High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Feb. 27

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 28, 2025 at 4:57AM
Moorhead forward Brooks Cullen (8) takes the ice for warmups ahead of a game against Hill-Murray Saturday, Feb. 21, 2025 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

Basketball • Boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 66, Spring Lake Park 56

• Elk River 58, Osseo 44

• Park Center 80, Andover 64

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Forest Lake 52

• Mounds View 59, Park of C.G. 56

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Rockford 59, Norwood YA 57

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 99, St. Francis 38

• Armstrong 85, Bloom. Kennedy 66

• Big Lake 96, West Lutheran 78

• Blaine 98, Cambridge-Isanti 89

• Eagle Ridge Acad. 78, ISM/Chester. 41

• Fridley 89, Princeton 66

• Heritage Chr. 96, St. Paul Acad. 82

• Hermantown 64, North Branch 59

• Maple Grove 84, Holy Family 41

• Mora 90, Spectrum 72

• Providence Acad. 77, Holy Angels 71

• Richfield 99, Mpls. South 85

• St. Michael-Albertville 61, Sartell 53

• St. Paul Harding 93, Belle Plaine 86

• Trinity 69, Avail Academy 62

MINNESOTA

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 66, Blackduck 40

• Bemidji 75, St. Cloud Tech 44

• Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 71

• Crosby-Ironton 65, Greenway 54

• Detroit Lakes 82, Brainerd 73

• Duluth Denfeld 56, Grand Rapids 52

• Foley 67, Pine City 50

• Littlefork-Big Falls 99, International Falls 55

• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Aitkin 62

• Pequot Lakes 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 44

• Rochester John Marshall 76, Mankato West 48

• St. John’s Prep 76, Ogilvie 43

• Stewartville 76, Austin 35

• Upsala 86, Parkers Prairie 55

• Verndale 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43

• Waseca 76, LeSueur-Henderson 59

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • first round

• Caledonia 91, Albert Lea 47

• Cannon Falls 91, Randolph 76

• La Crescent 81, Triton 70

• Lake City 70, Rochester Lourdes 59

• Pine Island 78, Dover-Eyota 61

• Winona Cotter 52, St. Charles 51

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • second round

• Blooming Prairie 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 57

• Fillmore Central 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 51

• Goodhue 98, Lyle-Pacelli 46

• Houston 51, Lanesboro 40

• Kingsland 65, Le Roy-Ostrander 56

• Rushford-Peterson 81, Mabel-Canton 33

• Schaeffer Academy 59, Spring Grove 40

• Southland 115, Rochester STEM 58

Section 3 • first round

• Adrian 60, Red Rock Central 46

• Edgerton 63, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44

• Lakeview 67, Canby 25

• MACCRAY 76, Yellow Medicine East 68

Basketball • Girls

CLASS 3A

Section 5 quarterfinals

• Fridley 56, Becker 44

• Monticello 71, Zimmerman 40

• St. Francis 47, Princeton 45

• Totino-Grace 79, Coon Rapids 49

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Fergus Falls 71, St. Cloud 13

• Little Falls 58, Detroit Lakes 37

• Willmar 49, Rocori 37

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Glencoe-SL 63, Norwood YA 44

• Janesville-W-P 58, St. Clair 42

• NRHEG 75, Waterville-E-M 42

• Tri-City United 76, Belle Plaine 55

Section 3 • semifinals

• Fairmont 78, Jackson County Central 46

• Minnewaska 42, New London-Spicer 36

Section 4 • second round

• Concordia Academy 57, Nova Classical 27

• St. Croix Prep 61, St. Paul Academy 20

• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 40, Twin Cities Academy 33

Section 5 • second round

• Dassel-Cokato 77, Breck 52

• Holy Family 61, Eagle Ridge Academy 37

• SW Christian 57, Howard Lake-W-W 25

• Watertown-Mayer 63, Rockford 49

Section 6 • first round

• Albany 58, Pine City 41

• Annandale 49, St. Cloud Cathedral 25

• Foley 64, Holdingford 53

• Milaca 64, Melrose 46

• Osakis 60, Legacy Christian 41

• Royalton 66, Mora 30

• Spectrum 52, Kimball 49

Section 8 • first round

• East Grand Forks 73, Crookston 46

• Frazee 57, Thief River Falls 44

• Hawley 59, Wadena-Deer Creek 46

• Menahga 75, Roseau 32

• Pelican Rapids 61, Warroad 42

• Perham 61, Park Rapids 49

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• BOLD 62, Cedar Mountain 55

• Martin County West 47, Springfield 40

• Sleepy Eye 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 47

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, United South Central 45

Section 4 • second round

• Avail Academy 50, Liberty Classical 42

• Lester Prairie 84, Trinity 28

• New Life Academy 64, Heritage Christian 30

• PACT 98, Hope Academy 65

Section 5 • second round

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 75, Mille Lacs 33

• Bertha-Hewitt 52, Browerville/Eagle Valley 31

• Braham 82, East Central 20

• Pine River-Backus 88, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31

• Sebeka 74, Nevis 60

• Swanville 76, Ogilvie 72

• Upsala 57, Maple Lake 45

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Verndale 29

Section 6 • second round

• Breckenridge 81, Benson 36

• Hancock 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 42

• Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Battle Lake 32

• New York Mills 69, Ada-Borup-West 44

• Park Christian 79, Lake Park-Audubon 47

• Underwood 61, Rothsay 41

• West Central 63, Brandon-Evansville 49

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Parkers Prairie 54

Section 7 • second round

• Bigfork 72, Carlton-Wrenshall 29

• Cherry 61, McGregor 38

• Chisholm 71, North Woods 48

• Cromwell-Wright 73, Silver Bay 20

• Ely 67, South Ridge 38

• Floodwood 72, Littlefork-BF 54

• Hill City/Northland 47, Deer River 27

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 89, Cook County 10

Section 8 • second round

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 59, Northern Freeze 45

• Cass Lake-Bena 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 29

• Fosston 43, Bagley 39

• Kelliher-Northome 80, Lake of the Woods 25

• Kittson County Central 67, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 46

• Mahnomen-Waubun 58, Blackduck 37

• Sacred Heart 56, Fertile-Beltrami 44

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Stephen-Argyle 39

Hockey • Boys

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Lakeville South 5, Lakeville North 1

Section 2 • championship

• Shakopee 3, Holy Family 0

Section 5 • championship

• Rogers 4, Champlin Park 3

Section 7 • championship

• Andover 3, Rock Ridge 1

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • championship

• Mahtomedi 3, Chisago Lakes 1

Section 6 • championship

• Northern Lakes 4, Alexandria 3

Section 8 • championship

• East Grand Forks 3, Warroad 2, OT

Wrestling • Boys

STATE MEET

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

• Albert Lea 33, Bemidji 26

• Shakopee 58, Elk River 12

• St. Michael-Albertville 60, Hastings 8

• Stillwater 52, Prior Lake 15

Consolation semifinals

• Bemidji 30, Hastings 29

• Prior Lake 37, Elk River 30

Semifinals

• Shakopee 27, Stillwater 26

• St. Michael-Albertville 54, Albert Lea 8

Consolation final

• Bemidji 40, Prior Lake 27

Third place

• Stillwater 32, Albert Lea 28

Championship

• St. Michael-Albertville 46, Shakopee 18

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

• Becker 38, Marshall 25

• Kasson-Mantorville 38, Perham 15

• Simley 34, Grand Rapids 33

• Watertown-Mayer 55, Totino-Grace 14

Consolation semifinals

• Grand Rapids 42, Perham 24

• Marshall 52, Totino-Grace 18

Semifinals

• Kasson-Mantorville 31, Simley 27

• Watertown-Mayer 32, Becker 26

Consolation final

• Grand Rapids 30, Marshall 25

Third place

• Becker 28, Simley 26

Championship

• Watertown-Mayer 33, Kasson-Mantorville 20

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

• Chatfield 56, West Central Area 10

• Jackson County Central 37, LeSueur-Henderson 25

• Lake Crystal-WM 33, Canby 27

• Staples-Motley 51, United North Cent. 11

Consolation semifinals

• Canby 52, West Central Area 15

• United No. Cent. 34, LeSueur-Henderson 28

Semifinals

• Chatfield 43, Lake Crystal-WM 15

• Staples-Motley 64, Jackson County Central 0

Consolation final

• Canby 34, United North Central 28

Third place

• Lake Crystal-WM 34, Jackson County Central 23

Championship

• Staples-Motley 33, Chatfield 16

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch Saturday: Hopkins girls basketball battles rival Edina in section semifinals

card image

Only on startribune.com: A spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 final is up for grabs when the second-seeded Royals rumble with the third-seeded Hornets at noon.

High Schools

Watch Saturday: Wayzata girls hoops face upset-minded Armstrong in section semis

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, Feb. 27

card image