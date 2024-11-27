Tuesday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 63, Spring Lake Park 47
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 59, Rockford 57
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cambridge-Isanti 68, Duluth East 51
• Columbia Heights 53, Mpls. Edison 22
• Delano 71, Buffalo 48
• Eden Prairie 72, Eagan 55
• Forest Lake 78, Andover 74
• Hastings 62, Burnsville 27
• Heritage Christian 65, LILA 40
• Holy Angels 79, Mpls. Southwest 57
• Hopkins 93, Princeton 38
• Howard Lake-W-W 47, Maple Lake 42
• ISM/Chesterton 46, Minnesota Deaf 31
• Jordan 77, Dassel-Cokato 46
• Legacy Christian 66, St. Francis 62
• Lester Prairie 63, Central Minn. Chr. 58
• Mahtomedi 81, Cooper 21
• Maple Grove 56, Wayzata 55
• Math & Science 44, North Lakes Acad. 35
• Minnetonka 85, Moorhead 33
• Monticello 69, Elk River 58
• Morris/C-A 58, Litchfield 43
• Mounds View 56, Armstrong 54
• Mpls. North 71, Tartan 50
• Mpls. South 57, St. Paul High. Park 23
• Mpls. Washburn 57, St. P. Wash./John. 43
• New Life Academy 59, Apple Valley 48
• New London-Spicer 50, West Central 39
• North Branch 52, Two Rivers 50
• Northfield 55, Winona 21
• Nova Classical 65, Liberty Classical 42
• Orono 64, New Ulm 30
• Park Center 57, St. Louis Park 54
• Park of C.G. 57, Simley 22
• Prior Lake 67, Chaska 55
• Providence Academy 70, Eastview 65
• Red Wing 50, Rochester Century 28
• Richfield 68, Bloom. Jefferson 42
• Rosemount 71, Woodbury 29
• Royalton 62, Annandale 56
• Spectrum 54, Chisago Lakes 30
• St. Anthony 74, Mpls.Camden 27
• St. Michael-Albertville 86, Rogers 76
• St. Peter 63, Hutchinson 46
• Stillwater 56, Farmington 36
• United Christian 71, Concordia Acad. 32
• Visitation 90, Blake 53
• Watertown-Mayer 55, Belle Plaine 49
• West Lutheran 81, Trinity 23
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 40, Edgerton 38
• Aitkin 63, Pillager 43
• Alexandria 81, Brainerd 76
• Austin 69, Mankato East 46
• BOLD 88, Yellow Medicine East 43
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Melrose 45
• Bertha-Hewitt 58, Browerville/Eagle Valley 23
• Braham 60, Ogilvie 54
• Byron 62, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38
• Caledonia 50, Winona Cotter 37
• Carlton-Wrenshall 56, Fond du Lac 23
• Cedar Mountain 54, Renville County West 32
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 89, Ortonville 20
• Cloquet 71, Esko 43
• Crosby-Ironton 95, Pine City 32
• De Soto (Wis.) 62, La Crescent 37
• Fairmont 52, NRHEG 44
• Fergus Falls 60, East Grand Forks 56
• Goodhue 71, Kasson-Mantorville 64
• Hancock 63, Canby 29
• Hayfield 58, Bethlehem Academy 43
• Holdingford 57, Albany 43
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, United South Central 51
• Kelliher-Northome 79, Fertile-Beltrami 67
• Kittson Central 72, Climax-Fisher 27
• Lake City 78, Cannon Falls 44
• Lake Park-Audubon 76, Crookston 64
• Lanesboro 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 28
• Mahnomen-Waubun 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
• Martin County West 61, Cleveland 41
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 54, Mankato Loyola 50
• McGregor 65, St John’s 35
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44, Waseca 37
• Montevideo 76, Dawson-Boyd 39
• Mora 64, East Central 39
• Murray County Central 57, Red Rock Central 15
• Nicollet 68, Alden-Conger 52
• Owatonna 61, Faribault 37
• Park Christian 63, Battle Lake 35
• Pelican Rapids 70, Staples-Motley 28
• Pequot Lakes 66, Detroit Lakes 28
• Pine Island 54, Blooming Prairie 46
• Pipestone 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
• Redwood Valley 66, Sleepy Eye 50
• Rochester Lourdes 63, Stewartville 52
• Rochester Mayo 94, Albert Lea 36
• Rock Ridge 71, Cromwell 50
• Rothsay 57, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 26
• Rushford-Peterson 59, Fillmore Central 20
• Sartell-St. Stephen 60, St. Cloud 15
• Sauk Centre 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
• Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 41
• Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 49
• St. Charles 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
• St. Clair 77, Tri-City United 70
• St. James Area 92, Madelia 35
• Swanville 50, Sebeka 43
• Thief River Falls 62, Win-E-Mac 18
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Wabasso 48
• Underwood 51, New York Mills 48
• Upsala 50, Pierz 35
• Wadena-Deer Creek 39, Pine River-Backus 37
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Henning 24
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 38
• Willmar 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28
Hockey • Boys
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 9, Mahtomedi 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 4, Princeton 3
• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Gentry Acad. 0
• Blake 2, Mounds View 0
• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hastings 3
• Chisago Lakes 7, Marshall 1
• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Buffalo 1
• Forest Lake 8, Duluth Denfeld 2
• Minneapolis 7, Hutchinson 1
• Mound Westonka 16, Bloom. Kennedy 1
• New Prague 5, Owatonna 3
• Northfield 8, Roch. Century/JM 7
• Prior Lake 4, Centennial 2
• Rogers 5, White Bear Lake 2
• St. Louis Park 6, Arm./Cooper 2
• St. Michael-Alb. 6, SpLP/CR 5, OT
• St. Thomas Academy 7, Eastview 1
• Totino-Grace 6, Chaska 3
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 3, Roch. Lourdes 1
• Alexandria 3, Brainerd 2
• Austin 10, Windom 4
• Breckenridge 5, Willmar 4
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 5
• Crookston 8, Kittson Central 1
• Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East 2
• Greenway 3, Moose Lake 0
• Luverne 13, Fairmont 0
• Minnesota River 3, Dodge County 2
• Pine City 7, Mora/Milaca 0
• Red Lake Falls 4, Bagley/Fosston 0
• Roseau 7, Thief River Falls 1
• Winona 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1
Hockey • Girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 2, Lakeville South 1
• Prior Lake 6, Lakeville North 5, OT
• Rosemount 6, Eagan 0
• Shakopee 6, Eastview 4
SUBURBAN EAST
• Park of C.G.3, Stillwater 1
• Woodbury 3, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Champlin Park/CR 2
• Brainerd/Little Falls 6, Elk River 0
• Delano/Rockford 8, Pine City 0
• Dodge County 4, South St. Paul 1
• Edina 6, Hill-Murray 3
• Gentry Academy 4, Chisago Lakes 2
• Holy Family 3, Eden Prairie 1
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 3
• Hutchinson 3, Northern Lakes 2
• Minnesota River 2, Litchfield/D-C 1
• Minnetonka 3, Maple Grove 2
• Moorhead 6, Wayzata 3
• New Prague 7, Red Wing 3
• North Wright Co. 3, Osseo/PC 0
• Orono 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
• Rogers 5, Buffalo 1
• W. Wisconsin 4, Bloom. Jefferson 3
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 6, Detroit Lakes 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, International Falls 1
• Luverne 7, Fairmont 0
• Proctor/Hermantown 7, Rock Ridge 0
• River Lakes 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
• Warroad 9, Bemidji 3
