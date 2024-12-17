High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Dec. 16

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 6:08AM
Chanhassen-Chaska led the pack in their winning 400 yard freestyle relay preliminary at the boys 2A swim and dive championships at the University of Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
MONDAY

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 77, AFSA 43

• Math & Science 81, LILA 46

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 93, Roosevelt 55

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Prep 75, Nova Classical 43

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hastings 65, Woodbury 56

• Mounds View 62, New Richmond (Wis.) 54

• Prairie Seeds 56, Metro Deaf 7

• St. Paul Humboldt 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

• Tartan 83, Roseville 65

• Two Rivers 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52

• Ubah Academy 64, Metro Prep 55

MINNESOTA

• Alden-Conger 74, Lyle-Pacelli 56

• BOLD 65, Benson 22

• Braham 83, McGregor 58

• Cedar Mountain 66, Springfield 60

• Cleveland 59, United South Central 57

• Deer River 73, Cass Lake-Bena 69

• Edgerton 88, Luverne 78

• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Sacred Heart 50

• Kingsland 60, Hayfield 35

• Pipestone 54, Murray County Central 47

• Rushford-Peterson 94, Bethlehem Academy 37

• Sebeka 65, Laporte 33

• St. Charles 82, Randolph 58

• Swanville 61, Parkers Prairie 56

• Wabasso 110, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 71

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 81, Kittson Central 70

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Triton 52

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Braham 67, Spectrum 53

• Delano 73, Roseville 61

• Faribault 62, Hutchinson 51

• Mayer Lutheran 72, Rocori 32

• North Lakes 53, Minnesota Deaf 27

• St. Croix Prep 64, Nova Classical 30

• St. Paul Humboldt 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

• Woodbury 63, Duluth East 31

MINNESOTA

• Alden-Conger 69, Cleveland 59

• Duluth Denfeld 38, Silver Bay 32

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 35

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

• Nicollet 58, Mankato Loyola 19

• Randolph 61, St. Charles 43

• Rushford-Peterson 60, Bethlehem Academy 54, OT

• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) 68, Pipestone 43

HOCKEY • BOYS

MINNESOTA

• Marshall 9, Redwood Valley 2

• Moose Lake 4, Spooner (Wis.) 1

• Proctor 6, Greenway 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 8, Visitation 2

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 2, East Grand Forks 1

• Hibbing/Chisholm 8, International Falls 0

