Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Jan. 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
MCAA
• PACT 70, West Lutheran 55
METRO EAST
• Hastings 71, Hill-Murray 61
• North St. Paul 68, Simley 59
• St. Thomas Acad. 67, South St. Paul 61
• Tartan 69, Mahtomedi 54
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 85, Princeton 37
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 64
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 62, Trinity 56, OT
• St. Agnes 78, Nova Classical 38
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 80, Apple Valley 76
• Farmington 82, Lakeville South 71
• Prior Lake 78, Rosemount 69
• Shakopee 63, Lakeville North 52
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 79
• Cooper 94, Columbia Heights 54
• Holy Angels 63, Brooklyn Center 55
• St. Anthony 97, Bloom. Kennedy 72
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale 65, Norwood YA 56
• Dassel-Cokato 73, New Lon.-Spicer 72
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Litchfield 70
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany 62, Minnehaha Academy 44
• Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71
• Belle Plaine 71, Jackson County Central 61
• Blake 71, Esko 61
• Buffalo 75, Bemidji 49
• Coon Rapids 72, Two Rivers 67
• Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Totino-Grace 77
• East Ridge 68, Edina 66
• Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 48
• Hiawatha Collegiate 76, Jordan 72
• Holy Family 79, Mpls. Camden 74
• Hopkins 90, Orono 79
• Howard Lake-W-W 54, Sibley East 45
• Kimball Area 94, Maple Lake 52
• Minnetonka 87, Chanhassen 45
• Mounds View 78, Chisago Lakes 41
• New Prague 83, Mankato West 69
• Park Center 88, Roseville 71
• Rockford 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 49
• St. Paul Wash. 81, Twin Cities Acad. 77
• Wayzata 104, Armstrong 58
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West 76, Win-E-Mac 52
• Alexandria 96, Rocori 27
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Royalton 55
• Braham 87, Upsala 85
• Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Cromwell 58
• Caledonia 89, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41
• Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 60
• Cloquet 88, Two Harbors 45
• Crosby-Ironton 77, Mesabi East 44
• Deer River 90, Hibbing 64
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Staples-Motley 52
• East Grand Forks 62, Pelican Rapids 57
• Ely 80, North Woods 53
• Fairmont 65, Blue Earth Area 58
• Fertile-Beltrami 56, Lake Park-Audubon 47
• Fillmore Central 77, Lewiston-Altura 72
• Frazee 70, Roseau 44
• Hayfield 78, Medford 30
• Hills-Beaver Creek 62, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Bethlehem Academy 43
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, NRHEG 66
• Kittson Central 79, Lake of the Woods 27
• La Crescent 67, Chatfield 65
• Lanesboro 43, Grand Meadow 36
• LeSueur-Henderson 75, Cleveland 49
• Littlefork-Big Falls 83, Greenway 70
• Mabel-Canton 73, Lyle-Pacelli 64
• McGregor 78, Cook County 61
• Montevideo 72, Sauk Centre 51
• Mora 69, Osakis 51
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 65, Minnewaska 41
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Chisholm 58
• Murray County Central 67, Adrian 26
• New Ulm Cathedral 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 42
• Park Christian 69, Rothsay 36
• Paynesville 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
• Randolph 67, United South Central 61
• Redwood Valley 73, Pipestone 68
• Renville County West 79, Canby 52
• Rushford-Peterson 93, Wabasha-Kellogg 42
• Sacred Heart 60, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 5
• Sartell-St. Stephen 89, Detroit Lakes 74
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 82, Fergus Falls 61
• South Ridge 71, Bigfork 36
• Southland 64, Spring Grove 51
• Springfield 91, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36
• SW Minnesota Christian 71, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 37
• Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 52
• Underwood 73, Hancock 44
• Verndale 84, Ashby 74, OT
• West Central 76, Benson 58
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 69, Edgerton 60
• Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66
• Windom 82, St. James Area 64
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 77, Cannon Falls 75
Basketball • girls
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 58, Hastings 56
• Mahtomedi 74, Tartan 25
• North St. Paul 59, Simley 43
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park 56, Rogers 40
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 36
• Cooper 60, Columbia Heights 56
• St. Anthony 69, Bloom. Kennedy 35
• Visitation 66, Holy Angels 60
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy 60, Trinity 47
• St. Agnes 62, Nova Classical 19
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 56, Shakopee 37
• Lakeville South 62, Farmington 53
• Rosemount 71, Prior Lake 57
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Litchfield 49
• New Lon.-Spicer 79, Dassel-Cokato 53
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 74, Jordan 39
• Bloom. Jefferson 58, Armstrong 51
• Brainerd 72, Buffalo 54
• Chisago Lakes 55, Hibbing 45
• Eden Prairie 70, Blaine 48
• Elk River 52, Sartell 26
• Forest Lake 52, Cambridge-Isanti 40
• Holy Family 51, St. Croix Prep 42
• Jackson Co. Central 89, Belle Plaine 70
• Lester Prairie 85, Wabasso 48
• Minnetonka 66, Chaska 57
• Mpls. Camden 59, Heritage Chr. 34
• Providence Academy 89, Anoka 44
• Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32
• Spectrum 59, Blake 54
• St. Michael-Albertville 63, Eagan 44
• Waconia 66, Two Rivers 56
• White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 49
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West 67, Win-E-Mac 18
• Barnum 45, Cherry 38
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
• Blooming Prairie 52, Alden-Conger 41
• Crosby-Ironton 111, Grand Rapids 30
• Fairmont 71, Blue Earth Area 24
• Fillmore Central 50, Lewiston-Altura 42
• Frazee 96, Roseau 32
• Hancock 84, Parkers Prairie 45
• Hermantown 49, Duluth East 40
• International Falls 51, North Woods 36
• Kimball 63, Paynesville 45
• Kingsland 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 38
• Little Falls 56, Osakis 16
• Martin County West 62, Maple River 52
• McGregor 68, Cook County 34
• Menahga 83, Warroad 25
• Minneota 62, Canby 56
• Park Christian 54, Sacred Heart 41
• Pelican Rapids 66, East Grand Forks 47
• Pine River-Backus 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25
• Sauk Centre 71, Milaca 55
• Sleepy Eye 75, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59
• South Ridge 52, Carlton-Wrenshall 39
• St. Peter 74, Worthington 35
• Thief River Falls 62, Badger/G-MR 37
• Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Henning 14
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 73, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60
• Windom 83, St. James Area 62
Hockey • boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 4, Prior Lake 1
• Shakopee 9, Farmington 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 1
• Hutchinson 6, New Ulm 1
• Little Falls 4, SWC/Richfield 2
• Monticello 2, Minneapolis 1
• Northern Edge 6, Becker/Big Lake 5
• Pine City Area 6, Princeton 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 7, Roseau 5
MINNESOTA
• Bagley/Fosston 3, Ely 0
• International Falls 5, Red Lake Falls 3
• Luverne 6, Rochester Lourdes 3
• Moose Lake Area 5, Mora/Milaca 1
• Northern Lakes 5, Morris/Benson 0
• Redwood Valley 4, Fairmont 3, OT
• River Lakes 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 4, OT
• Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Lake of the Woods 4
• Waseca 15, Worthington 1
Hockey • girls
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 9, Hastings 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Park of C.G. 2, MV/Irondale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bay Area (Wis.) 7, Gentry Academy 5
• Blaine 1, Eagan 1, OT
• Delano/Rockford 6, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4
• Dodge County 4, Chisago Lakes 0
• Fairmont 3, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 2
• Hutchinson 6, Visitation 2
• Maple Grove 4, Shakopee 0
• Moose Lake Area 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, North Shore 0
• Rogers 3, Owatonna 1
• Simley 6, International Falls 0
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0
MINNESOTA
• Detroit Lakes 13, Prairie Centre 1
• Moorhead 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
• New Ulm 2, Mankato East 1
Swimming • boys
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 102, St. Michael-Albertville 82
• Minnetonka 102, Hopkins 73
• Wayzata 99, Buffalo 87
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 94, Eastview 84
• Shakopee 101, Apple Valley 80
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 98, Breck/Blake 79
Minnesota high school sports final scores for basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming.