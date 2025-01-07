High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Jan. 6

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 7, 2025 at 6:09AM
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Jan. 6 (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ALPINE SKIING • BOYS

METRO WEST

At Buck Hill

• Orono 218.5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 189, Bloomington 147.5. Medalist: Bennett Erickson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 49.71.

ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS

METRO WEST

At Buck Hill

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 190, St. Louis Park 170, Bloomington 169. Medalist: Ava Krueger, St. Louis Park, 50.28.

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Acad. 68, Twin Cities Acad. 55

• Liberty Classical 94, AFSA 26

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Camden 87, Roosevelt 62

• North 60, Southwest 55

• Washburn 82, South 68

SKYLINE

• New Life Acad. 64, Nova Classical 52

• St. Croix Prep 74, St. Agnes 64

• Trinity 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

ST. PAUL CITY

• Johnson 71, Highland Park 64

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale 85, New London-Spicer 62

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 66, Brainerd 57

• Eagle Ridge Acad. 98, Comm. of Peace 51

• Hmong Academy 69, Prairie Seeds 49

• Hudson (Wis.) 87, Andover 70

• Northfield 78, Albert Lea 57

MINNESOTA

• Barnum 71, Aitkin 68

• Border West 86, Ortonville 42

• Cannon Falls 97, Chatfield 58

• East Grand Forks 76, Crookston 42

• Fillmore Central 60, Dover-Eyota 43

• Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Garretson (S.D.) 41

• Houston 55, Spring Grove 46

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, Le Roy-Ostrander 68

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Blue Earth Area 69

• Mabel-Canton 67, Schaeffer Academy 62

• Madelia 93, Edgerton 79

• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 68, Lyle-Pacelli 45

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62, Fosston 47

• Rochester John Marshall 63, Owatonna 58

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 87, Canby 25

• Sleepy Eye 57, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Nicollet 77

• Southland 70, Lanesboro 40

• St. James Area 72, Martin County West 63

• Underwood 78, Parkers Prairie 58

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 88, Rochester STEM 49

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 51, Math & Science 17

• Twin Cities Acad. 46, Comm. of Peace 15

SKYLINE

• New Life Acad. 55, Nova Classical 45

• St. Croix Prep 44, St. Agnes 35

WRIGHT COUNTY

• New London-Spicer 67, Annandale 54

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Foley 83, Legacy Christian 68

• Mound Westonka 73, Mpls. Edison 13

• Northfield 76, Albert Lea 43

• St. Francis 55, Mora 34

MINNESOTA

• Alden-Conger 68, Medford 27

• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 47, Stephen-Argyle 39

• Blackduck 52, Hill City 42

• Cannon Falls 51, Chatfield 40

• Central Minnesota Christian 80, Renville County West 24

• Cromwell 49, Floodwood 35

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Wadena-Deer Creek 39

• Foley 83, Legacy Christian 68

• Hawley 90, Crookston 50

• Houston 60, Fillmore Central 55

• Kelliher-Northome 100, Lake of the Woods 36

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Lakeview 58

• Kittson Central 80, Northern Freeze 49

• Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Wabasso 37

• Lake City 58, Randolph 56

• Lake Park-Audubon 71, Win-E-Mac 41

• Lanesboro 67, Kingsland 54

• Lewiston-Altura 55, Le Roy-Ostrander 44

• MACCRAY 76, Yellow Medicine East 47

• Mahnomen-Waubun 49, Fertile-Beltrami 39

• Martin County West 49, Mountain Lake Area 19

• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 71, Madelia 37

• McGregor 60, Laporte 39

• Mesabi East 61, Chisholm 46

• Milaca 81, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

• Minneota 78, Ortonville 21

• Minnewaska 79, Rocori 22

• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, International Falls 20

• Nevis 71, Red Lake 22

• North Woods 63, Silver Bay 51

• Owatonna 68, Rochester John Marshall 36

• Proctor 46, Esko 28

• Red Lake County Central 68, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 43

• Sacred Heart 60, Fosston 39

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Nicollet 38

• United South Central 65, Cleveland 29

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63, Climax-Fisher 31

HOCKEY • BOYS

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 7, Park Rapids 0

HOCKEY • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 3, Eastview 1

MINNESOTA

• Moose Lake 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

• North Shore 6, Rock Ridge 3

• Thief River Falls 4, Crookston 1

