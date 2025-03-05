Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, March 4
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Agnes 81, St. Paul Academy 45
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 89, Bloom. Jefferson 63
• Eagan 73, Burnsville 52
• Hastings 66, Eastview 60
• Park of C.G. 76, Rosemount 62
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 93, Irondale 66
• Maple Grove 69, Osseo 41
• Mounds View 73, Spring Lake Park 63
• Park Center 89, Roseville 66
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Edina 81, Mpls. Southwest 70
• St. Louis Park 70, Mpls. Washburn 63
• Wayzata 116, Armstrong 33
CLASS 3A
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Becker 89, Princeton 74
• Fridley 87, Zimmerman 76
• Monticello 98, Big Lake 80
• Totino-Grace 100, St. Francis 43
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Deroit Lakes 91, Willmar 81
• Fergus Falls 86, St. Cloud Tech 70
• St. Cloud Apollo 76, Rocori 61
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Cannon Falls 70, Winona Cotter 58
• Lake City 56, Lewiston-Altura 50
Section 2 • first round
• Belle Plaine 92, NRHEG 48
• Blue Earth Area 74, Maple River 64
• Glencoe-SL 83, Tri-City United 34
• Janesville-W-P 67, Sibley East 38
• Lake Crystal-WM 81, St. Clair 57
• LeSueur-Hend. 57, Waterville-E-M 42
• Norwood YA 79, Minn. Valley Luth. 74
• Waseca 101, Medford 27
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Montevideo 87, Minnewaska Area 56
• Morris/C-A 89, Paynesville 54
Section 4 • first round
• Mounds Park Acad. 94, Recording Arts 34
Section 5 • first round
• Howard Lake-W-W 68, Dassel-Cokato 65
• Maranatha Chr. 93, Brooklyn Center79
• Prov. Acad. 72, Eagle Ridge Acad. 45
• Watertown-Mayer 70, Metro Prep 27
Section 7 • first round
• Barnum 87, Mesabi East 56
• Duluth Marshall 72, Crosby-Ironton 61
• Esko 78, International Falls 35
• Moose Lake-WR 64, Two Harbors 59
• Pequot Lakes 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 67
• Pierz 75, Aitkin 67
• Pillager 67, Proctor 36
• Staples-Motley 65, Greenway 49
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Rushford-Peterson 70, Kingsland 54
• Southland 63, Fillmore Central 46
Section 2 • second round
• Atwater-C-GC 66, New Ulm Cath. 47
• BOLD 65, Martin County West 46
• Cedar Mtn. 87, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 62
• Lester Prairie 72, Cleveland 55
• Madelia 66, Nicollet 52
• Sleepy Eye 61, Mankato Loyola 50
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Mayer Luth. 61
• Springfield 74, Gibbon-F-W 55
Section 4 • second round
• CHOF 67, ISM/Chesterton 43
• Parnassus Prep 87, Exploration 66
• Ubah Medical 92, Comm. of Peace 67
• West Lutheran 66, Minn. Transitions 32
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Minnehaha Academy 84, St. Agnes 38
• Visitation 58, St. Croix Luth. 36
Section 5 • semifinals
• Jordan 80, Mpls. North 71
• Prov. Academy 95, Maranatha Chr. 67
Section 6 • semifinals
• Sauk Centre 72, Annandale 43
• Milaca vs. Royalton
Section 8 • semifinals
• Barnesville 47, Pelican Rapids 45
• Dilworth-G-F 48, Menahga 46
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mayer Lutheran 71, Lester Prairie 60
• United Christian 66, West Lutheran 47
Section 5 • semifinals
• Bradham 65, Upsala 53
• Walker-H-A 78, Bertha-Hewitt 51
Section 6 • semifinals
• Underwood 56, Hillcrest Academy 41
• West Central 74, Breckenridge 71
Section 7 • semifinals
• Cromwell-Wright 57, Ely 32
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 73, Chisholm 41
Section 8 • semifinals
• Northome/Kelliher 66, Warren-A-O 46
• Sacred Heart 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 51
