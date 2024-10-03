ADAPTED SOCCER
Wednesday’s prep sports results
High school sports results from around the metro area and state.
PI DIVISION
• St. Paul Humboldt 3, South Suburban 1
SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hiawatha Coll. 6, Liberty Classical 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 5, Spring Lake Park 0
• Blaine 4, Park Center 0
• Centennial 2, Totino-Grace 2, tie
• Champlin Park 6, Coon Rapids 1
• Elk River 2, Rogers 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 2, Farmington 1
• Eagan 7, Apple Valley 0
• Lakeville North 3, Lakeville South 0
• Prior Lake 1, Eastview 0
• Shakopee 2, Rosemount 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mounds Park Academy 3, Nova Classical 0
• Orono 2, Breck 0
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 3, Crookston 0
• Hermantown 2, Duluth East 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
MCAA
• United Christian 5, ISM/Chesterton 1
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 9, Two Rivers 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 3, Totino-Grace 0
• Champlin Park 10, Coon Rapids 1
• Maple Grove 6, Osseo 0
• Rogers 3, Elk River 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 7, Apple Valley 0
• Farmington 5, Burnsville 0
• Rosemount 4, Shakopee 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Washington 8, Harding 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 4, Roseville 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hope Academy 2, Minnehaha Academy 1
• PACT 1, Twin Cities Academy 1, tie
• Mpls. Southwest 1, St. Paul Central 0
• Spectrum 3, Princeton 2
• St. Paul Highland Park 2, Tartan 2, tie
• St. Paul Humboldt 5, Nova Classical 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Maple Grove 6, Monticello 1
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Mpls. Washburn 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake def. Minnehaha Academy, 22-25, 14-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-13
• Providence Academy def. Breck, 20-25, 27-29, 25-13, 25-18, 15-5
MCAA
• Liberty Classical def. LILA, 25-7, 25-10, 25-5
METRO EAST
• Hastings def. Hill-Murray, 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20
• Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
• South St. Paul def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
• Tartan def. Two Rivers, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-11
• Farmington def. Burnsville, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23
• Lakeville South def. Lakeville North, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
• Prior Lake def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
• Rosemount def. Shakopee, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park def. Washington, 25-13, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22
• Highland Park def. Humboldt, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
RANKINGS
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. Mpls. Washburn; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Eagan; 5. Rochester Mayo; 6. Woodbury; 7. Wayzata; 8. Edina; 9. Two Rivers; 10. Rosemount.
• Class 2A: 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Simley; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Orono; 6. (tie) Mankato East and Minneapolis Edison; 8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 9. Totino-Grace; 10. St. Thomas Academy.
• Class 1A: 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran; 9. Trinity; 10. Legacy Christian.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. White Bear Lake; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Woodbury; 5. East Ridge; 6. Spring Lake Park; 7. Stillwater; 8. Lakeville North; 9. Buffalo; 10. Maple Grove.
• Class 2A: 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 6. Cloquet-Carlton; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. Mankato West; 9. Orono; 10. Zimmerman.
Exclusive video highlights: Elk River high school football ran over Rogers high school football to record a 41-7 victory on Oct. 4 in The Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week.