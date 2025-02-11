Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 10
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 91, Twin Cities Acad. 78
LAKE
• Minnetonka 67, Buffalo 51
• St. Michael-Albert. 80, Eden Prairie 76
• Wayzata 95, Edina 70
MCAA
• Spectrum 85, Mayer Lutheran 49
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• South 62, Edison 51
• Southwest 79, Camden 57
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Totino-Grace 79, Maple Grove 59
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 93, St. Agnes 47
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 88, Highland Park 62
• Humboldt 60, Washington 41
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 67, Brooklyn Center 65
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Jordan 62
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 84, Minneapolis North 80
• Champlin Park 82, Roseville 76
• Hastings 70, Hudson (Wis.) 63
• Lester Prairie 84, Dassel-Cokato 69
• Marshall 72, Hutchinson 37
• Mounds View 64, Spring Lake Park 52
• North St. Paul 83, St. Anthony 81
• Pine City 68, North Branch 51
• Richfield 77, Delano 75
• Ubah Academy 98, Higher Ground 86
MINNESOTA
• Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 48
• Blooming Prairie 88, New Richland-H-E-G 39
• BOLD 75, Minneota 54
• Byron 89, Rochester Lourdes 58
• East Grand Forks 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63
• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54
• Goodridge/G-G 57, Climax-Fisher 34
• Hibbing 76, Duluth Marshall 52
• Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 57
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Sibley East 40
• Kingsland 101, Lyle/Pacelli 67
• La Crescent-Hokah 82, Waukon (Iowa) 64
• New Ulm 66, Willmar 63
• Nicollet 86, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 76
• Park Christian 66, NCE/U-H 34
• Pelican Rapids 79, Wadena-Deer Creek 27
• Pillager 77, Staples-Motley 72
• Red Lake 91, Northome/Kelliher 81
• Rochester Mayo 74, Austin 50
• Roseau 83, International Falls 33
• Rushford-Peterson 97, Schaeffer Academy 46
• Sleepy Eye 72, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 63
• Southland 89, Grand Meadow 32
• Spring Grove 72, Mabel-Canton 44
• Stephen-Argyle 60, Crookston 51
• Two Harbors 61, Mesabi East 59
• Underwood 86, Bertha-Hewitt 57
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 39, Twin Cities Acad. 35
• Liberty Classical 64, Math & Science 11
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 87, St. Michael-Albertville 59
• Wayzata 67, Edina 42
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Zimmerman 61, Chisago Lakes 53
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers 65, Osseo 51
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Lutheran 37
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53
METROPOOLITAN AREA
• CHOF 66, St. Paul Highland Park 18
• Elk River 60, Buffalo 44
• Howard Lake-W-W 63, St. John’s Prep 31
• Mounds View 72, Hastings 64
• Roseville 77, Andover 65
• Spectrum 61, Mora 56
• St. Paul Harding 50, Hiawatha Coll. 17
• West Lutheran 76, Hope Academy 52
• United Christian 69, LILA 23
MINNESOTA
• Battle Lake 69, Ashby 48
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Kimball 55
• BOLD 65, Benson 35
• Cromwell-Wright 70, Cherry 48
• Ely 70, Chisholm 54
• Hill City/Northland 67, Ogilvie 64
• Houston 56, St. Charles 40
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53, Laporte 32
• Mankato Loyola 67, Medford 26
• Martin County West 48, Maple River 38
• Martin Luther/GHEC/ruman 70, United South Central 64
• Mesabi East 75, North Woods 44
• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, South Ridge 56
• New Ulm Cathedral 43, Red Rock Central 29
• Nicollet 73, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51
• Northome/Kelliher 101, Red Lake 16
• Park Christian 74, NCE/U-H 29
• Pillager 71, Staples-Motley 57
• Rock Ridge 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47
• Royalton 57, Osakis 54
• Sleepy Eye 81, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 33
• Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 25
• Swanville 58, Mille Lacs 30
HOCKEY • BOYS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 2, Litchfield/D-C 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 12, Faribault 0
• Irondale 3, Roch. Lourdes 2, OT
• Mankato West 1, Anoka 0
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 10, MayPort (N.D.) 2
• Int. Falls 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
• Lake of the Woods 4, Kittson Co. Cent. 3
• Luverne 12, Windom 0
• Minnesota River 7, Fairmont 4
