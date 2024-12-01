High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 5:17AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Alex Kormann)

Saturday

Basketball • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Cloquet 95, Chisago Lakes 88

• Monticello 72, Delano 53

• Northfield 84, St. Peter 75

• Princeton 95, Hermantown 87

• Randolph 92, Mayer Lutheran 86

• Red Wing 53, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 36

• South St. Paul 88, Columbia Heights 55

• St. Michael-Albertville 73, Bemidji 61

MINNESOTA

• Cannon Falls 78, La Crescent 58

• Henning 74, Lake Park-Audubon 48

• Rochester Lourdes 74, St. Charles 59

• Sauk Centre 85, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

• Sebeka 63, Battle Lake 61

• Sleepy Eye 66, Murray County Central 56

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, OT

• Waseca 68, Pine Island 54

• Windom 103, Adrian 57

• Winona Cotter 68, Houston 53

Basketball • Girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 68, Cambridge-Isanti 31

• Bloomington Kennedy 48, St. Louis Park 42

• Chanhassen 80, Park Center 51

• Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Mayer Lutheran 45

• Delano 61, Lakeville South 50

• Eagan 47, Stillwater 41

• Edina 59, Waconia 44

• Farmington 67, Woodbury 47

• Hopkins 64, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62

• Iowa City West (Ia.) 49, Jordan 48

• Maple Grove 80, Rosemount 56

• Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Paul Como Park 31

• Minnetonka 57, DeLaSalle 41

• Mounds View 64, Spring Lake Park 37

• Orono 69, Rochester Mayo 68

• Park of Cottage Grove 56, Bloomington Jefferson 42

• Proctor 69, Chisago Lakes 25

• Providence Academy 71, Dowling Catholic (Ia.) 69

• Roseville 54, Anoka 49

• St. Michael-Albertville 79, Visitation 58

• Stewartville 60, Holy Family 38

• Two Rivers 57, St. Croix Lutheran 56

• White Bear Lake 67, Grand Rapids 33

MINNESOTA

• Faribault 60, Waseca 46

• Houston 71, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

• Martin County West 49, Edgerton 41

• Sauk Centre 80, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

• Windom 77, Worthington 26

Hockey • Boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 4, Farmington 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong/Cooper 5, Breck 2

• Chanhassen 3, Andover 0

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 10, Princeton 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

• Delano 7, Buffalo 4

• Eagan 3, Woodbury 1

• East Ridge 4, Mankato West 1

• Eden Prairie 7, Chaska 1

• Fergus Falls 5, Hutchinson 4

• Hill-Murray 7, Hermantown 2

• Lakeville North 8, Rochester Century/John Marshall 4

• Mahtomedi 3, Blaine 2

• Minneapolis 5, Cambridge-Isanti 3

• Mound Westonka 7, St. Paul Academy 4

• Mounds View 2, Totino-Grace 0

• Neenah (Wis.) 5, Northern Edge 1

• New Prague 5, Rochester Mayo 3

• Northfield 7, Proctor 3

• Pine City Area 3, Irondale 2

• Rock Ridge 5, Waconia 2

• Rosemount 5, Minnetonka 2

• Shakopee 8, Gentry Academy 1

• St. Paul Johnson 8, Park Rapids 7

• Stillwater 7, Maple Grove 3

• Tartan 8, Bloomington Kennedy 2

• Two Rivers 6, Mankato East 0

• Wayzata 7, Duluth East 3

MINNESOTA

• Austin 5, Faribault 3

• Bemidji 7, Northern Lakes 3

• East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 2, OT

• Marshall 3, Morris/Benson Area 1

• Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

• Moose Lake Area 7, Ely 2

• Rock Ridge 5, Waconia 2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Thief River Falls 4

• Waseca 18, Redwood Valley 0

Hockey • Girls

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 2, Wayzata 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Maple Grove 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Farmington 3, Prior Lake 2, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 5, White Bear Lake 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Eastview 1

• Delano/Rockford 2, Osseo/Park Center 2

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Blaine 2

• Holy Family 5, Blake 2

• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4, Waconia 2

• Proctor/Hermantown 3, Gentry Academy 0

• Shakopee 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1

• Simley 7, Austin 0

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd 1, Duluth 1, OT

• Crookston 4, River Lakes 0

• International Falls 2, Morris/Benson 1, OT

• Marshall 7, Pine City Area 4

• St. Cloud 4, East Grand Forks 0

• Thief River Falls 2, Ft. Frances (Ont.) 1, OT

