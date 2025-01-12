High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Jan. 10

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 12, 2025 at 5:22AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Cheryl Myers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Twin Cities Academy 64, AFSA 37

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 85, St. Paul Academy 40

• Minnehaha Acad. 85, Mounds Park 33

LAKE

• Hopkins 104, Eden Prairie 76

• Minnetonka 63, St. Michael-Alb. 53

• Wayzata 86, Buffalo 54

MCAA

• Eagle Ridge 61, West Lutheran 41

• Heritage Chr. 79, United Christian 53

METRO EAST

• Hastings 75, North St. Paul 53

• South St. Paul 77, Two Rivers 62

• Tartan 70, Hill-Murray 55

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 75, Chaska 72

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 93, Big Lake 57

• Princeton 94, Becker 91

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. 60, Maranatha Chr. 59

• St. Croix Prep 75, New Life Academy 58

• Trinity 48, Nova Classical 40

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 75, Farmington 58

• Eagan 77, Eastview 67

• Lakeville North 71, Lakeville South 62

• Prior Lake 75, Burnsville 61

• Shakopee 88, Rosemount 66

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 86, Washington 33

• Highland Park 77, Humboldt 66

• Johnson 62, Harding 60

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Woodbury 57

• East Ridge 67, Irondale 46

• Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 47

TRI-METRO

• Cooper 68, Brooklyn Center 59

• Holy Angels 77, St. Anthony 75

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55

• Howard Lake-W-W 69, New Lon.-Spicer 44

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine 92, New Ulm 86

• CHOF 57, Hope Academy 48

• DeLaSalle 87, Mpls. North 73

• Duluth East 58, Bloom. Jefferson 52

• Hiawatha Coll. 71, St. Paul Como Park 57

• ISM/Chesterton 56, Lincoln Inter. 34

• Litchfield 63, Minnewaska Area 57

• Marshall 74, Delano 55

• Moorhead 78, SW Christian 70

• Mound Westonka 70, Mpls. Southwest 54

• PACT 71, Maple Lake 65

MINNESOTA

• Albany 63, Pequot Lakes 58

• Barnesville 47, Pelican Rapids 41

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Ashby 44

• Bertha-Hewitt 51, Sebeka 50

• Blooming Prairie 63, Medford 16

• Braham 84, Aitkin 66

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 76, Nevis 75

• Cannon Falls 78, Dover-Eyota 61

• Carlton-Wrenshall 78, Floodwood 57

• Cass Lake-Bena 94, Kelliher-Northome 37

• Cedar Mountain 84, Wabasso 62

• Central Minnesota Christian 77, Renville County West 42

• Cherry 82, Esko 70

• Dawson-Boyd 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67

• Deer River 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

• Detroit Lakes 84, Willmar 79

• Ely 76, Nashwauk-Keewatin 61

• Fertile-Beltrami 66, Win-E-Mac 27

• Foley 64, Milaca 48

• GHEC 65, Mankato Loyola 55

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 64, New Ulm Cathedral 39

• Hayfield 70, NRHEG 46

• Henning 84, Wadena-Deer Creek 65

• Holdingford 63, Melrose 53

• Houston 82, Mabel-Canton 63

• Jackson County Central 101, Windom 69

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, United South Central 50

• Kimball 66, Royalton 46

• Kittson Central 70, BGMR 34

• Lac qui Parle Valley 84, Canby 58

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, LeSueur-Henderson 66

• Lakeview 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55

• Le Roy-Ostrander 54, Lanesboro 42

• Luverne 78, Worthington 53

• MACCRAY 91, Yellow Medicine East 78

• Madelia 74, Alden-Conger 57

• Maple River 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52

• Martin County West 76, Cleveland 75

• Minneota 77, Ortonville 59

• Mora 125, Ogilvie 14

• Park Rapids 66, Hawley 61

• Pierz 69, Little Falls 55

• Pillager 71, New York Mills 60

• Pine Island 86, Lewiston-Altura 82

• Red Lake County Central 60, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58

• Schaeffer Academy 77, Lyle-Pacelli 67

• Sibley East 65, St. Clair 47

• Spring Grove 60, Grand Meadow 35

• St. Charles 78, Rushford-Peterson 71

• St. Peter 80, Tri-City United 29

• Staples-Motley 90, Breckenridge 82

• Stephen-Argyle 71, Roseau 49

• Upsala 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Red Lake 57

• Waseca 78, Fairmont 40

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 80, Randolph 62

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 48

Basketball • girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 55, St. Paul Academy 31

LAKE

• Hopkins 83, Eden Prairie 66

• St. Michael-Albert. 54, Minnetonka 52

• Wayzata 73, Buffalo 36

METRO EAST

• Hastings 69, North St. Paul 45

• Hill-Murray 80, Tartan 47

• Mahtomedi 86, Simley 35

• Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 35

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 88, Bloom. Jeff. 33

• Chanhassen 68, Chaska 62

• New Prague 71, Waconia 68

• Orono 90, St. Louis Park 24

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 66, Princeton 61

• Cambridge-Isanti 60, Chisago Lakes 25

• Monticello 68, Big Lake 27

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Chr. 74, Concordia Acad. 36

• St. Croix Prep 59, New Life Academy 36

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 61, Eagan 50

• Prior Lake 76, Burnsville 30

• Rosemount 75, Shakopee 45

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 48, Humboldt 23

• Washington/Johnson 50, Central 45

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 62, Irondale 17

• Mounds View 86, Forest Lake 79

• White Bear Lake 65, Park of C.G. 53

TRI-METRO

• Fridley 77, Columbia Heights 43

• St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 53

• Visitation 62, Cooper 32

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Dassel-Cokato 69, Rockford 58

• Delano 87, Jordan 64

• New Lon.-Spicer 87, Howard Lake-W-W 24

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 46

• Minnewaska Area 55, Litchfield 25

• Mpls. Camden 55, Breck 51

• Mpls. Edison 41, ISM/Chesterton 33

• Richfield 55, Mpls. Southwest 28

• St. Francis 44, Duluth East 41

• St.P. Harding 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 53, Murray County Central 39

• Aitkin 53, Hill City 48

• Alden-Conger 54, Kingsland 50

• Alexandria 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 32

• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Roseau 48

• BOLD 56, Melrose 43

• Battle Lake 67, Ashby 37

• Bertha-Hewitt 53, Mille Lacs 29

• Bethlehem Academy 65, Cleveland 33

• Brainerd 65, Detroit Lakes 16

• Brandon-Evansville 66, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62

• Cedar Mountain 73, Wabasso 54

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Dawson-Boyd 50

• Crosby-Ironton 92, Cloquet 47

• Dover-Eyota 56, Southland 36

• East Grand Forks 58, Hermantown 52

• Fairmont 32, Waseca 14

• Fertile-Beltrami 67, Win-E-Mac 33

• Frazee 61, Ada-Borup-West 58

• Hancock 73, Underwood 61

• Hawley 84, Park Rapids 48

• Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38

• Holdingford 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

• Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 77, Lac qui Parle Valley 29

• Lanesboro 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 48

• Little Falls 46, Pierz 27

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 54, Browerville/Eagle Valley 28

• Luverne 57, Worthington 51

• Marshall 64, Redwood Valley 24

• Milaca 86, Foley 72

• Mountain Lake Area 60, Red Rock Central 40

• New Richland-H-E-G 68, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 60

• New Ulm 92, Belle Plaine 64

• Nicollet 65, Sibley East 47

• Pelican Rapids 71, Barnesville 52

• Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52

• Pine Island 61, Lewiston-Altura 38

• Pine River-Backus 66, Maple Lake 30

• Pipestone 75, Blue Earth Area 50

• Proctor 57, Cass Lake-Bena 56

• Richland (N.D.) 55, Benson 48

• Rock Ridge 77, Crookston 34

• Sauk Centre 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38

• Spring Grove 59, Grand Meadow 49

• Springfield 66, Sleepy Eye 63

• St. James Area 72, Mankato Loyola 54

• Stewartville 77, Goodhue 70

• SW Minnesota Christian 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51

• Swanville 53, Upsala 48

• Tri-City United 76, St. Peter 61

• United South Central 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 59

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Verndale 20

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Randolph 53

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Edgerton 40

• Willmar 59, Rocori 24

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 35

Hockey • boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 8, Providence Academy 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Shakopee 5, Prior Lake 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Gentry Academy 7, Hudson (Wis.) 1

• Lakeville South 8, Delano 2

• River Lakes 5, Princeton 4

• Spring Lake Park/oon Rapids 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

MINNESOTA

• Detroit Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

• Duluth Denfeld 6, Little Falls 4

• International Falls 5, Kittson Central 0

• North Shore 7, Mora/Milaca 1

• Red Lake Falls 4, Grafton (N.D.) 1

• Rock Ridge 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Hockey • girls

LAKE

• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0

• Wayzata 4, North Wright Co. 2

TRI-METRO

• Orono 3, Holy Angels 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

METROPOLTIAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 4, Holy Family 3

• Duluth 1, Forest Lake 1, OT

• East Ridge 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 0

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Elk River 1

• Woodbury 6, Osseo/Park Center 0

MINNESOTA

• Minnesota River 3, Windom 1

• Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2

• Willmar 2, Detroit Lakes 0

Swimming • boys

LAKE

• Buffalo 108, Hopkins 72

• Edina 101, St. Michael-Albertville 75

• Minnetonka 117, Eden Prairie 64

Wrestling • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 44, Big Lake 26

• Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 54, Spectrum 19

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

