Tap on the links below to get basketball and hockey schedules and scores from our high school hubs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Backup QBs are on display all around the NFL as injury-depleted teams push toward the postseason
Joe Flacco was at home a month ago, all but ready to accept his 15-year NFL career might be over.
Sports
At 20-5, Timberwolves insist that they're just getting started
Mike Conley remembers exactly how many games it took him to realize that these Minnesota Timberwolves might be a real contender this season.
High Schools
Boys basketball Metro Top 10 proceeds without disruption
Two of the Twin Cities' top teams, No. 1 Park Center and No. 4 Totino-Grace, will clash Tuesday.
Sports
What's gone right for the Wolves? What's gone wrong for the Vikings?
The Timberwolves keep coming up with their 'best wins' of the season while the Vikings keep falling short at key moments. Host Michael Rand lauds the Wolves and Vikings writer Andrew Krammer ponders crunch time.
High Schools
Small class or upper crust? One metro girls basketball team is both.
Providence Academy, helped by Maddyn Greenway's four 40-point games, is up to No. 5 in the Metro Top 10.