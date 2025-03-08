Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 7
STATE TOURNAMENT
CI Division
Quarterfinals
• Mankato 11, Maple Grove 7
• NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 11, So. Suburban 4
• So. Wash. 17, Buffalo/Mont./StMA 4
• Stillwater/Mahtomedi 10, Dakota United 4
PI Division
Quarterfinals
• Brainerd 8, South Suburban 1
• Dakota United 8, Robb./Hop./MW 1
• Maple Grove 9, Mpls. South 2
• Rochester 11, Anoka-Hennepin 1
Basketball • boys
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Apple Valley 80, Park of C.G. 63
• Eagan 70, Hastings 69
Section 5 • semifinals
• Champlin Park 72, Mounds View 66
• Maple Grove 72, Park Center 68
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hopkins 102, St. Louis Park 92
• Wayzata 87, Edina 53
CLASS 3A
Section 5 • semifinals
• Monticello 72, Becker 58
• Totino-Grace 86, Fridley 66
Section 7 • semifinals
• Duluth Denfeld 81, Grand Rapids 62
• Hibbing 73, Hermantown 46
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 96, Detroit Lakes 53
• Fergus Falls 91, St. Cloud Apollo 73
Basketball • girls
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Lakeville North 63, Rochester Mayo 62
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Stewartville 68, Byron 64, OT
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • championship
• NRHEG 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 64
Section 4 • championship
• Minnehaha Academy 69, Visitation 46
Section 5 • championship
• Providence Academy 99, Jordan 60
Section 6 • championship
• Sauk Centre 60, Milaca 37
Section 7 • championship
• Crosby-Ironton 59, Proctor 46
Section 8 • championship
• Barnesville 57, Dilworth-G-F 56
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57, BOLD 54
Section 4 • championship
• Mayer Lutheran 58, United Christian 49
Section 5 • championship
• Walker-H-A 61, Braham 59
Section 6 • championship
• West Central 56, Underwood 51
Section 8 • championship
• Sacred Heart 70, Northome/Kelliher 56
Hockey • boys
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Lakeville South 7, Rogers 4
• Shakopee 5, Andover 2
Semifinals
• Moorhead 4, Edina 3
• Stillwater 4, St. Thomas Academy 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 5
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Orono 1
The Spuds pulled off a 4-3 victory over Edina on a goal with 58.1 seconds left. The Ponies won on goaltender Cal Conway’s second shutout of the tournament.