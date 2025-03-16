High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 15

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 4:41AM

Basketball • boys

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • championship

• Cherry 77, Deer River 56

Basketball • girls

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Hopkins 81, Maple Grove 67

Third place

• Eastview 63, Lakeville North 43

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Marshall 57

Third place

• Alexandria 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 36

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Providence Acad. 81, Crosby-Ironton 63

Third place

• Minnehaha Academy 61, Minnewaska 42

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• West Central 58, MACCRAY 41

Third place

• Goodhue 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61

Consolation final

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 63, Mayer Lutheran 62

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Hopkins reigns as Minnesota’s all-time leader in girls basketball state championships

card image

The Royals, with 28 points from sophomore Erma Walker, won their ninth title, breaking a tie with Rochester Lourdes.

High Schools

Providence Academy wins a record fourth consecutive girls basketball championship

card image

High Schools

Benilde-St. Margaret’s wins third consecutive Class 3A girls basketball title

card image