High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 5

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 5:52AM
Woodbury swimmers warm up for the meet with Irondale at Woodbury High School on Jan. 21. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

LAKE

• Hopkins 74, Eden Prairie 64

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 67, South 53

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 69, Elk River 54

• Armstrong 105, Coon Rapids 86

• Champlin Park 104, Blaine 97

• Maple Grove 78, Andover 54

• Park Center 88, Rogers 60

• Totino-Grace 75, Centennial 42

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 94, Washington 40

• Johnson 69, Harding 51

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 75, Brooklyn Center 53

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minn. Transitions 42, Ubah Academy 35

• Mpls. Southwest 62, Roseville 57

• Nova Classical 58, Math & Science 41

• White Bear Lake 82, Spring Lake Park 77

• Woodbury 56, Eastview 54\

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 65, Coon Rapids 52

• Blaine 56, Champlin Park 44

• Centennial 60, Totino-Grace 59

• Elk River 53, Anoka 47

• Maple Grove 82, Andover 45

• Rogers 74, Park Center 60

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mounds View 55, Osseo 50

• Nova Classical 47, St. Paul Humboldt 20

• Park of C.G. 49, Burnsville 45

• St. Croix Prep 76, St. Paul Como Park 69

• United Christian 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 12

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 125.475, Central 121.225, Johnson 94.725. All-around: Josie Hodson, Highland Park, 31.775

HOCKEY • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Eagan 1

• Holy Angels 10, Bloomington Kennedy 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Farmington 6, South Central 0

• Lakeville South 10, Rochester Century/JM 1

• Mankato East 4, Owatonna 3

• Northfield 3, Rochester Mayo 0

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Eagan 2

• Eastview 4, Apple Valley 1

• Park of Cottage Grove 6, Lakeville North 0

• Rosemount 4, Hastings 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Winona 14, Red Wing 2

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Delano/Rockford 8, Pine City 5

• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0

