Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Dec. 16
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
BASKETBALL • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 77, AFSA 43
• Math & Science 81, LILA 46
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 93, Roosevelt 55
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Prep 75, Nova Classical 43
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hastings 65, Woodbury 56
• Mounds View 62, New Richmond (Wis.) 54
• Prairie Seeds 56, Metro Deaf 7
• St. Paul Humboldt 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
• Tartan 83, Roseville 65
• Two Rivers 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52
• Ubah Academy 64, Metro Prep 55
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger 74, Lyle-Pacelli 56
• BOLD 65, Benson 22
• Braham 83, McGregor 58
• Cedar Mountain 66, Springfield 60
• Cleveland 59, United South Central 57
• Deer River 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69
• Edgerton 88, Luverne 78
• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Sacred Heart 50
• Kingsland 60, Hayfield 35
• Pipestone 54, Murray County Central 47
• Rushford-Peterson 94, Bethlehem Academy 37
• Sebeka 65, Laporte 33
• St. Charles 82, Randolph 58
• Swanville 61, Parkers Prairie 56
• Wabasso 110, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 81, Kittson Central 70
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Triton 52
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Braham 67, Spectrum 53
• Delano 73, Roseville 61
• Faribault 62, Hutchinson 51
• Mayer Lutheran 72, Rocori 32
• North Lakes 53, Minnesota Deaf 27
• St. Croix Prep 64, Nova Classical 30
• St. Paul Humboldt 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
• Woodbury 63, Duluth East 31
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger 69, Cleveland 59
• Duluth Denfeld 38, Silver Bay 32
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69
• Nicollet 58, Mankato Loyola 19
• Randolph 61, St. Charles 43
• Rushford-Peterson 60, Bethlehem Academy 54, OT
• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) 68, Pipestone 43
HOCKEY • BOYS
MINNESOTA
• Marshall 9, Redwood Valley 2
• Moose Lake 4, Spooner (Wis.) 1
• Proctor 6, Greenway 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 8, Visitation 2
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 2, East Grand Forks 1
• Hibbing/Chisholm 8, International Falls 0
