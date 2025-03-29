High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 28

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 5:19AM
(Minnesota Softball Hub)

Badminton

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Como Park 7, North St. Paul 0

Baseball

MINNESOTA

• GMLOK 26, Glenville-Emmons/A-C 7

• Lake Crystal-WM 12, Blue Earth Area 4

• Winona Cotter 9, Cannon Falls 6

Softball

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North Branch 14, Cumberland (Wis.) 2

• North Branch 10, Gilman (Wis.) 7

MINNESOTA

• Byron 10, Goodhue 1

• Cannon Falls 3, Plainview-E-M 1

• Cleveland 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2

• GMLOK 8, Glenville-Emmons/A-C 1

• La Crescent-Hokah 9, Houston 1

• Lake Park-Audubon 18, Ashby 5

• St. Charles 5, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

Track and field • boys

GRIAK INDOOR CLASSIC

Maroon Division

• Blaine 97, Woodbury 57, River Falls (Wis.) 54, Brainerd 50, Rochester Century 36, East Ridge 30, Elk River 29, La Crosse Logan (Wis.) 26, Andover 22, Forest Lake 21.

• Mpls. Southwest 18, Rogers 17, St. Paul Highland Park 16, Two Rivers 14, Apple Valley 11, Bloomington Jefferson 8, Nova Classical 1.

DICK CLAY OPEN

At Grand Forks, N.D.

• Moorhead 133, Central Cass (N.D.) 76, Fergus Falls 68, Oak Grove Lutheran (N.D.) 55, Detroit Lakes 48.5, Thief River Falls 37, United Clay-Becker 36, Devils Lake (N.D.) 30.5, Wahpeton (N.D.) 29, Roseau 26.

• Grafton (N.D.) 23, Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart 21, Ottertail Central 16.5, May-Port CG (N.D.) 16, New Rockford-Sheyenne (N.D.) and Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) 8, BGMR Freeze and Red River (N.D.) 7, Ada-Borup West 6, West Marshall 5.

• Carrington (N.D.) 3, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (N.D.) 2.

Track and field • girls

DICK CLAY OPEN

At Grand Forks, N.D.

• Moorhead 160, Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 48, Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) 47, Oak Grove Lutheran (N.D.) and Devils Lake (N.D.) 45, West Marshall 34, Carrington (N.D.) and Central Cass (N.D.) 28, Climax-Fisher/Sacred heart 25.

• Grafton (N.D.) 21, New Rockford-Sheyenne (N.D.) 19, Thief River Falls 16, Larimore (N.D.) 15, BGMR Freeze 13, Wahpeton (N.D.) 12, Ottertail Central 11, Grand Forks Central (N.D.) 10, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (N.D.) 6, Roseau, Ada-Borup West and Red River (N.D.) 5.

• Northern Lights (N.D.) 4, Lake of the Woods 3, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, United Clay-Becker 1.

Volleyball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19

