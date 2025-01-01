Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Tuesday, Dec. 31
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Liberty Classical 86, St. Paul Highland Park 77, OT
• New Richmond (Wis.) 67, Mahtomedi 62
• Wayzata 92, Shakopee 65
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 60, Mille Lacs 29
• Jackson County Central 71, Marshall 67, OT
• Murray County Central 68, Minneota 31
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Pipestone 52
• Windom 105, MACCRAY 72
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Prior Lake 77, East Ridge 56
• Two Rivers 53, SW Christian 47
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 79, McGregor 43
• Ashby 74, North Woods 67
HOCKEY • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Totino-Grace 5, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, South St. Paul 1
• Farmington 9, Hastings 0
• Forest Lake 8, Chisago Lakes 5
• St. Paul Highland Park 6, Cambridge-Isanti 5
• Woodbury 3, St. Louis Park 2, OT
MINNESOTA
• International Falls 5, Ely 0
HOCKEY • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 7, Minneapolis 1
• Duluth 2, St. Paul/Two Rivers 0
