High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 26

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 27, 2025 at 5:47AM
ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY

METROPOLITAN AREA

• South Suburban 5, St. Paul Humboldt 2

BASKETBALL • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 81, North 68

• Southwest 64, South 59

• Washburn 77, Camden 66

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy 55, Lincoln Interernational 50

• Math & Science 71, North Lakes 55

• North St. Paul 77, Columbia Heights 41

• St. Paul Como Park 86, Mpls. Edison 48

• St. Paul Humboldt 91, Community of Peace 54

• SW Christian 67, Blake 52

• Nova Classical 78, LILA 39

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Farmington 71, New Prague 64

• Lakeville North 71, Rochester Century 38

• Owatonna 42, Lakeville South 38

• Rochester Mayo 58, Rochester John Marshall 40

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Chaska 74, Chanhassen 62

• Minnetonka 78, Waconia 36

• Prior Lake 74, Shakopee 23

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Eagan 72, Burnsville 57

• Hastings 58, Park of C.G. 42

• Rosemount 85, Bloom. Jeff. 41

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• Roseville 61, Woodbury 42

• Stillwater 61, St. Paul Central 26

• White Bear Lake 62, Tartan 39

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Armstrong 56, Mpls. Washburn 45

• Edina 72, Mpls. Southwest 38

• Hopkins 94, St. Louis Park 29

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Andover 62, Blaine 57, OT

• Centennial 64, Duluth East 42

• Forest Lake 62, Cambridge-Isanti 52

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Brainerd 67, Moorhead 53

• Elk River 58, Rogers 49

• Sartell 66, Buffalo 61

• St. Michael-Albertville 65, Bemidji 41

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Byron 69, Winona 36

• Northfield 68, Austin 57

• Red Wing 45, Faribault 30

• Stewartville 60, Kasson-Mantorville 53

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Mankato West 57, Mankato East 44

• New Ulm 87, Worthington 42

• St. Peter 80, Hutchinson 57

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Cretin-D.H. 82, St. Paul High. Park 14

• South St. Paul 51, Mpls. South 34

• St. Paul Como Park 61, Simley 21

• Two Rivers 95, Mpls. Roosevelt 15

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• DeLaSalle 88, Mpls. Edison 13

• Hill-Murray 81, Mpls. Camden 36

• Mahtomedi 69, North St. Paul 42

• St. Anthony 68, Blake 45

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 96, Mound Westonka 42

• Delano 74, Bloomington Kennedy 38

• Orono 77, Cooper 16

• Richfield 66, Holy Angels 52

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Cloquet 67, Grand Rapids 48

• Hermantown 68, Duluth Denfeld 33

• North Branch 60, Chisago Lakes 45

• Rock Ridge 92, Hibbing 22

HOCKEY • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Hill-Murray 10, Roseville 0

• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 0

Section 6 • championship

• Edina 4, Wayzata 1

Section 8 • championship

• Moorhead 8, Bemidji 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Northfield 2, Rochester Lourdes 0

Section 2 • championship

• Orono 4, Minneapolis 3

Section 3 • championship

• Luverne 3, Mankato West 2, 2 OT

Section 5 • championship

• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Monticello 0

Section 7 • championship

• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3

