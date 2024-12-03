Basketball • boys
Minnesota high school sports results for Monday, Dec. 2
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Math & Science 100, AFSA 24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Heritage Christian 94, Mounds Park Academy 52
• Hope Academy 61, United Christian 52
• Mpls. North 73, Hiawatha Collegiate 69
• PACT 93, Nova Classical 61
• South St. Paul 89, Twin Cities Academy 67
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 68, New Ulm Cathedral 59
• Border West 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 64
• Byron 76, Austin 62
• Cherry 78, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53
• Cleveland 75, Alden-Conger 68
• Climax-Fisher 62, Blackduck 49
• Fertile-Beltrami 77, Win-E-Mac 45
• Fosston 67, Bagley 46
• Goodhue 85, Fillmore Central 45
• Lake City 74, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64
• Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Hayfield 50
• Lewiston-Altura 72, Rochester Lourdes 40
• Martin County West 73, United South Central 54
• Murray County Central 93, Canby 48
• Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, McGregor 65
• Pelican Rapids 77, Crookston 40
• Pine Island 70, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 43
• Rushford-Peterson 82, Lyle-Pacelli 47
• Schaeffer Academy 56, Kingsland 52
• Warroad 70, Northern 52
Basketball • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mounds Park Acad. 48, St.P. Humboldt 37
• Mpls. South 58, South St. Paul 40
• New Life Acad. 77, Liberty Classical 46
MINNESOTA
• Austin 61, Kasson-Mantorville 51
• BOLD 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35
• Byron 74, Pine Island 48
• Carlton-Wrenshall 46, Greenway 37
• Climax-Fisher 83, Blackduck 66
• Esko 60, Superior (Wis.) 53
• Fosston 45, Fertile-Beltrami 39
• Goodhue 70, Rochester Lourdes 53
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 48, Win-E-Mac 40
• Hayfield 67, Southland 61
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Sibley East 30
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Dawson-Boyd 34
• Kittson Central 80, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 51
• Lake City 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
• Lanesboro 50, South Winneshiek (Ia.) 28
• Mankato Loyola 70, Cleveland 47
• Medford 43, Lyle-Pacelli 28
• Nicollet 66, Madelia 44
• Red Lake County Central 79, Bagley 55
• Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 36
• St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Foley 51
• Stewartville 64, Cannon Falls 29
• Triton 77, La Crescent 40
• West Central 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 59
Hockey • boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 8, Chanhassen 3
• Minneapolis 12, SW Christian/Richfield 0
• Waconia 6, Northern Edge 1
MINNESOTA
• Faribault 4, Windom 3
