High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 23

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 24, 2025 at 5:44AM
Puck drop in the last minute of the second period of the Minnesota Boy's State Hockey Tournament. Photo By: Matt Weber
Alpine skiing • boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Rosemount 390, Lakeville South 366, Prior Lake/Farmington 365. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 44.0.

Alpine skiing • girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Prior Lake/Farmington 305, Apple Valley/Rosemount 230, Eagan 208. Medalist: Ashley, Prior Lake/Farmington, 46.65.

Basketball • boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 85, AFSA 22

• Twin Cities Acad. 68, Comm. of Peace 67

LAKE

• Hopkins 85, St. Michael-Albertville 74

METRO EAST

• Hastings 71, St. Thomas Academy 59

• Two Rivers 56, Hill-Murray 45

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 82, New Prague 46

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 82, Chisago Lakes 55

• Cambridge-Isanti 89, Big Lake 71

• Monticello 77, Zimmerman 61

• Princeton 87, St. Francis 66

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Shakopee 82, Rosemount 50

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 97, Holy Family 76

• Glencoe-SL 97, Dassel-Cokato 81

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 72, Hiawatha Collegiate 68

• Bloom. Kennedy 93, Legacy Christian 77

• Hmong Acad. 49, ISM/Chesterton 47

• Mankato East 81, Northfield 52

• Math & Science 67, PACT 61

• Mayer Lutheran 68, New Ulm Cath. 64

• Norwood YA 81, Minn. Valley Luth. 54

• Red Wing 108, Albert Lea 103

• SW Christian 66, St. Peter 63

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 67

• Albany 59, Little Falls 26

• Alexandria 112, St. Cloud Tech 55

• Barnesville 71, Thief River Falls 61

• Barnum 80, Rush City 60

• Bemidji 84, Rock Ridge 32

• Border West 56, Benson 46

• Brainerd 69, Duluth East 62

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 89, Swanville 68

• Byron 97, Pine Island 78

• Central Minnesota Christian 88, Canby 48

• Cherry 87, North Woods 37

• Dawson-Boyd 89, Yellow Medicine East 42

• Duluth Denfeld 68, Superior (Wis.) 62

• Ely 82, McGregor 74, OT

• Fergus Falls 70, Willmar 69

• Fertile-Beltrami 69, BGMR 32

• Fosston 49, Climax-Fisher 38

• Grand Rapids 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 51

• Greenway 88, International Falls 54

• Hermantown 82, Duluth Marshall 69

• Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 58

• Hills-Beaver Creek 77, Mountain Lake Area 47

• Holdingford 74, Eden Valley-Watkins 61

• Houston 65, Schaeffer Academy 42

• Kimball 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55

• Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 43

• Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

• Lakeview 67, Ortonville 56

• Littlefork-Big Falls 87, Bigfork 43

• Lyle-Pacelli 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 69

• Mankato East 81, Northfield 52

• Maple River 73, LeSueur-Henderson 41

• Martin County West 69, NRHEG 47

• Minneota 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 51

• Murray County Central 83, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46

• Nevis 96, Kelliher-Northome 45

• Northern Freeze 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65

• Osakis 52, Upsala 34

• Park Christian 83, Lake Park-Audubon 44

• Park Rapids 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

• Paynesville 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55

• Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 47

• Pierz 79, Milaca 70

• Randolph 86, Bethlehem Academy 37

• Red Lake County Central 89, Roseau 70

• Renville County West 85, Lac qui Parle Valley 69

• Rochester Century 87, Winona 63

• Rochester John Marshall 77, Austin 58

• Royalton 71, Maple Lake 30

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

• Sacred Heart 83, East Grand Forks 73

• Sartell-St. Stephen 78, St. Cloud Apollo 73

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rocori 54

• South Ridge 79, Proctor 70

• Southland 97, Mabel-Canton 33

• Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18

• Springfield 85, Mankato Loyola 55

• St. John’s Prep 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56

• SW Minnesota Christian 73, Adrian 36

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 85, MACCRAY 38

• Win-E-Mac 78, Bagley 64

Basketball • girls

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Comm. of Peace 53, Hmong Acad. 10

MCAA

• United Christian 67, Eagle Ridge 19

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 64, Two Rivers 49

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 86, New Prague 49

• Orono 71, Chanhassen 68

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 71, Edison 12

• South 60, Roosevelt 37

• Washburn 50, Southwest 44

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 63, Chisago Lakes 15

• Cambridge 67, Big Lake 50

• Monticello 80, Zimmerman 27

• St. Francis 59, Princeton 52

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Prep 47, Concordia Acad. 40

TRI-METRO

• Visitation 56, DeLaSalle 49

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 57, Hutchinson 44

METROPOLITAN AREA

• CHOF 76, Hope Academy 28

• Holy Family 65, Lester Prairie 56

• Kimball 56, Howard Lake-W-W 41

• Litchfield 59, Paynesville Area 43

• Maple Lake 53, Breck 50

• Minnehaha Acad. 84, Dover-Eyota 67

• Mora 64, Legacy Christian 57

• Northfield 54, Mankato East 46

• Rochester Mayo 83, Farmington 75

• Spectrum 70, Rockford 67

• St. P. High. Park 41, Metro Prep 39, OT

MINNESOTA

• Alden-Conger 80, Madelia 52

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 61, Yellow Medicine East 59

• Bagley 65, Win-E-Mac 49

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Osakis 25

• Bemidji 78, Hibbing 22

• Bertha-Hewitt 65, Pillager 50

• Braham 71, Ogilvie 50

• Brainerd 71, Willmar 56

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71, Cleveland 47

• Byron 67, Pine Island 48

• Cherry 63, Hill City 47

• Crosby-Ironton 101, Pine City 27

• East Grand Forks 88, Crookston 60

• Esko 61, Two Harbors 31

• Fosston 54, Climax-Fisher 49

• Grand Meadow 52, Rushford-Peterson 46

• Hancock 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 52

• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 64, Fillmore Central 57

• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Brandon-Evansville 35

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, New Ulm Cathedral 39

• Kelliher-Northome 94, Cass Lake-Bena 77

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Lyle-Pacelli 46

• Kittson Central 78, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59

• La Crosse Central (Wis.) 59, La Crescent 21

• Lake Park-Audubon 69, Park Christian 63

• Lanesboro 50, Kingsland 35

• Mahnomen-Waubun 58, Ada-Borup West 56, OT

• Martin County West 60, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 52

• McGregor 60, North Woods 43

• Melrose 62, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 61

• Menahga 62, Henning 24

• Mesabi East 65, International Falls 30

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Medford 55

• Minnewaska 66, Montevideo 45

• Moose Lake/Willow River 46, Carlton-Wrenshall 30

• Mound Westonka 57, Hutchinson 44

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Deer River 37

• Nevis 55, Laporte 31

• New Richland-H-E-G 63, Bethlehem Academy 42

• New York Mills 72, Sebeka 39

• Owatonna 60, Mankato West 36

• Parkers Prairie 69, Battle Lake 52

• Pelican Rapids 78, Breckenridge 66

• Pequot Lakes 47, Little Falls 23

• Perham 56, Hawley 54

• Proctor 97, Grand Rapids 37

• Rochester Century 67, Winona 57

• Royalton 58, Upsala 47

• Sibley East 55, Maple River 51

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Springfield 28

• Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18

• St. Clair 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

• Stephen-Argyle 57, Red Lake County Central 53

• SW Minnesota Christian 64, Pipestone 54

• Swanville 71, East Central 36

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Red Rock Central 38

• Underwood 51, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46

• United South Central 65, Blooming Prairie 62

• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Verndale 13

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 72, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 52

Gymnastics • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine/Andover 133.575, Champlin Park 116.325. All-around: Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 36.075.

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale 126.325, Delano 125.575

• Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 142.1, New London-Spicer 138.7. All-around: Abby Knudsen, New London-Spicer, 36.1.

Hockey • boys

LAKE

• Hopkins 6, Buffalo 5

• Eden Prairie 3, Minnetonka 0

• Edina 9, St. Michael-Albertville 0

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 9, South St. Paul 0

• Hastings 10, Simley 1

• Two Rivers 4, Tartan 1

METRO WEST

• St. Louis Park 4, Bloom. Jefferson 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti 8, Northern Edge 2

• Princeton 7, Becker/Big Lake 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 3, Osseo 0

• Centennial 3, Anoka 1

• Maple Grove 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 2

• Rogers 4, Totino-Grace 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Forest Lake 1

• Stillwater 6, Park of C.G. 2

• White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 0

• Woodbury 4, East Ridge 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 6, Armstrong/Cooper 5

• Chisago Lakes 1, Pine City 0

• Gentry Academy 8, Duluth East 1

• Holy Family 5, Duluth Marshall 4

• Lakeville North 9, Chanhassen 2

• Minneapolis 4, Eagan 3, OT

• Monticello 5, Little Falls 1

• Mora/Milaca 6, St. Paul Johnson 4

• New Prague 3, Farmington 1

• Mound Westonka 8, St. Paul Acad. 6

• Rochester Mayo 3, Red Wing 1

• Roseville 6, Rochester Lourdes 2

• Spring Lake Park/CR 8, Irondale 2

• SWC/Richfield 3, StP High. Park/Cent. 1

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 6, Willmar 1

• Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 4, Prairie Centre 3, OT

• Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 0

• Mankato East 5, Winona 1

• Mankato West 11, Faribault 0

• Minnesota River 12, Redwood Valley 1

• Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 0

• Moose Lake Area 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

• Northern Lakes 4, Proctor 1

• Owatonna 5, Austin 1

• Park Rapids 7, Lake of the Woods 3

• Rochester Century/John Marshall 4, Albert Lea 1

• Roseau 3, Warroad 2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Fergus Falls 4

• Worthington 3, Windom 1

Hockey • girls

LAKE

• Wayzata 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 2

METRO WEST

• Holy Angels 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 2, Blaine 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 4, Lakeville South 2

• Farmington 5, Eagan 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 4, Park of C.G. 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka/SWC 5, Delano/Rock. 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Brainerd/LF 1, Shakopee 1, OT

• Breck 5, Chisago Lakes 0

• Buffalo 2, Waconia 2, OT

• Centennial/SpLP 2, N. Wright County 1

• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Blake 0

• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 2

• Dodge County 6, Hastings 0

• Duluth 1, Elk River 1, OT

• Holy Family 5, Gentry Academy 1

• Mounds View/Irondale 6, Hudson (Wis.) 0

• Orono 3, Northfield 1

• Pine City 6, Visitation 0

• Rochester Mayo 9, Red Wing 0

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 4, Willmar 1

• Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 1

• Fairmont 5, Mankato West 2

• Luverne 4, New Ulm 2

• Northern Lakes 4, Detroit Lakes 3

• Owatonna 8, Austin 1

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Fergus Falls 2

• St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1

• Superior (Wis.) 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

• Warroad 3, Thief River Falls 0

• Windom 2, Worthington 2, OT

Wrestling • boys

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 42, Johnson 28

• Highland Park 48, Humboldt 21

• Washington 54, Central 24

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 51, Cretin-Derham Hall 22

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 48, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 21

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Highland Park 60, Trinity 30

Star Tribune staff

See More

