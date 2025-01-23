High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Jan. 22

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 6:01AM
St. Michael-Albertville’s Abby Hoselton drives to the basket as Maple Grove guard Lexi Hanna defends during a recent girls basketball game. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ALPINE SKIING • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Buck Hill

• Blake 539, St. Paul Academy 472, Breck 467. Medalist: Caden Burns, St. Paul Academy, 40.30.

ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Buck Hill

• Blake 503, Breck 491.5, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 484.5. Medalist: Vivien Pihlstrom, Blake, 45.16.

BASKETBALL • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 108, Edison 57

• Roosevelt 79, South 70

• Southwest 65, Washburn 62

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Park Center 88, Coon Rapids 73

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 76, Como Park 70

• Highland Park 98, Washington 51

TRI-METRO

• Fridley 70, Holy Angels 65

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87

• Hope Academy 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

• St. Paul Academy 108, AFSA 21

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 75, Totino-Grace 54

• Park Center 89, Coon Rapids 67

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 47, Apple Valley 11

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 83, Harding 15

• Wash./Johnson 49, Highland Park 16

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 71, Fridley 50

• Richfield 73, St. Anthony 68

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Cooper 39, St. Paul Central 36

• Shakopee 60, Edina 49

• St. Paul Humboldt 34, ISM/Chesterton 29

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East 60, Grand Rapids 43

• Duluth Marshall 69, Proctor 45

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 60, Cass Lake-Bena 57

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• Simley 132.95, Tartan 119.475. All-around: Lucy Penttila, Simley, 35.875.

HOCKEY • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Rosemount 6, Eastview 3

• Holy Angels 4, Wayzata 1

• Mahtomedi 7, Chaska 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Princeton 5

HOCKEY • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 5, Lakeville North 0

MINNESOTA

• North Shore 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

NORDIC SKIING • BOYS

METRO WEST

At Hyland Park Reserve

• Orono 159, Bloomington 151, St. Louis Park 126, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 113, Chaska/Chanhassen and DeLaSalle 111, Richfield 93.

NORDIC SKIING • GIRLS

METRO WEST

At Hyland Park Reserve

• St. Louis Park 160, Chaska/Chanhassen and Bloomington 145, Orono 86, Richfield 58, DeLaSalle 50, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 39

