Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 14

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 3:22AM
West Central forward Jayden Styba (1) holds onto the ball as Goodhue guard Ashlee Barton (43) and \w15\ gang up on her in the first half. Goodhue played West Central Area School in the MNHSL girls basketball 1A semifinals in at Williams Arena, Minn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Rochester John Marshall 68, Lakeville North 66

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Byron 65, Stewartville 56

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • championship

• Minnehaha Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 54

Section 5 • championship

• Breck 92, Mpls. North 63

Section 6 • championship

• Albany 82, Spectrum 42

Section 7 • championship

• Pequot Lakes 59, Esko 50

Section 8 • championship

• Pelican Rapids 59, Barnesville 56

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • championship

• Heritage Christian 93, Liberty Classical 72

Section 5 • championship

• Nevis 80, Upsala 38

Section 6 • championship

• Henning 72, West Central 51

Section 8 • championship

• Red Lake County 68, Kittson County Central 40

Basketball • girls

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation final

• Chaska 72, Brainerd 57

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation final

• DeLaSalle 63, Rock Ridge 48

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Academy 72

• Providence Academy 88, Minnewaska Area 43

Consolation final

• Caledonia 69, Sauk Centre 63

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• MACCRAY 60, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 56

• West Central 58, Goodhue 50

Consolation semifinals

• Mayer Lutheran 57, Sacred Heart 41

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Cromwell-Wright 51

Star Tribune staff

