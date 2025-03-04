Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, March 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 8 • first round
• Elk River 82, Sartell 66
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • first round
• St. Paul Como Park 90, Simley 78
Section 4 • first round
• Columbia Heights 83, Mpls. Edison 44
CLASS 2A
Section 1 quarterfinals
• Caledonia 89, LaCrescent-Hokah 47
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Pine Island 59
Section 4 • first round
• Math & Science 79, LILA 50
CLASS 1A
Section 1 quarterfinals
• Blooming Prairie 56, Houston 45
• Goodhue 98, Schaeffer Academy 45
Section 4 • first round
• ISM/Chesterton 65, Prairie Seeds 51
Section 5 • first round
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 80, Laporte 29
• Maple Lake 76, North Lakes 60
• St. John’s Prep 97, Ogilvie 56
Section 6 • first round
• Breckenridge 69, Ortonville 22
• NCE/U-H 64, New York Mills 44
• Parkers Prairie 70, Ashby 57
• Rothsay 74, Lake Park-Audubon 67
• Underwood 84, Battle Lake 63
Section 7 • first round
• Bigfork 78, Carlton/Wrenshall 54
• Hill City 85, Floodwood 40
Section 8 • first round
• Bagley 87, Blackduck 48
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 43
• Northern Freeze 82, Climax/Fisher 39
• Win-E-Mac 78, Lake of the Woods 39
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• ISM/Chesterton 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54
• NRHEG 81, Tri-City United 55
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • semifinals
• BOLD 60, Sleepy Eye 41
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, Martin County West 33
