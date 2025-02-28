Thursday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Feb. 27
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 66, Spring Lake Park 56
• Elk River 58, Osseo 44
• Park Center 80, Andover 64
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Forest Lake 52
• Mounds View 59, Park of C.G. 56
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Rockford 59, Norwood YA 57
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 99, St. Francis 38
• Armstrong 85, Bloom. Kennedy 66
• Big Lake 96, West Lutheran 78
• Blaine 98, Cambridge-Isanti 89
• Eagle Ridge Acad. 78, ISM/Chester. 41
• Fridley 89, Princeton 66
• Heritage Chr. 96, St. Paul Acad. 82
• Hermantown 64, North Branch 59
• Maple Grove 84, Holy Family 41
• Mora 90, Spectrum 72
• Providence Acad. 77, Holy Angels 71
• Richfield 99, Mpls. South 85
• St. Michael-Albertville 61, Sartell 53
• St. Paul Harding 93, Belle Plaine 86
• Trinity 69, Avail Academy 62
MINNESOTA
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 66, Blackduck 40
• Bemidji 75, St. Cloud Tech 44
• Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 71
• Crosby-Ironton 65, Greenway 54
• Detroit Lakes 82, Brainerd 73
• Duluth Denfeld 56, Grand Rapids 52
• Foley 67, Pine City 50
• Littlefork-Big Falls 99, International Falls 55
• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Aitkin 62
• Pequot Lakes 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 44
• Rochester John Marshall 76, Mankato West 48
• St. John’s Prep 76, Ogilvie 43
• Stewartville 76, Austin 35
• Upsala 86, Parkers Prairie 55
• Verndale 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43
• Waseca 76, LeSueur-Henderson 59
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Caledonia 91, Albert Lea 47
• Cannon Falls 91, Randolph 76
• La Crescent 81, Triton 70
• Lake City 70, Rochester Lourdes 59
• Pine Island 78, Dover-Eyota 61
• Winona Cotter 52, St. Charles 51
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • second round
• Blooming Prairie 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 57
• Fillmore Central 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 51
• Goodhue 98, Lyle-Pacelli 46
• Houston 51, Lanesboro 40
• Kingsland 65, Le Roy-Ostrander 56
• Rushford-Peterson 81, Mabel-Canton 33
• Schaeffer Academy 59, Spring Grove 40
• Southland 115, Rochester STEM 58
Section 3 • first round
• Adrian 60, Red Rock Central 46
• Edgerton 63, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44
• Lakeview 67, Canby 25
• MACCRAY 76, Yellow Medicine East 68
Basketball • Girls
CLASS 3A
Section 5 quarterfinals
• Fridley 56, Becker 44
• Monticello 71, Zimmerman 40
• St. Francis 47, Princeton 45
• Totino-Grace 79, Coon Rapids 49
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Fergus Falls 71, St. Cloud 13
• Little Falls 58, Detroit Lakes 37
• Willmar 49, Rocori 37
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Glencoe-SL 63, Norwood YA 44
• Janesville-W-P 58, St. Clair 42
• NRHEG 75, Waterville-E-M 42
• Tri-City United 76, Belle Plaine 55
Section 3 • semifinals
• Fairmont 78, Jackson County Central 46
• Minnewaska 42, New London-Spicer 36
Section 4 • second round
• Concordia Academy 57, Nova Classical 27
• St. Croix Prep 61, St. Paul Academy 20
• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 40, Twin Cities Academy 33
Section 5 • second round
• Dassel-Cokato 77, Breck 52
• Holy Family 61, Eagle Ridge Academy 37
• SW Christian 57, Howard Lake-W-W 25
• Watertown-Mayer 63, Rockford 49
Section 6 • first round
• Albany 58, Pine City 41
• Annandale 49, St. Cloud Cathedral 25
• Foley 64, Holdingford 53
• Milaca 64, Melrose 46
• Osakis 60, Legacy Christian 41
• Royalton 66, Mora 30
• Spectrum 52, Kimball 49
Section 8 • first round
• East Grand Forks 73, Crookston 46
• Frazee 57, Thief River Falls 44
• Hawley 59, Wadena-Deer Creek 46
• Menahga 75, Roseau 32
• Pelican Rapids 61, Warroad 42
• Perham 61, Park Rapids 49
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• BOLD 62, Cedar Mountain 55
• Martin County West 47, Springfield 40
• Sleepy Eye 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 47
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, United South Central 45
Section 4 • second round
• Avail Academy 50, Liberty Classical 42
• Lester Prairie 84, Trinity 28
• New Life Academy 64, Heritage Christian 30
• PACT 98, Hope Academy 65
Section 5 • second round
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 75, Mille Lacs 33
• Bertha-Hewitt 52, Browerville/Eagle Valley 31
• Braham 82, East Central 20
• Pine River-Backus 88, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31
• Sebeka 74, Nevis 60
• Swanville 76, Ogilvie 72
• Upsala 57, Maple Lake 45
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Verndale 29
Section 6 • second round
• Breckenridge 81, Benson 36
• Hancock 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 42
• Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Battle Lake 32
• New York Mills 69, Ada-Borup-West 44
• Park Christian 79, Lake Park-Audubon 47
• Underwood 61, Rothsay 41
• West Central 63, Brandon-Evansville 49
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Parkers Prairie 54
Section 7 • second round
• Bigfork 72, Carlton-Wrenshall 29
• Cherry 61, McGregor 38
• Chisholm 71, North Woods 48
• Cromwell-Wright 73, Silver Bay 20
• Ely 67, South Ridge 38
• Floodwood 72, Littlefork-BF 54
• Hill City/Northland 47, Deer River 27
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 89, Cook County 10
Section 8 • second round
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 59, Northern Freeze 45
• Cass Lake-Bena 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 29
• Fosston 43, Bagley 39
• Kelliher-Northome 80, Lake of the Woods 25
• Kittson County Central 67, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 46
• Mahnomen-Waubun 58, Blackduck 37
• Sacred Heart 56, Fertile-Beltrami 44
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Stephen-Argyle 39
Hockey • Boys
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Lakeville South 5, Lakeville North 1
Section 2 • championship
• Shakopee 3, Holy Family 0
Section 5 • championship
• Rogers 4, Champlin Park 3
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 3, Rock Ridge 1
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 3, Chisago Lakes 1
Section 6 • championship
• Northern Lakes 4, Alexandria 3
Section 8 • championship
• East Grand Forks 3, Warroad 2, OT
Wrestling • Boys
STATE MEET
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
• Albert Lea 33, Bemidji 26
• Shakopee 58, Elk River 12
• St. Michael-Albertville 60, Hastings 8
• Stillwater 52, Prior Lake 15
Consolation semifinals
• Bemidji 30, Hastings 29
• Prior Lake 37, Elk River 30
Semifinals
• Shakopee 27, Stillwater 26
• St. Michael-Albertville 54, Albert Lea 8
Consolation final
• Bemidji 40, Prior Lake 27
Third place
• Stillwater 32, Albert Lea 28
Championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 46, Shakopee 18
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
• Becker 38, Marshall 25
• Kasson-Mantorville 38, Perham 15
• Simley 34, Grand Rapids 33
• Watertown-Mayer 55, Totino-Grace 14
Consolation semifinals
• Grand Rapids 42, Perham 24
• Marshall 52, Totino-Grace 18
Semifinals
• Kasson-Mantorville 31, Simley 27
• Watertown-Mayer 32, Becker 26
Consolation final
• Grand Rapids 30, Marshall 25
Third place
• Becker 28, Simley 26
Championship
• Watertown-Mayer 33, Kasson-Mantorville 20
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
• Chatfield 56, West Central Area 10
• Jackson County Central 37, LeSueur-Henderson 25
• Lake Crystal-WM 33, Canby 27
• Staples-Motley 51, United North Cent. 11
Consolation semifinals
• Canby 52, West Central Area 15
• United No. Cent. 34, LeSueur-Henderson 28
Semifinals
• Chatfield 43, Lake Crystal-WM 15
• Staples-Motley 64, Jackson County Central 0
Consolation final
• Canby 34, United North Central 28
Third place
• Lake Crystal-WM 34, Jackson County Central 23
Championship
• Staples-Motley 33, Chatfield 16
Only on startribune.com: A spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 final is up for grabs when the second-seeded Royals rumble with the third-seeded Hornets at noon.