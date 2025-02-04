Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
PI DIVISION
• Brainerd 6, St. Paul Humboldt 0
BASKETBALL • BOYS
MCAA
• PACT 59, North Lakes 40
• Spectrum 83, West Lutheran 56
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 61, Edison 26
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 88, Elk River 60
• Anoka 77, Coon Rapids 60
• Blaine 79, Centennial 69
• Champlin Park 73, Armstrong 43
• Maple Grove 68, Spring Lake Park 65
• Park Center 72, Totino-Grace 71
• Rogers 68, Osseo 66
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy 67, Trinity 51
• New Life Acad. 95, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40
• St. Agnes 68, Nova Classical 36
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 60, Johnson 48
TRI-METRO
• Fridley 85, Bloomington Kennedy 59
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 67, Foley 57
• Atwater-C-GC 68, Mayer Lutheran 56
• Avail Academy 70, United Christian 42
• Lester Prairie 66, Sleepy Eye 62
• Metro Prep 43, Ubah Academy 38
• Prairie Seeds 40, Metro Deaf 2
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 75, Gibbon-F-W 59
• Braham 83, Maple Lake 41
• Breckenridge 71, Long Prairie-GE 43
• Cromwell 64, Proctor 56
• Decorah (Iowa) 93, Chatfield 58
• East Central 78, Barnum 71
• Hayfield 82, Randolph 48
• Hill City 78, Carlton-Wrenshall 59
• HL-O/Fulda 79, ML/GHEC/T 75, OT
• Houston 79, Grand Meadow 59
• Janesville-W-P 79, Medford 36
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Bethlehem Acad. 39
• Kimball 86, Milaca 71
• Kittson Central 73, Goodridge-G-G 64
• Lake Crystal-WM 79, New Ulm 70
• Le Roy-Ostrander 87, Lyle-Pacelli 69
• Littlefork-Big Falls 78, Bigfork 73
• Mabel-Canton 48, Lanesboro 46
• Mille Lacs 75, Floodwood 28
• NCE/U-H 67, Underwood 63
• Pine City 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 37
• Sauk Centre 62, Royalton 37
• St. Cloud Cathedral 85, Rush City 58
• Triton 78, Blooming Prairie 74
• Two Harbors 86, Aitkin 76
• Waterville-E-M 73, NRHEG 45
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
MCAA
• PACT 65, North Lakes 15
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 47, Edison 26
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 50
• Armstrong 65, Champlin Park 62
• Centennial 62, Blaine 58
• Elk River 56, Andover 20
• Maple Grove 76, Spring Lake Park 21
• Totino-Grace 81, Park Center 43
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy 61, Trinity 23
• St. Agnes 70, Nova Classical 29
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Rockford 66, Litchfield 63
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Holy Family 62, Breck 45
• Jordan 83, Belle Plaine 44
• Mounds View 54, Mpls. Southwest 28
• Providence Acad. 101, St. Croix Prep 19
• Sleepy Eye 74, Lester Prairie 71
• St. P. High. Park 44, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21
• West Luth. 79, Mounds Park Acad. 24
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 68, Russell-T-R 49
• Aitkin 59, Hill City 38
• Atwater-C-GC 51, Renville Co. West 41
• Badger-G-MR 57, Stephen-Argyle 47
• Bagley 61, Lake of the Woods 46
• Barnum 43, McGregor 41
• Bertha-Hewitt 60, Long Prairie-GE 47
• Bethlehem Acad. 65, Kenyon-Wana. 35
• Breckenridge 84, Brandon-Evansville 46
• Buffalo Lake-H-S 69, Nicollet 60
• Dover-Eyota 59, Rochester Lourdes 40
• Edgerton 63, Mountain Lake Area 32
• Floodwood 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 46
• Foley 82, Rocori 61
• Hancock 84, Minneota 42
• Hills-BC 40, HL/O-Fulda 28
• Janesville-W-P 89, Medford 28
• Kittson Central 85, Goodridge-G-G 47
• Lakeview 71, Wabasso 44
• Lyle-Pacelli 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 49
• Mankato Loyola 57, Alden-Conger 52
• Maple River 49, Blue Earth Area 48
• Martin Co. West 67, Madelia 28
• Mesabi East 73, Deer River 57
• Milaca 69, Mora 41
• ML/GHEC/T 82, Cleveland 52
• Montevideo 62, Canby 40
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Ely 58
• Nevis 59, Sebeka 56
• NRHEG 69, Waterville-E-M 49
• Osakis 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 37
• Pelican Rapids 78, Crookston 50
• Pine City 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 22
• Pine Island 60, St. Charles 34
• Plainview-E-M 62, Zumbrota-Maz. 47
• Red Lake Co. Cent. 76, Northern Freeze 65
• Redwood Valley 72, Paynesville 52
• Roseau 70, International Falls 39
• Springfield 62, Gibbon-F-W 54
• Superior (Wis.) 55, Esko 48
• SW Minn. Chr. 88, Red Rock Central 19
• Thompson (N.D.) 67, East Grand Forks 48
• Triton 68, Blooming Prairie 47
• Underwood 64, Henning 30
• Waseca 53, Sibley East 47
• Westbrook-WG 51, Murray Co. Cent. 38
• Wilmot (S.D.) 73, Ortonville 22
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Osseo 125.55, Park Center 122.475. All-around: Ella Hagelin, Osseo, 34.05.
HOCKEY • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker/Big Lake 6, Mora/Milaca 3
• Chisago Lakes 6, South St. Paul 0
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 3, Winona 1
• Ft. Frances (Ont.) 5, Lake of the Woods 4, OT
• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Superior (Wis.) 0
• Morris/Benson 5, Park Rapids 4
• Redwood Valley 6, Windom 2
• Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 2
HOCKEY • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano/Rockford 5, Hutchinson 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 6, Lakeville North 2
• Minnesota River 6, Waconia 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • play-in
• South Central 3, Austin 2, 2 OT
NORDIC SKIING • BOYS
Section 6
At Hyland Hills Ski Area
• Wayzata 387, Hopkins 376, Orono/Delano 373, Armstrong and Breck 343, St. Louis Park 324, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 297, Cooper 261, Heritage Christian/Providence Academy 166, Mpls. North 52, Mpls. Camden 45.
• Medalist: Logan Drevlow, Hopkins, 24:51.
State meet qualifiers
• Individual: Josh Frett, Breck, 27:00; Anders Decker, Armstrong, 27:14; Ben Masica, Orono/Delano, 27:19; Wells Huotari, Orono/Delano, 27:20.
• Relay: Wayzata (James Caine/Connor Viera), 11:42; Orono/Delano (Walter Holmes/Johnny Diprima), 11:52; Armstrong (Joshua Sweeney/Sam Majewski), 11:59.
NORDIC SKIING • GIRLS
Section 6
At Hyland Hills Ski Area
• Wayzata 389, Hopkins 378, St. Louis Park 375, Breck 352, Heritage Christian/Providence Academy 332, Armstrong 316, Orono/Delano 308, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 237, Cooper 91, Mpls. Camden 89, Mpls. North 47.
• Medalist: Lila Golomb, Wazyata, 29:30.
State meet qualifiers
• Individual: Esme Gulbrandsen, Breck, 32:54; Kaylee Crump, St. Louis Park, 33:19; Adeline Stewart, St. Louis Park, 33:22; Eleanor Lindeman, St. Louis Park, 35:18.
• Relay: Hopkins (Megan Mitchell/Isabelle Mayer), 14:19; St. Louis Park (Ailish Fitzpatrick/Luciana Scheid), 14:30; Wayzata (Karis McMaster/Erin Britton), 14:58.
