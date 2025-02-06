Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 5
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
LAKE
• Hopkins 74, Eden Prairie 64
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 67, South 53
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 69, Elk River 54
• Armstrong 105, Coon Rapids 86
• Champlin Park 104, Blaine 97
• Maple Grove 78, Andover 54
• Park Center 88, Rogers 60
• Totino-Grace 75, Centennial 42
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 94, Washington 40
• Johnson 69, Harding 51
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 75, Brooklyn Center 53
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minn. Transitions 42, Ubah Academy 35
• Mpls. Southwest 62, Roseville 57
• Nova Classical 58, Math & Science 41
• White Bear Lake 82, Spring Lake Park 77
• Woodbury 56, Eastview 54\
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 65, Coon Rapids 52
• Blaine 56, Champlin Park 44
• Centennial 60, Totino-Grace 59
• Elk River 53, Anoka 47
• Maple Grove 82, Andover 45
• Rogers 74, Park Center 60
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mounds View 55, Osseo 50
• Nova Classical 47, St. Paul Humboldt 20
• Park of C.G. 49, Burnsville 45
• St. Croix Prep 76, St. Paul Como Park 69
• United Christian 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 12
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 125.475, Central 121.225, Johnson 94.725. All-around: Josie Hodson, Highland Park, 31.775
HOCKEY • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Eagan 1
• Holy Angels 10, Bloomington Kennedy 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Farmington 6, South Central 0
• Lakeville South 10, Rochester Century/JM 1
• Mankato East 4, Owatonna 3
• Northfield 3, Rochester Mayo 0
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Eagan 2
• Eastview 4, Apple Valley 1
• Park of Cottage Grove 6, Lakeville North 0
• Rosemount 4, Hastings 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Winona 14, Red Wing 2
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Delano/Rockford 8, Pine City 5
• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0
