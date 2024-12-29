High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 28

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

December 29, 2024 at 5:14AM
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 28. (Angelina Katsanis)

Basketball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 72, W. Fargo Horace (N.D.) 69

• Anoka 63, Eagan 53

• Apple Valley 74, New Prague 41

• Austin 64, Mpls. South 51

• Barnesville 61, Howard Lake-W-W 54

• Becker 83, SW Christian 79

• Bemidji 84, Delano 48

• Big Lake 94, Paynesville 80

• Brooklyn Center 65, MACCRAY 63

• Buffalo 58, Annandale 51

• Chaska 66, Mpls. Washburn 61

• Cretin-Derham Hall 91, Waconia 51

• Dassel-Cokato 68, St. Paul Humboldt 63

• DeLaSalle 79, Maple Grove 74

• Duluth Denfeld 83, Camb.-Isanti 69

• Duluth East 52, Cooper 49

• Eden Prairie 72, East Ridge 53

• Elk River 49, Sartell 46

• Glencoe-SL 84, Dilworth-G-F 55

• Grand Rapids 77, Twin Cities Academy 71

• Forest Lake 68, Bloom. Kennedy 58

• Hastings 80, Bloom. Jefferson 73

• Hibbing 80, Princeton 63

• Holdingford 76, Legacy Christian 71

• Hope Academy 73, Ubah Academy 38

• Hopkins 104, Minnehaha Academy 63

• Hutchinson 50, St. Cloud Tech 47

• Lakeville North 66, Chanhassen 45

• Lakeville South 69, Blaine 38

• Lester Prairie 80, Rush City 44

• Liberty Classical 83, Parnassus Prep 54

• Litchfield 69, Concordia Academy 67

• Minnetonka 68, Park Center 65

• Mitchell (S.D.) 61, Orono 60

• Monticello 72, Hermantown 36

• Mpls. North 86, Columbia Heights 33

• Nevis 77, Heritage Christian 62

• North Lakes 63, LILA 43

• Osakis 66, Maranatha Christian 51

• Osseo 57, Brainerd 49

• Owatonna 62, Woodbury 55

• Park of C.G. 74, Hiawatha Collegiate 73

• Prior Lake 75, Rogers 60

• Richfield 83, Fargo South (N.D.) 54

• Rochester John Marshall 71, Farmington 64

• Rochester STEM 40, International School 26

• Rockford 69, Holy Family 55

• Rocori 67, North Branch 54

• Rosemount 89, Edina 71

• Spectrum 77, Hawley 48

• Spring Lake Park 57, Stillwater 54

• St. Agnes 61, West Lutheran 25

• St. Cloud Apollo 79, Fridley 70

• St. Croix Prep 55, Providence Acad. 50

• St. Michael-Alb. 63, Champlin Park 50

• St. Paul Harding 94, St. Paul Acad. 68

• St. Thomas Academy 60, Holy Angels 51

• Stewartville 54, St. Paul Central 51

• Tartan 82, Rochester Mayo 46

• Totino-Grace 67, Houston Co. (Tenn.) 57

• Two Rivers 96, Mpls. Camden 73

• United Christian 90, Exploration 78

• Waseca 97, Mayer Lutheran 55

• Wayzata 81, Eastview 40

• Willmar 63, New London-Spicer 59

• Zimmerman 63, Eagle Ridge 56

MINNESOTA

• Albany 74, Dawson-Boyd 53

• Albert Lea 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62

• Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 70, Hayfield 45

• Barnum 91, Braham 72

• Benson 61, Lakeview 57

• Blooming Prairie 68, Grand Meadow 33

• Blue Earth Area 67, Sibley East 58

• Border West 82, Lake Park-Audubon 61

• Byron 78, Roseville 43

• Caledonia 77, West Salem (Wis.) 67

• Cannon Falls 96, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

• Cass Lake-Bena 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

• Cherry 78, Superior (Wis.) 68

• Cloquet 81, Pine City 58

• Cromwell 65, Mesabi East 44

• Deer River 81, Proctor 61

• Edgerton 71, Sleepy Eye 55

• Ely 111, Bigfork 63

• Fairmont 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59

• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 71

• Fargo North (N.D.) 97, Detroit Lakes 86

• Fergus Falls 82, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

• Goodhue 86, Le Roy-Ostrander 50

• Greenway 62, Two Harbors 45

• Henning 57, Worthington 43

• Houston 77, Eleva-Strum (Wis.) 48

• La Crescent 56, Spring Grove 39

• Lake City 73, Dover-Eyota 57

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Maple River 51

• Lewiston-Altura 69, Richland Center (Wis.) 56

• Mankato East 81, Alexandria 77, OT

• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 63, United South Central 45

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Mankato Loyola 66

• Moorhead 84, Fargo Shanley (N.D.) 48

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 49, Hillcrest Lutheran 39

• Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Chisholm 55

• New Ulm 83, St. Clair 69

• Nicollet 78, Yellow Medicine East 63

• North Woods 75, South Ridge 43

• Northern 67, Canby 33

• Oak Grove (N.D.) 86, Underwood 83

• Ortonville 54, Adrian 45

• Pelican Rapids 69, West Central 60

• Pine Island 70, St. Charles 67

• Redwood Valley 76, Central Minnesota Christian 63

• Rochester Lourdes 58, Randolph 51

• Rock Ridge 67, Pierz 64

• Rushford-Peterson 77, Lanesboro 31

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Hancock 54

• Southland 77, Fillmore Central 38

• St. Cloud Cathedral 68, Melrose 52

• St. James Area 71, Martin County West 61

• Warroad 59, Mora 56

• Windom 90, BOLD 76

Basketball • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 64, Little Falls 47

• Armstrong 50, Rochester Century 34

• Benilde-St. Marg. 72, Mahtomedi 59

• Brainerd 52, White Bear Lake 36

• Buffalo 67, Spring Lake Park 40

• Byron 61, Bloom. Kennedy 26

• Champlin Park 68, Sartell 51

• Chaska 62, Eagan 45

• Conc. Acad. 63, Carlton/Wrenshall 27

• Coon Rapids 67, Mpls. Washburn 51

• DeLaSalle 60, Moorhead 34

• Dilworth-G-F 77, Lester Prairie 36

• Eastview 62, Centennial 42

• Eden Prairie 81, Rosemount 60

• Edina 73, Becker 56

• Elk River 58, Bemidji 55

• Fargo North (N.D.) 59, Bloom. Jeff. 52

• Fargo Shanley (N.D.) 63, Osseo 45

• Farmington 73, Hastings 51

• Forest Lake 77, St. Paul Como Park 54

• Glencoe-SL 56, Martin Co. West 41

• Hill-Murray 61, Fridley 45

• Holy Angels 69, Cretin-D.H. 48

• Hopkins 59, Maple Grove 55

• Irondale 51, St. Cloud 36

• Lakeville North 48, Anoka 44

• Minnehaha Acad. 71, Stewartville 39

• Monticello 68, St. Anthony 49

• Mpls. North 60, Maranatha Christian 51

• Mpls. South 57, Columbia Heights 39

• New Prague 66, Park of C.G. 40

• Norwood YA 75, Minn. Valley Luth. 58

• Orono 71, Mankato East 36

• Owatonna 63, Delano 48

• Pequot Lakes 55, Cooper 21

• Prior Lake 67, Wayzata 62

• Proctor 84, Zimmerman 38

• Providence Acad. 91, Duluth Marshall 70

• Richfield 70, Tartan 43

• Rochester Mayo 68, Minnetonka 66

• Rogers 72, Burnsville 46

• South St. Paul 73, Mpls. Camden 18

• Southwest Christian 55, Albany 52

• St. Croix Prep 49, Pierz 37

• St. Francis 84, Hinckley-Finlayson 16

• St. Michael-Alb. 79, Chanhassen 43

• SW Christian 55, Albany 52

• Totino-Grace 66, Lakeville South 62

• Watertown-Mayer 58, Grand Rapids 30

• West Lutheran 57, Rockford 49

• Woodbury 73, Park Center 54

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 72, Yellow Medicine East 43

• Alexandria 55, Rock Ridge 51

• Austin 56, Dover-Eyota 48

• BOLD 85, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56

• Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 52, Fillmore Central 34

• Barnum 65, Floodwood 57

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54

• Bigfork 37, Deer River 27

• Caledonia 55, West Salem (Wis.) 51

• Cass Lake-Bena 53, Hancock 46

• Cedar Mountain 80, Ortonville 17

• Central Minnesota Christian 74, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37

• Crosby-Ironton 81, Goodhue 63

• Edgerton 33, Canby 26

• Eleva-Strum (Wis.) 50, Houston 46

• Ely 49, Two Harbors 46

• Frazee 75, New York Mills 73

• Grand Meadow 57, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 56

• Holdingford 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

• Jackson County Central 65, MACCRAY 31

• Kasson-Mantorville 65, Rochester Marshall 57

• Lake City 66, Lewiston-Altura 30

• Lake Park-Audubon 52, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 38

• Lakeview 82, Benson 44

• Lanesboro 63, Rushford-Peterson 59

• Marshall 68, Tea (S.D.) 37

• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Renville County West 47

• Mesabi East 57, Cromwell 47

• Minneota 58, St. Clair 51

• Moose Lake/Willow River 80, Hibbing 52

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Hawley 41

• New Richland-H-E-G 77, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38

• New Ulm 83, Winona Cotter 53

• Pelican Rapids 65, Underwood 63

• Pine City 50, Cloquet 49

• Pine Island 59, Waseca 30

• Rochester Lourdes 84, Maple River 57

• Sauk Centre 74, Perham 46

• Sibley East 45, Alden-Conger 35

• Spring Grove 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53

• St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Melrose 37

• St. James Area 74, Blue Earth Area 31

• West Central 70, Oak Grove (N.D.) 36

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40, Blooming Prairie 25

Hockey • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 8, Becker/Big Lake 4

• Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, Owatonna 2

• Blake 2, Duluth Marshall 0

• Bemidji 3, Monticello 3, OT

• Duluth Denfeld 4, Park of C.G. 2

• Eden Prairie 3, Hill-Murray 3, OT

• Edina 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• Elk River/Zimmerman 6, Brainerd 0

• Faribault 8, Bloomington Kennedy 7

• Forest Lake 13, Northern Edge 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Delano 2

• Holy Family 4, Chanhassen 2

• Irondale 2, Superior (Wis.) 1

• Litchfield/D-C 9, Redwood Valley 0

• Little Falls 5, Princeton 1

• Mahtomedi 4, Orono 3

• Minneapolis 3, Hudson (Wis.) 0

• Minnetonka 9, Lakeville South 3

• Minot (N.D.) 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2

• Moorhead 4, St. Thomas Academy 1

• Mora/Milaca 4, Red Wing 2

• Mound Westonka 7, Altoona (Wis.) 6

• Mounds View 4, Duluth East 2

• New Prague 1, Tartan 0

• Northfield 3, Detroit Lakes 2, OT

• Osseo 4, New Ulm 1

• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 3

• Providence Acad. 6, Gentry Acad. 2

• Red Lake Falls 6, Hopkins 5

• Rock Ridge 6, Buffalo 5

• Rogers 8, Wayzata 3

• Rosemount 6, Champlin Park 3

• Roseville 6, Spring Lake Park/CR 2

• Shakopee 3, Andover 1

• Two Rivers 6, Breck 2

• Waconia 4, Hutchinson 2

• White Bear Lake 5, Hermantown 2

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 3, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 0

• Fargo South (N.D.) 10, La Crescent 1

• Fergus Falls 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton (N.D.) 1

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 6, Willmar 1

• Greenway 3, Park Rapids 2

• International Falls 8, Bagley/Fosston 1

• Kittson Central 4, May-Port (N.D.) 3

• Luverne 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

• Moose Lake Area 5, Ely 2

• Pine City 3, Minnesota River 2

• Prairie Centre 6, Morris/Benson 0

• Proctor 7, North Shore 1

• River Lakes 10, Marshall 3

• Rochester Century/John Marshall 7, Dodge County 2

• Rochester Mayo 3, Hayward (Wis.) 2, OT

• Roseau 6, Lake of the Woods 1

• Thief River Falls 9, Bismarck (N.D.) 0

• Warroad 3, Notre Dame (Conn.) 2, OT

• Waseca 8, Crookston 4

• Windom 4, Worthington 1

Hockey • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 3, Stillwater 0

• Anoka 6, White Bear Lake 4

• Bemidji 3, Hastings 2, OT

• Benilde-St. Marg, 6, Hill-Murray 0

• Blaine 2, Wayzata 1, OT

• Blake 1, Holy Angels 1, OT

• Bloom, Jefferson 3, Arm./Cooper 2

• Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Forest Lake 2

• Breck 2, Dodge County 1

• Champlin Park/CR 6, East Ridge 2

• Chisago Lakes 3, Rogers 1

• Cretin-D.H. 2, Lakeville North 1

• Eagan 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

• Edina 4, Minnetonka 0

• Farmington 5, Northfield 4, OT

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, New Prague 0

• Grand Rapids/Green. 4, Gentry Acad. 0

• Holy Family 5, Rosemount 2

• Litchfield/D-C 5, Northern Lakes 0

• Luverne 3, Mounds View/Irondale 2

• Moorhead 3, Maple Grove 1

• N. Wright Co. 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

• North Shore 5, Northern Tier 0

• Orono 2, Centennial/SpLP 0

• Osseo/PC 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 3

• Park of C.G. 4, Fergus Falls 3

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Hutchinson 1

• Shakopee 2, Lakeville South 1

• Simley 6, UMS (Wis.) 3

• South St. Paul 5, Elk River 0

• Warroad 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 0

• Winona 8, Red Wing 2

• Woodbury 6, Roseville/Mahtomedi 2

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 3, Albert Lea 1

• East Grand Forks 4, West Fargo (N.D.) 2

• Fairmont 4, Rochester Mayo 2

• Fargo North (N.D.) 8, Marshall 3

• Mankato West 11, Prairie Centre 0

• Minnesota River 2, Mankato East 1

• New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 2, OT

• Owatonna 4, Western Wisconsin 2

• Pine City 5, Moose Lake Area 4

• Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 2, OT

• Windom 6, Morris/Benson 1

