Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 24
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 67, Avail Academy 60
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 50, Two Rivers 49, OT
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 96, Edison 48
• Washburn 74, Southwest 52
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton 87, St. Francis 74
TRI-METRO
• Fridley 70, Cooper 68
• St. Anthony 88, Richfield 78
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 85, Mpls. Camden 77
• Coon Rapids 87, Bloom. Kennedy 58
• Heritage Chr. 77, Providence Acad. 69
• Hope Acad. 53, Mounds Park Acad. 50
• Maple Grove 81, St. Paul Harding 59
• North Lakes 73, Lincoln Internat. 36
• Northfield 79, Byron 74
• Nova Classical 75, ISM/Chesterton 69
• Proctor 86, LILA 60
• St. Paul Central 73, River Falls (Wis.) 63
• St. Paul Como Park 99, Comm. of Peace 49
• St. Paul Washington 71, Hmong Acad. 46
• Twin Cities Acad. 75, Brooklyn Center 68
• Ubah Academy 93, Recording Arts 35
• United Christian 53, Trinity 49
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 83, Bemidji 45
• Cromwell-Wright 74, Chisholm 55
• Crookston 69, NCE/U-H 63
• Dawson-Boyd 105, Tracy-M-B 64
• Esko 68, Crosby-Ironton 53
• East Grand Forks 85, Park Rapids 63
• Greenway 70, Mesabi East 58
• Hills-BC 79, Adrian/Ellsworth 30
• Kerkhoven-M-S 54, Atwater-C-GC 51
• LeSueur-Hend. 75, Tri-City United 34
• Madelia 78, Medford 34
• McGregor 90, Laporte 17
• Milaca 49, Pine City 63
• Montevideo 76, Melrose 52
• Morris/C-A 85, Benson 61
• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 80, HL-O/Fulda 46
• Murray Co. Central 71, Edgerton 62
• Nashwauk-Keewatin 84, Int. Falls 44
• Northome/Kelliher 108, Lake of the Woods 75
• Osakis 65, Swanville 62
• Park Christian 76, Underwood 44
• Pierz 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
• Red Lake 66, Badger/G-MR 57
• Sleepy Eye 75, Cleveland 72
• St. Clair 75, United South Central 56
• St. James 91, New Ulm 76
• Stephen-Argyle 91, Climax/Fisher 40
• SW Minn. Chr. 63, Russell-T-R 46
• Upsala 57, Long Prairie-GE 47
• Westbrook-WG 63, Red Rock Cent. 47
• Willmar 74, Rocori 61
• Windom 96, Martin County West 70
Basketball • girls
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul 66, Tartan 37
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton 54, St. Francis 51
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Christian 54, St. Agnes 43
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 71, Heritage Christian 54
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 36, Hmong Acad. 19
CLASS 4A
Section 8 • first round
• Bemidji 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • play-in
• St. Paul Highland Park 45, St. Paul Harding 31
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Caledonia 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25
• Winona Cotter 62, Triton 56
Section 2 • first round
• Belle Plaine 74, Lake Crystal-WM 60
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Waseca 26
• New Richland-H-E-G 87, Medford 28
• Norwood YA 72, Minn. Valley Luth. 35
• St. Clair 64, Maple River 53
• Tri-City United 73, Blue Earth Area 43
• Waterville-E-M 60, Sibley East 40
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Goodhue 67, Fillmore 31
• Rushford-Peterson 58, Southland 39
Section 2 • second round
• BOLD 91, Cleveland 36
• Buffalo Lake-H-S 67, ML/GHEC/T 64
• Cedar Mountain 66, Mankato Loyola 55
• Martin County West 54, Alden-Conger/G-E 30
• Sleepy Eye 77, New Ulm Cathedral 41
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 77, Gibbon-F-W 22
• Springfield 53, Atwater-C-GC 42
• United South Central 46, Nicollet 44
Section 6 • first round
• Battle Lake 81, NCE/U-H 66
• Benson 53, Ashby 48
• Brandon-Evansville 63, Ortonville 32
• Rothsay 71, Henning 41
Section 7 • first round
• Cook County 79, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 41
Section 8 • first round
• Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Red Lake 25
• Goodridge/G-G 50, Red Lake County 42
• Lake of the Woods 49, Win-E-Mac 36
• Stephen-Argyle 54, Climax Fisher 47
