Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, March 6

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 6:06AM
Lakeville South’s Oscar Balkins (8) checks Moorhead’s Carver Hasbargen (13) into the boards during the first period of the Class 2A boys hockey state quarterfinals. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

Basketball • Boys

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Farmington 57, Roch. Mayo 52

• Lakeville North 85, Roch. Century 73

• Owatonna 57, Lakeville South 55

• Rochester J.M. 71, New Prague 34

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Faribault 75, Kasson-Mantorville 41

• Stewartville 94, Red Wing 41

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine 63, Lake Crystal-WM 49

• Glencoe-SL 77, Blue Earth Area 71

• Janesville-W-P 68, LeSueur-Henderson 53

• Waseca 77, Norwood Young America 52

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Jackson Co. Cent. 66, Fairmont 50

• Luverne 90, Redwood Valley 79

Section 4 • second round

• St. Croix Prep 89, Math & Science 50

• St. Paul Academy 73, Nova Classical 57

• St. Paul Humb. 72, Mounds Park Acad. 61

• St. Paul Wash. 69, Twin Cities Acad. 54

Section 5 • second round

• Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Providence Academy 69

• Holy Family 77, Howard Lake-W-W 61

• Jordan 89, Watertown-Mayer 79

• Rockford 82, Maranatha Christian 77

Section 6 • first round

• Albany 102, Rush City 38

• Holdingford 75, Milaca 52

• Melrose 66, Annandale 59

• Mora 74, Royalton 64

• Osakis 69, Legacy Christian 59

• Sauk Centre 67, Pine City 40

• Spectrum 70, Kimball 62

• St. Cloud Cathedral 71, Foley 69

Section 8 • first round

• Dilworth-G-F 59, Crookston 51

• Hawley 51, Park Rapids 49

• Pelican Rapids 78, Menahga 20

• Thief River Falls 72, Roseau 62

• Warroad 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 44

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• BOLD 79, Sleepy Eye 51

• Cedar Mountain 66, Lester Prairie 50

• Madelia 83, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 46

• Springfield 74, Atwater-C-GC 53

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Cent. Mn. Chr. 76, Renville Co. West 37

• Dawson-Boyd 100, Wabasso 53

• Hills-BC 80, SW Minn. Christian 62

• Murray Co. Central 63, Edgerton 53

Section 4 • quarterfinals

• New Life Academy 71, CHOF 67

• Trinity 67, Parnassus Prep 54

• United Christian 70, Ubah Academy 58

• West Lutheran 80, Higher Ground 60

Section 5 • second round

• Braham 82, Mille Lacs 45

• Browerville 76, Sebeka 56

• East Central 74, St. John’s Prep 49

• Nevis 82, Long Prairie-GE 41

• Pine River-Backus 75, Verndale 62

• Swanville 64, PACT 58

• Upsala 88, Maple Lake 36

• Walker-H-A 69, Bertha-Hewitt 54

Section 6 • second round

• Ada-Borup 85, Rothsay 49

• Benson 93, Hancock 84

• Border West 63, Breckenridge 62

• Brandon-Evansville 49, Belgrade-B-E 43

• Henning 67, Underwood 29

• Park Christian 75, NCE/U-H 49

• West Central 77, Parkers Prairie 33

Section 8 • second round

• Cass Lake-Bena 98, Bagley 69

• Fertile-Beltrami 71, Northern Freeze 66

• Fosston 70, Mahnomen/Waubun 62

• Kittson Co. Cent. 61, Warren-A-O 41

• North./Kelliher 91, Clear.-Gonvick 87

• Red Lake 64, Win-E-MAC 59

• Red Lake Co. 88, Goodrige/G-G 41

• Stephen-Argyle 57, Sacred Heart 44

Basketball • Girls

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Chaska 55, Minnetonka 52

Section 3 • championship

• Eastview 74, Rosemount 69

Section 4 • championship

• White Bear Lake 40, Roseville 39

Section 5 • championship

• Maple Grove 68, Park Center 28

Section 6 • championship

• Hopkins 74, Wayzata 60

Section 7 • championship

• Anoka 47, Centennial 44

Section 8 • championship

•Brainerd 70, St. Michael-Alb. 54

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • championship

• Cretin-D.H. 65, Two Rivers 53

Section 4 • championship

• DeLaSalle 69, Hill-Murray 65

Section 5 • championship

•Monticello 73, Totino-Grace 66

Section 6 • championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Orono 53

Section 7 • championship

• Rock Ridge 73, Hermantown 54

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 73, Fergus Falls 52

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Caledonia 63, Dover-Eyota 53

Section 3 • championship

• Minnewaska 53, Fairmont 38

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Goodhue 46, Grand Meadow 27

Section 3 • championship

• MACCRAY 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 44

Section 7 • championship

• Cromwell-Wright 62, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 58

Hockey • Boys

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Edina 2, Rogers 1, OT

• Moorhead 7, Lakeville South 4

• St. Thomas Academy 2, Shakopee 1

• Stillwater 5, Andover 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Northern Lakes 5, Luverne 3

• Northfield 4, Mahtomedi 2

Star Tribune staff

