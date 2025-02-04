High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 3

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 5:55AM
Benilde-St. Margaret's Jaleel Donley dunks as he warms up before a home game against Orono on Jan. 30. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY

PI DIVISION

• Brainerd 6, St. Paul Humboldt 0

BASKETBALL • BOYS

MCAA

• PACT 59, North Lakes 40

• Spectrum 83, West Lutheran 56

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 61, Edison 26

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 88, Elk River 60

• Anoka 77, Coon Rapids 60

• Blaine 79, Centennial 69

• Champlin Park 73, Armstrong 43

• Maple Grove 68, Spring Lake Park 65

• Park Center 72, Totino-Grace 71

• Rogers 68, Osseo 66

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy 67, Trinity 51

• New Life Acad. 95, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40

• St. Agnes 68, Nova Classical 36

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 60, Johnson 48

TRI-METRO

• Fridley 85, Bloomington Kennedy 59

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 67, Foley 57

• Atwater-C-GC 68, Mayer Lutheran 56

• Avail Academy 70, United Christian 42

• Lester Prairie 66, Sleepy Eye 62

• Metro Prep 43, Ubah Academy 38

• Prairie Seeds 40, Metro Deaf 2

MINNESOTA

• BOLD 75, Gibbon-F-W 59

• Braham 83, Maple Lake 41

• Breckenridge 71, Long Prairie-GE 43

• Cromwell 64, Proctor 56

• Decorah (Iowa) 93, Chatfield 58

• East Central 78, Barnum 71

• Hayfield 82, Randolph 48

• Hill City 78, Carlton-Wrenshall 59

• HL-O/Fulda 79, ML/GHEC/T 75, OT

• Houston 79, Grand Meadow 59

• Janesville-W-P 79, Medford 36

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Bethlehem Acad. 39

• Kimball 86, Milaca 71

• Kittson Central 73, Goodridge-G-G 64

• Lake Crystal-WM 79, New Ulm 70

• Le Roy-Ostrander 87, Lyle-Pacelli 69

• Littlefork-Big Falls 78, Bigfork 73

• Mabel-Canton 48, Lanesboro 46

• Mille Lacs 75, Floodwood 28

• NCE/U-H 67, Underwood 63

• Pine City 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 37

• Sauk Centre 62, Royalton 37

• St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Rush City 58

• Triton 78, Blooming Prairie 74

• Two Harbors 86, Aitkin 76

• Waterville-E-M 73, NRHEG 45

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

MCAA

• PACT 65, North Lakes 15

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 47, Edison 26

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 50

• Armstrong 65, Champlin Park 62

• Centennial 62, Blaine 58

• Elk River 56, Andover 20

• Maple Grove 76, Spring Lake Park 21

• Totino-Grace 81, Park Center 43

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy 61, Trinity 23

• St. Agnes 70, Nova Classical 29

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Rockford 66, Litchfield 63

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Holy Family 62, Breck 45

• Jordan 83, Belle Plaine 44

• Mounds View 54, Mpls. Southwest 28

• Providence Acad. 101, St. Croix Prep 19

• Sleepy Eye 74, Lester Prairie 71

• St. P. High. Park 44, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21

• West Luth. 79, Mounds Park Acad. 24

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 68, Russell-T-R 49

• Aitkin 59, Hill City 38

• Atwater-C-GC 51, Renville Co. West 41

• Badger-G-MR 57, Stephen-Argyle 47

• Bagley 61, Lake of the Woods 46

• Barnum 43, McGregor 41

• Bertha-Hewitt 60, Long Prairie-GE 47

• Bethlehem Acad. 65, Kenyon-Wana. 35

• Breckenridge 84, Brandon-Evansville 46

• Buffalo Lake-H-S 69, Nicollet 60

• Dover-Eyota 59, Rochester Lourdes 40

• Edgerton 63, Mountain Lake Area 32

• Floodwood 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 46

• Foley 82, Rocori 61

• Hancock 84, Minneota 42

• Hills-BC 40, HL/O-Fulda 28

• Janesville-W-P 89, Medford 28

• Kittson Central 85, Goodridge-G-G 47

• Lakeview 71, Wabasso 44

• Lyle-Pacelli 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 49

• Mankato Loyola 57, Alden-Conger 52

• Maple River 49, Blue Earth Area 48

• Martin Co. West 67, Madelia 28

• Mesabi East 73, Deer River 57

• Milaca 69, Mora 41

• ML/GHEC/T 82, Cleveland 52

• Montevideo 62, Canby 40

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Ely 58

• Nevis 59, Sebeka 56

• NRHEG 69, Waterville-E-M 49

• Osakis 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 37

• Pelican Rapids 78, Crookston 50

• Pine City 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 22

• Pine Island 60, St. Charles 34

• Plainview-E-M 62, Zumbrota-Maz. 47

• Red Lake Co. Cent. 76, Northern Freeze 65

• Redwood Valley 72, Paynesville 52

• Roseau 70, International Falls 39

• Springfield 62, Gibbon-F-W 54

• Superior (Wis.) 55, Esko 48

• SW Minn. Chr. 88, Red Rock Central 19

• Thompson (N.D.) 67, East Grand Forks 48

• Triton 68, Blooming Prairie 47

• Underwood 64, Henning 30

• Waseca 53, Sibley East 47

• Westbrook-WG 51, Murray Co. Cent. 38

• Wilmot (S.D.) 73, Ortonville 22

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Osseo 125.55, Park Center 122.475. All-around: Ella Hagelin, Osseo, 34.05.

HOCKEY • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker/Big Lake 6, Mora/Milaca 3

• Chisago Lakes 6, South St. Paul 0

MINNESOTA

• Albert Lea 3, Winona 1

• Ft. Frances (Ont.) 5, Lake of the Woods 4, OT

• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Superior (Wis.) 0

• Morris/Benson 5, Park Rapids 4

• Redwood Valley 6, Windom 2

• Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 2

HOCKEY • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano/Rockford 5, Hutchinson 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 6, Lakeville North 2

• Minnesota River 6, Waconia 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • play-in

• South Central 3, Austin 2, 2 OT

NORDIC SKIING • BOYS

Section 6

At Hyland Hills Ski Area

• Wayzata 387, Hopkins 376, Orono/Delano 373, Armstrong and Breck 343, St. Louis Park 324, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 297, Cooper 261, Heritage Christian/Providence Academy 166, Mpls. North 52, Mpls. Camden 45.

• Medalist: Logan Drevlow, Hopkins, 24:51.

State meet qualifiers

• Individual: Josh Frett, Breck, 27:00; Anders Decker, Armstrong, 27:14; Ben Masica, Orono/Delano, 27:19; Wells Huotari, Orono/Delano, 27:20.

• Relay: Wayzata (James Caine/Connor Viera), 11:42; Orono/Delano (Walter Holmes/Johnny Diprima), 11:52; Armstrong (Joshua Sweeney/Sam Majewski), 11:59.

NORDIC SKIING • GIRLS

Section 6

At Hyland Hills Ski Area

• Wayzata 389, Hopkins 378, St. Louis Park 375, Breck 352, Heritage Christian/Providence Academy 332, Armstrong 316, Orono/Delano 308, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 237, Cooper 91, Mpls. Camden 89, Mpls. North 47.

• Medalist: Lila Golomb, Wazyata, 29:30.

State meet qualifiers

• Individual: Esme Gulbrandsen, Breck, 32:54; Kaylee Crump, St. Louis Park, 33:19; Adeline Stewart, St. Louis Park, 33:22; Eleanor Lindeman, St. Louis Park, 35:18.

• Relay: Hopkins (Megan Mitchell/Isabelle Mayer), 14:19; St. Louis Park (Ailish Fitzpatrick/Luciana Scheid), 14:30; Wayzata (Karis McMaster/Erin Britton), 14:58.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, Feb. 3

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

MN high school hockey coach in critical condition after player slipped and knocked him to ice

card image

High Schools

No pins, escapes or falls this time. Prominent wrestling coach is teaching about Instagram reels.

card image