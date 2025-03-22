Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 21

Badminton
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Camden 7, Southwest 0
• Roosevelt 7, Edison 0
• South 4, Washburn 3
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 6, Washington 1
• Highland Park 6, Humboldt 1
• Johnson 7, Central 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Camden 7, Southwest 0
• Roosevelt 7, Edison 0
• South 4, Washburn 3
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 6, Washington 1
• Highland Park 6, Humboldt 1
• Johnson 7, Central 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Burnsville 6, Mpls. North 1
• St. Paul Highland Park 6, North St. Paul 1
• St. Paul Humboldt 4, North St. Paul 3
Class 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Albany 59, Caledonia 54
• Waseca 68, Breck 60
Class 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Cherry 79, Nevis 70
• Dawson-Boyd 80, Red Lake County 66
Consolation semifinals
• Henning 61, BOLD 59
• Heritage Christian 84, Goodhue 82, OT
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.