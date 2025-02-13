High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 12

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 5:06AM
UM Gophers basketball team opened their season with a skills and scrimmage session Friday night. Andre Hollins headed for the rim in the dunk contest.
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 12 (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wednesday

Basketball • Boys

METRO EAST

• Hastings 70, North St. Paul 68

• Mahtomedi 55, St. Thomas Academy 54

• Tartan 76, Hill-Murray 44

• Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 59

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 96, Camden 60

• South 81, Roosevelt 73

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 60, Anoka 51

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Roseville 74

• East Ridge 72, Park of C.G. 58

• Mounds View 72, White Bear Lake 61

• Stillwater 55, Irondale 52

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 72, Minneapolis Washburn 58

• Exploration 66, Minn. Transitions 55

• Hiawatha Coll. 77, Mpls. Edison 35

• Legacy Christian 78, Melrose 76, OT

Basketball • Girls

METRO EAST

• Hastings 80, North St. Paul 41

• Hill-Murray 73, Tartan 45

• Two Rivers 68, South St. Paul 34

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 66, Roseville 63

• East Ridge 54, Park of C.G. 19

• Stillwater 67, Irondale 27

• White Bear Lake 66, Mounds View 42

METROPOLTIAN AREA

• Armstrong 58, Mpls. Southwest 43

• Mayer Lutheran 67, Holy Family 47

Hockey • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Holy Angels 9, Armstrong/Cooper 1

MINNESOTA

• Albert Lea 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

Hockey • Girls

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • championship

• Rosemount 1, Eastview 0

Section 6 • semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Wayzata 2

• Edina 9, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1

Section 8 • championship

• Moorhead 6, Roseau 1

CLASS 1A

Section 5 • championship

• Orono 6, Mound Westonka/SWC 4

Section 7 • championship

• Proctor/Hermantown 6, Rock Ridge 1

Nordic Skiing • Boys

STATE MEET

At Giants Ridge

Team sprint relay

• St. Paul Central (Edward Brandt/William Poppleton), 13:40.32

• Ely (Oliver Hohens/Eli Olson), 13:40.54

• Orono/Delano (Walter Holmes/Johnny DiPrima), 13:58.08

• Wayzata (James Caine/Connor Viera), 14:06.46

• Mpls. Washburn (Wells Darst Rice/Alex Manson) 14:16.33

• St. Paul Highland Park (Cooper Foss/Aidan Guiney), 14:36.60

• Duluth East (Soren Hanhan/Benjamin Pilate), 14:36.93

• Irondale (Erik Olson/Luke O’Rourke), 14:46.44

Nordic Skiing • Girls

STATE MEET

At Giants Ridge

Team Sprint Relay

• St. Paul Academy (Maren Overgaard/Inga Wing), 16:16.23

• Proctor/Hermantown (Campbell Amun/Nene Sclisizzo), 16:44.59

• St. Paul Highland Park (Addie Corbett/Ingrid Haaland), 16:51.06

• Mpls. Southwest (Keira Dahlquist/Ella Makosky), 16:57.09

• Coon Rapids (Ruby Demmer/Bethany Law), 17:00.74

• Mpls. Washburn (Nell Gardner/Eve Gardner), 17:03.53

• Duluth East (Edie Broadmoore/Sasha Wahman), 17:04.33

• Stillwater (Greta Widenbrandt/Ada Burns), 17:05.14

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, Feb. 12

UM Gophers basketball team opened their season with a skills and scrimmage session Friday night. Andre Hollins headed for the rim in the dunk contest.

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

card image

High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

card image