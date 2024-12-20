Thursday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 19
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Alpine skiing • Boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Rosemount 392, Prior Lake/Farmington 310. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 52.58.
Alpine skiing • Girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Buck Hill
• Prior Lake/Farmington 340, Apple Valley/Rosemount 240. Medalist: Ashley Schaffer, Prior Lake, 48.16.
Basketball • Boys
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 83, Community of Peace 67
• Liberty Classical 94, Twin Cities Academy 80
MCAA
• PACT 71, North Lakes 41
MISSISSIPPI 8
• North Branch 80, Chisago Lakes 79
• Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 54
• Champlin Park 110, Blaine 104, OT
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Byron 89, Red Wing 53
• Eden Prairie 83, Armstrong 67
• Mound Westonka 77, Duluth East 64
• Roch. John Marshall 69, Rosemount 64
• St. Paul Washington 75, Mounds Park Academy 74
• Wayzata 87, Breck 54
MINNESOTA
• Austin 79, Mankato West 71
• Cass Lake-Bena 77, Blackduck 34
• Cherry 96, Braham 74
• Duluth Marshall 85, Greenway 55
• Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50
• Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Grand Meadow 49
• Mesabi East 83, International Falls 47
• Moorhead 66, West Fargo (N.D.) 50
• Moose Lake/Willow River 74, Pine City 53
• Mora 96, Milaca 66
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Hill City 65
• Owatonna 72, Rochester Century 68
• Pequot Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 27
• Pillager 68, Verndale 53
• Southland 65, Kingsland 58
• Triton 75, Bethlehem Academy 22
• United South Central 67, NRHEG 50
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 84, Laporte 21
Basketball • Girls
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 58, Twin Cities Academy 33
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 70, New Prague 67
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 77, Princeton 46
• North Branch 61, Chisago Lakes 47
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 47, South St. Paul 19
• Bloom. Jefferson 79, Burnsville 40
• Duluth East 61, Coon Rapids 57
• Hopkins 95, DeLaSalle 70
• Minnetonka 70, Lakeville North 55
• Orono 78, Delano 68
• Red Wing 51, Northfield 50
• St. Anthony 69, Holy Family 50
• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 62, Mounds Park Academy 15
• Tartan 67, St. Paul Harding 27
MINNESOTA
• Albany 73, Foley 52
• Bagley 57, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
• Braham 70, Grantsburg (Wis.) 25
• Cass Lake-Bena 78, Deer River 45
• Chisholm 53, Hibbing 52
• Cloquet 61, Grand Rapids 45
• Cromwell 71, South Ridge 40
• Floodwood 58, McGregor 54
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 62, Warroad 43
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Maple River 58
• Mesabi East 57, International Falls 31
• Moorhead 50, West Fargo (N.D.) 46
• Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 46
• Park Rapids 65, Pine River-Backus 54
• Pillager 46, Verndale 27
• Rock Ridge 71, Superior (Wis.) 40
• Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49
• Southland 62, Alden-Conger 39
• St. Cloud Cathedral 67, St. Cloud 34
• United South Central 66, Lyle-Pacelli 53
• Win-E-Mac 61, Blackduck 48
Gymnastics • Girls
LAKE
• Buffalo 134.95, Minnetonka 124.475. All-around: Macy DuBois, Buffalo, 35.35.
• Hopkins 138.025, Edina 128.7. All-around: Nyah-Symone Britt, Hopkins, 36.6.
• Wayzata 138.425, St. Michael-Albertville 137.625. All-around: Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 36.625.
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 135.15, Simley 134.375. All-around: Lucy Pentilla, Simley, 36.675.
Hockey • Boys
METRO WEST
• Chaska 0, New Prague 0, OT
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 4, Becker/Big Lake 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 9, Anoka 1
• Rogers 10, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3
• Totino-Grace 2, Centennial 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 3, Eastview 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mounds View 1
• East Ridge 6, Forest Lake 3
• White Bear Lake 5, Roseville 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Champlin Park 2
• Buffalo 4, St. Cloud 3, OT
• Eden Prairie 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0
• Edina 5, Grand Rapids 0
• Farmington 3, Rochester Century/JM 1
• Hill-Murray 5, Wayzata 2
• Holy Angels 8, Duluth East 2
• Irondale 3, South St. Paul 2
• Minnetonka 3, St. Louis Park 2
• Moorhead 11, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Northfield 4, Mankato East 1
• Park of C.G. 8, Eagan 0
• Princeton 8, Mora/Milaca 0
MINNESOTA
• Bagley/Fosston 3, Moose Lake Area 1
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Northern Lakes 2
• Ely 1, Greenway 0
• Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 0
Hockey • Girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 3, Lakeville South 2
• Farmington 4, Lakeville North 3
• Rosemount 2, Eastview 0
• Shakopee 2, Apple Valley 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1,White Bear Lake 1, OT
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Mounds View/Irondale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 3, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3
• Delano/Rockford 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
• Northfield 10, Mankato East 0
• Rogers 5, Chisago Lakes 0
MINNESOTA
• Owatonna 2, Rochester Mayo 0
• Pine City Area 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, St. Cloud 1
Nordic Skiing • Boys
METRO WEST
At Hyland Lake Park Reserve
• Bloomington 475, Orono 473, St. Louis Park 428, Chaska/Chanhassen 361, DeLaSalle 356, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 237. Medalist (5k): Anders Westanmo, Bloomington, 16:54.3.
Nordic Skiing • Girls
METRO WEST
At Hyland Lake Park Reserve
• St. Louis Park 484, Chaska/Chanhassen 440, Bloomington 423, Orono 398, DeLaSalle 164, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72. Medalist (5k): Eleanor Lindeman, St. Louis Park, 22:14.9.
Swimming • Boys
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 94, Humboldt/Washington 39
Wrestling • Boys
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 36, Como Park 36 (Harding won tie-breaker)
TRI-METRO
• Fridley 66, Columbia Hgts./DeLaSalle 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Northfield 52, Austin 20
• Northfield 40, Rochester Mayo 29
• Orono 54, St. Paul Washington 18
• South St. Paul 46, Orono 28
• South St. Paul 59, St. Paul Washington 18
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Mayo 47, Austin 27
