata 1, OT
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnetonka 4, Stillwater 1
MINNESOTA
• Superior (Wis.) 5, Duluth 2
WRESTLING • BOYS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 54, Harding 23
• Humboldt 48, Como Park 21
• Johnson 46, Washington 24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Byron 48, St. Croix Lutheran 20
• South St. Paul 42, Byron 24
• South St. Paul 60, St. Croix Lutheran 15
• St. Paul Highland Park 61, Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy 9
• St. Paul Highland Park 68, Mpls. Southwest 6
WRESTLING • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• South St. Paul 42, Byron 18
• South St. Paul 28, St. Croix Lutheran 15
• St. Croix Lutheran 28, Byron 24
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.