Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 15
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 1A
Section 7 • championship
• Cherry 77, Deer River 56
Basketball • girls
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Hopkins 81, Maple Grove 67
Third place
• Eastview 63, Lakeville North 43
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Marshall 57
Third place
• Alexandria 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 36
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Providence Acad. 81, Crosby-Ironton 63
Third place
• Minnehaha Academy 61, Minnewaska 42
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• West Central 58, MACCRAY 41
Third place
• Goodhue 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61
Consolation final
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Mayer Lutheran 62
The Royals, with 28 points from sophomore Erma Walker, won their ninth title, breaking a tie with Rochester Lourdes.