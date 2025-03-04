High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, March 3

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

March 4, 2025 at 5:08AM
Basketball • boys

CLASS 4A

Section 8 • first round

• Elk River 82, Sartell 66

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • first round

• St. Paul Como Park 90, Simley 78

Section 4 • first round

• Columbia Heights 83, Mpls. Edison 44

CLASS 2A

Section 1 quarterfinals

• Caledonia 89, LaCrescent-Hokah 47

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Pine Island 59

Section 4 • first round

• Math & Science 79, LILA 50

CLASS 1A

Section 1 quarterfinals

• Blooming Prairie 56, Houston 45

• Goodhue 98, Schaeffer Academy 45

Section 4 • first round

• ISM/Chesterton 65, Prairie Seeds 51

Section 5 • first round

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 80, Laporte 29

• Maple Lake 76, North Lakes 60

• St. John’s Prep 97, Ogilvie 56

Section 6 • first round

• Breckenridge 69, Ortonville 22

• NCE/U-H 64, New York Mills 44

• Parkers Prairie 70, Ashby 57

• Rothsay 74, Lake Park-Audubon 67

• Underwood 84, Battle Lake 63

Section 7 • first round

• Bigfork 78, Carlton/Wrenshall 54

• Hill City 85, Floodwood 40

Section 8 • first round

• Bagley 87, Blackduck 48

• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 43

• Northern Freeze 82, Climax/Fisher 39

• Win-E-Mac 78, Lake of the Woods 39

Basketball • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• ISM/Chesterton 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54

• NRHEG 81, Tri-City United 55

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • semifinals

• BOLD 60, Sleepy Eye 41

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, Martin County West 33

