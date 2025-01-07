Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Jan. 6
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METRO WEST
At Buck Hill
• Orono 218.5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 189, Bloomington 147.5. Medalist: Bennett Erickson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 49.71.
ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS
METRO WEST
At Buck Hill
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 190, St. Louis Park 170, Bloomington 169. Medalist: Ava Krueger, St. Louis Park, 50.28.
BASKETBALL • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Acad. 68, Twin Cities Acad. 55
• Liberty Classical 94, AFSA 26
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Camden 87, Roosevelt 62
• North 60, Southwest 55
• Washburn 82, South 68
SKYLINE
• New Life Acad. 64, Nova Classical 52
• St. Croix Prep 74, St. Agnes 64
• Trinity 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
ST. PAUL CITY
• Johnson 71, Highland Park 64
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale 85, New London-Spicer 62
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 66, Brainerd 57
• Eagle Ridge Acad. 98, Comm. of Peace 51
• Hmong Academy 69, Prairie Seeds 49
• Hudson (Wis.) 87, Andover 70
• Northfield 78, Albert Lea 57
MINNESOTA
• Barnum 71, Aitkin 68
• Border West 86, Ortonville 42
• Cannon Falls 97, Chatfield 58
• East Grand Forks 76, Crookston 42
• Fillmore Central 60, Dover-Eyota 43
• Hills-Beaver Creek 70, Garretson (S.D.) 41
• Houston 55, Spring Grove 46
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, Le Roy-Ostrander 68
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, Blue Earth Area 69
• Mabel-Canton 67, Schaeffer Academy 62
• Madelia 93, Edgerton 79
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 68, Lyle-Pacelli 45
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62, Fosston 47
• Rochester John Marshall 63, Owatonna 58
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 87, Canby 25
• Sleepy Eye 57, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Nicollet 77
• Southland 70, Lanesboro 40
• St. James Area 72, Martin County West 63
• Underwood 78, Parkers Prairie 58
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 88, Rochester STEM 49
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 51, Math & Science 17
• Twin Cities Acad. 46, Comm. of Peace 15
SKYLINE
• New Life Acad. 55, Nova Classical 45
• St. Croix Prep 44, St. Agnes 35
WRIGHT COUNTY
• New London-Spicer 67, Annandale 54
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Foley 83, Legacy Christian 68
• Mound Westonka 73, Mpls. Edison 13
• Northfield 76, Albert Lea 43
• St. Francis 55, Mora 34
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger 68, Medford 27
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 47, Stephen-Argyle 39
• Blackduck 52, Hill City 42
• Cannon Falls 51, Chatfield 40
• Central Minnesota Christian 80, Renville County West 24
• Cromwell 49, Floodwood 35
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Wadena-Deer Creek 39
• Hawley 90, Crookston 50
• Houston 60, Fillmore Central 55
• Kelliher-Northome 100, Lake of the Woods 36
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Lakeview 58
• Kittson Central 80, Northern Freeze 49
• Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Wabasso 37
• Lake City 58, Randolph 56
• Lake Park-Audubon 71, Win-E-Mac 41
• Lanesboro 67, Kingsland 54
• Lewiston-Altura 55, Le Roy-Ostrander 44
• MACCRAY 76, Yellow Medicine East 47
• Mahnomen-Waubun 49, Fertile-Beltrami 39
• Martin County West 49, Mountain Lake Area 19
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 71, Madelia 37
• McGregor 60, Laporte 39
• Mesabi East 61, Chisholm 46
• Milaca 81, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
• Minneota 78, Ortonville 21
• Minnewaska 79, Rocori 22
• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, International Falls 20
• Nevis 71, Red Lake 22
• North Woods 63, Silver Bay 51
• Owatonna 68, Rochester John Marshall 36
• Proctor 46, Esko 28
• Red Lake County Central 68, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 43
• Sacred Heart 60, Fosston 39
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Nicollet 38
• United South Central 65, Cleveland 29
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63, Climax-Fisher 31
HOCKEY • BOYS
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 7, Park Rapids 0
HOCKEY • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 3, Eastview 1
MINNESOTA
• Moose Lake 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• North Shore 6, Rock Ridge 3
• Thief River Falls 4, Crookston 1
