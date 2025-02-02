Saturday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Feb. 1
Basketball • Boys
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 78, Twin Cities Academy 48
LAKE
• Hopkins 81, Buffalo 58
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 65, Humboldt 55
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 102, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61
• Anoka 72, Moorhead 70
• Barnesville 75, Norwood YA 68
• Becker 89, Fridley 87
• Bemidji 58, Elk River 46
• Benilde-St. Marg. 79, Holy Angels 54
• Bloom. Jefferson 65, Burnsville 51
• Byron 84, New Prague 69
• Delano 71, Owatonna 45
• Faribault 94, Red Wing 68
• Hibbing 82, Rockford 70
• Higher Ground 80, Metro Prep 50
• Hudson (Wis.) 58, Mahtomedi 42
• Kasson-Mant. 74, Eagle Ridge Acad. 51
• Mankato East 83, Orono 77
• Minnehaha Academy 75, Lake City 36
• Mound Westonka 64, Osseo 61
• Shakopee 89, Chanhassen 55
• St. Anthony 74, Holy Family 69, OT
• St. Cloud Apollo 82, Big Lake 68
• St. Croix Luth. 72, SW Christian 59
• St. Louis Park 103, Breck 93
• St. Michael-Albertville 71, Chaska 62
• Stewartville 87, Northfield 75
• Tartan 90, Mpls. Southwest 54
MINNESOTA
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Browerville/Eagle Valley 69
• Caledonia 88, Maple River 57
• Central Minnesota Christian 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55
• Chisholm 61, International Falls 30
• Esko 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 70
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, St. Clair 40
• Lewiston-Altura 93, United South Central 69
• New Ulm Cathedral 76, Wabasso 70
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 58, Lake Park-Audubon 53
• NRHEG 58, Bethlehem Academy 54
• Oak Grove (N.D.) 70, Fosston 57
• Park Christian 88, Cass Lake-Bena 41
• Pelican Rapids 59, Staples-Motley 45
• Southland 81, Wabasha-Kellogg 35
• Winona Cotter 73, Lyle-Pacelli 43
Basketball • Girls
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 52, Chisago Lakes 36
METROPOLTIAN AREA
• Anoka 58, Moorhead 35
• Becker 74, Fridley 54
• Chanhassen 71, Delano 66
• Coon Rapids 59, Blake 53
• Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Acad. 65
• Eagan 56, Park of C.G. 32
• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 45, East Ridge 44
• Holy Angels 80, St. Louis Park 33
• Hopkins 69, Rosemount 43
• Horace (N.D.) 75, DeLaSalle 59
• Liberty Classical 44, Trinity 37
• Maple Grove 72, Minnetonka 40
• Mayer Lutheran 54, Park Christian 46
• Mpls. Roosevelt 63, Hiawatha Coll. 21
• New Prague 73, Andover 46
• North Branch 75, Cloquet 64
• Orono 59, Marshall 56
• Prov. Academy 101, St. Michael-Alb. 68
• Red Wing 65, Faribault 45
• St. P. Wash./John. 61, Mpls. Edison 27
• SW Christian 57, St. Croix Lutheran 53
MINNESOTA
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30
• Bemidji 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 16
• Brainerd 93, Grand Rapids 22
• Caledonia 80, Maple River 37
• Detroit Lakes 64, West Fargo (N.D.) 61
• Grand Meadow 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
• Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Duluth Denfeld 52
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 86, St. Clair 63
• Milaca 86, Ogilvie 47
• New Ulm Cathedral 65, Wabasso 52
• Pequot Lakes 42, Menahga 41
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Winona 55
• Rochester Lourdes 69, Chatfield 65
• Rochester John Marshall 53, Mankato East 26
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Central Minnesota Christian 69
Hockey • Boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 7, Providence Academy 4
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 5, Hopkins 0
• Minnetonka 3, Buffalo 0
• Wayzata 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1
METRO EAST
• Tartan 3, Simley 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, St. Louis Park 3
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Chaska 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2
• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Osseo 2
• Rogers 8, Maple Grove 3
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8, Anoka 1
• Totino-Grace 4, Champlin Park 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 8, Eagan 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, East Ridge 1
• Roseville 3, Park of C.G. 2
• Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 4
• Woodbury 10, Mounds View 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 4, Grand Rapids 2
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Minneapolis 5
• Gentry Academy 3, Blaine 2
• Hill-Murray 3, Edina 2, OT
• Northfield 3, Rochester Century/JM 2
• Princeton 9, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2
• Red Wing 4, Faribault 2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Hutchinson 2
• South St. Paul 5, La Crescent-Hokah 3
• Waconia 5, Albert Lea 2
• WSFLG (Wis.) 6, St. Paul Academy 3
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 8, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Bemidji 7, St. Cloud 2
• Crookston 6, International Falls 2
• Marshall 8, Minnesota River 1
• Moorhead 8, Brainerd 1
• Northern Lakes 3, Luverne 0
• Owatonna 4, Mankato East 3
• Park Rapids 7, Kittson Central 4
• Red Lake Falls 5, Greenway 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0
Hockey • Girls
LAKE
• Edina 4, Buffalo 0
• Minnetonka 5, Eden Prairie 1
METRO WEST
• Holy Angels 6, Minneapolis 1
• Orono 10, Bloomington Jefferson 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 3, Farmington 3, OT
• Lakeville North 3, Eagan 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano/Rockford 5, Litchfield/D-C 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 2, Hutchinson 1
• Dodge County 5, Osseo/Park Center 0
• East Ridge 5, Hastings 0
• Hill-Murray 6, Maple Grove 0
• Holy Family 3, Cretin-D.H. 1
• Moorhead 3, Andover 2
• MV/Irondale 4, Champlin Park/CR 3
• North Shore 7, Visitation 2
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Apple Valley 3
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 3, Arm./Cooper 1
• White Bear Lake 5, Blaine 3
MINNESOTA
• Austin 4, Winona 2
• Bemidji 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
• Duluth 6, International Falls 1
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 10, Morris/Benson 0
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Thief River Falls 1
• Warroad 8, Rock Ridge 2
• Windom 6, Prairie Centre 0
