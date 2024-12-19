Wednesday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Dec. 18
Basketball • Boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 69, Eastview 40
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 83, East Ridge 64
• Mounds View 60, Roseville 54
• Park of C.G. 62, Irondale 51
• Stillwater 57, Forest Lake 52
• Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 58
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 72, Hill-Murray 39
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Minnetonka 53
• Mahtomedi 73, Columbia Heights 39
• Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 52
• St. Paul Humboldt 99, LILA 32
• Two Rivers 80, St. Paul Como Park 78, OT
• Ubah Academy 67, Minn. Transitions 42
Basketball • Girls
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers 57, Simley 32
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 57
• Park of C.G. 49, Irondale 34
• Roseville 42, Mounds View 36
• Stillwater 66, Forest Lake 42
• White Bear Lake 54, Woodbury 43
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Kennedy 66, Apple Valley 51
• Eden Prairie 57, Lakeville South 53
• LILA 68, St. Paul Humboldt 32
• Minnehaha Academy 87, St. Croix Lutheran 58
Gymnastics • Girls
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 114.675, Johnson 92.175. All-around: Ellie Wohlever, Central, 29.7.
Hockey • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Delano 4, Mahtomedi 1
• Minneapolis 3, Orono 3, OT
Nordic Skiing • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Battle Creek Regional Park
• St. Paul Central 479, St. Paul Highland Park 462, St. Paul Como Park 400, Parnassus Prep 359.5, Mound Westonka 329, Scott West 322, Avalon/Great River 256.5, Holy Family 249, Cooper 113, Lake City 100, Math & Science 80. Medalist (2.8k skate): Eric Anderson, Lake City, 7:24.
Nordic Skiing • Girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Battle Creek Regional Park
• St. Paul Highland Park 486, St. Paul Central 460, Math & Science 377, St. Paul Como Park 353.5, Mound Westonka 350.5, Visitation 314, Parnassus Prep 89, Cooper 63. Medalist: Hanna Koch, Highland Park, 8:01.
Swimming • Boys
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 93, Johnson 54
• Highland Park/SPA 71, Harding 19
Wrestling • Boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Coon Rapids 32, Park Center 31
• Coon Rapids 45, Totino-Grace 35
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 58, Washington 16
• Johnson 60, Central 18
