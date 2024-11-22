Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Nov. 21
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 52, Highland Park 29
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 51, Rockford 36
• Mound Westonka 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy 52, St. Paul Harding 26
• Bloomington Kennedy 53, Armstrong 46
• Braham 61, North Branch 47
• Breck 65, Trinity 40
• Buffalo 58, St. Francis 29
Related Coverage
• CHOF 75, St. Paul Academy 44
• Jordan 44, Minneapolis North 40
• Maple Grove 77, Eden Prairie 73
• Milaca 52, Chisago Lakes 27
• Minnehaha Academy 83, Andover 41
• New Prague 81, Northfield 54
• Princeton 51, Duluth East 43
• Twin Cities Academy 40, St. Paul Humboldt 27
• Wayzata 88, New Ulm 43
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 45, Little Falls 36
• Bertha-Hewitt 51, Parkers Prairie 42
• Blackduck 72, Warroad 34
• Byron 60, Mankato West 49
• Deer River 53, Hibbing 33
• Dover-Eyota 83, Albert Lea 50
• Duluth Marshall 94, Two Harbors 34
• Foley 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 35
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 57, Roseau 51
• Hill City 61, South Ridge 50
• Houston 54, Lewiston-Altura 35
• Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 38
• Littlefork-Big Falls 54, Silver Bay 9
• Menahga 75, Mahnomen-Waubun 52
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Madelia 41
• Pierz 51, Swanville 49
• Pine River-Backus 84, Ogilvie 66
• Pipestone 76, Montevideo 67
• Proctor 71, Cloquet 34
• Rochester John Marshall 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
• Rock Ridge 82, Esko 48
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50, Dawson-Boyd 38
• Staples-Motley 72, Browerville/EV 35
• Stewartville 67, Mankato East 15
• Underwood 69, NCE/U-H 26
• Windom 64, Edgerton 33
Hockey • boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers 2, Andover 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 6, Eagan 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 5, Irondale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 4, Mounds View 0
• Gentry Academy 5, Roseville 2
• Minneapolis 5, Two Rivers 5, tie
• New Prague 7, Mankato East 2
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 6, Alexandria 1
• Proctor 8, Greenway 0
• Rock Ridge 7, Brainerd 3
Hockey • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 3, Eastview 1
• Lakeville North 2, Shakopee 2, tie
• Rosemount 4, Farmington 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Northfield 1
• Blake 4, Chisago Lakes 0
• Breck 2, Lakeville South 1
• Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3
• Forest Lake 2, Anoka 1, OT
• Hill-Murray 7, Rogers 2
• Holy Family 4, Andover 0
• Maple Grove 3, North Wright County 0
• Northern Tier 4, Pine City Area 2
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0
• Duluth 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
• Fairmont 7, Windom 1
• Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 7, Int. Falls 0
• Mankato East 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 2
• Marshall 7, Worthington 0
• Minnesota River 3, New Ulm 0
• Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1
• Prairie Centre 3, Morris/Benson 0
• River Lakes 3, Willmar 1
Minnetonka hoped to tie the game with 12 seconds left, but a deep pass was intercepted by Maple Grove's Dylan Vokal, sealing the Crimson's victory.