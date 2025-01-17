Alpine Skiing • Boys
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Jan. 16
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Rosemount 411, Lakeville South 354, Eagan 353. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 46.92.
Alpine Skiing • Girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Prior Lake/Farmington, 304, Lakeville South 285, Apple Valley/Rosemount 229. Medalist: Annabel McCann, Prior Lake/Farmington, 50.93.
Basketball • Boys
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 81, Hmong Academy 42
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 107, St. Paul Academy 49
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 87, PACT 46
• United Christian 66, North Lakes 38
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 80, Chanhassen 63
• Waconia 69, St. Louis Park 66
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 98, North Branch 29
• St. Francis 83, Chisago Lakes 57
• Zimmerman 90, Cambridge-Isanti 65
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 82, St. Croix Prep 43
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 74, Lakeville South 62
• Farmington 76, Eastview 33
• Prior Lake 58, Eagan 52
• Shakopee 82, Burnsville 53
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 84, Johnson 74
• Humboldt 81, Washington 39
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 86, Bloom. Kennedy 44
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 75, Mound Westonka 69
• Howard Lake-W-W 59, Rockford 52
• Watertown-Mayer 71, Glencoe-SL 66
METROPOLITAN AREA
• EV-Watkins 49, New London-Spicer 39
• Hiawatha Collegiate 71, Spectrum 67
• North St. Paul 78, Mpls. South 47
• Parnassus Prep 83, Maple Lake 61
• Princeton 88, Milaca 64
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Elk River 63
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 77, Fertile-Beltrami 70
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
• Barnesville 72, Hawley 55
• Benson 81, Swanville 54
• Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 41
• Blackduck 49, Laporte 40
• Blooming Prairie 76, Lyle-Pacelli 61
• Caledonia 97, Lewiston-Altura 72
• Cannon Falls 98, Lake City 88
• Cleveland 76, Nicollet 63
• Crosby-Ironton 79, Ogilvie 26
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 45, Breckenridge 35
• East Central 62, Aitkin 46
• East Grand Forks 78, Fosston 36
• Faribault 77, Owatonna 50
• Fillmore Central 80, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71
• GHEC 54, Martin County West 52
• Goodhue 75, Schaeffer Academy 48
• Greenway 80, Hill City 42
• Henning 75, Verndale 59
• Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids 53
• Jackson County Central 70, Blue Earth Area 52
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42
• Kittson Central 73, Win-E-Mac 54
• Lake of the Woods 75, Rainy River (Ont.) 33
• LeSueur-Henderson 63, St. Clair 47
• Mabel-Canton 61, Grand Meadow 28
• Mankato Loyola 67, Madelia 65
• Marshall 84, New Ulm 43
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Sibley East 65
• Mora 81, Hinckley-Finlayson 24
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 80, Paynesville 42
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Ely 59
• Nevis 78, Red Lake 35
• New Ulm Cathedral 60, Sleepy Eye 55
• New York Mills 79, Bertha-Hewitt 75
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 65, Climax-Fisher 43
• Osakis 60, Melrose 44
• Park Christian 77, Battle Lake 40
• Pequot Lakes 51, Perham 42
• Pillager 73, Sebeka 45
• Pine City 73, Mille Lacs 65
• Pine Island 71, Rochester Lourdes 63
• Pine River-Backus 70, Cass Lake-Bena 69
• Pipestone 69, Minneota 42
• Red Lake County Central 81, Crookston 44
• Rochester Mayo 71, Winona 49
• Rushford-Peterson 84, Dover-Eyota 55
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 24
• Southland 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46
• St. Charles 78, La Crescent 64
• St. James Area 80, Redwood Valley 59
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 81, Red Rock Central 37
• Wabasso 101, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26
• Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Menahga 32
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 119, Kelliher-Northome 84
• Warroad 93, Stephen-Argyle 87
Basketball • Girls
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Twin Cities Academy 37, Hiawatha Collegiate 34
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 90, Chanhassen 55
• Orono 86, New Prague 61
• Waconia 64, St. Louis Park 23
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 51, Edison 15
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 74, North Branch 39
• St. Francis 48, Chisago Lakes 30
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 61, St. Croix Prep 35
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 54, Shakopee 49
• Eastview 55, Farmington 39
• Lakeville North 72, Rosemount 71, OT
• Prior Lake 47, Eagan 43
ST. PAUL CITY
• Washington/Johnson 61, Humboldt 14
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 81, Bloom. Kennedy 24
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 43, Mound Westonka 31
• Jordan 72, Hutchinson 46
• Rockford 71, Howard Lake-W-W 37
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hmong Academy 19, Lincoln Int. 17
• Irondale 65, St. Paul Harding 8
• Mayer Lutheran 68, BOLD 57
• Mpls. North 62, St. Paul Como Park 49
• New London-Spicer 69, EV-Watkins 32
• Spectrum 64, LILA 25
• St. Agnes 53, CHOF 39
• Tri-City United 86, Belle Plaine 81, OT
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West 39, Fertile-Beltrami 27
• Adrian 73, Red Rock Central 30
• Aitkin 75, East Central 41
• Albany 54, Milaca 50
• Barnesville 64, Hawley 41
• Bemidji 49, Detroit Lakes 37
• Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 18
• Breckenridge 51, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47
• Caledonia 75, Lewiston-Altura 45
• Central Minnesota Christian 68, Canby 28
• Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51
• Chisholm 57, Deer River 48
• Climax-Fisher 54, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 40
• Cromwell 79, McGregor 26
• Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 35
• Dover-Eyota 45, Rushford-Peterson 37
• East Grand Forks 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47
• Edgerton 66, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50
• Esko 66, Barnum 27
• Fergus Falls 47, Willmar 37
• Foley 44, Little Falls 41
• Fosston 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35
• Goodhue 72, Kasson-Mantorville 70
• Grand Meadow 66, Le Roy-Ostrander 36
• Hancock 62, Brandon-Evansville 40
• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, United South Central 47
• Hill City 65, Fond du Lac 21
• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Battle Lake 39
• Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44
• Hinckley-Finlayson 55, Mora 53
• Houston 46, Lanesboro 45
• Jackson County Central 82, Blue Earth Area 40
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Randolph 30
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Minneota 53
• Kimball 56, Holdingford 52
• Kittson Central 73, Warroad 18
• La Crescent 51, St. Charles 44
• Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Renville County West 59
• Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 72
• Lake Park-Audubon 68, Henning 13
• Lakeview 83, Ortonville 33
• MACCRAY 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20
• Marshall 80, New Ulm 53
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Wabasso 24
• Minnewaska 82, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 25
• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Pillager 52
• NRHEG 72, Blooming Prairie 33
• New York Mills 48, Sebeka 24
• Nicollet 68, Cleveland 59
• Osakis 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 32
• Park Rapids 66, Nevis 49
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Fillmore Central 42
• Proctor 75, Hermantown 52
• Rochester Mayo 106, Winona 30
• Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
• Roseau 52, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49
• Royalton 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Murray County Central 40
• Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31
• Spring Grove 77, Lyle-Pacelli 34
• St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Pierz 43
• St. James Area 51, Redwood Valley 38
• Staples-Motley 58, Verndale 41
• Superior (Wis.) 53, Cloquet 45
• SW Minnesota Christian 57, Mountain Lake Area 26
• Swanville 85, St John’s 35
• Underwood 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32
• West Central 58, Montevideo 32
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Rothsay 52
• Winona Cotter 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
• Yellow Medicine East 61, Dawson-Boyd 32
Gymnastics • Girls
METRO EAST
• Simley 133.9, South St. Paul 114.3. All-around: Lucy Penttila, Simley, 36.25.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 138.0, Centennial 125.4. All-around: Michaela Osland, Centennial, 36.125.
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 141.15, White Bear Lake 139.825. All-around: Laney Schwellenbach, East Ridge, 38.75.
Hockey • Boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 6, Providence Academy 6, OT
LAKE
• Edina 7, Buffalo 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Hopkins 3
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 18, Simley 0
• St. Thomas Academy 5, Mahtomedi 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11, Chaska 0
• Bloom. Jefferson 4, New Prague 1
• Minneapolis 4, Delano 2
• St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 3, Chisago Lakes 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 4, Armstrong/Cooper 0
• Blaine 6, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 1
• Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Anoka 2
• Maple Grove 6, Champlin Park 1
• Totino-Grace 5, Osseo 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 11, Apple Valley/Burnsville 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Woodbury 3, OT
• Park of Cottage Grove 6, East Ridge 2
• Roseville 5, Mounds View 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian/Richfield 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 2
• Hutchinson 2, Dodge County 1
• Irondale 3, Tartan 1
• Minnetonka 13, Duluth East 0
• Northern Edge 6, Moose Lake Area 1
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 3, Austin 2
• Brainerd 0, Detroit Lakes 0, OT
• Crookston 3, Bagley/Fosston 1
• Fergus Falls 9, Willmar 0
• International Falls 3, Greenway 0
• Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 1
• Minnesota River 9, Windom 1
• Mora/Milaca 5, WSFLG (Wis.) 2
• Morris/Benson 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
• New Ulm 9, Worthington 0
• Northern Lakes 1, River Lakes 0
• Park Rapids 3, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 2, OT
• Red Lake Falls 5, May-Port CG (N.D.) 2
• Rochester Century/John Marshall 2, Mankato East 0
• Rochester Lourdes 3, Waseca 2
• Rock Ridge 9, Proctor 2
• Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Alexandria 2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Prairie Centre 3
• Warroad 3, East Grand Forks 1
• Winona 6, Faribault 0
Hockey • Girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 2, Blake 1, OT
METRO WEST
• Minneapolis 2, New Prague 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 4, Rogers 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 5, Prior Lake 4
• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 1
• Rosemount 4, Eagan 1
• Shakopee 6, Eastview 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• White Bear Lake 4, Forest Lake 2
• Woodbury 5, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 4, Hastings 2
• Hopkins/StLP 6, Arm./Cooper 5
• Moose Lake Area 2, Northern Tier 0
• Roch. Century/JM 12, Red Wing 0
• St. Cloud 1, Buffalo 0
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, Northern Lakes 1
• Detroit Lakes 3, International Falls 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Fort Frances (Ont.) 2
• Mankato East 5, Rochester Mayo 2
• New Ulm 5, Worthington 0
• Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1
• River Lakes 4, Minnesota River 0
• Roseau 2, Moorhead 1, OT
• Winona 2, Black River Falls (Wis.) 0
Nordic Skiing • Boys
LAKE RELAYS
At Elm Creek Park Reserve
• Wayzata 283, Eden Prairie 281, Hopkins 277, Minnetonka 276, Edina 274
Nordic Skiing • Girls
LAKE RELAYS
At Elm Creek Park Reserve
• Wayzata 286, Minnetonka 280, Eden Prairie 279, Hopkins 272, Edina 258
Swimming • Boys
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park/SPA 87, Johnson 51
Wrestling • Boys
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville 64, Hopkins 7
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers 50, Champlin Park 24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Maple Grove 52, Hopkins 30
• St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 0
