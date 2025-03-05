High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, March 4

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 5:53AM
BASKETBALL • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Agnes 81, St. Paul Academy 45

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Apple Valley 89, Bloom. Jefferson 63

• Eagan 73, Burnsville 52

• Hastings 66, Eastview 60

• Park of C.G. 76, Rosemount 62

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Champlin Park 93, Irondale 66

• Maple Grove 69, Osseo 41

• Mounds View 73, Spring Lake Park 63

• Park Center 89, Roseville 66

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Edina 81, Mpls. Southwest 70

• St. Louis Park 70, Mpls. Washburn 63

• Wayzata 116, Armstrong 33

CLASS 3A

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Becker 89, Princeton 74

• Fridley 87, Zimmerman 76

• Monticello 98, Big Lake 80

• Totino-Grace 100, St. Francis 43

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Deroit Lakes 91, Willmar 81

• Fergus Falls 86, St. Cloud Tech 70

• St. Cloud Apollo 76, Rocori 61

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Cannon Falls 70, Winona Cotter 58

• Lake City 56, Lewiston-Altura 50

Section 2 • first round

• Belle Plaine 92, NRHEG 48

• Blue Earth Area 74, Maple River 64

• Glencoe-SL 83, Tri-City United 34

• Janesville-W-P 67, Sibley East 38

• Lake Crystal-WM 81, St. Clair 57

• LeSueur-Hend. 57, Waterville-E-M 42

• Norwood YA 79, Minn. Valley Luth. 74

• Waseca 101, Medford 27

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Montevideo 87, Minnewaska Area 56

• Morris/C-A 89, Paynesville 54

Section 4 • first round

• Mounds Park Acad. 94, Recording Arts 34

Section 5 • first round

• Howard Lake-W-W 68, Dassel-Cokato 65

• Maranatha Chr. 93, Brooklyn Center79

• Prov. Acad. 72, Eagle Ridge Acad. 45

• Watertown-Mayer 70, Metro Prep 27

Section 7 • first round

• Barnum 87, Mesabi East 56

• Duluth Marshall 72, Crosby-Ironton 61

• Esko 78, International Falls 35

• Moose Lake-WR 64, Two Harbors 59

• Pequot Lakes 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 67

• Pierz 75, Aitkin 67

• Pillager 67, Proctor 36

• Staples-Motley 65, Greenway 49

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Rushford-Peterson 70, Kingsland 54

• Southland 63, Fillmore Central 46

Section 2 • second round

• Atwater-C-GC 66, New Ulm Cath. 47

• BOLD 65, Martin County West 46

• Cedar Mtn. 87, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 62

• Lester Prairie 72, Cleveland 55

• Madelia 66, Nicollet 52

• Sleepy Eye 61, Mankato Loyola 50

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Mayer Luth. 61

• Springfield 74, Gibbon-F-W 55

Section 4 • second round

• CHOF 67, ISM/Chesterton 43

• Parnassus Prep 87, Exploration 66

• Ubah Medical 92, Comm. of Peace 67

• West Lutheran 66, Minn. Transitions 32

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Minnehaha Academy 84, St. Agnes 38

• Visitation 58, St. Croix Luth. 36

Section 5 • semifinals

• Jordan 80, Mpls. North 71

• Prov. Academy 95, Maranatha Chr. 67

Section 6 • semifinals

• Sauk Centre 72, Annandale 43

• Milaca vs. Royalton

Section 8 • semifinals

• Barnesville 47, Pelican Rapids 45

• Dilworth-G-F 48, Menahga 46

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mayer Lutheran 71, Lester Prairie 60

• United Christian 66, West Lutheran 47

Section 5 • semifinals

• Bradham 65, Upsala 53

• Walker-H-A 78, Bertha-Hewitt 51

Section 6 • semifinals

• Underwood 56, Hillcrest Academy 41

• West Central 74, Breckenridge 71

Section 7 • semifinals

• Cromwell-Wright 57, Ely 32

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 73, Chisholm 41

Section 8 • semifinals

• Northome/Kelliher 66, Warren-A-O 46

• Sacred Heart 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 51

Star Tribune staff

