Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 14
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 88, St. Thomas Academy 52
• Armstrong 69, Cooper 63
• Benilde-St Margaret’s 75, Stewartville 57
• Blake 92, Dassel-Cokato 47
• Central Minn. Christian 61, Heritage Christian 52
• Columbia Heights 75, Hermantown 67
• Cretin-Derham Hall 75, Orono 64
• Eastview 61, Bloomington Jefferson 56
• Edina 66, Lakeville South 63
• Faribault 77, Red Wing 60
• Farmington 72, Chaska 61
• Hibbing 76, Zimmerman 60
• Hope Academy 70, St. Paul Como Park 66
• Hopkins 113, Richfield 92
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 46
• Jordan 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 48
• Mahtomedi 93, New Life Academy 49
• Maple Grove 54, Eden Prairie 52
• Minnetonka 67, Waconia 64
• Moorhead 76, Rosemount 67
• Mora 116, West Lutheran 64
• Mound Westonka 49, Two Rivers 36
• Norwood Young America 89, Mayer Lutheran 71
• Simley 70, Maranatha Christian 66
• South St. Paul 77, Duluth Denfeld 59
• St. Charles 76, Math & Science 36
• St. Cloud Tech 74, Mpls. South 58
• St. Louis Park 90, Park Center 67
• Totino-Grace 77, Breck 58
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Litchfield 55
MINNESOTA
• Benson 67, Maple Lake 23
• Blooming Prairie 66, Fillmore Central 42
• Cass Lake-Bena 88, Mahnomen-Waubun 56
• Cherry 82, Sacred Heart 63
• Duluth Marshall 73, Pine City 67
• Fergus Falls 72, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 65
• Fertile-Beltrami 77, Blackduck 10
• Lakeview 64, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45
• Minnesota Deaf 35, Iowa Deaf 17
• Montevideo 75, Luverne 60
• Park Christian 68, Breckenridge 48
• Red Lake 75, Fond du Lac 59
• Renville County West 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41
• Thief River Falls 61, Northern Freeze 49
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Win-E-Mac 67
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine 52, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Duluth Marshall 72
• Brainerd 68, Blaine 57
• Crosby-Ironton 84, Edina 59
• Dassel-Cokato 74, Maranatha Christian 59
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 29
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36, Mpls. South 35
• Maple Grove 70, Alexandria 49
• Marshall 79, Hill-Murray 56
• Mpls. Edison 53, ISM/Chesterton 10
• Norwood Young America 67, St. Clair 41
• Proctor 75, St. Francis 35
• Red Wing 61, Faribault 50
• Sartell 60, Rogers 47
• Simley 41, Albert Lea 40
• Two Rivers 74, Mpls. Southwest 47
• United Christian 69, New Life Academy 57
• Willmar 67, Hutchinson 25
MINNESOTA
• Bertha-Hewitt 59, Ashby 37
• Brainerd 68, Blaine 57
• Cass Lake-Bena 65, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29
• Crosby-Ironton 84, Edina 59
• Fairmont 42, Martin County West 41
• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 47, Fergus Falls 43
• Fertile-Beltrami 62, Blackduck 48
• Madelia 62, Red Rock Central 42
• Marshall 79, Hill-Murray 56
• Minnesota Deaf 33, Iowa Deaf 32
• Montevideo 68, Luverne 46
• Red Lake 55, Fond du Lac 46
• Sibley East 43, Blue Earth Area 41
• St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 46
• St. Peter 64, Mankato West 52
• Tri-City United 51, Maple River 38
• Wabasha-Kellogg 43, Lyle-Pacelli 35
• Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Crookston 36
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Ogilvie 52
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60, Win-E-Mac 32
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 45
• Winona Cotter 60, NRHEG 58
Gymnastics • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine/Andover 127.375, Centennial 126.525. All-around: Michaela Osland, Centennial, 35.225.
• Blaine/Andover 127.375, Coon Rapids 112.075. All-around: Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 34.5.
• Centennial 126.525, Coon Rapids 112.075. All-around: Osland 35.225.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Michael-Albertville 134.4, Annandale 123.9, Delano 123.75.
Hockey • boys
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 5, Champlin Park 5
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1
• Eastview 1, Farmington 0
• Shakopee 5, Lakeville South 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 5, Woodbury 2
• Park of C.G. 4, Mounds View 2
• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 6, Simley 4
• Alexandria 4, Princeton 3
• Bloomington Jefferson 8, Mound Westonka 4
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Blaine 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Holy Angels 2
• Delano 6, Breck 1
• East Grand Forks 3, Mahtomedi 1
• Eden Prairie 5, Blake 0
• Edina 7, St. Louis Park 1
• Hermantown 3, Maple Grove 0
• Holy Family 4, Totino-Grace 3
• Hopkins 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4
• Mankato East 5, Red Wing 2
• Minnetonka 11, Chaska 1
• Monticello 8, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
• Moorhead 8, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
• Providence Academy 9, Hutchinson 1
• River Falls (Wis.) 5, St. Paul Academy 2
• Rochester Century/JM 3, Hastings 1
• Rogers 5, Stillwater 1
• Roseau 3, Buffalo 1
• Roseville 3, Mankato West 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 5, St. Cloud 0
• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 0
• Warroad 5, Orono 1
• Wayzata 5, Andover 3
MINNESOTA
• Austin 8, Fairmont 0
• Duluth Marshall 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, OT
• Fergus Falls 3, Crookston 1
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, North Shore 2
• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Little Falls 2
• International Falls 7, Kittson Central 5
• Lake of the Woods 6, Ely 2
• Mora/Milaca 5, Ashland (Wis.) 3
• New Ulm 5, Dodge County 3
• Proctor 4, Rochester Mayo 3
• Rock Ridge 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
• Waseca 7, Marshall 2
• Willmar 5, Redwood Valley 2
Hockey • girls
LAKE
• North Wright Co. 4, Hopkins/StLP 3
• Wayzata 4, Eden Prairie 2
METRO WEST
• Waconia 3, New Prague 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial/SpLP 2, Maple Grove 1, OT
• Champlin Park/CR 7, Elk River 0
• Osseo/PC 2, Armstrong/Cooper 1
• Rogers 3, Anoka 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 4, Farmington 4, OT
• Lakeville North 5, Eagan 0
• Prior Lake 1, Apple Valley 0
• Shakopee 5, Lakeville South 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 3, Stillwater 2
• Woodbury 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St Margaret’s 3, Bemidji 1
• Edina 5, Holy Angels 3
• Holy Family 8, Rock Ridge 0
• Minnetonka 2, Moorhead 0
• Mound Westonka/SWC 7, Pine City 3
• Proctor/Herman. 5, South St. Paul 1
• Rosemount 5, Breck 1
• Visitation 6, Windom 0
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 4, Duluth 4, OT
• Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 2, East Grand Forks 1
• Hayward (Wis.) 1, Moose Lake Area 0
• Luverne 5, Mankato East 2
• Minnesota River 7, Worthington 0
• Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
• Superior (Wis.) 9, International Falls 0
Swimming • boys
PRIOR LAKE INVITE
• Prior Lake 434, Duluth East 421, Farmington 354, Chanhassen/Chaska 278.5, Shakopee 266.5, Apple Valley 185, Burnsville 108
