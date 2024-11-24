Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday
PREP BOWL
Class 5A
• Elk River 33, Alexandria 24
Class 3A
• Stewartville 43, Dassel-Cokato 22
9-man
• Fertile-Beltrami 20, Hills-Beaver Creek 8
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 58, Bemidji 51
• Crosby-Ironton 62, Jordan 52
• Delano 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 37
• Eden Prairie 83, DeLaSalle 70
• Fridley 106, Park Center 69
• Hill-Murray 44, Becker 41
• Holy Angels 47, Northfield 41
• Hopkins 43, Lakeville North 41
• Minnetonka 60, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54
• New Prague 82, Burnsville 36
• North Branch 64, Duluth Denfeld 16
• Orono 71, Minnehaha Academy 67
• Prior Lake 55, Rochester Mayo 52
• Providence Academy 82, Maple Grove 75
• St. Michael-Albertville 76, Rosemount 72
• Wayzata 64, Eastview 33
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 54, Stewartville 49
• Barnesville 78, Frazee 59
• Caledonia 67, Rochester Lourdes 48
• Duluth Marshall 73, Albany 26
• Faribault 53, Hibbing 26
• Goodhue 68, Breckenridge 50
• Hawley 60, Staples-Motley 43
• Hermantown 60, Cloquet 49
• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 62, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 45
• MACCRAY 49, Murray County Central 39
• Proctor 63, Mountain Iron-Buhl 40
• Rochester John Marshall 73, Mankato West 65
• Sacred Heart 51, Northern Freeze 35
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, BOLD 55
• United South Central 59, Luverne 51
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 75, Sleepy Eye 47
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 67, Wabasso 28
• Windom 80, Adrian 59
Hockey • boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 6, AV/Burnsville 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 9, Mounds View 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Arm./Cooper 4, Providence Acad. 1
• Blaine 3, Duluth East 2
• Buffalo 6, Brainerd 3
• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Duluth Denfeld 3
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Delano 6, East Grand Forks 5, OT
• Duluth Marshall 5, Breck 2
• Eastview 7, Chaska 4
• Gentry Academy 6, Blake 4
• Hastings 3, Chisago Lakes 3, OT
• Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Mahtomedi 2
• Maple Grove 4, Wayzata 3
• Moorhead 4, Edina 1
• Moose Lake Area 4, Red Wing 1
• Orono 7, Alexandria 4
• Rock Ridge 5, Forest Lake 4
• Rogers 5, Shakopee 2
• Rosemount 4, Park of C.G. 2
• Roseville 10, Rochester Mayo 0
• Simley 3, St. Paul Highland Park 2
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 6, Hopkins 1
• Stillwater 6, Minnetonka 5
• Two Rivers 7, Rochester Lourdes 2
• Waconia 3, Princeton 2
MINNESOTA
• Luverne 5, Minnesota River 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Warroad 2, OT
• Winona 12, Worthington 1
Hockey • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 6, White Bear Lake 3
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 1, Cretin-D.H. 0
• Stillwater 6, Mounds View/Irondale 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 4, Farmington 0
• Dodge County 2, Minnetonka 2, tie
• Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Eden Prairie 4, Gentry Academy 0
• Elk River 2, Northern Tier 0
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Rogers 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1
• Hill-Murray 8, Bemidji 1
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4, North Shore 4, tie
• Lakeville South 3, Mankato East 2
• Mankato West 8, Red Wing 3
• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, Luverne 1
• New Prague 2, Windom 1
• Northfield 8, Roch. Century/JM 0
• Owatonna 6, Apple Valley 5
• Roseau 4, Orono 3
• Shakopee 5, Waconia 0
• South St. Paul 2, New Ulm 0
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 8, Visitation 1
• Wayzata 3, Fergus Falls 2
MINNESOTA
• East Grand Forks 5, Bismarck Legacy (N.D.) 0
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, Moose Lake Area 1
• River Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
• South Central 3, Worthington 1
