TUESDAY
Tuesday’s prep sports results in the metro area and outstate
High school sports results from the Twin Cities metro area and around the state.
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• South Washington County 7, St. Paul Johnson 3
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Edina 3, East Ridge 1
• Wayzata 5, Eagan 0
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Holy Angels 4, Orono 1
• Mahtomedi 7, Mankato East 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Providence Acad. 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
• SW Christian 2, Esko 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-8
• Waconia def. Chaska, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Section 7 • semifinals
• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
• Centennial def. Blaine, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22
Section 8 • semifinals
• Rogers def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 24-26, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-8, 25-17
• Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Caledonia def. Pine Island, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5
• Chatfield def. Medford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14
• Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-12, 25-22, 27-25
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18
Section 2 • semifinals
• Belle Plaine def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
• SW Christian def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24
• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
• Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
• Redwood Valley def. Luverne, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17
Section 4 • semifinals
• Concordia Academy def. Nova Classical, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
• Maple Lake def. Kimball, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14
• Providence Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 28-26, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9
• Watertown-Mayer def. Legacy Christian, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Section 6 • semifinals
• Albany def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18, 25-7
• Sauk Centre def. Royalton, 27-25, 25-16, 25-12
Section 8 • semifinals
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Barnesville, 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-12
• Hawley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Cleveland def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
• Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. SW Minn. Chr., 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19
Section 4 • semifinals
• New Life Academy def. PACT, 25-10, 25-13, 25-10
• West Lutheran def. Liberty Classical, 3-0
Section 5 • semifinals
• Pine River-Backus def. Swanville, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22
• Sebeka def. Browerville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Breckenridge, 22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 18-16
• West Central def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12
Section 8 • semifinals
• Ada-Borup West def. Badger/G-MR, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25, 25-10, 15-12
• Kittson County Central def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20
Delano starts fast, finishes strong to top Northfield for Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball title
The Tigers return to the state tournament after finishing runners-up to Marshall a year ago.