High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Feb. 10

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2025 at 5:36AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Caroline Yang)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 91, Twin Cities Acad. 78

LAKE

• Minnetonka 67, Buffalo 51

• St. Michael-Albert. 80, Eden Prairie 76

• Wayzata 95, Edina 70

MCAA

• Spectrum 85, Mayer Lutheran 49

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• South 62, Edison 51

• Southwest 79, Camden 57

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Totino-Grace 79, Maple Grove 59

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran 93, St. Agnes 47

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 88, Highland Park 62

• Humboldt 60, Washington 41

TRI-METRO

• Bloom. Kennedy 67, Brooklyn Center 65

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Jordan 62

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 84, Minneapolis North 80

• Champlin Park 82, Roseville 76

• Hastings 70, Hudson (Wis.) 63

• Lester Prairie 84, Dassel-Cokato 69

• Marshall 72, Hutchinson 37

• Mounds View 64, Spring Lake Park 52

• North St. Paul 83, St. Anthony 81

• Pine City 68, North Branch 51

• Richfield 77, Delano 75

• Ubah Academy 98, Higher Ground 86

MINNESOTA

• Bethlehem Academy 54, Medford 48

• Blooming Prairie 88, New Richland-H-E-G 39

• BOLD 75, Minneota 54

• Byron 89, Rochester Lourdes 58

• East Grand Forks 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63

• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54

• Goodridge/G-G 57, Climax-Fisher 34

• Hibbing 76, Duluth Marshall 52

• Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 57

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Sibley East 40

• Kingsland 101, Lyle/Pacelli 67

• La Crescent-Hokah 82, Waukon (Iowa) 64

• New Ulm 66, Willmar 63

• Nicollet 86, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 76

• Park Christian 66, NCE/U-H 34

• Pelican Rapids 79, Wadena-Deer Creek 27

• Pillager 77, Staples-Motley 72

• Red Lake 91, Northome/Kelliher 81

• Rochester Mayo 74, Austin 50

• Roseau 83, International Falls 33

• Rushford-Peterson 97, Schaeffer Academy 46

• Sleepy Eye 72, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 63

• Southland 89, Grand Meadow 32

• Spring Grove 72, Mabel-Canton 44

• Stephen-Argyle 60, Crookston 51

• Two Harbors 61, Mesabi East 59

• Underwood 86, Bertha-Hewitt 57

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 39, Twin Cities Acad. 35

• Liberty Classical 64, Math & Science 11

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 87, St. Michael-Albertville 59

• Wayzata 67, Edina 42

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Zimmerman 61, Chisago Lakes 53

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 65, Osseo 51

SKYLINE

• St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Lutheran 37

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Jordan 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53

METROPOOLITAN AREA

• CHOF 66, St. Paul Highland Park 18

• Elk River 60, Buffalo 44

• Howard Lake-W-W 63, St. John’s Prep 31

• Mounds View 72, Hastings 64

• Roseville 77, Andover 65

• Spectrum 61, Mora 56

• St. Paul Harding 50, Hiawatha Coll. 17

• West Lutheran 76, Hope Academy 52

• United Christian 69, LILA 23

MINNESOTA

• Battle Lake 69, Ashby 48

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Kimball 55

• BOLD 65, Benson 35

• Cromwell-Wright 70, Cherry 48

• Ely 70, Chisholm 54

• Hill City/Northland 67, Ogilvie 64

• Houston 56, St. Charles 40

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53, Laporte 32

• Mankato Loyola 67, Medford 26

• Martin County West 48, Maple River 38

• Martin Luther/GHEC/ruman 70, United South Central 64

• Mesabi East 75, North Woods 44

• Moose Lake/Willow River 66, South Ridge 56

• New Ulm Cathedral 43, Red Rock Central 29

• Nicollet 73, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51

• Northome/Kelliher 101, Red Lake 16

• Park Christian 74, NCE/U-H 29

• Pillager 71, Staples-Motley 57

• Rock Ridge 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47

• Royalton 57, Osakis 54

• Sleepy Eye 81, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 33

• Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 25

• Swanville 58, Mille Lacs 30

HOCKEY • BOYS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 2, Litchfield/D-C 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 12, Faribault 0

• Irondale 3, Roch. Lourdes 2, OT

• Mankato West 1, Anoka 0

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 10, MayPort (N.D.) 2

• Int. Falls 9, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

• Lake of the Woods 4, Kittson Co. Cent. 3

• Luverne 12, Windom 0

• Minnesota River 7, Fairmont 4

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, Feb. 10

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Watch tonight on startribune.com: Lake Conference rivals, Class 4A state title contenders collide

card image

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata skier orders up a state title for herself and one for her friends

card image