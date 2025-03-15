Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 14
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Rochester John Marshall 68, Lakeville North 66
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Byron 65, Stewartville 56
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • championship
• Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 54
Section 5 • championship
• Breck 92, Mpls. North 63
Section 6 • championship
• Albany 82, Spectrum 42
Section 7 • championship
• Pequot Lakes 59, Esko 50
Section 8 • championship
• Pelican Rapids 59, Barnesville 56
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • championship
• Heritage Christian 93, Liberty Classical 72
Section 5 • championship
• Nevis 80, Upsala 38
Section 6 • championship
• Henning 72, West Central 51
Section 8 • championship
• Red Lake County 68, Kittson County Central 40
Basketball • girls
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• Chaska 72, Brainerd 57
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• DeLaSalle 63, Rock Ridge 48
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Academy 72
• Providence Academy 88, Minnewaska Area 43
Consolation final
• Caledonia 69, Sauk Centre 63
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• MACCRAY 60, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 56
• West Central 58, Goodhue 50
Consolation semifinals
• Mayer Lutheran 57, Sacred Heart 41
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Cromwell-Wright 51
The brackets will be revealed Saturday, and quarterfinals will begin Tuesday.