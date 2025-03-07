Thursday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, March 6
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Farmington 57, Roch. Mayo 52
• Lakeville North 85, Roch. Century 73
• Owatonna 57, Lakeville South 55
• Rochester J.M. 71, New Prague 34
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Faribault 75, Kasson-Mantorville 41
• Stewartville 94, Red Wing 41
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine 63, Lake Crystal-WM 49
• Glencoe-SL 77, Blue Earth Area 71
• Janesville-W-P 68, LeSueur-Henderson 53
• Waseca 77, Norwood Young America 52
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Jackson Co. Cent. 66, Fairmont 50
• Luverne 90, Redwood Valley 79
Section 4 • second round
• St. Croix Prep 89, Math & Science 50
• St. Paul Academy 73, Nova Classical 57
• St. Paul Humb. 72, Mounds Park Acad. 61
• St. Paul Wash. 69, Twin Cities Acad. 54
Section 5 • second round
• Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Providence Academy 69
• Holy Family 77, Howard Lake-W-W 61
• Jordan 89, Watertown-Mayer 79
• Rockford 82, Maranatha Christian 77
Section 6 • first round
• Albany 102, Rush City 38
• Holdingford 75, Milaca 52
• Melrose 66, Annandale 59
• Mora 74, Royalton 64
• Osakis 69, Legacy Christian 59
• Sauk Centre 67, Pine City 40
• Spectrum 70, Kimball 62
• St. Cloud Cathedral 71, Foley 69
Section 8 • first round
• Dilworth-G-F 59, Crookston 51
• Hawley 51, Park Rapids 49
• Pelican Rapids 78, Menahga 20
• Thief River Falls 72, Roseau 62
• Warroad 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 44
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• BOLD 79, Sleepy Eye 51
• Cedar Mountain 66, Lester Prairie 50
• Madelia 83, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 46
• Springfield 74, Atwater-C-GC 53
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Cent. Mn. Chr. 76, Renville Co. West 37
• Dawson-Boyd 100, Wabasso 53
• Hills-BC 80, SW Minn. Christian 62
• Murray Co. Central 63, Edgerton 53
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• New Life Academy 71, CHOF 67
• Trinity 67, Parnassus Prep 54
• United Christian 70, Ubah Academy 58
• West Lutheran 80, Higher Ground 60
Section 5 • second round
• Braham 82, Mille Lacs 45
• Browerville 76, Sebeka 56
• East Central 74, St. John’s Prep 49
• Nevis 82, Long Prairie-GE 41
• Pine River-Backus 75, Verndale 62
• Swanville 64, PACT 58
• Upsala 88, Maple Lake 36
• Walker-H-A 69, Bertha-Hewitt 54
Section 6 • second round
• Ada-Borup 85, Rothsay 49
• Benson 93, Hancock 84
• Border West 63, Breckenridge 62
• Brandon-Evansville 49, Belgrade-B-E 43
• Henning 67, Underwood 29
• Park Christian 75, NCE/U-H 49
• West Central 77, Parkers Prairie 33
Section 8 • second round
• Cass Lake-Bena 98, Bagley 69
• Fertile-Beltrami 71, Northern Freeze 66
• Fosston 70, Mahnomen/Waubun 62
• Kittson Co. Cent. 61, Warren-A-O 41
• North./Kelliher 91, Clear.-Gonvick 87
• Red Lake 64, Win-E-MAC 59
• Red Lake Co. 88, Goodrige/G-G 41
• Stephen-Argyle 57, Sacred Heart 44
Basketball • Girls
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Chaska 55, Minnetonka 52
Section 3 • championship
• Eastview 74, Rosemount 69
Section 4 • championship
• White Bear Lake 40, Roseville 39
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 68, Park Center 28
Section 6 • championship
• Hopkins 74, Wayzata 60
Section 7 • championship
• Anoka 47, Centennial 44
Section 8 • championship
•Brainerd 70, St. Michael-Alb. 54
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • championship
• Cretin-D.H. 65, Two Rivers 53
Section 4 • championship
• DeLaSalle 69, Hill-Murray 65
Section 5 • championship
•Monticello 73, Totino-Grace 66
Section 6 • championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Orono 53
Section 7 • championship
• Rock Ridge 73, Hermantown 54
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 73, Fergus Falls 52
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Caledonia 63, Dover-Eyota 53
Section 3 • championship
• Minnewaska 53, Fairmont 38
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Goodhue 46, Grand Meadow 27
Section 3 • championship
• MACCRAY 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 44
Section 7 • championship
• Cromwell-Wright 62, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 58
Hockey • Boys
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT
• Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4
• St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1
• Stillwater 5, Andover 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3
• Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2
