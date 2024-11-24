Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday

High Schools

Football

PREP BOWL

Class 5A

• Elk River 33, Alexandria 24

Class 3A

• Stewartville 43, Dassel-Cokato 22

9-man

• Fertile-Beltrami 20, Hills-Beaver Creek 8

Basketball • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 58, Bemidji 51

• Crosby-Ironton 62, Jordan 52

• Delano 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 37

• Eden Prairie 83, DeLaSalle 70

• Fridley 106, Park Center 69

• Hill-Murray 44, Becker 41

• Holy Angels 47, Northfield 41

• Hopkins 43, Lakeville North 41

• Minnetonka 60, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54

• New Prague 82, Burnsville 36

• North Branch 64, Duluth Denfeld 16

• Orono 71, Minnehaha Academy 67

• Prior Lake 55, Rochester Mayo 52

• Providence Academy 82, Maple Grove 75

• St. Michael-Albertville 76, Rosemount 72

• Wayzata 64, Eastview 33

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 54, Stewartville 49

• Barnesville 78, Frazee 59

• Caledonia 67, Rochester Lourdes 48

• Duluth Marshall 73, Albany 26

• Faribault 53, Hibbing 26

• Goodhue 68, Breckenridge 50

• Hawley 60, Staples-Motley 43

• Hermantown 60, Cloquet 49

• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 62, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 45

• MACCRAY 49, Murray County Central 39

• Proctor 63, Mountain Iron-Buhl 40

• Rochester John Marshall 73, Mankato West 65

• Sacred Heart 51, Northern Freeze 35

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, BOLD 55

• United South Central 59, Luverne 51

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 75, Sleepy Eye 47

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 67, Wabasso 28

• Windom 80, Adrian 59

Hockey • boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 6, AV/Burnsville 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 9, Mounds View 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Arm./Cooper 4, Providence Acad. 1

• Blaine 3, Duluth East 2

• Buffalo 6, Brainerd 3

• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Duluth Denfeld 3

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1

• Delano 6, East Grand Forks 5, OT

• Duluth Marshall 5, Breck 2

• Eastview 7, Chaska 4

• Gentry Academy 6, Blake 4

• Hastings 3, Chisago Lakes 3, OT

• Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Mahtomedi 2

• Maple Grove 4, Wayzata 3

• Moorhead 4, Edina 1

• Moose Lake Area 4, Red Wing 1

• Orono 7, Alexandria 4

• Rock Ridge 5, Forest Lake 4

• Rogers 5, Shakopee 2

• Rosemount 4, Park of C.G. 2

• Roseville 10, Rochester Mayo 0

• Simley 3, St. Paul Highland Park 2

• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 6, Hopkins 1

• Stillwater 6, Minnetonka 5

• Two Rivers 7, Rochester Lourdes 2

• Waconia 3, Princeton 2

MINNESOTA

• Luverne 5, Minnesota River 2

• St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Warroad 2, OT

• Winona 12, Worthington 1

Hockey • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 6, White Bear Lake 3

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, Cretin-D.H. 0

• Stillwater 6, Mounds View/Irondale 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 4, Farmington 0

• Dodge County 2, Minnetonka 2, tie

• Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

• Eden Prairie 4, Gentry Academy 0

• Elk River 2, Northern Tier 0

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Rogers 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1

• Hill-Murray 8, Bemidji 1

• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4, North Shore 4, tie

• Lakeville South 3, Mankato East 2

• Mankato West 8, Red Wing 3

• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, Luverne 1

• New Prague 2, Windom 1

• Northfield 8, Roch. Century/JM 0

• Owatonna 6, Apple Valley 5

• Roseau 4, Orono 3

• Shakopee 5, Waconia 0

• South St. Paul 2, New Ulm 0

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 8, Visitation 1

• Wayzata 3, Fergus Falls 2

MINNESOTA

• East Grand Forks 5, Bismarck Legacy (N.D.) 0

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, Moose Lake Area 1

• River Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

• South Central 3, Worthington 1

