Tuesday’s prep sports results in the metro area and outstate

High school sports results from the Twin Cities metro area and around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 5:33AM
An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.
(Julio Cortez — DML - ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TUESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• South Washington County 7, St. Paul Johnson 3

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Edina 3, East Ridge 1

• Wayzata 5, Eagan 0

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Holy Angels 4, Orono 1

• Mahtomedi 7, Mankato East 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Providence Acad. 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

• SW Christian 2, Esko 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-8

• Waconia def. Chaska, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Section 7 • semifinals

• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17

• Centennial def. Blaine, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22

Section 8 • semifinals

• Rogers def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 24-26, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10

CLASS 3A

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-8, 25-17

• Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Caledonia def. Pine Island, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5

• Chatfield def. Medford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14

• Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-12, 25-22, 27-25

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18

Section 2 • semifinals

• Belle Plaine def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10

• SW Christian def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24

• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

• Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

• Redwood Valley def. Luverne, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17

Section 4 • semifinals

• Concordia Academy def. Nova Classical, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

• Maple Lake def. Kimball, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14

• Providence Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 28-26, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9

• Watertown-Mayer def. Legacy Christian, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

Section 6 • semifinals

• Albany def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18, 25-7

• Sauk Centre def. Royalton, 27-25, 25-16, 25-12

Section 8 • semifinals

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Barnesville, 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-12

• Hawley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Cleveland def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

• Minneota def. Renville County West, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. SW Minn. Chr., 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19

Section 4 • semifinals

• New Life Academy def. PACT, 25-10, 25-13, 25-10

• West Lutheran def. Liberty Classical, 3-0

Section 5 • semifinals

• Pine River-Backus def. Swanville, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22

• Sebeka def. Browerville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Section 6 • semifinals

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Breckenridge, 22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 18-16

• West Central def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12

Section 8 • semifinals

• Ada-Borup West def. Badger/G-MR, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25, 25-10, 15-12

• Kittson County Central def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20

Star Tribune staff

Delano starts fast, finishes strong to top Northfield for Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball title

The Tigers return to the state tournament after finishing runners-up to Marshall a year ago.

High Schools

Girls basketball: Providence Academy's Greenway narrows college list

Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway (30) dribbles the ball in the first half.
High Schools

Boys Soccer: Sondag's overtime goal sends Eagan to 3A title game against Maple Grove

