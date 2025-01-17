High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 16

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 5:28AM
Skiers left the start line during the girls classical 5k event at the Nordic skiing state meet at Giants Ridge Ski Resort.
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 16. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alpine Skiing • Boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Rosemount 411, Lakeville South 354, Eagan 353. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 46.92.

Alpine Skiing • Girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Prior Lake/Farmington, 304, Lakeville South 285, Apple Valley/Rosemount 229. Medalist: Annabel McCann, Prior Lake/Farmington, 50.93.

Basketball • Boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 81, Hmong Academy 42

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Breck 107, St. Paul Academy 49

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 87, PACT 46

• United Christian 66, North Lakes 38

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 80, Chanhassen 63

• Waconia 69, St. Louis Park 66

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 98, North Branch 29

• St. Francis 83, Chisago Lakes 57

• Zimmerman 90, Cambridge-Isanti 65

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran 82, St. Croix Prep 43

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 74, Lakeville South 62

• Farmington 76, Eastview 33

• Prior Lake 58, Eagan 52

• Shakopee 82, Burnsville 53

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 84, Johnson 74

• Humboldt 81, Washington 39

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 86, Bloom. Kennedy 44

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 75, Mound Westonka 69

• Howard Lake-W-W 59, Rockford 52

• Watertown-Mayer 71, Glencoe-SL 66

METROPOLITAN AREA

• EV-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39

• Hiawatha Collegiate 71, Spectrum 67

• North St. Paul 78, Mpls. South 47

• Parnassus Prep 83, Maple Lake 61

• Princeton 88, Milaca 64

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 77, Fertile-Beltrami 70

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

• Barnesville 72, Hawley 55

• Benson 81, Swanville 54

• Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 41

• Blackduck 49, Laporte 40

• Blooming Prairie 76, Lyle-Pacelli 61

• Caledonia 97, Lewiston-Altura 72

• Cannon Falls 98, Lake City 88

• Cleveland 76, Nicollet 63

• Crosby-Ironton 79, Ogilvie 26

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 45, Breckenridge 35

• East Central 62, Aitkin 46

• East Grand Forks 78, Fosston 36

• Faribault 77, Owatonna 50

• Fillmore Central 80, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71

• GHEC 54, Martin County West 52

• Goodhue 75, Schaeffer Academy 48

• Greenway 80, Hill City 42

• Henning 75, Verndale 59

• Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids 53

• Jackson County Central 70, Blue Earth Area 52

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42

• Kittson Central 73, Win-E-Mac 54

• Lake of the Woods 75, Rainy River (Ont.) 33

• LeSueur-Henderson 63, St. Clair 47

• Mabel-Canton 61, Grand Meadow 28

• Mankato Loyola 67, Madelia 65

• Marshall 84, New Ulm 43

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Sibley East 65

• Mora 81, Hinckley-Finlayson 24

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 80, Paynesville 42

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Ely 59

• Nevis 78, Red Lake 35

• New Ulm Cathedral 60, Sleepy Eye 55

• New York Mills 79, Bertha-Hewitt 75

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 65, Climax-Fisher 43

• Osakis 60, Melrose 44

• Park Christian 77, Battle Lake 40

• Pequot Lakes 51, Perham 42

• Pillager 73, Sebeka 45

• Pine City 73, Mille Lacs 65

• Pine Island 71, Rochester Lourdes 63

• Pine River-Backus 70, Cass Lake-Bena 69

• Pipestone 69, Minneota 42

• Red Lake County Central 81, Crookston 44

• Rochester Mayo 71, Winona 49

• Rushford-Peterson 84, Dover-Eyota 55

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 24

• Southland 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46

• St. Charles 78, La Crescent 64

• St. James Area 80, Redwood Valley 59

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 81, Red Rock Central 37

• Wabasso 101, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26

• Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Menahga 32

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 119, Kelliher-Northome 84

• Warroad 93, Stephen-Argyle 87

Basketball • Girls

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Twin Cities Academy 37, Hiawatha Collegiate 34

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 90, Chanhassen 55

• Orono 86, New Prague 61

• Waconia 64, St. Louis Park 23

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 51, Edison 15

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 74, North Branch 39

• St. Francis 48, Chisago Lakes 30

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran 61, St. Croix Prep 35

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 54, Shakopee 49

• Eastview 55, Farmington 39

• Lakeville North 72, Rosemount 71, OT

• Prior Lake 47, Eagan 43

ST. PAUL CITY

• Washington/Johnson 61, Humboldt 14

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 81, Bloom. Kennedy 24

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 43, Mound Westonka 31

• Jordan 72, Hutchinson 46

• Rockford 71, Howard Lake-W-W 37

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy 19, Lincoln Int. 17

• Irondale 65, St. Paul Harding 8

• Mayer Lutheran 68, BOLD 57

• Mpls. North 62, St. Paul Como Park 49

• New London-Spicer 69, EV-Watkins 32

• Spectrum 64, LILA 25

• St. Agnes 53, CHOF 39

• Tri-City United 86, Belle Plaine 81, OT

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup West 39, Fertile-Beltrami 27

• Adrian 73, Red Rock Central 30

• Aitkin 75, East Central 41

• Albany 54, Milaca 50

• Barnesville 64, Hawley 41

• Bemidji 49, Detroit Lakes 37

• Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 18

• Breckenridge 51, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47

• Caledonia 75, Lewiston-Altura 45

• Central Minnesota Christian 68, Canby 28

• Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51

• Chisholm 57, Deer River 48

• Climax-Fisher 54, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 40

• Cromwell 79, McGregor 26

• Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 35

• Dover-Eyota 45, Rushford-Peterson 37

• East Grand Forks 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47

• Edgerton 66, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50

• Esko 66, Barnum 27

• Fergus Falls 47, Willmar 37

• Foley 44, Little Falls 41

• Fosston 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35

• Goodhue 72, Kasson-Mantorville 70

• Grand Meadow 66, Le Roy-Ostrander 36

• Hancock 62, Brandon-Evansville 40

• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, United South Central 47

• Hill City 65, Fond du Lac 21

• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Battle Lake 39

• Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44

• Hinckley-Finlayson 55, Mora 53

• Houston 46, Lanesboro 45

• Jackson County Central 82, Blue Earth Area 40

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Randolph 30

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Minneota 53

• Kimball 56, Holdingford 52

• Kittson Central 73, Warroad 18

• La Crescent 51, St. Charles 44

• Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Renville County West 59

• Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 72

• Lake Park-Audubon 68, Henning 13

• Lakeview 83, Ortonville 33

• MACCRAY 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20

• Marshall 80, New Ulm 53

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Wabasso 24

• Minnewaska 82, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 25

• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Pillager 52

• NRHEG 72, Blooming Prairie 33

• New York Mills 48, Sebeka 24

• Nicollet 68, Cleveland 59

• Osakis 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 32

• Park Rapids 66, Nevis 49

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Fillmore Central 42

• Proctor 75, Hermantown 52

• Rochester Mayo 106, Winona 30

• Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

• Roseau 52, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49

• Royalton 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Murray County Central 40

• Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31

• Spring Grove 77, Lyle-Pacelli 34

• St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Pierz 43

• St. James Area 51, Redwood Valley 38

• Staples-Motley 58, Verndale 41

• Superior (Wis.) 53, Cloquet 45

• SW Minnesota Christian 57, Mountain Lake Area 26

• Swanville 85, St John’s 35

• Underwood 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32

• West Central 58, Montevideo 32

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Rothsay 52

• Winona Cotter 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

• Yellow Medicine East 61, Dawson-Boyd 32

Gymnastics • Girls

METRO EAST

• Simley 133.9, South St. Paul 114.3. All-around: Lucy Penttila, Simley, 36.25.

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 138.0, Centennial 125.4. All-around: Michaela Osland, Centennial, 36.125.

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 141.15, White Bear Lake 139.825. All-around: Laney Schwellenbach, East Ridge, 38.75.

Hockey • Boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Breck 6, Providence Academy 6, OT

LAKE

• Edina 7, Buffalo 1

• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Hopkins 3

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 18, Simley 0

• St. Thomas Academy 5, Mahtomedi 1

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Chaska 0

• Bloom. Jefferson 4, New Prague 1

• Minneapolis 4, Delano 2

• St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 3, Chisago Lakes 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 4, Armstrong/Cooper 0

• Blaine 6, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 1

• Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Anoka 2

• Maple Grove 6, Champlin Park 1

• Totino-Grace 5, Osseo 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 11, Apple Valley/Burnsville 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Woodbury 3, OT

• Park of Cottage Grove 6, East Ridge 2

• Roseville 5, Mounds View 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian/Richfield 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 2

• Hutchinson 2, Dodge County 1

• Irondale 3, Tartan 1

• Minnetonka 13, Duluth East 0

• Northern Edge 6, Moose Lake Area 1

MINNESOTA

• Albert Lea 3, Austin 2

• Brainerd 0, Detroit Lakes 0, OT

• Crookston 3, Bagley/Fosston 1

• Fergus Falls 9, Willmar 0

• International Falls 3, Greenway 0

• Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 1

• Minnesota River 9, Windom 1

• Mora/Milaca 5, WSFLG (Wis.) 2

• Morris/Benson 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

• New Ulm 9, Worthington 0

• Northern Lakes 1, River Lakes 0

• Park Rapids 3, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 2, OT

• Red Lake Falls 5, May-Port CG (N.D.) 2

• Rochester Century/John Marshall 2, Mankato East 0

• Rochester Lourdes 3, Waseca 2

• Rock Ridge 9, Proctor 2

• Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Alexandria 2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Prairie Centre 3

• Warroad 3, East Grand Forks 1

• Winona 6, Faribault 0

Hockey • Girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Breck 2, Blake 1, OT

METRO WEST

• Minneapolis 2, New Prague 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 4, Rogers 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4

• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 1

• Rosemount 4, Eagan 1

• Shakopee 6, Eastview 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• White Bear Lake 4, Forest Lake 2

• Woodbury 5, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 4, Hastings 2

• Hopkins/StLP 6, Arm./Cooper 5

• Moose Lake Area 2, Northern Tier 0

• Roch. Century/JM 12, Red Wing 0

• St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, Northern Lakes 1

• Detroit Lakes 3, International Falls 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Fort Frances (Ont.) 2

• Mankato East 5, Rochester Mayo 2

• New Ulm 5, Worthington 0

• Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1

• River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0

• Roseau 2, Moorhead 1, OT

• Winona 2, Black River Falls (Wis.) 0

Nordic Skiing • Boys

LAKE RELAYS

At Elm Creek Park Reserve

• Wayzata 283, Eden Prairie 281, Hopkins 277, Minnetonka 276, Edina 274

Nordic Skiing • Girls

LAKE RELAYS

At Elm Creek Park Reserve

• Wayzata 286, Minnetonka 280, Eden Prairie 279, Hopkins 272, Edina 258

Swimming • Boys

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park/SPA 87, Johnson 51

Wrestling • Boys

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville 64, Hopkins 7

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 50, Champlin Park 24

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Maple Grove 52, Hopkins 30

• St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 0

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High School Sports: Scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 16

Skiers left the start line during the girls classical 5k event at the Nordic skiing state meet at Giants Ridge Ski Resort.

Minnesota high school sports final scores for basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, skiing and boys swimming.

High Schools

Tonight's free livestream: Top 10 team looks to avoid upset on the road

card image

Culture

Yuen: What’s wrong with youth sports? Let’s start with overinvolved parents.

Staff headshot
Laura Yuen
card image