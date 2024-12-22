Saturday
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 21
Basketball • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 73, Esko 63
• Blake 74, St. Croix Lutheran 67
• Burnsville 79, St. Paul Central 63
• Hermantown 97, Chisago Lakes 84
• Hiawatha Coll. 61, St. Paul Johnson 48
• Irondale 51, St. Cloud Tech 49
• Lakeville North 82, Roch. Century 62
• Maple River 74, PACT 29
• Mpls. North 71, St. Paul Harding 60
• St. Croix Prep 88, Math & Science 53
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West 67, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60
• Barnesville 73, Lake Park-Audubon 64
• Breckenridge 71, Underwood 44
• Caledonia 64, Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 61
• Fond du Lac 70, New York Mills 69
• Frazee 71, Hawley 60
• Henning 70, Central Cass (N.D.) 59
• Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Central Lyon (Iowa) 56
• Murray County Central 99, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 91, OT
• North Fayette Valley (Iowa) 62, Chatfield 38
• Pelican Rapids 59, Park Christian 54
• Perham 88, Oak Grove (N.D.) 59
• Sebeka 70, Ogilvie 50
• St. Charles 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63
• Triton 63, Winona Cotter 50
Basketball • Girls
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 56, South 41
• Washburn 61, Edison 19
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 72, Esko 63
• Chanhassen 57, Blaine 56
• Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 60, Hopkins 53
• Eagan 69, Rochester Century 44
• Minnehaha Acad. 101, Cass Lake-Bena 35
• Spectrum 65, Greenway 17
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd 70, Moorhead 45
• Central Lyon (Iowa) 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 35
• Chatfield 65, North Fayette Valley (Iowa) 56
• Crosby-Ironton 82, Rock Ridge 64
• Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 60, Hopkins 53
• Hawley 61, Frazee 58
• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Kittson Central 70
• Mankato Loyola 65, St. Clair 60
• Mille Lacs 49, Lake of the Woods 21
• Sacred Heart 73, Roseau 42
• SW Minnesota Christian 54, Minneota 48
• Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 49, Caledonia 42
Hockey • Boys
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park 5, Chanhassen 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 8, Centennial 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 5, Mound Westonka 4
• Blake 4, Mankato West 1
• Breck 6, Litchfield/D-C 0
• Buffalo 8, Osseo 1
• Cloquet/E/C 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1
• East Ridge 2, Mahtomedi 1
• Eastview 6, Mounds View 5, OT
• Edina 5, Eden Prairie 0
• Forest Lake 3, Anoka 1
• Gentry Academy 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3
• Grand Rapids 4, Elk River/Zimm. 0
• Hastings 7, Eagan 4
• Hill-Murray 3, White Bear Lake 0
• Holy Angels 3, Prior Lake 1
• Hudson (Wis.) 4, Chisago Lakes 2
• Irondale 6, St. Paul Highland Park 1
• Lakeville North 4, Northfield 2
• Minneapolis 5, Hopkins 2
• Minnetonka 2, Shakopee 2, OT
• Park of C.G. 5, Holy Family 3
• Rock Ridge 3, Rogers 3, OT
• Roseville 4, Blaine 3, OT
• Simley 4, Red Wing 1
• SpLP/Coon Rapids 7, Bloom. Jefferson 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Delano 1
• St. Thomas Academy 4, Cretin-D.H. 2
• Stillwater 8, Benilde-St. Marg. 3
• Tartan 10, Bloomington Kennedy 0
• Two Rivers 13, St. Paul Academy 1
MINNESOTA
• Duluth Denfeld 2, Duluth East 1, OT
• Ely 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
• Luverne 4, Dodge County 3
• Minnesota River 7, Marshall 0
• Moorhead 6, Warroad 5
• Morris/Benson 6, Worthington 5
• Waseca 9, La Crescent-hokah 1
• Winona 9, Fairmont 0
Hockey • Girls
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Waconia 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 4, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 5, Mound Westonka/SW Christian 3
• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Wayzata 1
• Chisago Lakes 4, Hudson (Wis.) 0
• Crookston 4, Prior Lake 4, OT
• Eastview 4, Litchfield/D-C 3
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 2, Gentry Academy 0
• Holy Family 3, Proctor/Hermantown 0
• Hopkins/StLP 4, Minneapolis 1
• Minnetonka 8, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2
• Mounds View/Irondale 3, Osseo/Park Center 0
• New Ulm 4, New Prague 0
• Park of C.G. 3, Hastings 1
• Rosemount 6, Northfield 1
• Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
MINNESOTA
• Fox Valley Lutheran (Wis.) 8, Rochester Century/JM 0
• Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 1, OT
• Marshall 1, Minnesota River 1, OT
• Moorhead 4, Warroad 3
• River Lakes 5, Mankato West 1
• Winona 2, Fairmont 0
• Worthington 4, Morris/Benson 1
Swimming • Boys
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN INVITE
• Minnetonka 684.5, Wayzata and Chaska/Chanhassen 329, Duluth 243, Breck/Blake 219, Eden Prairie 210.5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 185, Hudson (Wis.) 88
