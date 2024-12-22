High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 21

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 5:15AM
Minnesota high school sports final scores for basketball, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming. (Jules Ameel)

Saturday

Basketball • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 73, Esko 63

• Blake 74, St. Croix Lutheran 67

• Burnsville 79, St. Paul Central 63

• Hermantown 97, Chisago Lakes 84

• Hiawatha Coll. 61, St. Paul Johnson 48

• Irondale 51, St. Cloud Tech 49

• Lakeville North 82, Roch. Century 62

• Maple River 74, PACT 29

• Mpls. North 71, St. Paul Harding 60

• St. Croix Prep 88, Math & Science 53

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup West 67, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60

• Barnesville 73, Lake Park-Audubon 64

• Breckenridge 71, Underwood 44

• Caledonia 64, Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 61

• Fond du Lac 70, New York Mills 69

• Frazee 71, Hawley 60

• Henning 70, Central Cass (N.D.) 59

• Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Central Lyon (Iowa) 56

• Murray County Central 99, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 91, OT

• North Fayette Valley (Iowa) 62, Chatfield 38

• Pelican Rapids 59, Park Christian 54

• Perham 88, Oak Grove (N.D.) 59

• Sebeka 70, Ogilvie 50

• St. Charles 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63

• Triton 63, Winona Cotter 50

Basketball • Girls

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 56, South 41

• Washburn 61, Edison 19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 72, Esko 63

• Chanhassen 57, Blaine 56

• Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 60, Hopkins 53

• Eagan 69, Rochester Century 44

• Minnehaha Acad. 101, Cass Lake-Bena 35

• Spectrum 65, Greenway 17

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd 70, Moorhead 45

• Central Lyon (Iowa) 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 35

• Chatfield 65, North Fayette Valley (Iowa) 56

• Crosby-Ironton 82, Rock Ridge 64

• Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 60, Hopkins 53

• Hawley 61, Frazee 58

• Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Kittson Central 70

• Mankato Loyola 65, St. Clair 60

• Mille Lacs 49, Lake of the Woods 21

• Sacred Heart 73, Roseau 42

• SW Minnesota Christian 54, Minneota 48

• Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 49, Caledonia 42

Hockey • Boys

METRO WEST

• St. Louis Park 5, Chanhassen 3

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park 8, Centennial 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 5, Mound Westonka 4

• Blake 4, Mankato West 1

• Breck 6, Litchfield/D-C 0

• Buffalo 8, Osseo 1

• Cloquet/E/C 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

• East Ridge 2, Mahtomedi 1

• Eastview 6, Mounds View 5, OT

• Edina 5, Eden Prairie 0

• Forest Lake 3, Anoka 1

• Gentry Academy 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

• Grand Rapids 4, Elk River/Zimm. 0

• Hastings 7, Eagan 4

• Hill-Murray 3, White Bear Lake 0

• Holy Angels 3, Prior Lake 1

• Hudson (Wis.) 4, Chisago Lakes 2

• Irondale 6, St. Paul Highland Park 1

• Lakeville North 4, Northfield 2

• Minneapolis 5, Hopkins 2

• Minnetonka 2, Shakopee 2, OT

• Park of C.G. 5, Holy Family 3

• Rock Ridge 3, Rogers 3, OT

• Roseville 4, Blaine 3, OT

• Simley 4, Red Wing 1

• SpLP/Coon Rapids 7, Bloom. Jefferson 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Delano 1

• St. Thomas Academy 4, Cretin-D.H. 2

• Stillwater 8, Benilde-St. Marg. 3

• Tartan 10, Bloomington Kennedy 0

• Two Rivers 13, St. Paul Academy 1

MINNESOTA

• Duluth Denfeld 2, Duluth East 1, OT

• Ely 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

• Luverne 4, Dodge County 3

• Minnesota River 7, Marshall 0

• Moorhead 6, Warroad 5

• Morris/Benson 6, Worthington 5

• Waseca 9, La Crescent-hokah 1

• Winona 9, Fairmont 0

Hockey • Girls

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Waconia 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 4, Roseville/Mahtomedi 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 5, Mound Westonka/SW Christian 3

• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, Wayzata 1

• Chisago Lakes 4, Hudson (Wis.) 0

• Crookston 4, Prior Lake 4, OT

• Eastview 4, Litchfield/D-C 3

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 2, Gentry Academy 0

• Holy Family 3, Proctor/Hermantown 0

• Hopkins/StLP 4, Minneapolis 1

• Minnetonka 8, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2

• Mounds View/Irondale 3, Osseo/Park Center 0

• New Ulm 4, New Prague 0

• Park of C.G. 3, Hastings 1

• Rosemount 6, Northfield 1

• Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

MINNESOTA

• Fox Valley Lutheran (Wis.) 8, Rochester Century/JM 0

• Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 1, OT

• Marshall 1, Minnesota River 1, OT

• Moorhead 4, Warroad 3

• River Lakes 5, Mankato West 1

• Winona 2, Fairmont 0

• Worthington 4, Morris/Benson 1

Swimming • Boys

CHASKA/CHANHASSEN INVITE

• Minnetonka 684.5, Wayzata and Chaska/Chanhassen 329, Duluth 243, Breck/Blake 219, Eden Prairie 210.5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 185, Hudson (Wis.) 88

