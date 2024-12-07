Friday
Minnesota high school sports results for Friday, Dec. 6
Scores and results from around the state.
Basketball • Boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 100, Forest Lake 69
• Cambridge-Isanti 80, Elk River 55
• Cedar Mountain 86, Lester Prairie 75
• Concordia Acad. 61, Mpls. Edison 59
• Duluth Denfeld 78, North Branch 51
• Eagle Ridge 54, Math & Science 46
• Eau Claire Mem. (Wis.) 77, Burnsville 53
• Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56
• Edina 72, Maple Grove 70
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 84, Sibley East 51
• Grand Rapids 85, Hutchinson 64
• Hastings 74, Northfield 68
• Heritage Christian 84, St. Agnes 68
• Janesville-W-P 83, Jordan 64
• Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77
• Monticello 67, Buffalo 57
• Mounds View 61, St. Anthony 50
• Mpls. South 57, Cooper 53
• New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40
• North Lakes 81, AFSA 18
• Nova Classical 77, Mounds Park Acad. 63
• PACT 70, CHOF 54
• Princeton 72, Rocori 58
• River Falls (Wis.) 62, Mahtomedi 56
• Roch. Mayo 68, White Bear Lake 64
• Rockford 82, Brooklyn Center 51
• St. Croix Prep 81, St. Paul Wash. 62
• St. Paul Como Park 91, Liberty Classical 71
• St. Paul Harding 79, Mpls. Camden 77
• St. Paul Humb. 77, ISM/Chesterton 36
• St. Paul Johnson 74, South St. Paul 38
• Trinity 89, Higher Ground 64
• Two Rivers 72, Fridley 71
• Woodbury 67, Duluth East 51
• Zimmerman 74, Little Falls 48
MINNESOTA
• Barnesville 77, Park Rapids 62
• Blooming Prairie 61, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57
• Blue Earth Area 108, Windom 68
• Caledonia 77, Rushford-Peterson 58
• Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Fosston 68
• Cromwell 73, McGregor 45
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, Hawley 37
• East Grand Forks 77, Thief River Falls 69
• Ely 73, International Falls 32
• Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47
• Hibbing 86, Hermantown 56
• Kasson-Mantorville 68, Rochester Lourdes 60
• Kingsland 72, Grand Meadow 50
• Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Ortonville 41
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 48
• Madelia 80, NRHEG 25
• Marshall 71, Luverne 59
• Mora 87, Crosby-Ironton 30
• North Woods 80, Carlton-Wrenshall 48
• Northland 82, Hill City 79
• Park Christian 76, Sacred Heart 59
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, Dover-Eyota 65
• Rock Ridge 75, Greenway 58
• Schaeffer Academy 66, Mabel-Canton 52
• Southland 78, Lanesboro 33
• Springfield 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59
• St. Charles 71, Lewiston-Altura 57
• St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Maple River 70
• Staples-Motley 65, Frazee 43
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 92, Minneota 67
• United South Central 50, Bethlehem Academy 45
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65, Stephen-Argyle 60
• Warroad 73, Crookston 52
• Win-E-Mac 78, Blackduck 47
Basketball • Girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy 108, Breck 21
ST. PAUL CITY
• Washington/Johnson 67, Highland Park 20
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 57, Roseville 42
• Forest Lake 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 46
• Stillwater 56, Woodbury 48
• White Bear Lake 55, Irondale 41
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 65, Columbia Heights 44
• Avail Academy 56, Recording Arts 18
• Blake 54, Twin Cities Academy 43
• Crosby-Ironton 74, Anoka 65
• Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47
• Eden Prairie 60, Prior Lake 50
• Elk River 62, Becker 44
• Glencoe-SL 63, Sibley East 42
• Holy Angels 80, Burnsville 42
• Jordan 65, Esko 35
• Kerkhoven-M-S 67, Litchfield 33
• Lester Prairie 80, Cedar Mountain 74
• Monticello 69, Buffalo 33
• Mounds View 60, St. Anthony 43
• Mpls. Roosevelt 61, St. Paul Harding 13
• Mpls. Southwest 55, South St. Paul 44
• New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40
• New Prague 74, Hutchinson 52
• North St. Paul 45, Hiawatha Coll. 10
• Nova Classical 56, St. Paul Humboldt 16
• Orono 78, St. Peter 55
• Pequot Lakes 69, SW Christian 62
• Providence Academy 94, Albany 24
• Red Wing 67, Albert Lea 18
• Redwood Valley 62, Belle Plaine 61
• Rock Ridge 61, North Branch 41
• St. Agnes 55, Heritage Christian 42
• St. Paul Como Park 63, Hastings 56
• Swanville 67, Howard Lake-W-W 46
• Two Rivers 68, Bloom. Jefferson 51
• United Christian 58, St. Croix Prep 41
• Wayzata 102, Park Center 31
• West Lutheran 69, Liberty Classical 34
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 77, Willmar 59
• Austin 54, Rochester Marshall 45
• Barnesville 76, Park Rapids 38
• Barnum 52, Mille Lacs 33
• Benson 75, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67
• Bertha-Hewitt 66, Pillager 36
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Ortonville 15
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Madelia 37
• Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 31
• Cass Lake-Bena 84, Kelliher-Northome 64
• Central Minnesota Christian 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42
• Chatfield 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
• Crookston 64, Warroad 29
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Hawley 55
• East Grand Forks 61, Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 45
• Fairmont 59, St. James Area 41
• Fillmore Central 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48
• Floodwood 63, Cook County 23
• Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 48
• Grand Meadow 52, Kingsland 36
• Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Edgerton 41
• Holdingford 53, Foley 42
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Hayfield 59
• Kittson Central 86, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44
• Lake Park-Audubon 57, Mahnomen-Waubun 39
• Lake of the Woods 55, Red Lake 8
• Lewiston-Altura 63, St. Charles 50
• Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56
• Maple Lake 67, St John’s Prep 32
• Marshall 62, Luverne 22
• Melrose 51, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 47
• Menahga 86, Henning 22
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 54
• Minnewaska 53, Montevideo 28
• Moorhead 48, Jamestown (N.D.) 42
• Moose Lake/Willow River 52, Two Harbors 40
• Murray County Central 60, SW Minnesota Christian 59
• Nevis 63, Laporte 34
• Osakis 50, Pierz 46
• Parkers Prairie 66, Brandon-Evansville 53
• Pine River-Backus 63, Blackduck 55
• Red Lake County Central 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
• Rothsay 49, Battle Lake 36
• Royalton 61, Milaca 53
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Red Rock Central 5
• Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49
• Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Christian 41
• Sleepy Eye 78, New Ulm Cathedral 50
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 27
• Southland 49, Lanesboro 48
• St. Cloud 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
• Underwood 69, Ashby 11
• United South Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 43
• Wadena-Deer Creek 64, Verndale 6
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Chisholm 57
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Blooming Prairie 41
• Waukon (Iowa) 68, Spring Grove 67
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Mountain Lake Area 16
• Windom 84, Blue Earth Area 39
Gymnastics • Girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Highland Park 120.1, South St. Paul 112.15. All-around: Ellie Pavlis, St. Paul Highland Park, 30.775.
Hockey • Boys
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton 3, Cambridge-Isanti 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 10, Lakeville North 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Park of C.G. 4, East Ridge 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• Minneapolis 4, Duluth Denfeld 2
• Moorhead 6, Andover 2
• Pine City Area 7, Becker/Big Lake 1
• Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, New Prague 2
• St. Paul Highland Park 8, Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) 1
MINNESOTA
• Ely 5, Mora/Milaca 2
• Grand Rapids 2, Roseau 1, OT
• International Falls 10, Beaver Brae (Ont.) 0
• Park Rapids 5, Lake of the Woods 3
• Prairie Centre 5, Windom 3
• Warroad 5, Rock Ridge 2
Hockey • Girls
METRO WEST
• Holy Angels 9, New Prague 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, OT
• Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 1, OT
• Roseau 2, Buffalo 0
• Warroad 3, Gentry Academy 0
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2
• Crookston 2, Rock Ridge 1
• Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 0
• Fergus Falls 3, Thief River Falls 2
• River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1
• Worthington 6, Prairie Center 1
