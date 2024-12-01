Saturday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cloquet 95, Chisago Lakes 88
• Monticello 72, Delano 53
• Northfield 84, St. Peter 75
• Princeton 95, Hermantown 87
• Randolph 92, Mayer Lutheran 86
• Red Wing 53, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 36
• South St. Paul 88, Columbia Heights 55
• St. Michael-Albertville 73, Bemidji 61
MINNESOTA
• Cannon Falls 78, La Crescent 58
• Henning 74, Lake Park-Audubon 48
• Rochester Lourdes 74, St. Charles 59
• Sauk Centre 85, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58
• Sebeka 63, Battle Lake 61
• Sleepy Eye 66, Murray County Central 56
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, OT
• Waseca 68, Pine Island 54
• Windom 103, Adrian 57
• Winona Cotter 68, Houston 53
Basketball • Girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 68, Cambridge-Isanti 31
• Bloomington Kennedy 48, St. Louis Park 42
• Chanhassen 80, Park Center 51
• Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Mayer Lutheran 45
• Delano 61, Lakeville South 50
• Eagan 47, Stillwater 41
• Edina 59, Waconia 44
• Farmington 67, Woodbury 47
• Hopkins 64, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62
• Iowa City West (Ia.) 49, Jordan 48
• Maple Grove 80, Rosemount 56
• Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Paul Como Park 31
• Minnetonka 57, DeLaSalle 41
• Mounds View 64, Spring Lake Park 37
• Orono 69, Rochester Mayo 68
• Park of Cottage Grove 56, Bloomington Jefferson 42
• Proctor 69, Chisago Lakes 25
• Providence Academy 71, Dowling Catholic (Ia.) 69
• Roseville 54, Anoka 49
• St. Michael-Albertville 79, Visitation 58
• Stewartville 60, Holy Family 38
• Two Rivers 57, St. Croix Lutheran 56
• White Bear Lake 67, Grand Rapids 33
MINNESOTA
• Faribault 60, Waseca 46
• Houston 71, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
• Martin County West 49, Edgerton 41
• Sauk Centre 80, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49
• Windom 77, Worthington 26
Hockey • Boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 4, Farmington 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong/Cooper 5, Breck 2
• Chanhassen 3, Andover 0
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 10, Princeton 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• Delano 7, Buffalo 4
• Eagan 3, Woodbury 1
• East Ridge 4, Mankato West 1
• Eden Prairie 7, Chaska 1
• Fergus Falls 5, Hutchinson 4
• Hill-Murray 7, Hermantown 2
• Lakeville North 8, Rochester Century/John Marshall 4
• Mahtomedi 3, Blaine 2
• Minneapolis 5, Cambridge-Isanti 3
• Mound Westonka 7, St. Paul Academy 4
• Mounds View 2, Totino-Grace 0
• Neenah (Wis.) 5, Northern Edge 1
• New Prague 5, Rochester Mayo 3
• Northfield 7, Proctor 3
• Pine City Area 3, Irondale 2
• Rock Ridge 5, Waconia 2
• Rosemount 5, Minnetonka 2
• Shakopee 8, Gentry Academy 1
• St. Paul Johnson 8, Park Rapids 7
• Stillwater 7, Maple Grove 3
• Tartan 8, Bloomington Kennedy 2
• Two Rivers 6, Mankato East 0
• Wayzata 7, Duluth East 3
MINNESOTA
• Austin 5, Faribault 3
• Bemidji 7, Northern Lakes 3
• East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 2, OT
• Marshall 3, Morris/Benson Area 1
• Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT
• Moose Lake Area 7, Ely 2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Thief River Falls 4
• Waseca 18, Redwood Valley 0
Hockey • Girls
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 2, Wayzata 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Maple Grove 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 3, Prior Lake 2, OT
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 5, White Bear Lake 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Eastview 1
• Delano/Rockford 2, Osseo/Park Center 2
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Blaine 2
• Holy Family 5, Blake 2
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4, Waconia 2
• Proctor/Hermantown 3, Gentry Academy 0
• Shakopee 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1
• Simley 7, Austin 0
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd 1, Duluth 1, OT
• Crookston 4, River Lakes 0
• International Falls 2, Morris/Benson 1, OT
• Marshall 7, Pine City Area 4
• St. Cloud 4, East Grand Forks 0
• Thief River Falls 2, Ft. Frances (Ont.) 1, OT
