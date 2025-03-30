Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 29

Track and field • boys
GRIAK INDOOR CLASSIC
At University of Minnesota Fieldhouse
Gold Division
• New Richmond (Wis.) 81.5, Mounds View 76, St. Thomas Academy 67.5, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 66, Simley 47, Two Harbors 29, Mpls. North 26, Mpls. Camden 25, Totino-Grace 15, Kasson-Mantorville and St. Paul Central 14, Park Center 12, St. Paul Washington 10, Trinity 9, Mpls. Roosevelt 7, Mpls. South 4.
MSU MANKATO SHOWCASE
• Stillwater 65, Cambridge-Isanti 55, Ames (Iowa) 42, Minnehaha Academy 39, Buffalo 37, Byron 36, Hudson (Wis.) 29, White Bear Lake, Hopkins and Onalaska (Wis.) 28.
• Armstrong 26, Holmen (Wis.) 25, Roseville 24, Ashland (Wis.) 16, Fairmont 15, Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 14, Winona 12, Chisago Lakes 8.5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and Edina 8.
• Mpls. Washburn and Jordan 7, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Fort Dodge St. Edmund (Iowa) 6, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Duluth East and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 5, Superior (Wis.) 4.5, Mankato West 3, Proctor 2.