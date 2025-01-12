Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Jan. 10
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Twin Cities Academy 64, AFSA 37
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 85, St. Paul Academy 40
• Minnehaha Acad. 85, Mounds Park 33
LAKE
• Hopkins 104, Eden Prairie 76
• Minnetonka 63, St. Michael-Alb. 53
• Wayzata 86, Buffalo 54
MCAA
• Eagle Ridge 61, West Lutheran 41
• Heritage Chr. 79, United Christian 53
METRO EAST
• Hastings 75, North St. Paul 53
• South St. Paul 77, Two Rivers 62
• Tartan 70, Hill-Murray 55
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 75, Chaska 72
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 93, Big Lake 57
• Princeton 94, Becker 91
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 60, Maranatha Chr. 59
• St. Croix Prep 75, New Life Academy 58
• Trinity 48, Nova Classical 40
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 75, Farmington 58
• Eagan 77, Eastview 67
• Lakeville North 71, Lakeville South 62
• Prior Lake 75, Burnsville 61
• Shakopee 88, Rosemount 66
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 86, Washington 33
• Highland Park 77, Humboldt 66
• Johnson 62, Harding 60
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Woodbury 57
• East Ridge 67, Irondale 46
• Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 47
TRI-METRO
• Cooper 68, Brooklyn Center 59
• Holy Angels 77, St. Anthony 75
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55
• Howard Lake-W-W 69, New Lon.-Spicer 44
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine 92, New Ulm 86
• CHOF 57, Hope Academy 48
• DeLaSalle 87, Mpls. North 73
• Duluth East 58, Bloom. Jefferson 52
• Hiawatha Coll. 71, St. Paul Como Park 57
• ISM/Chesterton 56, Lincoln Inter. 34
• Litchfield 63, Minnewaska Area 57
• Marshall 74, Delano 55
• Moorhead 78, SW Christian 70
• Mound Westonka 70, Mpls. Southwest 54
• PACT 71, Maple Lake 65
MINNESOTA
• Albany 63, Pequot Lakes 58
• Barnesville 47, Pelican Rapids 41
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Ashby 44
• Bertha-Hewitt 51, Sebeka 50
• Blooming Prairie 63, Medford 16
• Braham 84, Aitkin 66
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 76, Nevis 75
• Cannon Falls 78, Dover-Eyota 61
• Carlton-Wrenshall 78, Floodwood 57
• Cass Lake-Bena 94, Kelliher-Northome 37
• Cedar Mountain 84, Wabasso 62
• Central Minnesota Christian 77, Renville County West 42
• Cherry 82, Esko 70
• Dawson-Boyd 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67
• Deer River 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 59
• Detroit Lakes 84, Willmar 79
• Ely 76, Nashwauk-Keewatin 61
• Fertile-Beltrami 66, Win-E-Mac 27
• Foley 64, Milaca 48
• GHEC 65, Mankato Loyola 55
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 64, New Ulm Cathedral 39
• Hayfield 70, NRHEG 46
• Henning 84, Wadena-Deer Creek 65
• Holdingford 63, Melrose 53
• Houston 82, Mabel-Canton 63
• Jackson County Central 101, Windom 69
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, United South Central 50
• Kimball 66, Royalton 46
• Kittson Central 70, BGMR 34
• Lac qui Parle Valley 84, Canby 58
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, LeSueur-Henderson 66
• Lakeview 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55
• Le Roy-Ostrander 54, Lanesboro 42
• Luverne 78, Worthington 53
• MACCRAY 91, Yellow Medicine East 78
• Madelia 74, Alden-Conger 57
• Maple River 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52
• Martin County West 76, Cleveland 75
• Minneota 77, Ortonville 59
• Mora 125, Ogilvie 14
• Park Rapids 66, Hawley 61
• Pierz 69, Little Falls 55
• Pillager 71, New York Mills 60
• Pine Island 86, Lewiston-Altura 82
• Red Lake County Central 60, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58
• Schaeffer Academy 77, Lyle-Pacelli 67
• Sibley East 65, St. Clair 47
• Spring Grove 60, Grand Meadow 35
• St. Charles 78, Rushford-Peterson 71
• St. Peter 80, Tri-City United 29
• Staples-Motley 90, Breckenridge 82
• Stephen-Argyle 71, Roseau 49
• Upsala 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Red Lake 57
• Waseca 78, Fairmont 40
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 80, Randolph 62
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 48
Basketball • girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 55, St. Paul Academy 31
LAKE
• Hopkins 83, Eden Prairie 66
• St. Michael-Albert. 54, Minnetonka 52
• Wayzata 73, Buffalo 36
METRO EAST
• Hastings 69, North St. Paul 45
• Hill-Murray 80, Tartan 47
• Mahtomedi 86, Simley 35
• Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 35
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 88, Bloom. Jeff. 33
• Chanhassen 68, Chaska 62
• New Prague 71, Waconia 68
• Orono 90, St. Louis Park 24
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 66, Princeton 61
• Cambridge-Isanti 60, Chisago Lakes 25
• Monticello 68, Big Lake 27
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Chr. 74, Concordia Acad. 36
• St. Croix Prep 59, New Life Academy 36
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 61, Eagan 50
• Prior Lake 76, Burnsville 30
• Rosemount 75, Shakopee 45
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 48, Humboldt 23
• Washington/Johnson 50, Central 45
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 62, Irondale 17
• Mounds View 86, Forest Lake 79
• White Bear Lake 65, Park of C.G. 53
TRI-METRO
• Fridley 77, Columbia Heights 43
• St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 53
• Visitation 62, Cooper 32
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Dassel-Cokato 69, Rockford 58
• Delano 87, Jordan 64
• New Lon.-Spicer 87, Howard Lake-W-W 24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 46
• Minnewaska Area 55, Litchfield 25
• Mpls. Camden 55, Breck 51
• Mpls. Edison 41, ISM/Chesterton 33
• Richfield 55, Mpls. Southwest 28
• St. Francis 44, Duluth East 41
• St.P. Harding 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 53, Murray County Central 39
• Aitkin 53, Hill City 48
• Alden-Conger 54, Kingsland 50
• Alexandria 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 32
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Roseau 48
• BOLD 56, Melrose 43
• Battle Lake 67, Ashby 37
• Bertha-Hewitt 53, Mille Lacs 29
• Bethlehem Academy 65, Cleveland 33
• Brainerd 65, Detroit Lakes 16
• Brandon-Evansville 66, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62
• Cedar Mountain 73, Wabasso 54
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Dawson-Boyd 50
• Crosby-Ironton 92, Cloquet 47
• Dover-Eyota 56, Southland 36
• East Grand Forks 58, Hermantown 52
• Fairmont 32, Waseca 14
• Fertile-Beltrami 67, Win-E-Mac 33
• Frazee 61, Ada-Borup-West 58
• Hancock 73, Underwood 61
• Hawley 84, Park Rapids 48
• Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38
• Holdingford 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
• Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 77, Lac qui Parle Valley 29
• Lanesboro 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 48
• Little Falls 46, Pierz 27
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 54, Browerville/Eagle Valley 28
• Luverne 57, Worthington 51
• Marshall 64, Redwood Valley 24
• Milaca 86, Foley 72
• Mountain Lake Area 60, Red Rock Central 40
• New Richland-H-E-G 68, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 60
• New Ulm 92, Belle Plaine 64
• Nicollet 65, Sibley East 47
• Pelican Rapids 71, Barnesville 52
• Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52
• Pine Island 61, Lewiston-Altura 38
• Pine River-Backus 66, Maple Lake 30
• Pipestone 75, Blue Earth Area 50
• Proctor 57, Cass Lake-Bena 56
• Richland (N.D.) 55, Benson 48
• Rock Ridge 77, Crookston 34
• Sauk Centre 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38
• Spring Grove 59, Grand Meadow 49
• Springfield 66, Sleepy Eye 63
• St. James Area 72, Mankato Loyola 54
• Stewartville 77, Goodhue 70
• SW Minnesota Christian 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51
• Swanville 53, Upsala 48
• Tri-City United 76, St. Peter 61
• United South Central 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 59
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Verndale 20
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Randolph 53
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Edgerton 40
• Willmar 59, Rocori 24
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 35
Hockey • boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 8, Providence Academy 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 5, Prior Lake 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Gentry Academy 7, Hudson (Wis.) 1
• Lakeville South 8, Delano 2
• River Lakes 5, Princeton 4
• Spring Lake Park/oon Rapids 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 3
MINNESOTA
• Detroit Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
• Duluth Denfeld 6, Little Falls 4
• International Falls 5, Kittson Central 0
• North Shore 7, Mora/Milaca 1
• Red Lake Falls 4, Grafton (N.D.) 1
• Rock Ridge 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Hockey • girls
LAKE
• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0
• Wayzata 4, North Wright Co. 2
TRI-METRO
• Orono 3, Holy Angels 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
METROPOLTIAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 4, Holy Family 3
• Duluth 1, Forest Lake 1, OT
• East Ridge 5, St. Paul/Two Rivers 0
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Elk River 1
• Woodbury 6, Osseo/Park Center 0
MINNESOTA
• Minnesota River 3, Windom 1
• Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2
• Willmar 2, Detroit Lakes 0
Swimming • boys
LAKE
• Buffalo 108, Hopkins 72
• Edina 101, St. Michael-Albertville 75
• Minnetonka 117, Eden Prairie 64
Wrestling • boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 44, Big Lake 26
• Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 54, Spectrum 19
