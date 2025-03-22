High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 21

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 5:00AM
Caledonia Warriors Grant King (3) battles Albany Huskies center Jake Buttweiler (25) for the ball in the first half. The Caledonia Warriors faced the Albany Huskies in a state high school Class 2A tournament semi-final game Friday night, March 21, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Badminton

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Camden 7, Southwest 0

• Roosevelt 7, Edison 0

• South 4, Washburn 3

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 6, Washington 1

• Highland Park 6, Humboldt 1

• Johnson 7, Central 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Burnsville 6, Mpls. North 1

• St. Paul Highland Park 6, North St. Paul 1

• St. Paul Humboldt 4, North St. Paul 3

Basketball • boys

Class 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Albany 59, Caledonia 54

• Waseca 68, Breck 60

Class 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Cherry 79, Nevis 70

• Dawson-Boyd 80, Red Lake County 66

Consolation semifinals

• Henning 61, BOLD 59

• Heritage Christian 84, Goodhue 82, OT

