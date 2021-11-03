The boys' and girls' state soccer tournament has reached U.S. Bank Stadium, with six boys semifinal games on Wednesday and six girls semifinal games on Thursday.

Check back here throughout the day for all of our coverage:

Wednesday's boys' semifinals results

Mounds View 2, Rochester Mayo 0

Mounds View boys' soccer players and coaches could savor the waning seconds of their Class 3A state tournament semifinal victory Wednesday thanks to the fleet feet of junior midfielder Simon Greer, who raced for a 70 yard score with seconds left on the clock for a 2-0 victory. Read the game story here.

Rosemount 2, Duluth East 1

Willmar vs. Orono, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Angels vs. Mahtomedi, 2:30 p.m.

PIZM (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa) vs. Southwest Christian, 5 p.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's girls' semifinals schedule

Stillwater vs. Edina, 8 a.m.

Rosemount vs. Centennial, 10 a.m.

Cloquet-Carlton vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 12:30 p.m.

Mahtomedi vs. Holy Angels, 2:30 p.m.

Breck School vs. Holy Family, 5 p.m.

Winona Cotter vs. Minnehaha Academy, 7 p.m.

