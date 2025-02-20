Wednesday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 71, Washburn 69
• Southwest 79, Edison 38
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 82, Armstrong 55
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 80, Harding 48
• Como Park 89, Washington 53
• Johnson 73, Humboldt 64
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 72, Bloom. Kennedy 49
• Fridley 78, Brooklyn Center 37
• Holy Angels 84, Richfield 79
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 70, Mound Westonka 66
• Breck 66, Holy Family 62
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 66, Community of Peace 63
• Hmong Academy 61, Lincoln International 49
• Mpls. Roosevelt 68, Mounds Park Acad. 39
• Mpls. South 92, St. Paul High. Park 71
• Providence Academy 63, Maranatha Christian 58
• Wayzata 110, East Ridge 80
Basketball • Girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 79, St. Paul Academy 32
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 74, Park Center 32
• Elk River 68, Osseo 64
• Maple Grove 100, Armstrong 26
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 72, Bloomington Kennedy 32
• Holy Angels 65, Richfield 57
• Visitation 74, Fridley 66
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Rockford 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 77, Centennial 58
• Park of C.G. 67, North St. Paul 47
• United Christian 60, St. Croix Lutheran 46
• St. Croix Prep 70, Breck 34
• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 48, CHOF 41
MINNESOTA
• Milaca 72, Albany 53
• Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 47
Hockey • Boys
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 1
• Minneapolis 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
• Orono 6, Hutchinson 2
• Providence Academy 5, Breck 2
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 13, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• Simley 3, St. Paul Academy 1
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Pine City 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Hockey • Girls
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Dodge County 2, River Lakes 0
• Holy Angels 2, Proctor/Hermantown 0
• Orono 9, Fergus Falls 0
• Warroad 4, Marshall 0
Swimming • Boys
TWIN CITIES MEET
• Mpls. Southwest 107, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 69
Livestream at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com: Second-seed Lakeville North hosts seventh-seed Rochester Mayo for the right to advance in the Class 2A, Section 1 playoffs.