Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Jan. 3

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 4, 2025 at 6:12AM
BLOOMINGTON-1/24/10 Telemark skiing differs from alpine skiing in that the skiis used connect the boot to the ski only at the toe. Modern telemark ski boots allow the toe to flex. PHOTO BY KATHY M HELGESON
Minnesota high school sports final scores for basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

MCAA

• PACT 70, West Lutheran 55

METRO EAST

• Hastings 71, Hill-Murray 61

• North St. Paul 68, Simley 59

• St. Thomas Acad. 67, South St. Paul 61

• Tartan 69, Mahtomedi 54

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 85, Princeton 37

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 64

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. 62, Trinity 56, OT

• St. Agnes 78, Nova Classical 38

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 80, Apple Valley 76

• Farmington 82, Lakeville South 71

• Prior Lake 78, Rosemount 69

• Shakopee 63, Lakeville North 52

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 79

• Cooper 94, Columbia Heights 54

• Holy Angels 63, Brooklyn Center 55

• St. Anthony 97, Bloom. Kennedy 72

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale 65, Norwood YA 56

• Dassel-Cokato 73, New Lon.-Spicer 72

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Litchfield 70

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany 62, Minnehaha Academy 44

• Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71

• Belle Plaine 71, Jackson County Central 61

• Blake 71, Esko 61

• Buffalo 75, Bemidji 49

• Coon Rapids 72, Two Rivers 67

• Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Totino-Grace 77

• East Ridge 68, Edina 66

• Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 48

• Hiawatha Collegiate 76, Jordan 72

• Holy Family 79, Mpls. Camden 74

• Hopkins 90, Orono 79

• Howard Lake-W-W 54, Sibley East 45

• Kimball Area 94, Maple Lake 52

• Minnetonka 87, Chanhassen 45

• Mounds View 78, Chisago Lakes 41

• New Prague 83, Mankato West 69

• Park Center 88, Roseville 71

• Rockford 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 49

• St. Paul Wash. 81, Twin Cities Acad. 77

• Wayzata 104, Armstrong 58

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup West 76, Win-E-Mac 52

• Alexandria 96, Rocori 27

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Royalton 55

• Braham 87, Upsala 85

• Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Cromwell 58

• Caledonia 89, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41

• Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 60

• Cloquet 88, Two Harbors 45

• Crosby-Ironton 77, Mesabi East 44

• Deer River 90, Hibbing 64

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Staples-Motley 52

• East Grand Forks 62, Pelican Rapids 57

• Ely 80, North Woods 53

• Fairmont 65, Blue Earth Area 58

• Fertile-Beltrami 56, Lake Park-Audubon 47

• Fillmore Central 77, Lewiston-Altura 72

• Frazee 70, Roseau 44

• Hayfield 78, Medford 30

• Hills-Beaver Creek 62, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Bethlehem Academy 43

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, NRHEG 66

• Kimball 94, Maple Lake 52

• Kittson Central 79, Lake of the Woods 27

• La Crescent 67, Chatfield 65

• Lanesboro 43, Grand Meadow 36

• LeSueur-Henderson 75, Cleveland 49

• Littlefork-Big Falls 83, Greenway 70

• Mabel-Canton 73, Lyle-Pacelli 64

• McGregor 78, Cook County 61

• Montevideo 72, Sauk Centre 51

• Mora 69, Osakis 51

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 65, Minnewaska 41

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Chisholm 58

• Murray County Central 67, Adrian 26

• New Ulm Cathedral 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 42

• Park Christian 69, Rothsay 36

• Paynesville 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

• Randolph 67, United South Central 61

• Redwood Valley 73, Pipestone 68

• Renville County West 79, Canby 52

• Rushford-Peterson 93, Wabasha-Kellogg 42

• Sacred Heart 60, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 5

• Sartell-St. Stephen 89, Detroit Lakes 74

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 82, Fergus Falls 61

• South Ridge 71, Bigfork 36

• Southland 64, Spring Grove 51

• Springfield 91, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36

• SW Minnesota Christian 71, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 37

• Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 52

• Underwood 73, Hancock 44

• Verndale 84, Ashby 74, OT

• West Central 76, Benson 58

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 69, Edgerton 60

• Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66

• Windom 82, St. James Area 64

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 77, Cannon Falls 75

Basketball • girls

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 58, Hastings 56

• Mahtomedi 74, Tartan 25

• North St. Paul 59, Simley 43

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park 56, Rogers 40

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 36

• Cooper 60, Columbia Heights 56

• St. Anthony 69, Bloom. Kennedy 35

• Visitation 66, Holy Angels 60

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy 60, Trinity 47

• St. Agnes 62, Nova Classical 19

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 56, Shakopee 37

• Lakeville South 62, Farmington 53

• Rosemount 71, Prior Lake 57

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Litchfield 49

• New Lon.-Spicer 79, Dassel-Cokato 53

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 74, Jordan 39

• Bloom. Jefferson 58, Armstrong 51

• Brainerd 72, Buffalo 54

• Chisago Lakes 55, Hibbing 45

• Eden Prairie 70, Blaine 48

• Elk River 52, Sartell 26

• Forest Lake 52, Cambridge-Isanti 40

• Holy Family 51, St. Croix Prep 42

• Jackson Co. Central 89, Belle Plaine 70

• Lester Prairie 85, Wabasso 48

• Minnetonka 66, Chaska 57

• Mpls. Camden 59, Heritage Chr. 34

• Providence Academy 89, Anoka 44

• Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32

• Spectrum 59, Blake 54

• St. Michael-Albertville 63, Eagan 44

• Waconia 66, Two Rivers 56

• White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 49

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup West 67, Win-E-Mac 18

• Barnum 45, Cherry 38

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

• Blooming Prairie 52, Alden-Conger 41

• Crosby-Ironton 111, Grand Rapids 30

• Fairmont 71, Blue Earth Area 24

• Fillmore Central 50, Lewiston-Altura 42

• Frazee 96, Roseau 32

• Hancock 84, Parkers Prairie 45

• Hermantown 49, Duluth East 40

• International Falls 51, North Woods 36

• Kimball 63, Paynesville 45

• Kingsland 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 38

• Little Falls 56, Osakis 16

• Martin County West 62, Maple River 52

• McGregor 68, Cook County 34

• Menahga 83, Warroad 25

• Minneota 62, Canby 56

• Park Christian 54, Sacred Heart 41

• Pelican Rapids 66, East Grand Forks 47

• Pine River-Backus 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25

• Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32

• Sauk Centre 71, Milaca 55

• Sleepy Eye 75, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59

• South Ridge 52, Carlton-Wrenshall 39

• St. Peter 74, Worthington 35

• Thief River Falls 62, Badger/G-MR 37

• Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Henning 14

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 73, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60

• Windom 83, St. James Area 62

Hockey • boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 4, Prior Lake 1

• Shakopee 9, Farmington 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 1

• Hutchinson 6, New Ulm 1

• Little Falls 4, SWC/Richfield 2

• Monticello 2, Minneapolis 1

• Northern Edge 6, Becker/Big Lake 5

• Pine City Area 6, Princeton 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 7, Roseau 5

MINNESOTA

• Bagley/Fosston 3, Ely 0

• International Falls 5, Red Lake Falls 3

• Luverne 6, Rochester Lourdes 3

• Moose Lake Area 5, Mora/Milaca 1

• Northern Lakes 5, Morris/Benson 0

• Redwood Valley 4, Fairmont 3, OT

• River Lakes 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 4, OT

• Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Lake of the Woods 4

• Waseca 15, Worthington 1

Hockey • girls

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 9, Hastings 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Park of C.G. 2, MV/Irondale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bay Area (Wis.) 7, Gentry Academy 5

• Blaine 1, Eagan 1, OT

• Delano/Rockford 6, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 4

• Dodge County 4, Chisago Lakes 0

• Fairmont 3, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 2

• Hutchinson 6, Visitation 2

• Maple Grove 4, Shakopee 0

• Moose Lake Area 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, North Shore 0

• Rogers 3, Owatonna 1

• Simley 6, International Falls 0

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0

MINNESOTA

• Detroit Lakes 13, Prairie Centre 1

• Moorhead 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

• New Ulm 2, Mankato East 1

Swimming • boys

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 102, St. Michael-Albertville 82

• Minnetonka 102, Hopkins 73

• Wayzata 99, Buffalo 87

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 94, Eastview 84

• Shakopee 101, Apple Valley 80

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 98, Breck/Blake 79

