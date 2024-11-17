Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state
CI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 4, Park Center 2
• Dakota United 3, South Suburban 0
Consolation semifinals
• So. Washington County 9, St. Cloud 4
• Stillwater/Mahtomedi 9, Buffalo/Monticello/STMA 3
Fifth place
• Stillwater/Mahtomedi 8, So. Washington Co. 5
Third place
• South Suburban 6, Park Center 4
Championship
• Dakota United 3, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 0
PI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Mpls. South 13, Park Center 3
• Rochester 4, Dakota United 0
Consolation semifinals
• Anoka-Hennepin 5, St. Paul Humboldt 4
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 9, South Suburban 1
Fifth place
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 6, Anoka-Hennepin 5
Third place
• Park Center 7, Dakota United 1
Championship
• Mpls. South 5, Rochester 4
Football
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
• Alexandria 42, Owatonna 20
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
• Dassel-Cokato 29, Pequot Lakes 26
• Stewartville 33, Albany 20
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
• Minneota 45, Parkers Prairie 0
• Springfield 30, Mahnomen/Waubun 16
Hockey • girls
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Orono 2, OT
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 5, Rogers 2
• Osseo/Park Center 3, Anoka 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 5, Shakopee 3
• Lakeville South 8, Eastview 2
• Prior Lake 4, Rosemount 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, East Ridge 1
• Forest Lake 3, Roseville/Mahtomedi 1
• Park of C.G. 5, Mounds View/Irondale 1
• Woodbury 9, White Bear Lake 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Bloom. Jefferson 1
• Eden Prairie 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• Edina 6, Proctor/Hermantown 1
• Hastings 8, Visitation 0
• Hill-Murray 8, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2
• Holy Family 2, Roseau 0
• Hutchinson 20, Red Wing 1
• Mankato East 6, Armstrong/Cooper 3
• Marshall 5, Delano/Rockford 3
• Minnetonka 5, Stillwater 0
• Moorhead 6, Elk River 1
• Pine City 8, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 6
• Rochester Century/JM 3, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2
• South St. Paul 5, Rock Ridge 3
• Warroad 6, Lakeville North 1
• Wayzata 1, Blaine 0, OT
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 2, River Lakes 0
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 6, Detroit Lakes 1
• Minnesota River 3, Luverne 2
• Thief River Falls 9, Int. Falls 0
Swimming • girls
CLASS 2A STATE MEET
At Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
• Minnetonka 325, Edina 300, Shakopee 193, Stillwater 157, East Ridge 143, Prior Lake 119, Brainerd 112, Wayzata 102, St. Michael-Albertville 88, Maple Grove 80.
• Lakeville North 73, Lakeville South 62, Rochester John Marshall 46, Mounds View 45, Rochester Century 40, Rochester Mayo 39, Armstrong 38, Eden Prairie 36.
• Apple Valley 26, Chanhassen and Sauk Rapids-Rice 23, Mpls. Washburn 20, Rosemount 17, Eastview, Irondale and Woodbury 14, Centennial 13, Waconia and Hastings 12.
• Moorhead and Farmington 7, Hopkins 6, Buffalo and Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Mpls. Southwest 3, Blaine 2, New Prague and Bemidji 1.
Individual events
• 200 medley relay: Edina (Simmons, Katz, Nymo, McCarthy), 1:41.78; Minnetonka (Hatzung, Schindler, Wentzel, Wilkey), 1:41.78; East Ridge 1:44.18; St. Michael-Albertville 1:47.25; Stillwater 1:47.75; Shakopee 1:48.49; Lakeville South 1:49.61; Champlin Park 1:50.94.
• 200 freestyle: Cameron, Minnetonka, 1:48.83; Tippie, Shakopee, 1:50.08; Wentzel, Minnetonka, 1:50.84; Wood, East Ridge, 1:51.65; Auerbach, Eden Prairie, 1:52.00; Solt, Prior Lake, 1:52.17; Bina, Mounds View, 1:52.23; Peterson, Edina, 1:53.09.
• 200 IM: Havermann, East Ridge, 2:00.06; Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, 2:00.28; Nymo, Edina, 2:02.44; SImmons, Edina, 2:03.81; Bakker, Maple Grove, 2:04.94; Hurley, Minnetonka, 2:07.71; Suchy, Minnetonka, 2:08.49; Norsted, Champlin Park, 2:09.48.
• 50 freestyle: Tautges, Brainerd, 22.79; McCarthy, Edina, 23.01; Zelen, Shakopee, 23.04; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 23.05; Hatzung, Minnetonka, 23.24; Marcott, Apple Valley, 23.28; Hultgren, Lakeville North, 23.67; Schindl, Minnetonka, 24.18.
• Diving: Kohel, Mpls. Washburn, 479.05; Karimi, Edina, 443.50; Mouyenga, Wayzata, 428.80; Landry, Maple Grove, 422.80; Semakula, Irondale, 422.05; Woelfel, Centennial, 408.45; Aarness, Hastings, 405.10; Thrush, East Ridge, 392.50.
• 100 butterfly: Nymo, Edina, 53.66; Wentzel, Minnetonka, 54.02; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 54.37; Clemon, Lakeville South, 55.54; Gau, Rochester Mayo, 56.01; Diehl, Anoka, 56.26; Flaherty, Maple Grove, 56.36; Hultgren, Lakeville North, 56.52.
• 100 freestyle: Zelen, Shakopee, 50.07; McCarthy, Edina, 50.36; Tautges, Brainerd, 50.45; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 50.51; Wilkey, Minnetonka, 50.80; Marcott, Apple Valley, 51.00; Tippie, Shakopee, 51.16; Blixt, Rochester Century, 51.43.
• 500 freestyle: Solt, Edina, 4:56.53; Cameron, Minnetonka, 4:58.22; F. Muir, Edina, 4:58.28; Bina, Mounds View, 4:58.45; Auerbach, Eden Prairie, 4:59.31; Wood, East Ridge, 5:01.47; Malinski, Edina, 5:05.00; Suchy, Minnetonka, 5:05.89.
• 200 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Schindler, WIlkey, Wentzel, Graham), 1:33.68; Brainerd 1:35.19; Edina 1:36.04; Prior Lake 1:36.34; Shakopee 1:36.38; Stillwater 1:37.50; Lakeville North 1:38.21; Armstrong 1:38.39.
• 100 backstroke: Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, 53.99; Bakker, Maple Grove, 54.55; Hatzung, Minnetonka, 54.69; Simmons, Edina, 55.03; Hadicke, East Ridge, 56.27; Gau, Rochester Mayo, 56.56; Stockinger, Waconia, 56.70; Sanders, Stillwater, 57.15.
• 100 breaststroke: Havermann, East Ridge, 1:02.47; Blixt, Rochester Century, 1:03.98; Francois, Shakopee, 1:05.28; Christianson, Stillwater, 1:05.34; Walz, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1:05.36; Wimberger, Shakopee, 1:05.64; Serres, Stillwater, 1:05.74; Duerr, Brainerd, 1:06.39.
• 400 freestyle relay: Edina (Malinski, Peterson, McCarthy, Simmons), 3:23.79; Shakopee 3:27.13; Minnetonka 3:28.71; Wayzata 3:32.39; Stillwater 3:32.46; Brainerd 3:32.59; Lakeville North 3:35.75; East Ridge DQ.
CLASS 1A STATE MEET
At Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
• Orono 259, Visitation 234, Monticello 230, Delano 196.5, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 146, Breck 118, Mounds Park Academy 107, Mahtomedi 105, Rocori 97, St. Cloud Tech 76.
• Northfield 70.5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 63, Austin 54, Blake 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 43, St. Cloud Apollo 41, St. Anthony and Becker 36, Hutchinson 34, Tri-City United 33.
• Winona/Winona Cotter 32, St. Paul Como Park and Sauk Centre 28, Chisago Lakes 26, Two Harbors 25, Park Rapids 24, Melrose 20, Red Wing 16, Morris/Minnewaska 15, Detroit Lakes 12, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Foley 11.
• Hibbing 8, Big Lake 7, Alexandria 6, Princeton and Marshall 5, Mankato East and Proctor/Hermantown 4, St. Peter 3, Fergus Falls 2, Milaca 1.
Individual events
• 200 medley relay: Monticello (Biegler, Branson, Urick, Vagle), 1:47.51; Visitation 1:47.61; Delano 1:47.86; Mounds Park Academy 1:49.18; Breck 1:50.43; Orono 1:50.60; Rocori 1:50.78; Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1:51.70.
• 200 freestyle: Andreen, Orono, 1:50.85; K. Miller, Visitation, 1:51.53; Wright, Mahtomedi, 1:55.14; A. Johnson, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 1:56.12; Schottler, Orono, 1:56.20; Imholte, Two Harbors, 1:56.60; cole, St. Cloud Tech, 1:56.87; Farnsworth, Monticello, 1:58.10.
• 200 IM: Allingham, Breck, 2:05.51; Biebl, Mounds Park Academy, 2:06.60; Knutson, Orono, 2:08.73; Strobl, Delano, 2:09.21; Williams, Winona/Winona Cotter, 2:12.03; March, Blake, 2:12.26; M. Miller, Visitation, 2:13.16; Berg, Orono, 2:14.64.
• 50 freestyle: Biegler, Monticello, 22.38; Farley, Visitation, 23.57; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 23.75; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 23.93; Willenbring, Rocori, 24.08; Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 24.10; Lindner, Cretin-Derham Hall, 24.53; Vagle, Monticello, 24.56.
• Diving: Kennedy, Austin, 444.80; Bossen, St. Anthony, 361.20; Moffett, Red Wing, 354.55; Schwietering, Monticello, 344.70; Norton, Austin, 344.35; E. Johnson, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 342.25; Graning, Becker, 337.05; Durovec, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 336.50.
• 100 butterfly: Farley, Visitation, 55.82; Andreen, Orono, 55.91; Kortuem, Northfield, 56.78; Strobl, Delano, 57.24; Anderson, Mounds Park Academy, 57.77; Berg, Orono, 58.65; Rudowsky, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 59.83; Urick, Monticello, 1:00.12.
• 100 freestyle: Biegler, Monticello, 49.20; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 52.55; Westling, St. Cloud Apollo, 52.59; Wright, Mahtomedi, 52.95; Vagle, Monticello, 53.47; Ristau, Delano, 53.77; Farnsworth, Monticello, 53.97; Davis, Orono, 54.01.
• 500 freestyle: K. Miller, Visitation, 5:02.64; Casey, Chisago Lakes, 5:03.23; Rudowsky, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5:06.40; Schottler, Orono, 5:11.66; Mork, Becker, 5:15.24; Hendrickson, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 5:17.60; White, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5:17.77; Cole, St. Cloud Tech, 5:19.33.
• 200 freestyle relay: Orono (Davis, Schottler, Knutson, Andreen), 1:36.53; Monticello 1:36.65; Visitation 1:38.29; Delano 1:38.49; Breck 1:39.24; Mahtomedi 1:39.59; Rocori 1:39.76; Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1:40.27.
• 100 backstroke: Biebl, Mounds Park Academy, 56.31; Greenman, Austin, 57.41; Kortuem, Northfield, 57.68; Seguin, Delano, 57.68; Cierzan, Visitation, 58.50; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 58.76; Imholte, Two Harbors, 58.77; Myers, St. Anthony, 59.76.
• 100 breaststroke: Willenbring, Rocori, 1:04.75; Schwartz, Hutchinson, 1:04.85; M. Miller, Visitation, 1:05.52; Allingham, Breck, 1:06.34; Williams, Winona/Winona Cotter, 1:06.37; March, Blake, 1:07.49; Gustin, St. Cloud Tech, 1:08.40; Muyres, Mounds Park Academy, 1:08.91.
• 400 freestyle relay: Delano (Ristau, Gierke, Strobl, Georges), 3:31.67; Orono 3:33.70; Visitation 3:34.04; Mound Westonka/Holy Family 3:38.35; Mahtomedi 3:40.15; Monticello 3:40.39; Cretin-Derham Hall 3:40.62; Blake 3:42.42.
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state