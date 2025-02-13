Wednesday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 12
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
METRO EAST
• Hastings 70, North St. Paul 68
• Mahtomedi 55, St. Thomas Academy 54
• Tartan 76, Hill-Murray 44
• Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 59
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 96, Camden 60
• South 81, Roosevelt 73
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 60, Anoka 51
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Roseville 74
• East Ridge 72, Park of C.G. 58
• Mounds View 72, White Bear Lake 61
• Stillwater 55, Irondale 52
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 72, Minneapolis Washburn 58
• Exploration 66, Minn. Transitions 55
• Hiawatha Coll. 77, Mpls. Edison 35
• Legacy Christian 78, Melrose 76, OT
Basketball • Girls
METRO EAST
• Hastings 80, North St. Paul 41
• Hill-Murray 73, Tartan 45
• Two Rivers 68, South St. Paul 34
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 66, Roseville 63
• East Ridge 54, Park of C.G. 19
• Stillwater 67, Irondale 27
• White Bear Lake 66, Mounds View 42
METROPOLTIAN AREA
• Armstrong 58, Mpls. Southwest 43
• Mayer Lutheran 67, Holy Family 47
Hockey • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Holy Angels 9, Armstrong/Cooper 1
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1
Hockey • Girls
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • championship
• Rosemount 1, Eastview 0
Section 6 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Wayzata 2
• Edina 9, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1
Section 8 • championship
• Moorhead 6, Roseau 1
CLASS 1A
Section 5 • championship
• Orono 6, Mound Westonka/SWC 4
Section 7 • championship
• Proctor/Hermantown 6, Rock Ridge 1
Nordic Skiing • Boys
STATE MEET
At Giants Ridge
Team sprint relay
• St. Paul Central (Edward Brandt/William Poppleton), 13:40.32
• Ely (Oliver Hohens/Eli Olson), 13:40.54
• Orono/Delano (Walter Holmes/Johnny DiPrima), 13:58.08
• Wayzata (James Caine/Connor Viera), 14:06.46
• Mpls. Washburn (Wells Darst Rice/Alex Manson) 14:16.33
• St. Paul Highland Park (Cooper Foss/Aidan Guiney), 14:36.60
• Duluth East (Soren Hanhan/Benjamin Pilate), 14:36.93
• Irondale (Erik Olson/Luke O’Rourke), 14:46.44
Nordic Skiing • Girls
STATE MEET
At Giants Ridge
Team Sprint Relay
• St. Paul Academy (Maren Overgaard/Inga Wing), 16:16.23
• Proctor/Hermantown (Campbell Amun/Nene Sclisizzo), 16:44.59
• St. Paul Highland Park (Addie Corbett/Ingrid Haaland), 16:51.06
• Mpls. Southwest (Keira Dahlquist/Ella Makosky), 16:57.09
• Coon Rapids (Ruby Demmer/Bethany Law), 17:00.74
• Mpls. Washburn (Nell Gardner/Eve Gardner), 17:03.53
• Duluth East (Edie Broadmoore/Sasha Wahman), 17:04.33
• Stillwater (Greta Widenbrandt/Ada Burns), 17:05.14
