High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, Dec. 14

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 15, 2024 at 4:09AM
Boys Basketball Tournament-Class 3A, Target Center. Washburn vs. St. Paul Johnson. (left to right) Washburn High School students cheered on the Millers as they beat St. Paul Johnson to advance to the championship game.
Minnesota high school sports final scores for boys basketball, girls basketball and high school hockey. (Bruce Bisping/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 88, St. Thomas Academy 52

• Armstrong 69, Cooper 63

• Benilde-St Margaret’s 75, Stewartville 57

• Blake 92, Dassel-Cokato 47

• Central Minn. Christian 61, Heritage Christian 52

• Columbia Heights 75, Hermantown 67

• Cretin-Derham Hall 75, Orono 64

• Eastview 61, Bloomington Jefferson 56

• Edina 66, Lakeville South 63

• Faribault 77, Red Wing 60

• Farmington 72, Chaska 61

• Hibbing 76, Zimmerman 60

• Hope Academy 70, St. Paul Como Park 66

• Hopkins 113, Richfield 92

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 46

• Jordan 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 48

• Mahtomedi 93, New Life Academy 49

• Maple Grove 54, Eden Prairie 52

• Minnetonka 67, Waconia 64

• Moorhead 76, Rosemount 67

• Mora 116, West Lutheran 64

• Mound Westonka 49, Two Rivers 36

• Norwood Young America 89, Mayer Lutheran 71

• Simley 70, Maranatha Christian 66

• South St. Paul 77, Duluth Denfeld 59

• St. Charles 76, Math & Science 36

• St. Cloud Tech 74, Mpls. South 58

• St. Louis Park 90, Park Center 67

• Totino-Grace 77, Breck 58

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Litchfield 55

MINNESOTA

• Benson 67, Maple Lake 23

• Blooming Prairie 66, Fillmore Central 42

• Cass Lake-Bena 88, Mahnomen-Waubun 56

• Cherry 82, Sacred Heart 63

• Duluth Marshall 73, Pine City 67

• Fergus Falls 72, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 65

• Fertile-Beltrami 77, Blackduck 10

• Lakeview 64, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

• Minnesota Deaf 35, Iowa Deaf 17

• Montevideo 75, Luverne 60

• Park Christian 68, Breckenridge 48

• Red Lake 75, Fond du Lac 59

• Renville County West 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

• Thief River Falls 61, Northern Freeze 49

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Win-E-Mac 67

Basketball • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine 52, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Duluth Marshall 72

• Brainerd 68, Blaine 57

• Crosby-Ironton 84, Edina 59

• Dassel-Cokato 74, Maranatha Christian 59

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 29

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36, Mpls. South 35

• Maple Grove 70, Alexandria 49

• Marshall 79, Hill-Murray 56

• Mpls. Edison 53, ISM/Chesterton 10

• Norwood Young America 67, St. Clair 41

• Proctor 75, St. Francis 35

• Red Wing 61, Faribault 50

• Sartell 60, Rogers 47

• Simley 41, Albert Lea 40

• Two Rivers 74, Mpls. Southwest 47

• United Christian 69, New Life Academy 57

• Willmar 67, Hutchinson 25

MINNESOTA

• Bertha-Hewitt 59, Ashby 37

• Brainerd 68, Blaine 57

• Cass Lake-Bena 65, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 29

• Crosby-Ironton 84, Edina 59

• Fairmont 42, Martin County West 41

• Fargo Davies (N.D.) 47, Fergus Falls 43

• Fertile-Beltrami 62, Blackduck 48

• Madelia 62, Red Rock Central 42

• Marshall 79, Hill-Murray 56

• Minnesota Deaf 33, Iowa Deaf 32

• Montevideo 68, Luverne 46

• Red Lake 55, Fond du Lac 46

• Sibley East 43, Blue Earth Area 41

• St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 46

• St. Peter 64, Mankato West 52

• Tri-City United 51, Maple River 38

• Wabasha-Kellogg 43, Lyle-Pacelli 35

• Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Crookston 36

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Ogilvie 52

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60, Win-E-Mac 32

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 45

• Winona Cotter 60, NRHEG 58

Gymnastics • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine/Andover 127.375, Centennial 126.525. All-around: Michaela Osland, Centennial, 35.225.

• Blaine/Andover 127.375, Coon Rapids 112.075. All-around: Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 34.5.

• Centennial 126.525, Coon Rapids 112.075. All-around: Osland 35.225.

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Michael-Albertville 134.4, Annandale 123.9, Delano 123.75.

Hockey • boys

METRO EAST

• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 5, Champlin Park 5

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1

• Eastview 1, Farmington 0

• Shakopee 5, Lakeville South 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 5, Woodbury 2

• Park of C.G. 4, Mounds View 2

• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 6, Simley 4

• Alexandria 4, Princeton 3

• Bloomington Jefferson 8, Mound Westonka 4

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Blaine 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Holy Angels 2

• Delano 6, Breck 1

• East Grand Forks 3, Mahtomedi 1

• Eden Prairie 5, Blake 0

• Edina 7, St. Louis Park 1

• Hermantown 3, Maple Grove 0

• Holy Family 4, Totino-Grace 3

• Hopkins 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4

• Mankato East 5, Red Wing 2

• Minnetonka 11, Chaska 1

• Monticello 8, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

• Moorhead 8, Elk River/Zimmerman 2

• Providence Academy 9, Hutchinson 1

• River Falls (Wis.) 5, St. Paul Academy 2

• Rochester Century/JM 3, Hastings 1

• Rogers 5, Stillwater 1

• Roseau 3, Buffalo 1

• Roseville 3, Mankato West 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 5, St. Cloud 0

• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 0

• Warroad 5, Orono 1

• Wayzata 5, Andover 3

MINNESOTA

• Austin 8, Fairmont 0

• Duluth Marshall 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, OT

• Fergus Falls 3, Crookston 1

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, North Shore 2

• Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Little Falls 2

• International Falls 7, Kittson Central 5

• Lake of the Woods 6, Ely 2

• Mora/Milaca 5, Ashland (Wis.) 3

• New Ulm 5, Dodge County 3

• Proctor 4, Rochester Mayo 3

• Rock Ridge 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

• Waseca 7, Marshall 2

• Willmar 5, Redwood Valley 2

Hockey • girls

LAKE

• North Wright Co. 4, Hopkins/StLP 3

• Wayzata 4, Eden Prairie 2

METRO WEST

• Waconia 3, New Prague 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial/SpLP 2, Maple Grove 1, OT

• Champlin Park/CR 7, Elk River 0

• Osseo/PC 2, Armstrong/Cooper 1

• Rogers 3, Anoka 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 4, Farmington 4, OT

• Lakeville North 5, Eagan 0

• Prior Lake 1, Apple Valley 0

• Shakopee 5, Lakeville South 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 3, Stillwater 2

• Woodbury 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St Margaret’s 3, Bemidji 1

• Edina 5, Holy Angels 3

• Holy Family 8, Rock Ridge 0

• Minnetonka 2, Moorhead 0

• Mound Westonka/SWC 7, Pine City 3

• Proctor/Herman. 5, South St. Paul 1

• Rosemount 5, Breck 1

• Visitation 6, Windom 0

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 4, Duluth 4, OT

• Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 2, East Grand Forks 1

• Hayward (Wis.) 1, Moose Lake Area 0

• Luverne 5, Mankato East 2

• Minnesota River 7, Worthington 0

• Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

• Superior (Wis.) 9, International Falls 0

Swimming • boys

PRIOR LAKE INVITE

• Prior Lake 434, Duluth East 421, Farmington 354, Chanhassen/Chaska 278.5, Shakopee 266.5, Apple Valley 185, Burnsville 108

