Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 4:59AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Provided/Zenfolio)

Tuesday

Basketball • Girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 63, Spring Lake Park 47

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 59, Rockford 57

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Cambridge-Isanti 68, Duluth East 51

• Columbia Heights 53, Mpls. Edison 22

• Delano 71, Buffalo 48

• Eden Prairie 72, Eagan 55

• Forest Lake 78, Andover 74

• Hastings 62, Burnsville 27

• Heritage Christian 65, LILA 40

• Holy Angels 79, Mpls. Southwest 57

• Hopkins 93, Princeton 38

• Howard Lake-W-W 47, Maple Lake 42

• ISM/Chesterton 46, Minnesota Deaf 31

• Jordan 77, Dassel-Cokato 46

• Legacy Christian 66, St. Francis 62

• Lester Prairie 63, Central Minn. Chr. 58

• Mahtomedi 81, Cooper 21

• Maple Grove 56, Wayzata 55

• Math & Science 44, North Lakes Acad. 35

• Minnetonka 85, Moorhead 33

• Monticello 69, Elk River 58

• Morris/C-A 58, Litchfield 43

• Mounds View 56, Armstrong 54

• Mpls. North 71, Tartan 50

• Mpls. South 57, St. Paul High. Park 23

• Mpls. Washburn 57, St. P. Wash./John. 43

• New Life Academy 59, Apple Valley 48

• New London-Spicer 50, West Central 39

• North Branch 52, Two Rivers 50

• Northfield 55, Winona 21

• Nova Classical 65, Liberty Classical 42

• Orono 64, New Ulm 30

• Park Center 57, St. Louis Park 54

• Park of C.G. 57, Simley 22

• Prior Lake 67, Chaska 55

• Providence Academy 70, Eastview 65

• Red Wing 50, Rochester Century 28

• Richfield 68, Bloom. Jefferson 42

• Rosemount 71, Woodbury 29

• Royalton 62, Annandale 56

• Spectrum 54, Chisago Lakes 30

• St. Anthony 74, Mpls.Camden 27

• St. Michael-Albertville 86, Rogers 76

• St. Peter 63, Hutchinson 46

• Stillwater 56, Farmington 36

• United Christian 71, Concordia Acad. 32

• Visitation 90, Blake 53

• Watertown-Mayer 55, Belle Plaine 49

• West Lutheran 81, Trinity 23

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 40, Edgerton 38

• Aitkin 63, Pillager 43

• Alexandria 81, Brainerd 76

• Austin 69, Mankato East 46

• BOLD 88, Yellow Medicine East 43

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63, Melrose 45

• Bertha-Hewitt 58, Browerville/Eagle Valley 23

• Braham 60, Ogilvie 54

• Byron 62, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38

• Caledonia 50, Winona Cotter 37

• Carlton-Wrenshall 56, Fond du Lac 23

• Cedar Mountain 54, Renville County West 32

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 89, Ortonville 20

• Cloquet 71, Esko 43

• Crosby-Ironton 95, Pine City 32

• De Soto (Wis.) 62, La Crescent 37

• Fairmont 52, NRHEG 44

• Fergus Falls 60, East Grand Forks 56

• Goodhue 71, Kasson-Mantorville 64

• Hancock 63, Canby 29

• Hayfield 58, Bethlehem Academy 43

• Holdingford 57, Albany 43

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, United South Central 51

• Kelliher-Northome 79, Fertile-Beltrami 67

• Kittson Central 72, Climax-Fisher 27

• Lake City 78, Cannon Falls 44

• Lake Park-Audubon 76, Crookston 64

• Lanesboro 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 28

• Mahnomen-Waubun 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

• Martin County West 61, Cleveland 41

• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 54, Mankato Loyola 50

• McGregor 65, St John’s 35

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44, Waseca 37

• Montevideo 76, Dawson-Boyd 39

• Mora 64, East Central 39

• Murray County Central 57, Red Rock Central 15

• Nicollet 68, Alden-Conger 52

• Owatonna 61, Faribault 37

• Park Christian 63, Battle Lake 35

• Pelican Rapids 70, Staples-Motley 28

• Pequot Lakes 66, Detroit Lakes 28

• Pine Island 54, Blooming Prairie 46

• Pipestone 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

• Redwood Valley 66, Sleepy Eye 50

• Rochester Lourdes 63, Stewartville 52

• Rochester Mayo 94, Albert Lea 36

• Rock Ridge 71, Cromwell 50

• Rothsay 57, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 26

• Rushford-Peterson 59, Fillmore Central 20

• Sartell-St. Stephen 60, St. Cloud 15

• Sauk Centre 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

• Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 41

• Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 49

• St. Charles 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

• St. Clair 77, Tri-City United 70

• St. James Area 92, Madelia 35

• Swanville 50, Sebeka 43

• Thief River Falls 62, Win-E-Mac 18

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 54, Wabasso 48

• Underwood 51, New York Mills 48

• Upsala 50, Pierz 35

• Wadena-Deer Creek 39, Pine River-Backus 37

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Henning 24

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 38

• Willmar 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

Hockey • Boys

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 9, Mahtomedi 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 4, Princeton 3

• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Gentry Acad. 0

• Blake 2, Mounds View 0

• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hastings 3

• Chisago Lakes 7, Marshall 1

• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Buffalo 1

• Forest Lake 8, Duluth Denfeld 2

• Minneapolis 7, Hutchinson 1

• Mound Westonka 16, Bloom. Kennedy 1

• New Prague 5, Owatonna 3

• Northfield 8, Roch. Century/JM 7

• Prior Lake 4, Centennial 2

• Rogers 5, White Bear Lake 2

• St. Louis Park 6, Arm./Cooper 2

• St. Michael-Alb. 6, SpLP/CR 5, OT

• St. Thomas Academy 7, Eastview 1

• Totino-Grace 6, Chaska 3

MINNESOTA

• Albert Lea 3, Roch. Lourdes 1

• Alexandria 3, Brainerd 2

• Austin 10, Windom 4

• Breckenridge 5, Willmar 4

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 5

• Crookston 8, Kittson Central 1

• Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East 2

• Greenway 3, Moose Lake 0

• Luverne 13, Fairmont 0

• Minnesota River 3, Dodge County 2

• Pine City 7, Mora/Milaca 0

• Red Lake Falls 4, Bagley/Fosston 0

• Roseau 7, Thief River Falls 1

• Winona 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1

Hockey • Girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Farmington 2, Lakeville South 1

• Prior Lake 6, Lakeville North 5, OT

• Rosemount 6, Eagan 0

• Shakopee 6, Eastview 4

SUBURBAN EAST

• Park of C.G.3, Stillwater 1

• Woodbury 3, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Champlin Park/CR 2

• Brainerd/Little Falls 6, Elk River 0

• Delano/Rockford 8, Pine City 0

• Dodge County 4, South St. Paul 1

• Edina 6, Hill-Murray 3

• Gentry Academy 4, Chisago Lakes 2

• Holy Family 3, Eden Prairie 1

• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 3

• Hutchinson 3, Northern Lakes 2

• Minnesota River 2, Litchfield/D-C 1

• Minnetonka 3, Maple Grove 2

• Moorhead 6, Wayzata 3

• New Prague 7, Red Wing 3

• North Wright Co. 3, Osseo/PC 0

• Orono 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

• Rogers 5, Buffalo 1

• W. Wisconsin 4, Bloom. Jefferson 3

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 6, Detroit Lakes 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, International Falls 1

• Luverne 7, Fairmont 0

• Proctor/Hermantown 7, Rock Ridge 0

• River Lakes 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

• Warroad 9, Bemidji 3

