Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Feb. 1

February 2, 2025 at 4:50AM
Orono High School forward Iyla Ryskamp (6) tries to get the puck past Proctor/Hermantown defenseman Sophia Parendo (19) in the second period during the Class A semifinals girls hockey tournament between Orono and Proctor/Hermantown.
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

Saturday

Basketball • Boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 78, Twin Cities Academy 48

LAKE

• Hopkins 81, Buffalo 58

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 65, Humboldt 55

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 102, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61

• Anoka 72, Moorhead 70

• Barnesville 75, Norwood YA 68

• Becker 89, Fridley 87

• Bemidji 58, Elk River 46

• Benilde-St. Marg. 79, Holy Angels 54

• Bloom. Jefferson 65, Burnsville 51

• Byron 84, New Prague 69

• Delano 71, Owatonna 45

• Faribault 94, Red Wing 68

• Hibbing 82, Rockford 70

• Higher Ground 80, Metro Prep 50

• Hudson (Wis.) 58, Mahtomedi 42

• Kasson-Mant. 74, Eagle Ridge Acad. 51

• Mankato East 83, Orono 77

• Minnehaha Academy 75, Lake City 36

• Mound Westonka 64, Osseo 61

• Shakopee 89, Chanhassen 55

• St. Anthony 74, Holy Family 69, OT

• St. Cloud Apollo 82, Big Lake 68

• St. Croix Luth. 72, SW Christian 59

• St. Louis Park 103, Breck 93

• St. Michael-Albertville 71, Chaska 62

• Stewartville 87, Northfield 75

• Tartan 90, Mpls. Southwest 54

MINNESOTA

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Browerville/Eagle Valley 69

• Caledonia 88, Maple River 57

• Central Minnesota Christian 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55

• Chisholm 61, International Falls 30

• Esko 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 70

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, St. Clair 40

• Lewiston-Altura 93, United South Central 69

• New Ulm Cathedral 76, Wabasso 70

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 58, Lake Park-Audubon 53

• NRHEG 58, Bethlehem Academy 54

• Oak Grove (N.D.) 70, Fosston 57

• Park Christian 88, Cass Lake-Bena 41

• Pelican Rapids 59, Staples-Motley 45

• Southland 81, Wabasha-Kellogg 35

• Winona Cotter 73, Lyle-Pacelli 43

Basketball • Girls

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 52, Chisago Lakes 36

METROPOLTIAN AREA

• Anoka 58, Moorhead 35

• Becker 74, Fridley 54

• Chanhassen 71, Delano 66

• Coon Rapids 59, Blake 53

• Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Acad. 65

• Eagan 56, Park of C.G. 32

• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 45, East Ridge 44

• Holy Angels 80, St. Louis Park 33

• Hopkins 69, Rosemount 43

• Horace (N.D.) 75, DeLaSalle 59

• Liberty Classical 44, Trinity 37

• Maple Grove 72, Minnetonka 40

• Mayer Lutheran 54, Park Christian 46

• Mpls. Roosevelt 63, Hiawatha Coll. 21

• New Prague 73, Andover 46

• North Branch 75, Cloquet 64

• Orono 59, Marshall 56

• Prov. Academy 101, St. Michael-Alb. 68

• Red Wing 65, Faribault 45

• St. P. Wash./John. 61, Mpls. Edison 27

• SW Christian 57, St. Croix Lutheran 53

MINNESOTA

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30

• Bemidji 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 16

• Brainerd 93, Grand Rapids 22

• Caledonia 80, Maple River 37

• Detroit Lakes 64, West Fargo (N.D.) 61

• Grand Meadow 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

• Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Duluth Denfeld 52

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 86, St. Clair 63

• Milaca 86, Ogilvie 47

• New Ulm Cathedral 65, Wabasso 52

• Pequot Lakes 42, Menahga 41

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Winona 55

• Rochester Lourdes 69, Chatfield 65

• Rochester John Marshall 53, Mankato East 26

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Central Minnesota Christian 69

Hockey • Boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 7, Providence Academy 4

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 5, Hopkins 0

• Minnetonka 3, Buffalo 0

• Wayzata 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1

METRO EAST

• Tartan 3, Simley 1

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, St. Louis Park 3

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Chaska 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2

• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Osseo 2

• Rogers 8, Maple Grove 3

• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8, Anoka 1

• Totino-Grace 4, Champlin Park 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 8, Eagan 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, East Ridge 1

• Roseville 3, Park of C.G. 2

• Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 4

• Woodbury 10, Mounds View 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 4, Grand Rapids 2

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Minneapolis 5

• Gentry Academy 3, Blaine 2

• Hill-Murray 3, Edina 2, OT

• Northfield 3, Rochester Century/JM 2

• Princeton 9, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2

• Red Wing 4, Faribault 2

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Hutchinson 2

• South St. Paul 5, La Crescent-Hokah 3

• Waconia 5, Albert Lea 2

• WSFLG (Wis.) 6, St. Paul Academy 3

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 8, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Bemidji 7, St. Cloud 2

• Crookston 6, International Falls 2

• Marshall 8, Minnesota River 1

• Moorhead 8, Brainerd 1

• Northern Lakes 3, Luverne 0

• Owatonna 4, Mankato East 3

• Park Rapids 7, Kittson Central 4

• Red Lake Falls 5, Greenway 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0

Hockey • Girls

LAKE

• Edina 4, Buffalo 0

• Minnetonka 5, Eden Prairie 1

METRO WEST

• Holy Angels 6, Minneapolis 1

• Orono 10, Bloomington Jefferson 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 3, Farmington 3, OT

• Lakeville North 3, Eagan 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano/Rockford 5, Litchfield/D-C 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 2, Hutchinson 1

• Dodge County 5, Osseo/Park Center 0

• East Ridge 5, Hastings 0

• Hill-Murray 6, Maple Grove 0

• Holy Family 3, Cretin-D.H. 1

• Moorhead 3, Andover 2

• MV/Irondale 4, Champlin Park/CR 3

• North Shore 7, Visitation 2

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Apple Valley 3

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 3, Arm./Cooper 1

• White Bear Lake 5, Blaine 3

MINNESOTA

• Austin 4, Winona 2

• Bemidji 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

• Duluth 6, International Falls 1

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 10, Morris/Benson 0

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Thief River Falls 1

• Warroad 8, Rock Ridge 2

• Windom 6, Prairie Centre 0

