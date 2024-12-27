Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, Dec. 26
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Concordia Academy 71, Melrose 59
• Hope Academy 95, North Lakes 24
• Lewiston-Altura 78, Red Wing 38
• Liberty Classical 78, United Christian 68
• Litchfield 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 57
• Math & Science 67, ISM/Chesterton 26
• Mpls. Roosevelt 64, Rochester STEM 35
• Ubah Academy 70, LILA 37
MINNESOTA
• Chatfield 79, Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 39
• Cook County 92, Int. Falls 48
• Deer River 81, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 47
• Duluth Marshall 87, Hinckley-Finlayson 56
• Durand-Arkansaw (Wis.) 69, Dover-Eyota 53
• Esko 69, East Central 37
• Fairmont 77, St. Clair 52
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, Mankato Loyola 48
• Maple River 70, New Ulm 50
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Winona 54
• Proctor 58, Crosby-Ironton 57
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Fridley 71, St. Paul Como Park 49
• Hill-Murray 79, Mpls. Camden 29
• Lakeville South 72, Forest Lake 45
• Melrose 64, Concordia Academy 48
• New London-Spicer 94, Hutchinson 44
• Rochester Lourdes 63, St. Agnes 30
• Totino-Grace 73, South St. Paul 25
MINNESOTA
• Chatfield 67, Winona 49
• Ely 73, Cook County 25
• Perham 74, Fargo South (N.D.) 45
• Prairie du Chien (Wis.) 56, Plainview-E-M 48
• Willmar 67, Redwood Valley 49
Hockey • boys
LAKE
• Wayzata 3, Minnetonka 2, OT
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 6, Rosemount 1
• Becker/BL 5, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 4
• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Shakopee 2
• Blake 4, Pine City Area 0
• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Windom 3
• Brookfield (Wis.) 5, Hopkins 2
• Chanhassen 6, Sartell 3
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Eden Prairie 1
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Anoka 3
• Duluth Marshall 4, Gentry Acad. 2
• Hermantown 3, Delano 0
• Hill-Murray 8, Prior Lake 1
• Holy Angels 4, Champlin Park 3
• Holy Family 2, Maple Grove 1
• Irondale 6, Owatonna 5
• Monticello 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Moorhead 6, Edina 3
• Osseo 5, Red Lake Falls 1
• Park of C.G. 5, AV/Burnsville 1
• Providence Acad. 7, Minnesota River 4
• Rogers 5, Lakeville South 2
• Roseau 3, Armstrong/Cooper 2
• St. Thomas Acad. 9, Lakeville North 2
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 6, St. Cloud 2
• Cloquet/E/C 4, Luverne 1
• Dodge County 10, La Crescent-Hokah 0
• Faribault 10, Worthington 4
• Fergus Falls 5, Albert Lea 1
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 3, Bagley/Fosston 2
• Kittson Co. Central 3, Moose Lake 2
• May-Port CG (N.D.) 7, Ely 1
• Minot (N.D.) 10, Lake of the Woods 2
• New Ulm 4, Proctor 1
• Roch. Century/JM 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0
• Rochester Mayo 5, Fargo South, (N.D.) 2
• Somerset (Wis.) 2, North Shore 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Mankato East 0
• Superior (Wis.) 2, Mankato West 1, OT
• Warroad 4, Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 2
• Willmar 3, International Falls 1
Hockey • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 2, Champlin Park/CR 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 6, Moorhead 3
• Bemidji 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Orono 3, OT
• Blaine 1, Holy Angels 1, OT
• Blake 4, Wayzata 1
• Breck 5, Rogers 1
• Centennial/SpLP 3, Hill-Murray 1
• Cretin-D.H. 2, North Wright County 1
• Dodge County 5, Chisago Lakes 1
• Eden Prairie 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
• Edina 3, Rosemount 1
• Farmington 8, New Prague 0
• Fergus Falls 3, Osseo/PC 2
• Hastings 5, Armstrong/Cooper 2
• Hutchinson 5, Princeton/BL/B 1
• Lakeville North 3, Gentry Acad. 2, OT
• Maple Grove 0, Stillwater 0, OT
• Minnetonka 4, Holy Family 0
• Mounds View/Irondale 5, Pine City 0
• Northern Tier 3, Moose Lake Area 0
• Northfield 8, Western Wisconsin 1
• Rochester Century/JM 7, Red Wing 2
• Simley 4, Fairmont 2
• South St. Paul 3, Eagan 2
• White Bear Lake 4, Shakopee 0
• Woodbury 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
MINNESOTA
• Luverne 4, Mankato East 0, OT
• North Shore 2, Minnesota River 0
• Owatonna 5, Fort Frances (Ont.) 2
• Rochester Mayo 2, USM (Wis.) 0
• Roseau 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4
• Warroad 6, Crookston 4
• Winona 4, South Central 1
