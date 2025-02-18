High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 17

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 5:26AM
Holy Family senior forward Josie Linn kicks the puck away during a faceoff against Minnetonka senior forward Alli Ryan on Friday at Braemar Ice Arena. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 60, Southwest 59, OT

SKYLINE

• Conc. Acad. 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25

• St. Croix Lutheran 96, St. Croix Prep 51

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 77, Stillwater 55

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 94, Andover 82

• Liberty Classical 68, West Lutheran 62

• New Ulm 103, Belle Plaine 93

• United Christian 64, Bethlehem Academy 42

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 74, Pequot Lakes 65

• BOLD 73, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57

• Cook County 77, Bigfork 67

• Houston 64, Mabel-Canton 30

• Jackson County Central 91, St. James Area 78

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44

• Kelliher-Northome 75, Climax-Fisher 61

• Kingsland 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 52

• Le Roy-Ostrander 49, Lanesboro 37

• Mankato Loyola 76, Medford 46

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, South Ridge 46

• Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Carlton-Wrenshall 48

• Rushford-Peterson 83, La Crescent 50

• Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 47

• Schaeffer Academy 88, Lyle-Pacelli 72

• Spring Grove 63, Grand Meadow 62

• Stewartville 84, Rochester Lourdes 66

• Swanville 79, Sebeka 63

• Two Harbors 75, International Falls 33

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

SKYLINE

• St. Agnes 61, Trinity 25

• St. Croix Lutheran 41, St. Croix Prep 35

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Legacy Christian 75, Apple Valley 48

• Maranatha Christian 61, Holy Family 41

• New Life Acad. 63, Heritage Chr. 49

• Providence Acad. 89, Alexandria 75

• St. Paul Humboldt 34, Hiawatha Coll. 21

MINNESOTA

• Braham 60, Mora 24

• Brandon-Evansville 70, Henning 39

• Cromwell 77, Barnum 27

• Edgerton 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, OT

• Fairmont 69, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 45

• Faribault 61, Albert Lea 28

• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 58, Red Rock Central 31

• Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Murray County Central 48

• Kelliher-Northome 89, Climax-Fisher 47

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Minneota 41

• La Crosse Logan (Wis.) 35, Winona 32

• MACCRAY 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46

• McGregor 58, Greenway 31

• Menahga 59, Hawley 41

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Ogilvie 45

• Mountain Lake Area 48, Adrian 46

• Nicollet 80, Medford 30

• Northern Freeze 40, Stephen-Argyle 37

• Oak Grove (N.D.) 75, Norman Co. East/Ulen-Hitterdal 31

• Parkers Prairie 59, Sebeka 48

• Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 37

• Pierz 63, Moose Lake/Willow River 51

• Rothsay 65, Battle Lake 59

• Sleepy Eye 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Mankato Loyola 29

• Two Harbors 51, International Falls 43

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 61, SW Minnesota Christian 47

