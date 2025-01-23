Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Buck Hill
• Blake 539, St. Paul Academy 472, Breck 467. Medalist: Caden Burns, St. Paul Academy, 40.30.
ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Buck Hill
• Blake 503, Breck 491.5, Mound Westonka/Providence Academy 484.5. Medalist: Vivien Pihlstrom, Blake, 45.16.
BASKETBALL • BOYS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 108, Edison 57
• Roosevelt 79, South 70
• Southwest 65, Washburn 62
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Park Center 88, Coon Rapids 73
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 76, Como Park 70
• Highland Park 98, Washington 51
TRI-METRO
• Fridley 70, Holy Angels 65
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87
• Hope Academy 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
• St. Paul Academy 108, AFSA 21
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 75, Totino-Grace 54
• Park Center 89, Coon Rapids 67
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 47, Apple Valley 11
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 83, Harding 15
• Wash./Johnson 49, Highland Park 16
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 71, Fridley 50
• Richfield 73, St. Anthony 68
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cooper 39, St. Paul Central 36
• Shakopee 60, Edina 49
• St. Paul Humboldt 34, ISM/Chesterton 29
MINNESOTA
• Duluth East 60, Grand Rapids 43
• Duluth Marshall 69, Proctor 45
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 60, Cass Lake-Bena 57
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Simley 132.95, Tartan 119.475. All-around: Lucy Penttila, Simley, 35.875.
HOCKEY • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Rosemount 6, Eastview 3
• Holy Angels 4, Wayzata 1
• Mahtomedi 7, Chaska 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Princeton 5
HOCKEY • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 5, Lakeville North 0
MINNESOTA
• North Shore 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
NORDIC SKIING • BOYS
METRO WEST
At Hyland Park Reserve
• Orono 159, Bloomington 151, St. Louis Park 126, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 113, Chaska/Chanhassen and DeLaSalle 111, Richfield 93.
NORDIC SKIING • GIRLS
METRO WEST
At Hyland Park Reserve
• St. Louis Park 160, Chaska/Chanhassen and Bloomington 145, Orono 86, Richfield 58, DeLaSalle 50, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 39
