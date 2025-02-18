Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 17
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 60, Southwest 59, OT
SKYLINE
• Conc. Acad. 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25
• St. Croix Lutheran 96, St. Croix Prep 51
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 77, Stillwater 55
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 94, Andover 82
• Liberty Classical 68, West Lutheran 62
• New Ulm 103, Belle Plaine 93
• United Christian 64, Bethlehem Academy 42
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 74, Pequot Lakes 65
• BOLD 73, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57
• Cook County 77, Bigfork 67
• Houston 64, Mabel-Canton 30
• Jackson County Central 91, St. James Area 78
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
• Kelliher-Northome 75, Climax-Fisher 61
• Kingsland 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 52
• Le Roy-Ostrander 49, Lanesboro 37
• Mankato Loyola 76, Medford 46
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, South Ridge 46
• Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Carlton-Wrenshall 48
• Rushford-Peterson 83, La Crescent 50
• Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 47
• Schaeffer Academy 88, Lyle-Pacelli 72
• Spring Grove 63, Grand Meadow 62
• Stewartville 84, Rochester Lourdes 66
• Swanville 79, Sebeka 63
• Two Harbors 75, International Falls 33
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 61, Trinity 25
• St. Croix Lutheran 41, St. Croix Prep 35
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Legacy Christian 75, Apple Valley 48
• Maranatha Christian 61, Holy Family 41
• New Life Acad. 63, Heritage Chr. 49
• Providence Acad. 89, Alexandria 75
• St. Paul Humboldt 34, Hiawatha Coll. 21
MINNESOTA
• Braham 60, Mora 24
• Brandon-Evansville 70, Henning 39
• Cromwell 77, Barnum 27
• Edgerton 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, OT
• Fairmont 69, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 45
• Faribault 61, Albert Lea 28
• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 58, Red Rock Central 31
• Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Murray County Central 48
• Kelliher-Northome 89, Climax-Fisher 47
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Minneota 41
• La Crosse Logan (Wis.) 35, Winona 32
• MACCRAY 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
• McGregor 58, Greenway 31
• Menahga 59, Hawley 41
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Ogilvie 45
• Mountain Lake Area 48, Adrian 46
• Nicollet 80, Medford 30
• Northern Freeze 40, Stephen-Argyle 37
• Oak Grove (N.D.) 75, Norman Co. East/Ulen-Hitterdal 31
• Parkers Prairie 59, Sebeka 48
• Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 37
• Pierz 63, Moose Lake/Willow River 51
• Rothsay 65, Battle Lake 59
• Sleepy Eye 74, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Mankato Loyola 29
• Two Harbors 51, International Falls 43
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 61, SW Minnesota Christian 47
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.