High Schools

Wednesday’s prep sports results

High school sports results from around the metro area and state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2024 at 4:40AM
An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.
(Julio Cortez — DML - ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ADAPTED SOCCER

PI DIVISION

• St. Paul Humboldt 3, South Suburban 1

SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hiawatha Coll. 6, Liberty Classical 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 5, Spring Lake Park 0

• Blaine 4, Park Center 0

• Centennial 2, Totino-Grace 2, tie

• Champlin Park 6, Coon Rapids 1

• Elk River 2, Rogers 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 2, Farmington 1

• Eagan 7, Apple Valley 0

• Lakeville North 3, Lakeville South 0

• Prior Lake 1, Eastview 0

• Shakopee 2, Rosemount 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mounds Park Academy 3, Nova Classical 0

• Orono 2, Breck 0

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 3, Crookston 0

• Hermantown 2, Duluth East 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

MCAA

• United Christian 5, ISM/Chesterton 1

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 9, Two Rivers 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0

• Champlin Park 10, Coon Rapids 1

• Maple Grove 6, Osseo 0

• Rogers 3, Elk River 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 7, Apple Valley 0

• Farmington 5, Burnsville 0

• Rosemount 4, Shakopee 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Washington 8, Harding 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 4, Roseville 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hope Academy 2, Minnehaha Academy 1

• PACT 1, Twin Cities Academy 1, tie

• Mpls. Southwest 1, St. Paul Central 0

• Spectrum 3, Princeton 2

• St. Paul Highland Park 2, Tartan 2, tie

• St. Paul Humboldt 5, Nova Classical 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Maple Grove 6, Monticello 1

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Mpls. Washburn 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake def. Minnehaha Academy, 22-25, 14-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-13

• Providence Academy def. Breck, 20-25, 27-29, 25-13, 25-18, 15-5

MCAA

• Liberty Classical def. LILA, 25-7, 25-10, 25-5

METRO EAST

• Hastings def. Hill-Murray, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20

• Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

• South St. Paul def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

• Tartan def. Two Rivers, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-11

• Farmington def. Burnsville, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

• Lakeville South def. Lakeville North, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

• Prior Lake def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

• Rosemount def. Shakopee, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park def. Washington, 25-13, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22

• Highland Park def. Humboldt, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

RANKINGS

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 3A: 1. Mpls. Washburn; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Eagan; 5. Rochester Mayo; 6. Woodbury; 7. Wayzata; 8. Edina; 9. Two Rivers; 10. Rosemount.

• Class 2A: 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Simley; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Orono; 6. (tie) Mankato East and Minneapolis Edison; 8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 9. Totino-Grace; 10. St. Thomas Academy.

• Class 1A: 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran; 9. Trinity; 10. Legacy Christian.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 3A: 1. White Bear Lake; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Woodbury; 5. East Ridge; 6. Spring Lake Park; 7. Stillwater; 8. Lakeville North; 9. Buffalo; 10. Maple Grove.

• Class 2A: 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 6. Cloquet-Carlton; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. Mankato West; 9. Orono; 10. Zimmerman.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from Star Tribune Game of the Week

Video Thumbnail01:55

Exclusive video highlights: Elk River high school football ran over Rogers high school football to record a 41-7 victory on Oct. 4 in The Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week.

High Schools

Eden Prairie defeats previously unbeaten Minnetonka in overtime thriller

card image
High Schools

Rislove, Altavilla power Two Rivers football past Washburn

card image