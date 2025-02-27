Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• South Suburban 5, St. Paul Humboldt 2
BASKETBALL • BOYS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 81, North 68
• Southwest 64, South 59
• Washburn 77, Camden 66
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hmong Academy 55, Lincoln Interernational 50
• Math & Science 71, North Lakes 55
• North St. Paul 77, Columbia Heights 41
• St. Paul Como Park 86, Mpls. Edison 48
• St. Paul Humboldt 91, Community of Peace 54
• SW Christian 67, Blake 52
• Nova Classical 78, LILA 39
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Farmington 71, New Prague 64
• Lakeville North 71, Rochester Century 38
• Owatonna 42, Lakeville South 38
• Rochester Mayo 58, Rochester John Marshall 40
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Chaska 74, Chanhassen 62
• Minnetonka 78, Waconia 36
• Prior Lake 74, Shakopee 23
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Eagan 72, Burnsville 57
• Hastings 58, Park of C.G. 42
• Rosemount 85, Bloom. Jeff. 41
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Roseville 61, Woodbury 42
• Stillwater 61, St. Paul Central 26
• White Bear Lake 62, Tartan 39
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Armstrong 56, Mpls. Washburn 45
• Edina 72, Mpls. Southwest 38
• Hopkins 94, St. Louis Park 29
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Andover 62, Blaine 57, OT
• Centennial 64, Duluth East 42
• Forest Lake 62, Cambridge-Isanti 52
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Brainerd 67, Moorhead 53
• Elk River 58, Rogers 49
• Sartell 66, Buffalo 61
• St. Michael-Albertville 65, Bemidji 41
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 69, Winona 36
• Northfield 68, Austin 57
• Red Wing 45, Faribault 30
• Stewartville 60, Kasson-Mantorville 53
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Mankato West 57, Mankato East 44
• New Ulm 87, Worthington 42
• St. Peter 80, Hutchinson 57
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Cretin-D.H. 82, St. Paul High. Park 14
• South St. Paul 51, Mpls. South 34
• St. Paul Como Park 61, Simley 21
• Two Rivers 95, Mpls. Roosevelt 15
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• DeLaSalle 88, Mpls. Edison 13
• Hill-Murray 81, Mpls. Camden 36
• Mahtomedi 69, North St. Paul 42
• St. Anthony 68, Blake 45
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 96, Mound Westonka 42
• Delano 74, Bloomington Kennedy 38
• Orono 77, Cooper 16
• Richfield 66, Holy Angels 52
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Cloquet 67, Grand Rapids 48
• Hermantown 68, Duluth Denfeld 33
• North Branch 60, Chisago Lakes 45
• Rock Ridge 92, Hibbing 22
HOCKEY • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Hill-Murray 10, Roseville 0
• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 0
Section 6 • championship
• Edina 4, Wayzata 1
Section 8 • championship
• Moorhead 8, Bemidji 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Northfield 2, Rochester Lourdes 0
Section 2 • championship
• Orono 4, Minneapolis 3
Section 3 • championship
• Luverne 3, Mankato West 2, 2 OT
Section 5 • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Monticello 0
Section 7 • championship
• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3
Mason West scored two goals for the Hornets, who will return to Xcel Energy Center for the fourth straight year.