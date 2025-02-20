High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 19

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 4:55AM
UM Gophers basketball team opened their season with a skills and scrimmage session Friday night. Andre Hollins headed for the rim in the dunk contest.
Wednesday

Basketball • Boys

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 71, Washburn 69

• Southwest 79, Edison 38

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 82, Armstrong 55

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 80, Harding 48

• Como Park 89, Washington 53

• Johnson 73, Humboldt 64

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 72, Bloom. Kennedy 49

• Fridley 78, Brooklyn Center 37

• Holy Angels 84, Richfield 79

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 70, Mound Westonka 66

• Breck 66, Holy Family 62

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 66, Community of Peace 63

• Hmong Academy 61, Lincoln International 49

• Mpls. Roosevelt 68, Mounds Park Acad. 39

• Mpls. South 92, St. Paul High. Park 71

• Providence Academy 63, Maranatha Christian 58

• Wayzata 110, East Ridge 80

Basketball • Girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 79, St. Paul Academy 32

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 74, Park Center 32

• Elk River 68, Osseo 64

• Maple Grove 100, Armstrong 26

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 72, Bloomington Kennedy 32

• Holy Angels 65, Richfield 57

• Visitation 74, Fridley 66

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Rockford 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 77, Centennial 58

• Park of C.G. 67, North St. Paul 47

• United Christian 60, St. Croix Lutheran 46

• St. Croix Prep 70, Breck 34

• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 48, CHOF 41

MINNESOTA

• Milaca 72, Albany 53

• Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 47

Hockey • Boys

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 1

• Minneapolis 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

• Orono 6, Hutchinson 2

• Providence Academy 5, Breck 2

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 13, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• Simley 3, St. Paul Academy 1

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Pine City 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Hockey • Girls

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Dodge County 2, River Lakes 0

• Holy Angels 2, Proctor/Hermantown 0

• Orono 9, Fergus Falls 0

• Warroad 4, Marshall 0

Swimming • Boys

TWIN CITIES MEET

• Mpls. Southwest 107, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 69

Star Tribune staff

