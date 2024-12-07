High Schools

Minnesota high school sports results for Friday, Dec. 6

Scores and results from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2024 at 5:53AM
(Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Friday

Basketball • Boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 100, Forest Lake 69

• Cambridge-Isanti 80, Elk River 55

• Cedar Mountain 86, Lester Prairie 75

• Concordia Acad. 61, Mpls. Edison 59

• Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 51

• Eagle Ridge 54, Math & Science 46

• Eau Claire Mem. (Wis.) 77, Burnsville 53

• Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56

• Edina 72, Maple Grove 70

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Sibley East 51

• Grand Rapids 85, Hutchinson 64

• Hastings 74, Northfield 68

• Heritage Christian 84, St. Agnes 68

• Janesville-W-P 83, Jordan 64

• Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77

• Monticello 67, Buffalo 57

• Mounds View 61, St. Anthony 50

• Mpls. South 57, Cooper 53

• New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

• North Lakes 81, AFSA 18

• Nova Classical 77, Mounds Park Acad. 63

• PACT 70, CHOF 54

• Princeton 72, Rocori 58

• River Falls (Wis.) 62, Mahtomedi 56

• Roch. Mayo 68, White Bear Lake 64

• Rockford 82, Brooklyn Center 51

• St. Croix Prep 81, St. Paul Wash. 62

• St. Paul Como Park 91, Liberty Classical 71

• St. Paul Harding 79, Mpls. Camden 77

• St. Paul Humb. 77, ISM/Chesterton 36

• St. Paul Johnson 74, South St. Paul 38

• Trinity 89, Higher Ground 64

• Two Rivers 72, Fridley 71

• Woodbury 67, Duluth East 51

• Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 48

MINNESOTA

• Barnesville 77, Park Rapids 62

• Blooming Prairie 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57

• Blue Earth Area 108, Windom 68

• Caledonia 77, Rushford-Peterson 58

• Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Fosston 68

• Cromwell 73, McGregor 45

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, Hawley 37

• East Grand Forks 77, Thief River Falls 69

• Ely 73, International Falls 32

• Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47

• Hibbing 86, Hermantown 56

• Kasson-Mantorville 68, Rochester Lourdes 60

• Kingsland 72, Grand Meadow 50

• Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Ortonville 41

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 48

• Madelia 80, NRHEG 25

• Marshall 71, Luverne 59

• Mora 87, Crosby-Ironton 30

• North Woods 80, Carlton-Wrenshall 48

• Northland 82, Hill City 79

• Park Christian 76, Sacred Heart 59

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Dover-Eyota 65

• Rock Ridge 75, Greenway 58

• Schaeffer Academy 66, Mabel-Canton 52

• Southland 78, Lanesboro 33

• Springfield 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59

• St. Charles 71, Lewiston-Altura 57

• St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Maple River 70

• Staples-Motley 65, Frazee 43

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 92, Minneota 67

• United South Central 50, Bethlehem Academy 45

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Stephen-Argyle 60

• Warroad 73, Crookston 52

• Win-E-Mac 78, Blackduck 47

Basketball • Girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy 108, Breck 21

ST. PAUL CITY

• Washington/Johnson 67, Highland Park 20

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 57, Roseville 42

• Forest Lake 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

• Stillwater 56, Woodbury 48

• White Bear Lake 55, Irondale 41

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 65, Columbia Heights 44

• Avail Academy 56, Recording Arts 18

• Blake 54, Twin Cities Academy 43

• Crosby-Ironton 74, Anoka 65

• Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47

• Eden Prairie 60, Prior Lake 50

• Elk River 62, Becker 44

• Glencoe-SL 63, Sibley East 42

• Holy Angels 80, Burnsville 42

• Jordan 65, Esko 35

• Kerkhoven-M-S 67, Litchfield 33

• Lester Prairie 80, Cedar Mountain 74

• Monticello 69, Buffalo 33

• Mounds View 60, St. Anthony 43

• Mpls. Roosevelt 61, St. Paul Harding 13

• Mpls. Southwest 55, South St. Paul 44

• New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

• New Prague 74, Hutchinson 52

• North St. Paul 45, Hiawatha Coll. 10

• Nova Classical 56, St. Paul Humboldt 16

• Orono 78, St. Peter 55

• Pequot Lakes 69, SW Christian 62

• Providence Academy 94, Albany 24

• Red Wing 67, Albert Lea 18

• Redwood Valley 62, Belle Plaine 61

• Rock Ridge 61, North Branch 41

• St. Agnes 55, Heritage Christian 42

• St. Paul Como Park 63, Hastings 56

• Swanville 67, Howard Lake-W-W 46

• Two Rivers 68, Bloom. Jefferson 51

• United Christian 58, St. Croix Prep 41

• Wayzata 102, Park Center 31

• West Lutheran 69, Liberty Classical 34

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 77, Willmar 59

• Austin 54, Rochester Marshall 45

• Barnesville 76, Park Rapids 38

• Barnum 52, Mille Lacs 33

• Benson 75, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67

• Bertha-Hewitt 66, Pillager 36

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Ortonville 15

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Madelia 37

• Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 31

• Cass Lake-Bena 84, Kelliher-Northome 64

• Central Minnesota Christian 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42

• Chatfield 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

• Crookston 64, Warroad 29

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Hawley 55

• East Grand Forks 61, Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 45

• Fairmont 59, St. James Area 41

• Fillmore Central 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48

• Floodwood 63, Cook County 23

• Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 48

• Grand Meadow 52, Kingsland 36

• Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Edgerton 41

• Holdingford 53, Foley 42

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Hayfield 59

• Kittson Central 86, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44

• Lake Park-Audubon 57, Mahnomen-Waubun 39

• Lake of the Woods 55, Red Lake 8

• Lewiston-Altura 63, St. Charles 50

• Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56

• Maple Lake 67, St John’s Prep 32

• Marshall 62, Luverne 22

• Melrose 51, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 47

• Menahga 86, Henning 22

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 54

• Minnewaska 53, Montevideo 28

• Moorhead 48, Jamestown (N.D.) 42

• Moose Lake/Willow River 52, Two Harbors 40

• Murray County Central 60, SW Minnesota Christian 59

• Nevis 63, Laporte 34

• Osakis 50, Pierz 46

• Parkers Prairie 66, Brandon-Evansville 53

• Pine River-Backus 63, Blackduck 55

• Red Lake County Central 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

• Rothsay 49, Battle Lake 36

• Royalton 61, Milaca 53

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Red Rock Central 5

• Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49

• Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Christian 41

• Sleepy Eye 78, New Ulm Cathedral 50

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 27

• Southland 49, Lanesboro 48

• St. Cloud 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

• Underwood 69, Ashby 11

• United South Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 43

• Wadena-Deer Creek 64, Verndale 6

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Chisholm 57

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Blooming Prairie 41

• Waukon (Iowa) 68, Spring Grove 67

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Mountain Lake Area 16

• Windom 84, Blue Earth Area 39

Gymnastics • Girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Highland Park 120.1, South St. Paul 112.15. All-around: Ellie Pavlis, St. Paul Highland Park, 30.775.

Hockey • Boys

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 3, Cambridge-Isanti 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 10, Lakeville North 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Park of C.G. 4, East Ridge 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• Minneapolis 4, Duluth Denfeld 2

• Moorhead 6, Andover 2

• Pine City Area 7, Becker/Big Lake 1

• Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, New Prague 2

• St. Paul Highland Park 8, Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 1

MINNESOTA

• Ely 5, Mora/Milaca 2

• Grand Rapids 2, Roseau 1, OT

• International Falls 10, Beaver Brae (Ont.) 0

• Park Rapids 5, Lake of the Woods 3

• Prairie Centre 5, Windom 3

• Warroad 5, Rock Ridge 2

Hockey • Girls

METRO WEST

• Holy Angels 9, New Prague 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, OT

• Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 1, OT

• Roseau 2, Buffalo 0

• Warroad 3, Gentry Academy 0

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2

• Crookston 2, Rock Ridge 1

• Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0

• Fergus Falls 3, Thief River Falls 2

• River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1

• Worthington 6, Prairie Center 1

