Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 24

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 5:32AM
Woodbury's Raymond Webb finishes first in the 100-meter butterfly at Woodbury High School on Jan. 21. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 67, Avail Academy 60

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 50, Two Rivers 49, OT

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 96, Edison 48

• Washburn 74, Southwest 52

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 87, St. Francis 74

TRI-METRO

• Fridley 70, Cooper 68

• St. Anthony 88, Richfield 78

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 85, Mpls. Camden 77

• Coon Rapids 87, Bloom. Kennedy 58

• Heritage Chr. 77, Providence Acad. 69

• Hope Acad. 53, Mounds Park Acad. 50

• Maple Grove 81, St. Paul Harding 59

• North Lakes 73, Lincoln Internat. 36

• Northfield 79, Byron 74

• Nova Classical 75, ISM/Chesterton 69

• Proctor 86, LILA 60

• St. Paul Central 73, River Falls (Wis.) 63

• St. Paul Como Park 99, Comm. of Peace 49

• St. Paul Washington 71, Hmong Acad. 46

• Twin Cities Acad. 75, Brooklyn Center 68

• Ubah Academy 93, Recording Arts 35

• United Christian 53, Trinity 49

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 83, Bemidji 45

• Cromwell-Wright 74, Chisholm 55

• Crookston 69, NCE/U-H 63

• Dawson-Boyd 105, Tracy-M-B 64

• Esko 68, Crosby-Ironton 53

• East Grand Forks 85, Park Rapids 63

• Greenway 70, Mesabi East 58

• Hills-BC 79, Adrian/Ellsworth 30

• Kerkhoven-M-S 54, Atwater-C-GC 51

• LeSueur-Hend. 75, Tri-City United 34

• Madelia 78, Medford 34

• McGregor 90, Laporte 17

• Milaca 49, Pine City 63

• Montevideo 76, Melrose 52

• Morris/C-A 85, Benson 61

• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 80, HL-O/Fulda 46

• Murray Co. Central 71, Edgerton 62

• Nashwauk-Keewatin 84, Int. Falls 44

• Northome/Kelliher 108, Lake of the Woods 75

• Osakis 65, Swanville 62

• Park Christian 76, Underwood 44

• Pierz 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

• Red Lake 66, Badger/G-MR 57

• Sleepy Eye 75, Cleveland 72

• St. Clair 75, United South Central 56

• St. James 91, New Ulm 76

• Stephen-Argyle 91, Climax/Fisher 40

• SW Minn. Chr. 63, Russell-T-R 46

• Upsala 57, Long Prairie-GE 47

• Westbrook-WG 63, Red Rock Cent. 47

• Willmar 74, Rocori 61

• Windom 96, Martin County West 70

Basketball • girls

METRO EAST

• North St. Paul 66, Tartan 37

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 54, St. Francis 51

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Christian 54, St. Agnes 43

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 71, Heritage Christian 54

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 36, Hmong Acad. 19

CLASS 4A

Section 8 • first round

• Bemidji 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • play-in

• St. Paul Highland Park 45, St. Paul Harding 31

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Caledonia 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25

• Winona Cotter 62, Triton 56

Section 2 • first round

• Belle Plaine 74, Lake Crystal-WM 60

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Waseca 26

• New Richland-H-E-G 87, Medford 28

• Norwood YA 72, Minn. Valley Luth. 35

• St. Clair 64, Maple River 53

• Tri-City United 73, Blue Earth Area 43

• Waterville-E-M 60, Sibley East 40

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Goodhue 67, Fillmore 31

• Rushford-Peterson 58, Southland 39

Section 2 • second round

• BOLD 91, Cleveland 36

• Buffalo Lake-H-S 67, ML/GHEC/T 64

• Cedar Mountain 66, Mankato Loyola 55

• Martin County West 54, Alden-Conger/G-E 30

• Sleepy Eye 77, New Ulm Cathedral 41

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 77, Gibbon-F-W 22

• Springfield 53, Atwater-C-GC 42

• United South Central 46, Nicollet 44

Section 6 • first round

• Battle Lake 81, NCE/U-H 66

• Benson 53, Ashby 48

• Brandon-Evansville 63, Ortonville 32

• Rothsay 71, Henning 41

Section 7 • first round

• Cook County 79, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 41

Section 8 • first round

• Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Red Lake 25

• Goodridge/G-G 50, Red Lake County 42

• Lake of the Woods 49, Win-E-Mac 36

• Stephen-Argyle 54, Climax Fisher 47

Star Tribune staff

