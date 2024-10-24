Twin Cities prep sports results for Wednesday, Oct. 23

WEDNESDAY
Prep sports results for Wednesday, Oct. 23
High school scores and results from around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area and Greater Minnesota.
ADAPTED SOCCER
PI DIVISION
• Rochester 8, St. Paul Humboldt 5
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 4
At Highland National GC
Team state meet qualifiers
• Stillwater 30 (Dylan Rinkier 15:55.7; George Nelson 16:04.3; Andrew Walsh 16:10.9; Evan Goddard 16:31.6; Porter Shockey 16:34.4; Carson Fellows 17:09.9 Vincent Crowley 17:14.8).
• Two Rivers 47 (Lucas Esten 16:15.6; Niah Fernandes 16:23.6; Silas Bloom 16:26.9; Quinn Keyes 16:34.5; George Dahlager 16:38.1; Max Molinaro 16:41.0; Haakon Hanson 17:12.8).
Other team scores
• White Bear Lake 53, East Ridge 112, Woodbury 119, St. Paul Central 171, Tartan 224.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Vaughn Larson, White Bear Lake, 15:57.8; Max Popp, White Bear Lake, 16:24.1; Isaac Kolstad, White Bear Lake, 16:24.9; Brandon Paine, East Ridge, 16:32.7; Andrew Greene, White Bear Lake, 16:38.5; Raiyan Ali, Woodbury, 16:38.8.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
Team state meet qualifiers
• Edina 45 (Jace Haerter 15:46.8; Zachary Danielson 16:08.2; Sander Ohe 16:12.4; Kevin Nybeck 16:30.6; Torger Ohe 16:50.5; Benjamin Boudewyns 17:04.2).
• Wayzata 51 (Alex Haag 15:54.7; Connor Viera 16:21.5; Matthew Adams 16:29.8; Matthew Jenneke 16:38.2; Blake Knutson 16:39.9; Samarth Raj 16:45.8; Will Chabot 17:41.8).
Other team scores
• Mpls. Washburn 83, Mpls. Southwest 100, Hopkins 104, Armstrong 146, St. Louis Park 149.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Caleb Dickel, Mpls. Washburn, 16:00.3; Nate Meyer, Mpls. Southwest, 16:03.7; Carter Hering, Hopkins, 16:09.6; Gus Ueland, Mpls. Southwest, 16:22.9; Jameson Guertin, Mpls. Washburn, 16:24.2; Jack Lakin, Hopkins, 16:28.6.
CLASS 2A
Section 4
At Highland National GC
Team state meet qualifiers
• Como Park 16 (Charlie Loth 16:21.2; Ben Clark 16:30.4; Hazel Small 16:41.2; Arthur Anderson 16:45.0; Logan Small 16:57.4; Niko Turnure 17:20.8; Colin Johnson 17:49.7).
• DeLaSalle 76 (John Steines 17:30.9; Miles Wahlberg 17:38.3; Owen Caputo Sullivan 17:44.0; Nathaniel Merrell 17:47.0; Arameni Villasenor 18:55.7; Aidric Axvig 19:25.8; Braden Prokott 19:29.0).
Other team scores
• Totino-Grace 88, Mahtomedi 89, St. Anthony 137, Hill-Murray 177, Columbia Heights 202, Mpls. Edison 223, St. Paul Washington 262, St. Paul Johnson 263.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Matthew Johnson, Mahtomedi, 16:53.9; Matthew Lindgren, Totino-Grace, 17:25.6; Matthew Misko, Totino-Grace, 17:33.0; Abraham Hanks, Mpls. Edison, 17:45.7; Aidan Downing, St. Anthony, 17:54.5; Matthew Studenski, Mahtomedi, 17:58.8.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4
At Highland National GC
Team state meet qualifiers
• White Bear Lake 58 (Logan Bailey 18:43.1; Isla Bloomquist 19:37.0; Amelai Nachtsheim 19:45.8; Clara Kolstad 20:39.8; Erika Milhofer 21:01.2; Anna Rogers 21:26.3; Brynn Heinsohn 21:32.8.
• St. Paul Central 60 (won tie-breaker; Halina Tompkins 19:16.0; Laura McClary 19:16.8; Lilian Schauer 20:35.5; Nora Murphy 20:42.2; Elsa Lindfors 21:03.3; Katie Norton-Bower 21:28.8; Rosie Veeder 22:02.3).
Other team scores
• Two Rivers 60, Woodbury 85, Stillwater 94, East Ridge 152, Tartan 214.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Lydia Franson, East Ridge, 18:36.7; Greta Shockey, Stillwater, 19:19.0; Josie Miller, Two Rivers, 19:24.1; Sophia Agan, Two Rivers, 19:26.8; Sarah Vaske, Woodbury, 19:35.0; Charlotte Chandler, Two Rivers, 19:40.7.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
Team state meet qualifiers
• Wayzata 22 (Maddie Gullickson 17:56.7; Lila Golomb 18:03.2; Alyson Kleyman 18:43.4; Miley Clark 18:51.6; Julia Link 18:58.4; Jazleen Malherek-Osorio 19:01.2; Addison Neitz 19:39.9).
• Mpls. Southwest 63 (Annika Midness 18:42.0; Keira Bell 19:15.4; Annabel Schendel 19:26.6; Nora Prekker 19:27.6; Zoe Sumner 20:01.1; Anatalya Graham 20:12.3; Karenna Gallagher 20:30.6).
Other team scores
• Edina 72, Hopkins 90, St. Louis Park 147, Armstrong 179, Mpls. Washburn 180.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Lyla Drayna, Edina, 18:37.2; Morgan Waechter, Hopkins, 18:53.7; Eva Jain, Edina, 19:13.9; Naomi Dybvig 19:20.0; Chloe Voyen, Hopkins, 19:27.8; Elanor Lindeman, St. Louis Park, 19:33.2.
CLASS 2A
Section 4
At Highland National GC
Team state meet qualifiers
• St. Anthony 50 (Ellie McCormick 21:27.6; Selam Noonan 21:31.4; Eliza Chinander 21:39.0; Piper Gushwa 21:43.9; Tatum Lyon 21:56.3; Emma Desouza 22:49.9; Mia Olsen 24:18.5).
• DeLaSalle 67 (Libby Krocak 20:51.3; Hannah Steines 20:51.6; Roenn Ollison 21:53.0; Louisa Ramondi 22:32.3; Clara Stevens 23:04.2; Rayne Stecklein 23:05.2; Julia Gao 23:16.2).
Other team scores
• St. Paul Como Park 80, Mahtomedi 96, Hill-Murray 100, Totino-Grace 157, Mpls. Edison 179, Mpls. Camden 207, St. Paul Johnson 278.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Olivia Braunshausen, Hill-Murray, 20:06.8; Breonna Hurry, Totino-Grace, 20:28.8; Calista Berkley, Hill-Murray, 20:31.2; Lu Beckman, St. Paul Como Park, 21:12.0; Lilly Coyle, St. Paul Como Park, 21:34.9; Vanessa Rogosheske, Mahtomedi, 21:43.9.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Mpls. Washburn 3, Bemidji 0
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Blake 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
• Totino-Grace 6, St. Cloud Tech 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• St. Paul Academy 2, St. Croix Prep 1, OT
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Edina 5, Duluth East 0
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Orono 2, Cloquet/Carlton 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Providence Academy 7, Concordia Academy 1
• St. Charles 1, St. Paul Academy 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Edina 5, Mounds View 2
• Rochester Mayo 4, Maple Grove 3
Fifth place
• Elk River 6, East Ridge 1
Third place
• Maple Grove 5, Mounds View 2
Championship
• Rochester Mayo 4, Edina 3
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Blake 7, Pine City 0
• Litchfield 5, Crookston 4
Fifth place
• St. James 7, Montevideo 0
Third place
• Pine City 4, Crookston 3
Championship
• Blake 6, Litchfield 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington def. Owatonna, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11
• Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
• Lakeville South def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-5, 25-16, 25-8
• New Prague def. Rochester Mayo, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Section 6
• Apple Valley def. Bloom. Jefferson, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
• Burnsville def. St. Louis Park, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 16-14
• Edina def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Austin, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
• Red Wing def. Albert Lea, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 27-29, 16-14
• Stewartville def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-11, 26-24
Section 2
• Mankato West def. Worthington, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
• Marshall def. New Ulm, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9
• St. Peter def. Hutchinson, 30-28, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
• Willmar def. Mankato East, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Section 4
• Hill-Murray def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
• Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-10, 25-4, 25-8
Section 5
• Big Lake def. Cooper, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15
• Monticello def. Mpls. Camden, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
• Zimmerman def. Fridley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Orono, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15
• Mound Westonka def. Holy Angels, 25-20, 15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13
• Northfield def. Richfield, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12
Section 7
• Grand Rapids def. Rock Ridge, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
• Hermantown def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16
• Princeton def. Cloquet, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
CLASS 2A
Section 5
• Blake def. Mpls. North, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13
• Dassel-Cokato def. Columbia Heights, 25-14, 25-6, 25-4
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Rockford, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 22-25, 16-14
• Kimball def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13
• Spectrum def. Breck, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22
Section 6
• Holdingford def. Staples-Motley, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
• Milaca def. Pierz, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17
• Minnewaska def. Osakis, 20-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-8
• Pillager def. Pequot Lakes, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9
• Royalton def. Melrose, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Foley, 25-19, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13
Section 7
• Barnum def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 18-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-17
• Crosby-Ironton def. Mesabi East, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
• Esko def. Pine City, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
• Greenway def. Hibbing, 22-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-21
• Mora def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13
• Proctor def. Int. Falls, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
• Rush City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
• Two Harbors, def. Aitkin, 25-8, 25-22, 25-21
Section 8
• Barnesville def. Warroad, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
• East Grand Forks def. Menahga, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12
• Perham def. Frazee, 19-25, 29-27, 25-6, 25-19
• Thief River Falls def. Pelican Rapids, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-4, 25-6
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23
• Braham def. Upsala, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
• Mille Lacs def. Hill City/Northland, 25-7, 25-18, 25-20
• Pine River-Backus def. East Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11
• Sebeka def. Verndale, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
• Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-21, 18-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-12
Section 6
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hancock, 25-6, 25-13, 25-16
• Breckenridge def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Wheaton/H-N, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Henning, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17
• New York Mills def. Park Christian, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
• Parkers Prairie def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21
• Underwood def. Lake Park-Audubon, 18-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-22
• West Central def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Section 7
• Bigfork def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 3-0
• Cherry def. Carlton/Wrenshall, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
• Chisholm def. NE Range, 3-0
• Cromwell-Wright def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
• Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
• Floodwood def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 25-17, 25-4, 25-15
• North Woods def. Mtn. Iron-Buhl, 25-10, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17
• South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Section 8
• Ada-Borup-West def. Red Lake County Central, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
• Badger/G-MR def. Warren-A-O, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Kelliher-Northome, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-9, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24
• Fosston def. Blackduck, 28-26, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23
• Kittson Central def. Climax-Fisher, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
• Red Lake Falls def. Lake of the Woods, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24
• Sacred Heart def. Northern Freeze, 25-12, 25-22, 27-25
Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament on Oct. 23, 2024
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities.