High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, March 13

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 4:03AM
Alexandria’s Hadley Thul, left, goes up for two defended by Benilde-St. Margaret’s Zahara Bishop, right, during the first half of their game in the Class 3A girls basketball semifinals at Williams Arena. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

Badminton

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 7, Central 0

• Highland Park 4, Como Park 3

• Humboldt 5, Washington 2

Basketball • Boys

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • championship

• Apple Valley 62, Eagan 54

Section 4 • championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall 73, Tartan 68

Section 7 • championship

• Anoka 57, Centennial 45

Section 8 • championship

• Moorhead 59, St. Michael-Albertville 58

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • championship

• St. Paul Harding 66, St. Thomas Academy 65

Section 4 • championship

• DeLaSalle 74, St. Paul Johnson 65

Section 5 • championship

• Totino-Grace 78, Monticello 52

Section 6 • championship

• Orono 76, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55

Section 7 • championship

• Duluth Denfeld 75, Hibbing 52

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 94, Fergus Falls 72

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Caledonia 63, Lake City 42

Section 2 • championship

• Waseca 76, Belle Plaine 66

Section 3 • championship

• Montevideo 62, Jackson Co. Central 61

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Goodhue 84, Rushford-Peterson 79

Section 2 • championship

• BOLD 76, Madelia 49

Section 3 • championship

• Dawson-Boyd 59, Hills-Beaver Creek 52

Section 7 • semifinals

• Cherry 87, Cromwell-Wright 53

• Deer River 73, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 61

Basketball • Girls

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Hopkins 68, Eastview 48

• Maple Grove 69, Lakeville North 50

Consolation semifinals

• Brainerd 68, White Bear Lake 63

• Chaska 75, Anoka 63

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Alexandria 52

• Marshall 57, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

Consolation semifinals

• DeLaSalle 70, Stewartville 60

• Rock Ridge 52, Monticello 50

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Caledonia 76, Barnesville 64

• Sauk Centre 79, NRHEG 54

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Goodhue 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47

• MACCRAY 55, Mayer Lutheran 51

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Sacred Heart 61, OT

• West Central 61, Cromwell-Wright 54

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, March 13

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Orono overwhelms Benilde-St. Margaret’s in boys basketball, claims spot at state

card image

High Schools

Hopkins reaches Class 4A girls basketball state final and will go for a record against Maple Grove

card image