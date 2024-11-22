High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Nov. 21

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 5:39AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Provided/Zenfolio)

Basketball • girls

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 52, Highland Park 29

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 51, Rockford 36

• Mound Westonka 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Avail Academy 52, St. Paul Harding 26

• Bloomington Kennedy 53, Armstrong 46

• Braham 61, North Branch 47

• Breck 65, Trinity 40

• Buffalo 58, St. Francis 29

• CHOF 75, St. Paul Academy 44

• Jordan 44, Minneapolis North 40

• Maple Grove 77, Eden Prairie 73

• Milaca 52, Chisago Lakes 27

• Minnehaha Academy 83, Andover 41

• New Prague 81, Northfield 54

• Princeton 51, Duluth East 43

• Twin Cities Academy 40, St. Paul Humboldt 27

• Wayzata 88, New Ulm 43

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 45, Little Falls 36

• Bertha-Hewitt 51, Parkers Prairie 42

• Blackduck 72, Warroad 34

• Byron 60, Mankato West 49

• Deer River 53, Hibbing 33

• Dover-Eyota 83, Albert Lea 50

• Duluth Marshall 94, Two Harbors 34

• Foley 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 35

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 57, Roseau 51

• Hill City 61, South Ridge 50

• Houston 54, Lewiston-Altura 35

• Kasson-Mantorville 55, Faribault 38

• Littlefork-Big Falls 54, Silver Bay 9

• Menahga 75, Mahnomen-Waubun 52

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Madelia 41

• Pierz 51, Swanville 49

• Pine River-Backus 84, Ogilvie 66

• Pipestone 76, Montevideo 67

• Proctor 71, Cloquet 34

• Rochester John Marshall 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

• Rock Ridge 82, Esko 48

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50, Dawson-Boyd 38

• Staples-Motley 72, Browerville/EV 35

• Stewartville 67, Mankato East 15

• Underwood 69, NCE/U-H 26

• Windom 64, Edgerton 33

Hockey • boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 2, Andover 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Shakopee 6, Eagan 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 5, Irondale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 4, Mounds View 0

• Gentry Academy 5, Roseville 2

• Minneapolis 5, Two Rivers 5, tie

• New Prague 7, Mankato East 2

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 6, Alexandria 1

• Proctor 8, Greenway 0

• Rock Ridge 7, Brainerd 3

Hockey • girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 3, Eastview 1

• Lakeville North 2, Shakopee 2, tie

• Rosemount 4, Farmington 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Northfield 1

• Blake 4, Chisago Lakes 0

• Breck 2, Lakeville South 1

• Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3

• Forest Lake 2, Anoka 1, OT

• Hill-Murray 7, Rogers 2

• Holy Family 4, Andover 0

• Maple Grove 3, North Wright County 0

• Northern Tier 4, Pine City Area 2

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

• Duluth 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

• Fairmont 7, Windom 1

• Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 7, Int. Falls 0

• Mankato East 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 2

• Marshall 7, Worthington 0

• Minnesota River 3, New Ulm 0

• Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1

• Prairie Centre 3, Morris/Benson 0

• River Lakes 3, Willmar 1

Star Tribune staff

