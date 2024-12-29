Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 28
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 72, W. Fargo Horace (N.D.) 69
• Anoka 63, Eagan 53
• Apple Valley 74, New Prague 41
• Austin 64, Mpls. South 51
• Barnesville 61, Howard Lake-W-W 54
• Becker 83, SW Christian 79
• Bemidji 84, Delano 48
• Big Lake 94, Paynesville 80
• Brooklyn Center 65, MACCRAY 63
• Buffalo 58, Annandale 51
• Chaska 66, Mpls. Washburn 61
• Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Waconia 51
• Dassel-Cokato 68, St. Paul Humboldt 63
• DeLaSalle 79, Maple Grove 74
• Duluth Denfeld 83, Camb.-Isanti 69
• Duluth East 52, Cooper 49
• Eden Prairie 72, East Ridge 53
• Elk River 49, Sartell 46
• Glencoe-SL 84, Dilworth-G-F 55
• Grand Rapids 77, Twin Cities Academy 71
• Forest Lake 68, Bloom. Kennedy 58
• Hastings 80, Bloom. Jefferson 73
• Hibbing 80, Princeton 63
• Holdingford 76, Legacy Christian 71
• Hope Academy 73, Ubah Academy 38
• Hopkins 104, Minnehaha Academy 63
• Hutchinson 50, St. Cloud Tech 47
• Lakeville North 66, Chanhassen 45
• Lakeville South 69, Blaine 38
• Lester Prairie 80, Rush City 44
• Liberty Classical 83, Parnassus Prep 54
• Litchfield 69, Concordia Academy 67
• Minnetonka 68, Park Center 65
• Mitchell (S.D.) 61, Orono 60
• Monticello 72, Hermantown 36
• Mpls. North 86, Columbia Heights 33
• Nevis 77, Heritage Christian 62
• North Lakes 63, LILA 43
• Osakis 66, Maranatha Christian 51
• Osseo 57, Brainerd 49
• Owatonna 62, Woodbury 55
• Park of C.G. 74, Hiawatha Collegiate 73
• Prior Lake 75, Rogers 60
• Richfield 83, Fargo South (N.D.) 54
• Rochester John Marshall 71, Farmington 64
• Rochester STEM 40, International School 26
• Rockford 69, Holy Family 55
• Rocori 67, North Branch 54
• Rosemount 89, Edina 71
• Spectrum 77, Hawley 48
• Spring Lake Park 57, Stillwater 54
• St. Agnes 61, West Lutheran 25
• St. Cloud Apollo 79, Fridley 70
• St. Croix Prep 55, Providence Acad. 50
• St. Michael-Alb. 63, Champlin Park 50
• St. Paul Harding 94, St. Paul Acad. 68
• St. Thomas Academy 60, Holy Angels 51
• Stewartville 54, St. Paul Central 51
• Tartan 82, Rochester Mayo 46
• Totino-Grace 67, Houston Co. (Tenn.) 57
• Two Rivers 96, Mpls. Camden 73
• United Christian 90, Exploration 78
• Waseca 97, Mayer Lutheran 55
• Wayzata 81, Eastview 40
• Willmar 63, New London-Spicer 59
• Zimmerman 63, Eagle Ridge 56
MINNESOTA
• Albany 74, Dawson-Boyd 53
• Albert Lea 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62
• Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 70, Hayfield 45
• Barnum 91, Braham 72
• Benson 61, Lakeview 57
• Blooming Prairie 68, Grand Meadow 33
• Blue Earth Area 67, Sibley East 58
• Border West 82, Lake Park-Audubon 61
• Byron 78, Roseville 43
• Caledonia 77, West Salem (Wis.) 67
• Cannon Falls 96, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63
• Cass Lake-Bena 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58
• Cherry 78, Superior (Wis.) 68
• Cloquet 81, Pine City 58
• Cromwell 65, Mesabi East 44
• Deer River 81, Proctor 61
• Edgerton 71, Sleepy Eye 55
• Ely 111, Bigfork 63
• Fairmont 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59
• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71
• Fargo North (N.D.) 97, Detroit Lakes 86
• Fergus Falls 82, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
• Goodhue 86, Le Roy-Ostrander 50
• Greenway 62, Two Harbors 45
• Henning 57, Worthington 43
• Houston 77, Eleva-Strum (Wis.) 48
• La Crescent 56, Spring Grove 39
• Lake City 73, Dover-Eyota 57
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Maple River 51
• Lewiston-Altura 69, Richland Center (Wis.) 56
• Mankato East 81, Alexandria 77, OT
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 63, United South Central 45
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Mankato Loyola 66
• Moorhead 84, Fargo Shanley (N.D.) 48
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 49, Hillcrest Lutheran 39
• Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Chisholm 55
• New Ulm 83, St. Clair 69
• Nicollet 78, Yellow Medicine East 63
• North Woods 75, South Ridge 43
• Northern 67, Canby 33
• Oak Grove (N.D.) 86, Underwood 83
• Ortonville 54, Adrian 45
• Pelican Rapids 69, West Central 60
• Pine Island 70, St. Charles 67
• Redwood Valley 76, Central Minnesota Christian 63
• Rochester Lourdes 58, Randolph 51
• Rock Ridge 67, Pierz 64
• Rushford-Peterson 77, Lanesboro 31
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Hancock 54
• Southland 77, Fillmore Central 38
• St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Melrose 52
• St. James Area 71, Martin County West 61
• Warroad 59, Mora 56
• Windom 90, BOLD 76
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 64, Little Falls 47
• Armstrong 50, Rochester Century 34
• Benilde-St. Marg. 72, Mahtomedi 59
• Brainerd 52, White Bear Lake 36
• Buffalo 67, Spring Lake Park 40
• Byron 61, Bloom. Kennedy 26
• Champlin Park 68, Sartell 51
• Chaska 62, Eagan 45
• Conc. Acad. 63, Carlton/Wrenshall 27
• Coon Rapids 67, Mpls. Washburn 51
• DeLaSalle 60, Moorhead 34
• Dilworth-G-F 77, Lester Prairie 36
• Eastview 62, Centennial 42
• Eden Prairie 81, Rosemount 60
• Edina 73, Becker 56
• Elk River 58, Bemidji 55
• Fargo North (N.D.) 59, Bloom. Jeff. 52
• Fargo Shanley (N.D.) 63, Osseo 45
• Farmington 73, Hastings 51
• Forest Lake 77, St. Paul Como Park 54
• Glencoe-SL 56, Martin Co. West 41
• Hill-Murray 61, Fridley 45
• Holy Angels 69, Cretin-D.H. 48
• Hopkins 59, Maple Grove 55
• Irondale 51, St. Cloud 36
• Lakeville North 48, Anoka 44
• Minnehaha Acad. 71, Stewartville 39
• Monticello 68, St. Anthony 49
• Mpls. North 60, Maranatha Christian 51
• Mpls. South 57, Columbia Heights 39
• New Prague 66, Park of C.G. 40
• Norwood YA 75, Minn. Valley Luth. 58
• Orono 71, Mankato East 36
• Owatonna 63, Delano 48
• Pequot Lakes 55, Cooper 21
• Prior Lake 67, Wayzata 62
• Proctor 84, Zimmerman 38
• Providence Acad. 91, Duluth Marshall 70
• Richfield 70, Tartan 43
• Rochester Mayo 68, Minnetonka 66
• Rogers 72, Burnsville 46
• South St. Paul 73, Mpls. Camden 18
• Southwest Christian 55, Albany 52
• St. Croix Prep 49, Pierz 37
• St. Francis 84, Hinckley-Finlayson 16
• St. Michael-Alb. 79, Chanhassen 43
• SW Christian 55, Albany 52
• Totino-Grace 66, Lakeville South 62
• Watertown-Mayer 58, Grand Rapids 30
• West Lutheran 57, Rockford 49
• Woodbury 73, Park Center 54
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 72, Yellow Medicine East 43
• Alexandria 55, Rock Ridge 51
• Austin 56, Dover-Eyota 48
• BOLD 85, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56
• Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 52, Fillmore Central 34
• Barnum 65, Floodwood 57
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54
• Bigfork 37, Deer River 27
• Caledonia 55, West Salem (Wis.) 51
• Cass Lake-Bena 53, Hancock 46
• Cedar Mountain 80, Ortonville 17
• Central Minnesota Christian 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37
• Crosby-Ironton 81, Goodhue 63
• Edgerton 33, Canby 26
• Eleva-Strum (Wis.) 50, Houston 46
• Ely 49, Two Harbors 46
• Frazee 75, New York Mills 73
• Grand Meadow 57, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 56
• Holdingford 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
• Jackson County Central 65, MACCRAY 31
• Kasson-Mantorville 65, Rochester Marshall 57
• Lake City 66, Lewiston-Altura 30
• Lake Park-Audubon 52, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 38
• Lakeview 82, Benson 44
• Lanesboro 63, Rushford-Peterson 59
• Marshall 68, Tea (S.D.) 37
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Renville County West 47
• Mesabi East 57, Cromwell 47
• Minneota 58, St. Clair 51
• Moose Lake/Willow River 80, Hibbing 52
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Hawley 41
• New Richland-H-E-G 77, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38
• New Ulm 83, Winona Cotter 53
• Pelican Rapids 65, Underwood 63
• Pine City 50, Cloquet 49
• Pine Island 59, Waseca 30
• Rochester Lourdes 84, Maple River 57
• Sauk Centre 74, Perham 46
• Sibley East 45, Alden-Conger 35
• Spring Grove 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53
• St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Melrose 37
• St. James Area 74, Blue Earth Area 31
• West Central 70, Oak Grove (N.D.) 36
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40, Blooming Prairie 25
Hockey • boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 8, Becker/Big Lake 4
• Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, Owatonna 2
• Blake 2, Duluth Marshall 0
• Bemidji 3, Monticello 3, OT
• Duluth Denfeld 4, Park of C.G. 2
• Eden Prairie 3, Hill-Murray 3, OT
• Edina 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Brainerd 0
• Faribault 8, Bloomington Kennedy 7
• Forest Lake 13, Northern Edge 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Delano 2
• Holy Family 4, Chanhassen 2
• Irondale 2, Superior (Wis.) 1
• Litchfield/D-C 9, Redwood Valley 0
• Little Falls 5, Princeton 1
• Mahtomedi 4, Orono 3
• Minneapolis 3, Hudson (Wis.) 0
• Minnetonka 9, Lakeville South 3
• Minot (N.D.) 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2
• Moorhead 4, St. Thomas Academy 1
• Mora/Milaca 4, Red Wing 2
• Mound Westonka 7, Altoona (Wis.) 6
• Mounds View 4, Duluth East 2
• New Prague 1, Tartan 0
• Northfield 3, Detroit Lakes 2, OT
• Osseo 4, New Ulm 1
• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 3
• Providence Acad. 6, Gentry Acad. 2
• Red Lake Falls 6, Hopkins 5
• Rock Ridge 6, Buffalo 5
• Rogers 8, Wayzata 3
• Rosemount 6, Champlin Park 3
• Roseville 6, Spring Lake Park/CR 2
• Shakopee 3, Andover 1
• Two Rivers 6, Breck 2
• Waconia 4, Hutchinson 2
• White Bear Lake 5, Hermantown 2
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 3, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 0
• Fargo South (N.D.) 10, La Crescent 1
• Fergus Falls 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 1
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 6, Willmar 1
• Greenway 3, Park Rapids 2
• International Falls 8, Bagley/Fosston 1
• Kittson Central 4, May-Port (N.D.) 3
• Luverne 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
• Moose Lake Area 5, Ely 2
• Pine City 3, Minnesota River 2
• Prairie Centre 6, Morris/Benson 0
• Proctor 7, North Shore 1
• River Lakes 10, Marshall 3
• Rochester Century/John Marshall 7, Dodge County 2
• Rochester Mayo 3, Hayward (Wis.) 2, OT
• Roseau 6, Lake of the Woods 1
• Thief River Falls 9, Bismarck (N.D.) 0
• Warroad 3, Notre Dame (Conn.) 2, OT
• Waseca 8, Crookston 4
• Windom 4, Worthington 1
Hockey • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 3, Stillwater 0
• Anoka 6, White Bear Lake 4
• Bemidji 3, Hastings 2, OT
• Benilde-St. Marg, 6, Hill-Murray 0
• Blaine 2, Wayzata 1, OT
• Blake 1, Holy Angels 1, OT
• Bloom, Jefferson 3, Arm./Cooper 2
• Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Forest Lake 2
• Breck 2, Dodge County 1
• Champlin Park/CR 6, East Ridge 2
• Chisago Lakes 3, Rogers 1
• Cretin-D.H. 2, Lakeville North 1
• Eagan 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
• Edina 4, Minnetonka 0
• Farmington 5, Northfield 4, OT
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, New Prague 0
• Grand Rapids/Green. 4, Gentry Acad. 0
• Holy Family 5, Rosemount 2
• Litchfield/D-C 5, Northern Lakes 0
• Luverne 3, Mounds View/Irondale 2
• Moorhead 3, Maple Grove 1
• N. Wright Co. 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
• North Shore 5, Northern Tier 0
• Orono 2, Centennial/SpLP 0
• Osseo/PC 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 3
• Park of C.G. 4, Fergus Falls 3
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Hutchinson 1
• Shakopee 2, Lakeville South 1
• Simley 6, UMS (Wis.) 3
• South St. Paul 5, Elk River 0
• Warroad 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 0
• Winona 8, Red Wing 2
• Woodbury 6, Roseville/Mahtomedi 2
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 3, Albert Lea 1
• East Grand Forks 4, West Fargo (N.D.) 2
• Fairmont 4, Rochester Mayo 2
• Fargo North (N.D.) 8, Marshall 3
• Mankato West 11, Prairie Centre 0
• Minnesota River 2, Mankato East 1
• New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 2, OT
• Owatonna 4, Western Wisconsin 2
• Pine City 5, Moose Lake Area 4
• Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 2, OT
• Windom 6, Morris/Benson 1
Thief steals Mankato West High’s hockey sticks, throwing shadow on weekend tournament in Duluth
The Scarlets’ showdown against Anoka will be made up later this season.