High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 29

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 4:32AM
An empty track. (Michael Thomas)

Track and field • boys

GRIAK INDOOR CLASSIC

At University of Minnesota Fieldhouse

Gold Division

• New Richmond (Wis.) 81.5, Mounds View 76, St. Thomas Academy 67.5, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 66, Simley 47, Two Harbors 29, Mpls. North 26, Mpls. Camden 25, Totino-Grace 15, Kasson-Mantorville and St. Paul Central 14, Park Center 12, St. Paul Washington 10, Trinity 9, Mpls. Roosevelt 7, Mpls. South 4.

MSU MANKATO SHOWCASE

• Stillwater 65, Cambridge-Isanti 55, Ames (Iowa) 42, Minnehaha Academy 39, Buffalo 37, Byron 36, Hudson (Wis.) 29, White Bear Lake, Hopkins and Onalaska (Wis.) 28.

• Armstrong 26, Holmen (Wis.) 25, Roseville 24, Ashland (Wis.) 16, Fairmont 15, Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 14, Winona 12, Chisago Lakes 8.5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and Edina 8.

• Mpls. Washburn and Jordan 7, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Fort Dodge St. Edmund (Iowa) 6, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Duluth East and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 5, Superior (Wis.) 4.5, Mankato West 3, Proctor 2.

Track and Field • girls

GRIAK INDOOR CLASSIC

At University of Minnesota Fieldhouse

Gold Division

• Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 92, Simley 70.67, Park Center 41, Kasson-Mantorville 39, Two Harbors 38, Mpls. North 37.67, St. Paul Central 36, New Richmond (Wis.) 34, DeLaSalle 25, Trinity 24, Mpls. South 15, Mpls. Roosevelt 13, St. Paul Harding 11, Totino-Grace 7.67, Mpls. Camden 5.

MSU MANKATO SHOWCASE

• Ames (Iowa) 63.5, Stillwater 55, Onalaska (Wis.) 33, Roseville 32, Holmen (Wis.) 31, Winona 29.5, Mpls. Washburn 27, North Branch 26, Duluth East, Fort Dodge St. Edmund (Iowa) and Bagley/Fosston 23.

• Minnehaha Academy 22, Chisago Lakes, Mankato West, Byron and Fairmont 21, Princeton 14, Hopkins 13, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 11, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Superior (Wis.) 10.

• Armstrong 7, Jordan, Northwood-Kensett (Iowa), Rice Lake (Wis.) 5, Buffalo 4, Woodbury 2.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 29

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, March 28

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, March 27

Osakis' Austin Rollag (11) slides into first base after being caught trying to steal in the Osakis vs. BOLD, Olivia Class A boys baseball high school championship at Target Field on Monday, June 17, 2013. BOLD ,Olivia won the championship game 3-0.