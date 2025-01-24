Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 23
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Rosemount 390, Lakeville South 366, Prior Lake/Farmington 365. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 44.0.
Alpine skiing • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Prior Lake/Farmington 305, Apple Valley/Rosemount 230, Eagan 208. Medalist: Ashley, Prior Lake/Farmington, 46.65.
Basketball • boys
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 85, AFSA 22
• Twin Cities Acad. 68, Comm. of Peace 67
LAKE
• Hopkins 85, St. Michael-Albertville 74
METRO EAST
• Hastings 71, St. Thomas Academy 59
• Two Rivers 56, Hill-Murray 45
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 82, New Prague 46
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 82, Chisago Lakes 55
• Cambridge-Isanti 89, Big Lake 71
• Monticello 77, Zimmerman 61
• Princeton 87, St. Francis 66
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 82, Rosemount 50
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 97, Holy Family 76
• Glencoe-SL 97, Dassel-Cokato 81
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 72, Hiawatha Collegiate 68
• Bloom. Kennedy 93, Legacy Christian 77
• Hmong Acad. 49, ISM/Chesterton 47
• Mankato East 81, Northfield 52
• Math & Science 67, PACT 61
• Mayer Lutheran 68, New Ulm Cath. 64
• Norwood YA 81, Minn. Valley Luth. 54
• Red Wing 108, Albert Lea 103
• SW Christian 66, St. Peter 63
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 67
• Albany 59, Little Falls 26
• Alexandria 112, St. Cloud Tech 55
• Barnesville 71, Thief River Falls 61
• Barnum 80, Rush City 60
• Bemidji 84, Rock Ridge 32
• Border West 56, Benson 46
• Brainerd 69, Duluth East 62
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 89, Swanville 68
• Byron 97, Pine Island 78
• Central Minnesota Christian 88, Canby 48
• Cherry 87, North Woods 37
• Dawson-Boyd 89, Yellow Medicine East 42
• Duluth Denfeld 68, Superior (Wis.) 62
• Ely 82, McGregor 74, OT
• Fergus Falls 70, Willmar 69
• Fertile-Beltrami 69, BGMR 32
• Fosston 49, Climax-Fisher 38
• Grand Rapids 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 51
• Greenway 88, International Falls 54
• Hermantown 82, Duluth Marshall 69
• Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 58
• Hills-Beaver Creek 77, Mountain Lake Area 47
• Holdingford 74, Eden Valley-Watkins 61
• Houston 65, Schaeffer Academy 42
• Kimball 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
• Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 43
• Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
• Lakeview 67, Ortonville 56
• Littlefork-Big Falls 87, Bigfork 43
• Lyle-Pacelli 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 69
• Mankato East 81, Northfield 52
• Maple River 73, LeSueur-Henderson 41
• Martin County West 69, NRHEG 47
• Minneota 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 51
• Murray County Central 83, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46
• Nevis 96, Kelliher-Northome 45
• Northern Freeze 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65
• Osakis 52, Upsala 34
• Park Christian 83, Lake Park-Audubon 44
• Park Rapids 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
• Paynesville 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55
• Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 47
• Pierz 79, Milaca 70
• Randolph 86, Bethlehem Academy 37
• Red Lake County Central 89, Roseau 70
• Renville County West 85, Lac qui Parle Valley 69
• Rochester Century 87, Winona 63
• Rochester John Marshall 77, Austin 58
• Royalton 71, Maple Lake 30
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
• Sacred Heart 83, East Grand Forks 73
• Sartell-St. Stephen 78, St. Cloud Apollo 73
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rocori 54
• South Ridge 79, Proctor 70
• Southland 97, Mabel-Canton 33
• Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18
• Springfield 85, Mankato Loyola 55
• St. John’s Prep 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56
• SW Minnesota Christian 73, Adrian 36
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 85, MACCRAY 38
• Win-E-Mac 78, Bagley 64
Basketball • girls
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Comm. of Peace 53, Hmong Acad. 10
MCAA
• United Christian 67, Eagle Ridge 19
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 64, Two Rivers 49
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 86, New Prague 49
• Orono 71, Chanhassen 68
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 71, Edison 12
• South 60, Roosevelt 37
• Washburn 50, Southwest 44
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 63, Chisago Lakes 15
• Cambridge 67, Big Lake 50
• Monticello 80, Zimmerman 27
• St. Francis 59, Princeton 52
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Prep 47, Concordia Acad. 40
TRI-METRO
• Visitation 56, DeLaSalle 49
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 57, Hutchinson 44
METROPOLITAN AREA
• CHOF 76, Hope Academy 28
• Holy Family 65, Lester Prairie 56
• Kimball 56, Howard Lake-W-W 41
• Litchfield 59, Paynesville Area 43
• Maple Lake 53, Breck 50
• Minnehaha Acad. 84, Dover-Eyota 67
• Mora 64, Legacy Christian 57
• Northfield 54, Mankato East 46
• Rochester Mayo 83, Farmington 75
• Spectrum 70, Rockford 67
• St. P. High. Park 41, Metro Prep 39, OT
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger 80, Madelia 52
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 61, Yellow Medicine East 59
• Bagley 65, Win-E-Mac 49
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Osakis 25
• Bemidji 78, Hibbing 22
• Bertha-Hewitt 65, Pillager 50
• Braham 71, Ogilvie 50
• Brainerd 71, Willmar 56
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71, Cleveland 47
• Byron 67, Pine Island 48
• Cherry 63, Hill City 47
• Crosby-Ironton 101, Pine City 27
• East Grand Forks 88, Crookston 60
• Esko 61, Two Harbors 31
• Fosston 54, Climax-Fisher 49
• Grand Meadow 52, Rushford-Peterson 46
• Hancock 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 52
• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 64, Fillmore Central 57
• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Brandon-Evansville 35
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, New Ulm Cathedral 39
• Kelliher-Northome 94, Cass Lake-Bena 77
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Lyle-Pacelli 46
• Kittson Central 78, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59
• La Crosse Central (Wis.) 59, La Crescent 21
• Lake Park-Audubon 69, Park Christian 63
• Lanesboro 50, Kingsland 35
• Mahnomen-Waubun 58, Ada-Borup West 56, OT
• Martin County West 60, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 52
• McGregor 60, North Woods 43
• Melrose 62, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 61
• Menahga 62, Henning 24
• Mesabi East 65, International Falls 30
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Medford 55
• Minnewaska 66, Montevideo 45
• Moose Lake/Willow River 46, Carlton-Wrenshall 30
• Mound Westonka 57, Hutchinson 44
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Deer River 37
• Nevis 55, Laporte 31
• New Richland-H-E-G 63, Bethlehem Academy 42
• New York Mills 72, Sebeka 39
• Owatonna 60, Mankato West 36
• Parkers Prairie 69, Battle Lake 52
• Pelican Rapids 78, Breckenridge 66
• Pequot Lakes 47, Little Falls 23
• Perham 56, Hawley 54
• Proctor 97, Grand Rapids 37
• Rochester Century 67, Winona 57
• Royalton 58, Upsala 47
• Sibley East 55, Maple River 51
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Springfield 28
• Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18
• St. Clair 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
• Stephen-Argyle 57, Red Lake County Central 53
• SW Minnesota Christian 64, Pipestone 54
• Swanville 71, East Central 36
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Red Rock Central 38
• Underwood 51, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46
• United South Central 65, Blooming Prairie 62
• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Verndale 13
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 72, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 52
Gymnastics • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine/Andover 133.575, Champlin Park 116.325. All-around: Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 36.075.
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale 126.325, Delano 125.575
• Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 142.1, New London-Spicer 138.7. All-around: Abby Knudsen, New London-Spicer, 36.1.
Hockey • boys
LAKE
• Hopkins 6, Buffalo 5
• Eden Prairie 3, Minnetonka 0
• Edina 9, St. Michael-Albertville 0
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 9, South St. Paul 0
• Hastings 10, Simley 1
• Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park 4, Bloom. Jefferson 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 8, Northern Edge 2
• Princeton 7, Becker/Big Lake 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 3, Osseo 0
• Centennial 3, Anoka 1
• Maple Grove 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
• Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Forest Lake 1
• Stillwater 6, Park of C.G. 2
• White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 0
• Woodbury 4, East Ridge 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5
• Chisago Lakes 1, Pine City 0
• Gentry Academy 8, Duluth East 1
• Holy Family 5, Duluth Marshall 4
• Lakeville North 9, Chanhassen 2
• Minneapolis 4, Eagan 3, OT
• Monticello 5, Little Falls 1
• Mora/Milaca 6, St. Paul Johnson 4
• New Prague 3, Farmington 1
• Mound Westonka 8, St. Paul Acad. 6
• Rochester Mayo 3, Red Wing 1
• Roseville 6, Rochester Lourdes 2
• Spring Lake Park/CR 8, Irondale 2
• SWC/Richfield 3, StP High. Park/Cent. 1
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 6, Willmar 1
• Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 4, Prairie Centre 3, OT
• Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 0
• Mankato East 5, Winona 1
• Mankato West 11, Faribault 0
• Minnesota River 12, Redwood Valley 1
• Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 0
• Moose Lake Area 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
• Northern Lakes 4, Proctor 1
• Owatonna 5, Austin 1
• Park Rapids 7, Lake of the Woods 3
• Rochester Century/John Marshall 4, Albert Lea 1
• Roseau 3, Warroad 2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Fergus Falls 4
• Worthington 3, Windom 1
Hockey • girls
LAKE
• Wayzata 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 2
METRO WEST
• Holy Angels 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 2, Blaine 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 4, Lakeville South 2
• Farmington 5, Eagan 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 4, Park of C.G. 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka/SWC 5, Delano/Rock. 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Brainerd/LF 1, Shakopee 1, OT
• Breck 5, Chisago Lakes 0
• Buffalo 2, Waconia 2, OT
• Centennial/SpLP 2, N. Wright County 1
• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Blake 0
• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 2
• Dodge County 6, Hastings 0
• Duluth 1, Elk River 1, OT
• Holy Family 5, Gentry Academy 1
• Mounds View/Irondale 6, Hudson (Wis.) 0
• Orono 3, Northfield 1
• Pine City 6, Visitation 0
• Rochester Mayo 9, Red Wing 0
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 4, Willmar 1
• Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 1
• Fairmont 5, Mankato West 2
• Luverne 4, New Ulm 2
• Northern Lakes 4, Detroit Lakes 3
• Owatonna 8, Austin 1
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Fergus Falls 2
• St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1
• Superior (Wis.) 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• Warroad 3, Thief River Falls 0
• Windom 2, Worthington 2, OT
Wrestling • boys
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 42, Johnson 28
• Highland Park 48, Humboldt 21
• Washington 54, Central 24
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 51, Cretin-Derham Hall 22
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 48, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 21
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Highland Park 60, Trinity 30
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the lone unbeaten team in Class 3A, will be tested in two tough upcoming games: Alexandria, the seventh-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s Top 25, on Saturday and Orono, the third-ranked team, on Jan. 30.