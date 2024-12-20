High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 19

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 20, 2024 at 5:40AM
Minnesota high school sports final scores for basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming. (Caroline Yang)

Thursday

Alpine skiing • Boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Rosemount 392, Prior Lake/Farmington 310. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 52.58.

Alpine skiing • Girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

• Prior Lake/Farmington 340, Apple Valley/Rosemount 240. Medalist: Ashley Schaffer, Prior Lake, 48.16.

Basketball • Boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 83, Community of Peace 67

• Liberty Classical 94, Twin Cities Academy 80

MCAA

• PACT 71, North Lakes 41

MISSISSIPPI 8

• North Branch 80, Chisago Lakes 79

• Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 54

• Champlin Park 110, Blaine 104, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Byron 89, Red Wing 53

• Eden Prairie 83, Armstrong 67

• Mound Westonka 77, Duluth East 64

• Roch. John Marshall 69, Rosemount 64

• St. Paul Washington 75, Mounds Park Academy 74

• Wayzata 87, Breck 54

MINNESOTA

• Austin 79, Mankato West 71

• Cass Lake-Bena 77, Blackduck 34

• Cherry 96, Braham 74

• Duluth Marshall 85, Greenway 55

• Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50

• Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Grand Meadow 49

• Mesabi East 83, International Falls 47

• Moorhead 66, West Fargo (N.D.) 50

• Moose Lake/Willow River 74, Pine City 53

• Mora 96, Milaca 66

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Hill City 65

• Owatonna 72, Rochester Century 68

• Pequot Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 27

• Pillager 68, Verndale 53

• Southland 65, Kingsland 58

• Triton 75, Bethlehem Academy 22

• United South Central 67, NRHEG 50

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 84, Laporte 21

Basketball • Girls

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 58, Twin Cities Academy 33

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 70, New Prague 67

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 77, Princeton 46

• North Branch 61, Chisago Lakes 47

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 47, South St. Paul 19

• Bloom. Jefferson 79, Burnsville 40

• Duluth East 61, Coon Rapids 57

• Hopkins 95, DeLaSalle 70

• Minnetonka 70, Lakeville North 55

• Orono 78, Delano 68

• Red Wing 51, Northfield 50

• St. Anthony 69, Holy Family 50

• St. Paul Washington/Johnson 62, Mounds Park Academy 15

• Tartan 67, St. Paul Harding 27

MINNESOTA

• Albany 73, Foley 52

• Bagley 57, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

• Braham 70, Grantsburg (Wis.) 25

• Cass Lake-Bena 78, Deer River 45

• Chisholm 53, Hibbing 52

• Cloquet 61, Grand Rapids 45

• Cromwell 71, South Ridge 40

• Floodwood 58, McGregor 54

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 62, Warroad 43

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Maple River 58

• Mesabi East 57, International Falls 31

• Moorhead 50, West Fargo (N.D.) 46

• Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 46

• Park Rapids 65, Pine River-Backus 54

• Pillager 46, Verndale 27

• Rock Ridge 71, Superior (Wis.) 40

• Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49

• Southland 62, Alden-Conger 39

• St. Cloud Cathedral 67, St. Cloud 34

• United South Central 66, Lyle-Pacelli 53

• Win-E-Mac 61, Blackduck 48

Gymnastics • Girls

LAKE

• Buffalo 134.95, Minnetonka 124.475. All-around: Macy DuBois, Buffalo, 35.35.

• Hopkins 138.025, Edina 128.7. All-around: Nyah-Symone Britt, Hopkins, 36.6.

• Wayzata 138.425, St. Michael-Albertville 137.625. All-around: Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 36.625.

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 135.15, Simley 134.375. All-around: Lucy Pentilla, Simley, 36.675.

Hockey • Boys

METRO WEST

• Chaska 0, New Prague 0, OT

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Chisago Lakes 4, Becker/Big Lake 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 9, Anoka 1

• Rogers 10, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 3

• Totino-Grace 2, Centennial 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 3, Eastview 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mounds View 1

• East Ridge 6, Forest Lake 3

• White Bear Lake 5, Roseville 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Champlin Park 2

• Buffalo 4, St. Cloud 3, OT

• Eden Prairie 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

• Edina 5, Grand Rapids 0

• Farmington 3, Rochester Century/JM 1

• Hill-Murray 5, Wayzata 2

• Holy Angels 8, Duluth East 2

• Irondale 3, South St. Paul 2

• Minnetonka 3, St. Louis Park 2

• Moorhead 11, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Northfield 4, Mankato East 1

• Park of C.G. 8, Eagan 0

• Princeton 8, Mora/Milaca 0

MINNESOTA

• Bagley/Fosston 3, Moose Lake Area 1

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

• Duluth Denfeld 5, Northern Lakes 2

• Ely 1, Greenway 0

• Owatonna 6, Rochester Mayo 0

Hockey • Girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 3, Lakeville South 2

• Farmington 4, Lakeville North 3

• Rosemount 2, Eastview 0

• Shakopee 2, Apple Valley 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1,White Bear Lake 1, OT

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Mounds View/Irondale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 3, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3

• Delano/Rockford 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

• Northfield 10, Mankato East 0

• Rogers 5, Chisago Lakes 0

MINNESOTA

• Owatonna 2, Rochester Mayo 0

• Pine City Area 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, St. Cloud 1

Nordic Skiing • Boys

METRO WEST

At Hyland Lake Park Reserve

• Bloomington 475, Orono 473, St. Louis Park 428, Chaska/Chanhassen 361, DeLaSalle 356, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 237. Medalist (5k): Anders Westanmo, Bloomington, 16:54.3.

Nordic Skiing • Girls

METRO WEST

At Hyland Lake Park Reserve

• St. Louis Park 484, Chaska/Chanhassen 440, Bloomington 423, Orono 398, DeLaSalle 164, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72. Medalist (5k): Eleanor Lindeman, St. Louis Park, 22:14.9.

Swimming • Boys

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 94, Humboldt/Washington 39

Wrestling • Boys

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 36, Como Park 36 (Harding won tie-breaker)

TRI-METRO

• Fridley 66, Columbia Hgts./DeLaSalle 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Northfield 52, Austin 20

• Northfield 40, Rochester Mayo 29

• Orono 54, St. Paul Washington 18

• South St. Paul 46, Orono 28

• South St. Paul 59, St. Paul Washington 18

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Mayo 47, Austin 27

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch DeLaSalle boys basketball vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image

NSPN.tv’s free livestream of the Islanders and the Red Knights in a matchup of undefeated teams starts at 7:15 p.m.

High Schools

Watch DeLaSalle girls basketball take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image

High Schools

High school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 19

card image