High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 7

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 8, 2025 at 5:51AM
Stillwater and St. Thomas Academy skate in the third period of the first Class 2A semifinal at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Adapted floor hockey

STATE TOURNAMENT

CI Division

Quarterfinals

• Mankato 11, Maple Grove 7

• NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 11, So. Suburban 4

• So. Wash. 17, Buffalo/Mont./StMA 4

• Stillwater/Mahtomedi 10, Dakota United 4

PI Division

Quarterfinals

• Brainerd 8, South Suburban 1

• Dakota United 8, Robb./Hop./MW 1

• Maple Grove 9, Mpls. South 2

• Rochester 11, Anoka-Hennepin 1

Basketball • boys

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Apple Valley 80, Park of C.G. 63

• Eagan 70, Hastings 69

Section 5 • semifinals

• Champlin Park 72, Mounds View 66

• Maple Grove 72, Park Center 68

Section 6 • semifinals

• Hopkins 102, St. Louis Park 92

• Wayzata 87, Edina 53

CLASS 3A

Section 5 • semifinals

• Monticello 72, Becker 58

• Totino-Grace 86, Fridley 66

Section 7 • semifinals

• Duluth Denfeld 81, Grand Rapids 62

• Hibbing 73, Hermantown 46

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria 96, Detroit Lakes 53

• Fergus Falls 91, St. Cloud Apollo 73

Basketball • girls

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Lakeville North 63, Rochester Mayo 62

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Stewartville 68, Byron 64, OT

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • championship

• NRHEG 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 64

Section 4 • championship

• Minnehaha Academy 69, Visitation 46

Section 5 • championship

• Providence Academy 99, Jordan 60

Section 6 • championship

• Sauk Centre 60, Milaca 37

Section 7 • championship

• Crosby-Ironton 59, Proctor 46

Section 8 • championship

• Barnesville 57, Dilworth-G-F 56

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57, BOLD 54

Section 4 • championship

• Mayer Lutheran 58, United Christian 49

Section 5 • championship

• Walker-H-A 61, Braham 59

Section 6 • championship

• West Central 56, Underwood 51

Section 8 • championship

• Sacred Heart 70, Northome/Kelliher 56

Hockey • boys

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4

• Shakopee 5, Andover 2

Semifinals

• Moorhead 4, Edina 3

• Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Orono 1

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Moorhead and Stillwater advance to Class 2A boys hockey championship game

card image

The Spuds pulled off a 4-3 victory over Edina on a goal with 58.1 seconds left. The Ponies won on goaltender Cal Conway’s second shutout of the tournament.

High Schools

Girls basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

card image

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 7

card image