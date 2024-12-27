High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 26

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 27, 2024 at 5:48AM
2017 NAHL Showcase, Day 4. Photo by Jeff Lawler/Courtesy NAHL
Basketball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59

• Hope Academy 95, North Lakes 24

• Lewiston-Altura 78, Red Wing 38

• Liberty Classical 78, United Christian 68

• Litchfield 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 57

• Math & Science 67, ISM/Chesterton 26

• Mpls. Roosevelt 64, Rochester STEM 35

• Ubah Academy 70, LILA 37

MINNESOTA

• Chatfield 79, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 39

• Cook County 92, Int. Falls 48

• Deer River 81, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 47

• Duluth Marshall 87, Hinckley-Finlayson 56

• Durand-Arkansaw (Wis.) 69, Dover-Eyota 53

• Esko 69, East Central 37

• Fairmont 77, St. Clair 52

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, Mankato Loyola 48

• Maple River 70, New Ulm 50

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Winona 54

• Proctor 58, Crosby-Ironton 57

Basketball • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Fridley 71, St. Paul Como Park 49

• Hill-Murray 79, Mpls. Camden 29

• Lakeville South 72, Forest Lake 45

• Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48

• New London-Spicer 94, Hutchinson 44

• Rochester Lourdes 63, St. Agnes 30

• Totino-Grace 73, South St. Paul 25

MINNESOTA

• Chatfield 67, Winona 49

• Ely 73, Cook County 25

• Perham 74, Fargo South (N.D.) 45

• Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 56, Plainview-E-M 48

• Willmar 67, Redwood Valley 49

Hockey • boys

LAKE

• Wayzata 3, Minnetonka 2, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 6, Rosemount 1

• Becker/BL 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 4

• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Shakopee 2

• Blake 4, Pine City Area 0

• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Windom 3

• Brookfield (Wis.) 5, Hopkins 2

• Chanhassen 6, Sartell 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Eden Prairie 1

• Duluth Denfeld 5, Anoka 3

• Duluth Marshall 4, Gentry Acad. 2

• Hermantown 3, Delano 0

• Hill-Murray 8, Prior Lake 1

• Holy Angels 4, Champlin Park 3

• Holy Family 2, Maple Grove 1

• Irondale 6, Owatonna 5

• Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• Moorhead 6, Edina 3

• Osseo 5, Red Lake Falls 1

• Park of C.G. 5, AV/Burnsville 1

• Providence Acad. 7, Minnesota River 4

• Rogers 5, Lakeville South 2

• Roseau 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2

• St. Thomas Acad. 9, Lakeville North 2

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 6, St. Cloud 2

• Cloquet/E/C 4, Luverne 1

• Dodge County 10, La Crescent-Hokah 0

• Faribault 10, Worthington 4

• Fergus Falls 5, Albert Lea 1

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 3, Bagley/Fosston 2

• Kittson Co. Central 3, Moose Lake 2

• May-Port CG (N.D.) 7, Ely 1

• Minot (N.D.) 10, Lake of the Woods 2

• New Ulm 4, Proctor 1

• Roch. Century/JM 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0

• Rochester Mayo 5, Fargo South, (N.D.) 2

• Somerset (Wis.) 2, North Shore 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Mankato East 0

• Superior (Wis.) 2, Mankato West 1, OT

• Warroad 4, Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 2

• Willmar 3, International Falls 1

Hockey • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Elk River 2, Champlin Park/CR 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Roseville/Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 6, Moorhead 3

• Bemidji 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2

• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Orono 3, OT

• Blaine 1, Holy Angels 1, OT

• Blake 4, Wayzata 1

• Breck 5, Rogers 1

• Centennial/SpLP 3, Hill-Murray 1

• Cretin-D.H. 2, North Wright County 1

• Dodge County 5, Chisago Lakes 1

• Eden Prairie 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

• Edina 3, Rosemount 1

• Farmington 8, New Prague 0

• Fergus Falls 3, Osseo/PC 2

• Hastings 5, Armstrong/Cooper 2

• Hutchinson 5, Princeton/BL/B 1

• Lakeville North 3, Gentry Acad. 2, OT

• Maple Grove 0, Stillwater 0, OT

• Minnetonka 4, Holy Family 0

• Mounds View/Irondale 5, Pine City 0

• Northern Tier 3, Moose Lake Area 0

• Northfield 8, Western Wisconsin 1

• Rochester Century/JM 7, Red Wing 2

• Simley 4, Fairmont 2

• South St. Paul 3, Eagan 2

• White Bear Lake 4, Shakopee 0

• Woodbury 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

MINNESOTA

• Luverne 4, Mankato East 0, OT

• North Shore 2, Minnesota River 0

• Owatonna 5, Fort Frances (Ont.) 2

• Rochester Mayo 2, USM (Wis.) 0

• Roseau 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4

• Warroad 6, Crookston 4

• Winona 4, South Central 1

Star Tribune staff

