Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, Dec. 31

January 1, 2025 at 6:17AM
BASKETBALL • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Liberty Classical 86, St. Paul Highland Park 77, OT

• New Richmond (Wis.) 67, Mahtomedi 62

• Wayzata 92, Shakopee 65

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 60, Mille Lacs 29

• Jackson County Central 71, Marshall 67, OT

• Murray County Central 68, Minneota 31

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Pipestone 52

• Windom 105, MACCRAY 72

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Prior Lake 77, East Ridge 56

• Two Rivers 53, SW Christian 47

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 79, McGregor 43

• Ashby 74, North Woods 67

HOCKEY • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Totino-Grace 5, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, South St. Paul 1

• Farmington 9, Hastings 0

• Forest Lake 8, Chisago Lakes 5

• St. Paul Highland Park 6, Cambridge-Isanti 5

• Woodbury 3, St. Louis Park 2, OT

MINNESOTA

• International Falls 5, Ely 0

HOCKEY • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 7, Minneapolis 1

• Duluth 2, St. Paul/Two Rivers 0

