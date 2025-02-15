High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Feb. 14

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2025 at 5:16AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Breck 102, Minnehaha Academy 88

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 79, North St. Paul 50

• South St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 68

• St. Thomas Academy 59, Two Rivers 53

• Tartan 89, Simley 41

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 65, Bloom. Jefferson 52

• Orono 77, Chaska 68

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 89, Cambridge-Isanti 67

• Big Lake 91, Chisago Lakes 79

• Princeton 102, North Branch 65

• St. Francis 75, Monticello 73

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park 73, Maple Grove 52

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Christian 92, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

• New Life Academy 68, St. Agnes 66

• St. Croix Lutheran 83, Nova Classical 39

• St. Croix Prep 66, Trinity 55

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 59, Eagan 50

• Lakeville South 84, Rosemount 69

• Shakopee 71, Apple Valley 66

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 42

• East Ridge 84, Irondale 66

• Mounds View 78, Forest Lake 52

• White Bear Lake 80, Park of C.G. 70

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 81, Columbia Heights 39

• Holy Angels 82, Cooper 66

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Norwood YA 71, Howard Lake-W-W 69

• Rockford 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72

• SW Christian 61, Jordan 47

• Watertown-Mayer 79, Dassel-Cokato 42

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Braham 83, PACT 62

• Concordia Acad. 83, Mayer Luth. 68

• Exploration 67, ISM/Chesterton 63

• Hope Academy 75, CHOF 36

• Kasson-Mantorville 52, New Prague 47

• Lester Prairie 62, Buffalo Lake-H-S 30

• Mora 72, Annandale 48

• Mound Westonka 89, Rock Ridge 52

• Mpls. North 87, Esko 81

• St. Paul Harding 102, Hermantown 80

• West Lutheran 76, Parnassus Prep 48

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 74, Hillsboro-Central Valley (N.D.) 52

• Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 38

• Alexandria 74, Rocori 24

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

• Barnum 82, Cook County 61

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Maple Lake 34

• Benson 69, Ashby 31

• Bertha-Hewitt 79, Sebeka 55

• Bigfork 75, Carlton-Wrenshall 74

• Blooming Prairie 73, Hayfield 43

• Border West 69, Battle Lake 48

• Brainerd 83, St. Cloud Apollo 80

• Byron 68, Goodhue 59

• Caledonia 92, Fillmore Central 31

• Cass Lake-Bena 92, Pine River-Backus 78

• Cedar Mountain 69, Martin County West 52

• Central Cass (N.D.) 75, Park Rapids 70

• Chisholm 67, Ely 66

• Dawson-Boyd 58, Central Minnesota Christian 49

• Faribault 69, Rochester Century 66

• Foley 62, Milaca 53

• Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

• Holdingford 86, Kimball 68

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70, Ortonville 56

• Lake of the Woods 39, Laporte 27

• Lakeview 88, Canby 77

• Lewiston-Altura 82, Chatfield 68

• Mankato East 82, Rochester Mayo 75

• Mankato West 62, Winona 59

• Marshall 93, Tri-City United 29

• McGregor 94, Floodwood 34

• Melrose 71, Brandon-Evansville 40

• Minneota 79, Renville County West 54

• Moorhead 85, Kindred (N.D.) 68

• Moose Lake/Willow River 58, Two Harbors 55

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 70, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55

• Mountain Lake Area 74, Red Rock Central 59

• Murray County Central 81, Adrian 40

• Nevis 91, Verndale 71

• Nicollet 68, New Ulm Cathedral 58

• North Woods 79, Mesabi East 40

• Osakis 82, Browerville/Eagle Valley 72

• Parkers Prairie 63, Hillcrest Lutheran 44

• Paynesville 85, Royalton 76

• Pelican Rapids 57, Frazee 45

• Perham 84, Barnesville 82

• Randolph 92, Bethlehem Academy 46

• Red Lake County Central 78, Cherry 77

• Rochester John Marshall 62, Owatonna 56

• Rothsay 67, Hancock 59

• Sartell-St. Stephen 90, Detroit Lakes 74

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Fergus Falls 63

• Sleepy Eye 78, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66

• South Ridge 82, Cromwell 75

• St. Charles 74, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72

• Staples-Motley 62, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

• Stephen-Argyle 50, Northern Freeze 47

• SW Minnesota Christian 86, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 43

• Thief River Falls 84, Crookston 68

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 96, Yellow Medicine East 62

• United South Central 71, Medford 41

• Wabasha-Kellogg 79, Dover-Eyota 76

• Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Aitkin 49

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Fosston 62

• Waseca 82, St. James Area 66

• West Central 73, Minnewaska 60

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 79, Edgerton 71

• Windom 94, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 66

Basketball • girls

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 28

• Mahtomedi 65, North St. Paul 41

• Tartan 48, Simley 45

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 69, Waconia 48

• Chanhassen 66, Bloom. Jefferson 48

• Chaska 69, Orono 59

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 68, Cambridge-Isanti 25

• Monticello 70, St. Francis 33

• Princeton 71, North Branch 60

SKYLINE

• St. Agnes 48, New Life Academy 43

• St. Croix Prep 64, Trinity 37

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 42, Lakeville North 40

• Eastview 77, Prior Lake 51

• Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 50

• Shakopee 42, Apple Valley 37

ST. PAUL CITY

• Washington/Johnson 72, Harding 17

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 67, Irondale 29

• Forest Lake 78, Mounds View 75

• White Bear Lake 56, Park of C.G. 38

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 93, Columbia Heights 25

• Holy Angels 69, Cooper 31

• Richfield 63, Visitation 60

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Dassel-Cokato 59, Watertown-Mayer 49

• Delano 78, Holy Family 28

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Rockford 50

• Hutchinson 65, Mound Westonka 63

• Jordan 77, Southwest Christian 56

• Norwood YA 72, Howard Lake-W-W 30

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

• Avail Academy 34, Mpls. Roosevelt 24

• Belle Plaine 77, Worthington 55

• Blake 70, Eagle Ridge Academy 29

• Buffalo 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21

• Minnehaha Academy 86, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 45

• New Lon.-Spicer 70, Kerkhoven-M-S 50

• PACT 73, Hope Academy 46

• Providence Academy 84, Rock Ridge 47

• St. Anthony 68, Hastings 51

• St. Croix Lutheran 47, Mpls. Southwest 40

MINNESOTA

• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Win-E-Mac 27

• Barnesville 46, Perham 45

• Blackduck 57, Nevis 53

• Braham 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 15

• Brandon-Evansville 59, Melrose 54

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40

• Byron 59, Goodhue 47

• Caledonia 69, Fillmore Central 34

• Cedar Mountain 78, Madelia 35

• Cherry 76, Silver Bay 36

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 78, Staples-Motley 26

• Dover-Eyota 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 32

• Grand Meadow 47, Lanesboro 46

• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 39

• Henning 72, Verndale 24

• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 55, Renville County West 44

• Hillsboro-Central Valley (N.D.) 56, Ada-Borup-West 39

• International Falls 79, Littlefork-Big Falls 46

• Jackson County Central 73, Redwood Valley 44

• Kelliher-Northome 100, Clearbrook-Gonvick 29

• Kingsland 68, Le Roy-Ostrander 34

• Lake of the Woods 48, Laporte 37

• Maple Lake 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

• Maple River 66, Sibley East 56

• Menahga 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 39

• Milaca 60, Foley 55

• Minneota 61, Canby 27

• Minnewaska 61, West Central 50

• New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 77, Randolph 52

• New York Mills 60, Bertha-Hewitt 42

• Nicollet 72, New Ulm Cathedral 44

• Ogilvie 68, Chisholm 64

• Pelican Rapids 60, Frazee 56, OT

• Pequot Lakes 54, Albany 34

• Pillager 61, Sebeka 58, OT

• Pine City 53, Mora 41

• Pine Island 73, Medford 30

• Pine River-Backus 59, Cass Lake-Bena 45

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73, St. Charles 21

• Proctor 66, Mesabi East 58

• Rochester Lourdes 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52

• Rochester Mayo 87, Mankato East 42

• Rushford-Peterson 68, La Crescent 40

• Sauk Centre 73, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 43

• Springfield 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

• St. Clair 70, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58

• St. James Area 52, Waseca 49

• Stewartville 65, Lake City 32

• Triton 83, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

Gymnastics • girls

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• New Prague 147.25, Prior Lake 145.325, Chaska/Chanhassen 137.525, Waconia 137.3, Bloomington 133.825, Minnetonka 132.525, Eden Prairie 127.35. All-around: Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 38.325.

Hockey • boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 3

• Shakopee 5, Eastview 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Chisago Lakes 2

• Mounds View 3, Centennial 2

• Tartan 17, Fairmont 0

MINNESOTA

• Luverne 3, Minnesota River 3, OT

• Waseca 4, Dodge County 1

Hockey • girls

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • championship

• Holy Family 2, Minnetonka 1, OT

Section 5 • championship

• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Maple Grove 0

Section 6 • championship

• Edina 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• River Lakes 4, Willmar 0

Wrestling • Boys

CLASS 3A

Section 5

Quarterfinals

• Maple Grove 53, Osseo 21

• Park Center 39, Rogers 27

• St. Michael-Albertville 70, Armstrong 2

• Wayzata 63, Hopkins 3

Semifinals

• St. Michael-Albertville 58, Maple Grove 15

• Wayzata 42, Park Center 26

Championship

• St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 6

Star Tribune staff

