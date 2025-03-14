Thursday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, March 13
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Badminton
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 7, Central 0
• Highland Park 4, Como Park 3
• Humboldt 5, Washington 2
Basketball • Boys
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • championship
• Apple Valley 62, Eagan 54
Section 4 • championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 73, Tartan 68
Section 7 • championship
• Anoka 57, Centennial 45
Section 8 • championship
• Moorhead 59, St. Michael-Albertville 58
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • championship
• St. Paul Harding 66, St. Thomas Academy 65
Section 4 • championship
• DeLaSalle 74, St. Paul Johnson 65
Section 5 • championship
• Totino-Grace 78, Monticello 52
Section 6 • championship
• Orono 76, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55
Section 7 • championship
• Duluth Denfeld 75, Hibbing 52
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 94, Fergus Falls 72
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Caledonia 63, Lake City 42
Section 2 • championship
• Waseca 76, Belle Plaine 66
Section 3 • championship
• Montevideo 62, Jackson Co. Central 61
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Goodhue 84, Rushford-Peterson 79
Section 2 • championship
• BOLD 76, Madelia 49
Section 3 • championship
• Dawson-Boyd 59, Hills-Beaver Creek 52
Section 7 • semifinals
• Cherry 87, Cromwell-Wright 53
• Deer River 73, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 61
Basketball • Girls
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Hopkins 68, Eastview 48
• Maple Grove 69, Lakeville North 50
Consolation semifinals
• Brainerd 68, White Bear Lake 63
• Chaska 75, Anoka 63
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Alexandria 52
• Marshall 57, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
Consolation semifinals
• DeLaSalle 70, Stewartville 60
• Rock Ridge 52, Monticello 50
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Caledonia 76, Barnesville 64
• Sauk Centre 79, NRHEG 54
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Goodhue 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47
• MACCRAY 55, Mayer Lutheran 51
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Sacred Heart 61, OT
• West Central 61, Cromwell-Wright 54
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.