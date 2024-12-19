Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Dec. 18

High Schools

December 19, 2024
Wednesday

Basketball • Boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Shakopee 69, Eastview 40

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 83, East Ridge 64

• Mounds View 60, Roseville 54

• Park of C.G. 62, Irondale 51

• Stillwater 57, Forest Lake 52

• Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 58

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 72, Hill-Murray 39

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Minnetonka 53

• Mahtomedi 73, Columbia Heights 39

• Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 52

• St. Paul Humboldt 99, LILA 32

• Two Rivers 80, St. Paul Como Park 78, OT

• Ubah Academy 67, Minn. Transitions 42

Basketball • Girls

METRO EAST

• Two Rivers 57, Simley 32

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 57

• Park of C.G. 49, Irondale 34

• Roseville 42, Mounds View 36

• Stillwater 66, Forest Lake 42

• White Bear Lake 54, Woodbury 43

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Kennedy 66, Apple Valley 51

• Eden Prairie 57, Lakeville South 53

• LILA 68, St. Paul Humboldt 32

• Minnehaha Academy 87, St. Croix Lutheran 58

Gymnastics • Girls

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 114.675, Johnson 92.175. All-around: Ellie Wohlever, Central, 29.7.

Hockey • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Delano 4, Mahtomedi 1

• Minneapolis 3, Orono 3, OT

Nordic Skiing • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

At Battle Creek Regional Park

• St. Paul Central 479, St. Paul Highland Park 462, St. Paul Como Park 400, Parnassus Prep 359.5, Mound Westonka 329, Scott West 322, Avalon/Great River 256.5, Holy Family 249, Cooper 113, Lake City 100, Math & Science 80. Medalist (2.8k skate): Eric Anderson, Lake City, 7:24.

Nordic Skiing • Girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

At Battle Creek Regional Park

• St. Paul Highland Park 486, St. Paul Central 460, Math & Science 377, St. Paul Como Park 353.5, Mound Westonka 350.5, Visitation 314, Parnassus Prep 89, Cooper 63. Medalist: Hanna Koch, Highland Park, 8:01.

Swimming • Boys

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 93, Johnson 54

• Highland Park/SPA 71, Harding 19

Wrestling • Boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Coon Rapids 32, Park Center 31

• Coon Rapids 45, Totino-Grace 35

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 58, Washington 16

• Johnson 60, Central 18

