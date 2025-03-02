Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, March 1
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
TWIN CITIES GAME
• St. Paul Central 88, Mpls. Washburn 68
MINNESOTA
• Austin 83, Rochester Century 62
• Cook County 83, International Falls 75
CLASS 1A
Section 3 first round
• Central Minn. Christrian 68, Lakeview 41
• Dawson-Boyd 80, MACCRAY 36
• Edgerton 64, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 61
• Hills-Beaver Creek 73, Adrian/Ellsworth 47
• Murray County Central 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47
• Renville County West 85, Lac qui Parle Valley 61
• SW Minn. Christrian 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51
• Wabasso 76, Minneota 64
Basketball • girls
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Lakeville North 61, Farmington 42
• Rochester Mayo 54, Owatonna 45
Section 2 • semifinals
• Chaska 66, Eden Prairie 64, OT
• Minnetonka 65, Prior Lake 64
Section 3 • semifinals
• Eastview 58, Hastings 44
• Rosemount 65, Eagan 56
Section 4 • semifinals
• Roseville 57, East Ridge 50
• White Bear Lake 46, Stillwater 42
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hopkins 74, Edina 37
• Wayzata 96, Armstrong 25
Section 7 • semifinals
• Anoka 43, Andover 35
• Centennial 67, Forest Lake 61
Section 8 • semifinals
• Brainerd 69, Elk River 61
• St. Michael-Alber. 74, Sartell 42
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron 58, Northfield 42
• Stewartville 52, Red Wing 50
Section 2 • semifinals
• Marshall 89, Mankato West 39
• New Ulm 65, St. Peter 64
Section 3 • semifinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 66, South St. Paul 27
• Two Rivers 71, St. Paul Como Park 45
Section 4 • semifinals
• DeLaSalle 68, St. Anthony 46
• Hill-Murray 59, Mahtomedi 51
Section 5 • semifinals
• Monticello 63, St. Francis 24
• Totino-Grace 69, Fridley 58
Section 6 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 87, Delano 48
• Orono 73, Richfield 40
Section 7 • semifinals
• Hermantown 78, North Branch 45
• Rock Ridge 68, Cloquet 34
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 59, Little Falls 25
• Fergus Falls 59, Willmar 47
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Caledonia 78, Winona Cotter 59
• Dover-Eyota 71, Roch. Lourdes 64
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Minnehaha Academy 109, Concordia Academy 23
• St. Agnes 51, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 33
• St. Croix Lutheran 54, St. Croix Prep 36
• Visitation 68, Columbia Heights 24
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Jordan 74, Watertown-Mayer 55
• Providence Academy 101, Holy Family 25
• Maranatha Christian 69, SW Christian 61
• Mpls. North 67, Dassel-Cokato 46
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Annandale 58, Osakis 57
• Milaca 61, Spectrum 35
• Royalton 49, Albany 43
• Sauk Centre 68, Foley 48
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Crosby-Ironton 83, Esko 44
• Duluth Marshall 93, Barnum 27
• Pequot Lakes 64, Mesabi East 32
• Proctor 68, Aitkin 28
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Barnesville 66, Frazee 63
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 69, Hawley 49
• Menahga 54, East Grand Forks 50
• Pelican Rapids 68, Perham 49
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Goodhue 74, Rushford-Peterson 41
• Grand Meadow 60, Spring Grove 39
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Lester Prairie 60, CHOF 27
• Mayer Lutheran 80, Avail Academy 17
• United Christian 73, New Life Academy 52
• West Lutheran 65, PACT 50
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Bertha-Hewitt 61, Pine River-Backus 46
• Braham 67, Swanville 58
• Upsala 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Sebeka 30
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Breckenridge 66, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 49
• Hillcrest Academy 64, Park Christrian 47
• Underwood 60, New York Mills 53
• West Central 62, Hancock 57
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Chisholm 55, Floodwood 48
• Cromwell-Wright 64, Cherry 39
• Ely 45, Bigfork 33
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 85, Hill City/Northland 38
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Kittson County Central 49
• Northome/Kelliher 77, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 73
• Sacred Heart 52, Cass Lake-Bena 48
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Fosston 30
Swimming • boys
CLASS 2A
Section 6
• Wayzata 650, Irondale 331, Maple Grove 265, Champlin Park 223, Osseo 214, Spring Lake Park 167, Cooper/Armstrong 163, Park Center 84.
State meet qualifiers
• 200 medley relay: Wayzata 1:33.50; Osseo 1:35.02; Irondale 1:35.68; Champlin Park 1:39.43.
• 200 freestyle: Megahan, Irondale, 1:42.47; Kosel, Osseo, 1:44.66.
• 200 IM: Lou, Wayzata, 1:53.15; H. Botten, Irondale, 1:55.91; Kishish, Wayzata, 1:56.43.
• 50 freestyle: Landry, Wayzata, 21.54; I. Botten, Irondale, 21.79; Kirchner, Wayzata, 21.84.
• Diving: Lor, Maple Grove, 453.6; Gendreau, Wayzata, 383.3; Timothy, Maple Grove, 329.65; H. Fang, Wayzata, 325.7.
• 100 butterfly: Carr, Wayzata, 48.70; Lou 50.70; Carter, Wayzata, 51.39; Megahan 51.50.
• 100 freestyle: Kirchner 48.05; Lan, Wayzata, 49.11.
• 500 freestyle: Kishish 4:45.42; I. Botten 4:49.56.
• 200 freestyle relay: Wayzata 1:27.31; Osseo 1:28.18.
• 100 backstroke: Carr 49.96; Wei, Wayzata, 52.32; Kot, Osseo, 52.93; Helmrick, Champlin Park, 53.34; H. Botten 53.78; Lan 53.94.
• 100 breaststroke: Krings, Osseo, 57.09; Madasamy, Wayzata, 58.77; Landry 59.45.
• 400 freestyle relay: Irondale 3:11.42; Wayzata 3:12.14; Osseo 3:14.13.
Section 6
• Edina 609, Mpls. Southwest 238, St. Louis Park 234, Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt 223, Hopkins 209, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 160, Cretin-Derham Hall 155, Richfield/Holy Angels 119.
State meet qualifiers
• 200 medley relay: Edina 1:35.27; Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt 1:39.05; Hopkins 1:39.50.
• 200 freestyle: Hemberger, Edina, 1:41.56; Allocco, Edina, 1:41.83; Thurk, Edina, 1:41.85; Goepfrich, Edina, 1:44.83.
• 200 IM: Jiar. Xue, Edina, 1:54.27; Jiaw. Xue, Edina, 1:54.79.
• 50 freestyle: Bailey-Zimmerman, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA, 21.39; Taylor, Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt, 21.72; Riolo, Edina, 21.73.
• Diving: Frey, Edina, 453.0; Kavati, Edina, 422.5; Yannopoulos, Edina, 420.25; Corniea, Edina, 408.7.
• 100 butterfly: Hemberger 49.40; Jaglo, Mpls. Southwest, 54.16.
• 100 freestyle: Curran, Edina, 47.14; Kalvik, Hopkins, 47.64; Taylor 47.83; Holm, Mpls. Southwest, 47.95.
• 500 freestyle: Jiar. Xue 4:30.76; Thurk 4:35.64; Allocco 4:35.92; McAuliff, Edina, 4:43.63.
• 200 freestyle relay: Edina 1:27.15; Hopkins 1:29.48.
• 100 backstroke: Curran 51.48; Jiaw. Xue 52.78.
• 100 breaststroke: Goepfrich 57.29; Macfarlane, Edina, 58.13; Riolo 58.26; Zuo, Edina, 1:00.70; Lesmiester, Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt, 1:00.77.
• 400 freestyle relay: Edina 3:11.38; Mpls. Southwest 3:15.30.
Wrestling • boys
STATE MEET
Class 3A
Semifinals
• 107: Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Lindquist, Owatonna, 12-1; Phanmanivog, Shakopee, dec. Edstrom, Hastings, 10-2.
• 114: Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. LaRose, Mounds View, 5-0; St. Germain, Eagan, dec. Collins, Prior Lake, inj.
• 121: Eller, New Prague, dec. Nicholson, Stillwater, 3-1; Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Nichols, Edina, 6-4.
• 127: Swenson, Mounds View, dec. Anderson, Rosemount, forfeit; Davis, Albert Lea, dec. Morin, Bemidji, 4-1.
• 133: Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Bridenstine, Coon Rapids, 19-4; Beissel, Hastings, dec. Peterson, Maple Grove, 4-2.
• 139: Carlson, Willmar, dec. Strand, Bemidji, 7-4; Eggum, Stillwater, dec. Borgen, St. Francis, 18-3.
• 145: Parrow, Farmington, dec. Leonard, Stillwater, 13-3; Vanier, Eden Prairie, dec. Miller, Shakopee, 13-2.
• 152: Little, Woodbury, dec. Solberg, Irondale, 14-6; Carlson, Willmar, Sheehan, Rochester Mayo, 8-5.
• 160: Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Loween, Mounds View, 21-6; Walters, Shakopee, dec. Engels, Northfield, 10-3.
• 172: Wadsen, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Turner, Stillwater, 18-3; Barron, Shakopee, dec. Bokman, Lakeville South, 10-5.
• 189: Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Hilyar, Elk River, 21-2; Kenning, St. Cloud Tech, dec. Ruff, Lakeville North, 19-4.
• 215: Ward, Moorhead, dec. Jahnke, Waconia, 15-0; Senson, Mounds View, dec. Schultz, Maple Grove, 4-1.
• 285: Will, Eagan, pinned Bauer, Eastview, 3:01; Babatz, Buffalo, pinned Coles, Shakopee, 4:00.
Championships
• 107: Thoennes dec. Phanmanivong, 1-0.
• 114: St. German dec. Schultz, 7-4.
• 121: Eller dec. Bergeron, 7-0.
• 127: Swenson dec. Davis, 4-2.
• 133: Robideaux dec. Beissel, 4-1.
• 139: Eggum dec. Carlson, 4-1.
• 145: Vanier dec. Parros, 4-2.
• 152: Carlson dec. Little, 17-2.
• 160: Robideaux dec. Walters, 21-6.
• 172: Barron dec. Wadsen, 4-3.
• 189: Murphy dec. Kenning, 13-11.
• 215: Ward dec. Swenson, 7-0.
• 285: Will dec. Babatz, 7-5.
Class 2A
Semifinals
• 107: Mincey, Simley, dec. Murray, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 13-5; Kosen, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, dec. Parish, Cannon Falls, 12-6.
• 114: Christenson, Marshall, pinned Kiecker, Orono, 2:29; Moore, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, dec. Kranz, Simley, 17-13.
• 121: Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, pinned McKinney, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:49; Wildman, Minnewaska, dec. Kuschel, Becker, 10-2.
• 127: Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, dec. Lopez-Marsh, Mpls. Edison, 17-2; Graham, HLWW, dec. Marthaler, Marshall, 9-3.
• 133: Schwanz, Hutchinson, dec. Kujawa, Becker, 12-6; Kos, Simley, dec. Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 7-3.
• 139: Jelle, Grand Rapids, dec. Mead, Watertown-Mayer, 24-8 Zutter, Pequot Lakes/PR-B, dec. Coleman, Kasson-Mantorville, 6-3.
• 145: Graner, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, dec. Cameron, Little Falls, 9-7; Kujawa, Becker, dec. Gibson, Morris/C-A, 14-7.
• 152: Nicolas, Becker, dec. Salas, Simley, 10-2; Bipes, Hutchinson, dec. Williams, Scott West, 6-5.
• 160: Mound Westonka, dec. Herbst, Totino-Grace, 11-0; Hoag, Hutchinson, dec. Chandler, Marshall, 18-1.
• 172: Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, dec. Gmahl, Mora, 19-3; Detloff, Perham, dec. Angell, Becker, 9-8.
• 189: Gellerman, Big Lake, dec. Morgan, Mankato East, 13-3; Plumski, Albany, dec. Thomas, Scott, West, 4-0.
• 215: McGuire, Mahtomedi, dec. Klatt, Annandale/Maple Lake, 19-4; Petrich, Little Falls, dec. Johnson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, inj.
• 285: Bender, Chisago Lakes, pinned Rude, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3:52; Winkels, Austin, dec. Larrabee, Hibbing, 17-0.
Championships
• 107: Mincey dec. Kosen, 5-4.
• 114: Christenson dec. Moore, 18-2.
• 121: Friederichs dec. Wildman, 13-1.
• 127: Friederichs dec. Graham, 17-1.
• 133: Kos dec. Schwanz, 10-2.
• 139: Jelle dec. Zutter, 11-3.
• 145: Kujawa dec. Graner, 8-1.
• 152: Nicolas dec. Bipes, 12-8.
• 160: Rowe dec. Hoag, 8-2.
• 172: Burkett def. Detloff, 11-3.
• 189: Gellerman dec. Plumski, 13-1.
• 215: McGuire dec. Petrich, 19-3.
• 285: Bender dec. Winkels, 5-1.
Class 1A
Semifinals
• 107: Bjerga, Staples-Motley, dec. Meagher, Paynesville, 5-1; Sommer, Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4-0.
• 114: Kramer, Staples-Motley, dec. Pearson, Chatfield, 6-5; Meagher, Paynesville, dec. Guzman, Canby, 10-8.
• 121: Hernandez, Pipestone, dec. Greenman, Canby, 21-5; Bjerga, Staples-Mtoley, dec. Berg, Chatfield, 5-2.
• 127: Sommer, Kenyon-Wanamingo, dec. Erdman, Adrian/Ellsworth, 11-3; Petry, WEM/JWP, dec. Thier, Jackson County Central, 3-1.
• 133: Remer, Mille Lacs, dec. Novitzki, Holdingford, 16-2; Devlaeminck, Minneota, dec. Schuh, TMB/WWG, 8-5.
• 139: Gunderson, KMS, dec. Gruchow, West Central Area, 12-3; Zwiener, Westfield, dec. Beachy, Staples-Motley, 4-1.
• 145: Patrick, Holdingford, dec. Pearson, Chatfield, 15-0; Peichel, Frazee, dec. Birkaker, Ogilvie, 4-1.
• 152: Rowland, Chatfield, dec. Pilarski, Holdingford, 4-2; Drietz, Canby, dec. Palmer, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 10-1.
• 160: Tappe, Staples-Motley, dec. Davidson, United North Central, 16-0; Miner, Chatfield, dec. DeRooe, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7-1.
• 172: Larson, FC/L/M-C, dec. Bieniek, Holdingford, 24-9; Halverson, Barnesville, dec. Bruder, LPGE/Browerville, 11-3.
• 189: Bartkowicz, Holdingford, dec. Meyer, Kimball, 9-6; Slater, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, dec. Hemmesch, Paynesville, 10-5.
• 215: Gilbert, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, dec. Doherty, LeSueur-Henderson, 7-2; Roiko, United North Central, dec. Williams, Aitkin, 4-2.
• 285: Kuball, WEM/JWP, dec. Dailey, United North Central, 6-2; Carlson, Goodhue, dec. Shamp, B-H/V/PP, 2-1.
Championships
• 107: Sommer dec. Bjerga, 1-0.
• 114: Kramer dec. Meagher, 3-1.
• 121: Hernandez dec. Bjerga, 13-2.
• 127: Petry dec. Sommer, 12-3.
• 133: Remer dec. Devlaeminck, 5-2.
• 139: Gunderson dec. Zwiener, 18-1.
• 145: Patrick dec. Peichel, 15-0.
• 152: Rowland dec. Dreitz, 7-3.
• 160: Tappe dec. Miner, 20-4.
• 172: Larson dec. Halverson, 7-2.
• 189: Slater dec. Bartkowicz, 7-0.
• 215: Gilbert dec. Roiko, 6-5.
• 285: Kuball dec. Carlson, 11-6.
Wrestling • girls
STATE MEET
Semifinals
• 100: Earley, Zimmerman, dec. Merschman, Bemidji, 11-1; Kunz, Triton, pinned Soukop, Orono, 0:35.
• 106: Kallal, New Prague, dec. Barze, Roseville, 6-5; Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, dec. Townley, Owatonna, 7-4.
• 112: Henning, Walker-H-A/Nevis, pinnd Hawkins, Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:36; Rock, Luverne, dec. Olson, Albert Lea, 6-3.
• 118: Shockman, Northfield, dec. Gessler, Tri-City United, 20-4; Shockman, Rush City/Braham, pinned Gindele, Annandale/Maple Lake, 5:21.
• 124: Raymond, Simley, pinned Pickar, Brainerd, 0:35; Westerman, Eagan, dec. Quinones, Apple Valley, 9-0.
• 130: Elsmore, Pine Island, dec. Johnson, Princeton, DQ; Akpan, Centennial, dec. Wehry, Sartell, 10-1.
• 136: Antoni, St. Michael-Albertville, pinned Kohl, Princeton, 0:46; Mathre, Byron, pinned Volker, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, 1:16.
• 142: Gonzales, Apple Valley, pinned Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 2:42; Schroeder, Osseo, pinned Ratajczak, Marshall, 5:20.
• 148: Rogotzke, Stillwater, pinned Fischer, Owatonna, 3:08; Wagner, B-H/V/PP, dec. Rock, Luverne, 11-3.
• 155: Pulk, BGMR/TC, pinned Borney, Eagan, 1:49; Calvillo, Apple Valley, dec. Hiler, Roseville, 11-5.
• 170: Suchta, Shakopee, pinned Demanou, White Bear Lake, 5:18; Schmidt, Bemidji, pinned Chable Rodriguez, KMS, 2:42.
• 190: May, St. Paul Como Park, dec. Downer, Monticello, 4-3; Pagel, Northfield, dec. Olusesi, Cooper, 12-1.
• 235: Keenan, Mpls. Edison, pinned Kral, Osakis, 0:44; Hamilton, Byron, pinned Carnahan, Apple Valley, 3:44.
Championships
• 100: Kunz pinned Early, 2:32.
• 106: Kallal dec. Schultz, 4-1.
• 112: Henning pinned Rock, 4:42.
• 118: Graber pinned Shockman, 0:50.
• 124: Raymond dec. Westerman, 7-0.
• 130: Akpan dec. Elsmore, 19-3.
• 136: Antoni pinned Mathre, 3:23.
• 142: Gonzales pinned Schroeder, 2:56.
• 148: Rogotzke dec. Wagner, 19-2.
• 155: Pulk dec. Calvillo, 13-1.
• 170: Suchta dec. Schmidt, 15-0.
• 189: Pagel dec. May, 17-2.
• 235: Keenan pinned Hamilton, 3:54.
