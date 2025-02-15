Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Feb. 14
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 102, Minnehaha Academy 88
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 79, North St. Paul 50
• South St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 68
• St. Thomas Academy 59, Two Rivers 53
• Tartan 89, Simley 41
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 65, Bloom. Jefferson 52
• Orono 77, Chaska 68
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 89, Cambridge-Isanti 67
• Big Lake 91, Chisago Lakes 79
• Princeton 102, North Branch 65
• St. Francis 75, Monticello 73
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 73, Maple Grove 52
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Christian 92, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
• New Life Academy 68, St. Agnes 66
• St. Croix Lutheran 83, Nova Classical 39
• St. Croix Prep 66, Trinity 55
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 59, Eagan 50
• Lakeville South 84, Rosemount 69
• Shakopee 71, Apple Valley 66
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Woodbury 42
• East Ridge 84, Irondale 66
• Mounds View 78, Forest Lake 52
• White Bear Lake 80, Park of C.G. 70
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 81, Columbia Heights 39
• Holy Angels 82, Cooper 66
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Norwood YA 71, Howard Lake-W-W 69
• Rockford 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72
• SW Christian 61, Jordan 47
• Watertown-Mayer 79, Dassel-Cokato 42
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Braham 83, PACT 62
• Concordia Acad. 83, Mayer Luth. 68
• Exploration 67, ISM/Chesterton 63
• Hope Academy 75, CHOF 36
• Kasson-Mantorville 52, New Prague 47
• Lester Prairie 62, Buffalo Lake-H-S 30
• Mora 72, Annandale 48
• Mound Westonka 89, Rock Ridge 52
• Mpls. North 87, Esko 81
• St. Paul Harding 102, Hermantown 80
• West Lutheran 76, Parnassus Prep 48
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 74, Hillsboro-Central Valley (N.D.) 52
• Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 38
• Alexandria 74, Rocori 24
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 57
• Barnum 82, Cook County 61
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Maple Lake 34
• Benson 69, Ashby 31
• Bertha-Hewitt 79, Sebeka 55
• Bigfork 75, Carlton-Wrenshall 74
• Blooming Prairie 73, Hayfield 43
• Border West 69, Battle Lake 48
• Brainerd 83, St. Cloud Apollo 80
• Byron 68, Goodhue 59
• Caledonia 92, Fillmore Central 31
• Cass Lake-Bena 92, Pine River-Backus 78
• Cedar Mountain 69, Martin County West 52
• Central Cass (N.D.) 75, Park Rapids 70
• Chisholm 67, Ely 66
• Dawson-Boyd 58, Central Minnesota Christian 49
• Faribault 69, Rochester Century 66
• Foley 62, Milaca 53
• Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47
• Holdingford 86, Kimball 68
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70, Ortonville 56
• Lake of the Woods 39, Laporte 27
• Lakeview 88, Canby 77
• Lewiston-Altura 82, Chatfield 68
• Mankato East 82, Rochester Mayo 75
• Mankato West 62, Winona 59
• Marshall 93, Tri-City United 29
• McGregor 94, Floodwood 34
• Melrose 71, Brandon-Evansville 40
• Minneota 79, Renville County West 54
• Moorhead 85, Kindred (N.D.) 68
• Moose Lake/Willow River 58, Two Harbors 55
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 70, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55
• Mountain Lake Area 74, Red Rock Central 59
• Murray County Central 81, Adrian 40
• Nevis 91, Verndale 71
• Nicollet 68, New Ulm Cathedral 58
• North Woods 79, Mesabi East 40
• Osakis 82, Browerville/Eagle Valley 72
• Parkers Prairie 63, Hillcrest Lutheran 44
• Paynesville 85, Royalton 76
• Pelican Rapids 57, Frazee 45
• Perham 84, Barnesville 82
• Randolph 92, Bethlehem Academy 46
• Red Lake County Central 78, Cherry 77
• Rochester John Marshall 62, Owatonna 56
• Rothsay 67, Hancock 59
• Sartell-St. Stephen 90, Detroit Lakes 74
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, Fergus Falls 63
• Sleepy Eye 78, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66
• South Ridge 82, Cromwell 75
• St. Charles 74, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72
• Staples-Motley 62, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
• Stephen-Argyle 50, Northern Freeze 47
• SW Minnesota Christian 86, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 43
• Thief River Falls 84, Crookston 68
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 96, Yellow Medicine East 62
• United South Central 71, Medford 41
• Wabasha-Kellogg 79, Dover-Eyota 76
• Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Aitkin 49
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Fosston 62
• Waseca 82, St. James Area 66
• West Central 73, Minnewaska 60
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 79, Edgerton 71
• Windom 94, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 66
Basketball • girls
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 28
• Mahtomedi 65, North St. Paul 41
• Tartan 48, Simley 45
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 69, Waconia 48
• Chanhassen 66, Bloom. Jefferson 48
• Chaska 69, Orono 59
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 68, Cambridge-Isanti 25
• Monticello 70, St. Francis 33
• Princeton 71, North Branch 60
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 48, New Life Academy 43
• St. Croix Prep 64, Trinity 37
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 42, Lakeville North 40
• Eastview 77, Prior Lake 51
• Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 50
• Shakopee 42, Apple Valley 37
ST. PAUL CITY
• Washington/Johnson 72, Harding 17
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 67, Irondale 29
• Forest Lake 78, Mounds View 75
• White Bear Lake 56, Park of C.G. 38
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 93, Columbia Heights 25
• Holy Angels 69, Cooper 31
• Richfield 63, Visitation 60
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Dassel-Cokato 59, Watertown-Mayer 49
• Delano 78, Holy Family 28
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Rockford 50
• Hutchinson 65, Mound Westonka 63
• Jordan 77, Southwest Christian 56
• Norwood YA 72, Howard Lake-W-W 30
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
• Avail Academy 34, Mpls. Roosevelt 24
• Belle Plaine 77, Worthington 55
• Blake 70, Eagle Ridge Academy 29
• Buffalo 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
• Minnehaha Academy 86, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 45
• New Lon.-Spicer 70, Kerkhoven-M-S 50
• PACT 73, Hope Academy 46
• Providence Academy 84, Rock Ridge 47
• St. Anthony 68, Hastings 51
• St. Croix Lutheran 47, Mpls. Southwest 40
MINNESOTA
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Win-E-Mac 27
• Barnesville 46, Perham 45
• Blackduck 57, Nevis 53
• Braham 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 15
• Brandon-Evansville 59, Melrose 54
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40
• Byron 59, Goodhue 47
• Caledonia 69, Fillmore Central 34
• Cedar Mountain 78, Madelia 35
• Cherry 76, Silver Bay 36
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 78, Staples-Motley 26
• Dover-Eyota 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 32
• Grand Meadow 47, Lanesboro 46
• Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 39
• Henning 72, Verndale 24
• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 55, Renville County West 44
• Hillsboro-Central Valley (N.D.) 56, Ada-Borup-West 39
• International Falls 79, Littlefork-Big Falls 46
• Jackson County Central 73, Redwood Valley 44
• Kelliher-Northome 100, Clearbrook-Gonvick 29
• Kingsland 68, Le Roy-Ostrander 34
• Lake of the Woods 48, Laporte 37
• Maple Lake 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
• Maple River 66, Sibley East 56
• Menahga 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 39
• Milaca 60, Foley 55
• Minneota 61, Canby 27
• Minnewaska 61, West Central 50
• New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 77, Randolph 52
• New York Mills 60, Bertha-Hewitt 42
• Nicollet 72, New Ulm Cathedral 44
• Ogilvie 68, Chisholm 64
• Pelican Rapids 60, Frazee 56, OT
• Pequot Lakes 54, Albany 34
• Pillager 61, Sebeka 58, OT
• Pine City 53, Mora 41
• Pine Island 73, Medford 30
• Pine River-Backus 59, Cass Lake-Bena 45
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73, St. Charles 21
• Proctor 66, Mesabi East 58
• Rochester Lourdes 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52
• Rochester Mayo 87, Mankato East 42
• Rushford-Peterson 68, La Crescent 40
• Sauk Centre 73, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 43
• Springfield 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
• St. Clair 70, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58
• St. James Area 52, Waseca 49
• Stewartville 65, Lake City 32
• Triton 83, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63
Gymnastics • girls
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• New Prague 147.25, Prior Lake 145.325, Chaska/Chanhassen 137.525, Waconia 137.3, Bloomington 133.825, Minnetonka 132.525, Eden Prairie 127.35. All-around: Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 38.325.
Hockey • boys
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 3
• Shakopee 5, Eastview 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Chisago Lakes 2
• Mounds View 3, Centennial 2
• Tartan 17, Fairmont 0
MINNESOTA
• Luverne 3, Minnesota River 3, OT
• Waseca 4, Dodge County 1
Hockey • girls
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • championship
• Holy Family 2, Minnetonka 1, OT
Section 5 • championship
• Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Maple Grove 0
Section 6 • championship
• Edina 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• River Lakes 4, Willmar 0
Wrestling • Boys
CLASS 3A
Section 5
Quarterfinals
• Maple Grove 53, Osseo 21
• Park Center 39, Rogers 27
• St. Michael-Albertville 70, Armstrong 2
• Wayzata 63, Hopkins 3
Semifinals
• St. Michael-Albertville 58, Maple Grove 15
• Wayzata 42, Park Center 26
Championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 6
Holy Family wins in overtime, ends Minnetonka’s run of girls hockey state tournament appearances
The Fire had lost to the top-ranked Skippers in the past four section championship games.