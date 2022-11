Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Not long after sunrise Friday, a run of six soccer state championship games will begin at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's a look at who will play and when:

Class 3A girls, 8 a.m.

No. 5 seed Edina (16-4-1) vs. No. 2 seed Rosemount (20-1)

Rosemount lost Sept. 6 and has won 16 in a row since, by a cumulative score of 72-3.

Class 3A boys, 10:15 a.m.

No. 1 seed Wayzata (18-1-2) vs. No. 3 seed Woodbury (15-1-3)

Three Wayzata players — forwards Xander Anderson and Joe Highfield and defender Joey Burica — made the Star Tribune All-Metro first team.

Class 2A girls, 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 seed Mahtomedi (18-2) vs. No. 2 seed Holy Angels (19-2)

Mahtomedi was a .500 team a long time ago; the Zephyrs were 2-2 on Sept. 1.

Class 2A boys, 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (21-0) vs. No. 2 seed DeLaSalle (14-5-1)

Fact: Until the postseason, Hill-Murray had given up one goal all season. The Pioneers have allowed four in the playoffs.

Class 1A girls, 5 p.m.

No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy (11-5-3) vs. No. 4 seed St. Anthony (13-3-1)

Fact: St. Paul Academy's last loss came Oct. 6. Six wins in a row since.

Class 1A boys, 7:15 p.m.

No. 4 seed St. Paul Academy (13-3-3) vs. unseeded St. Anthony (12-6-2)

Fact: St. Paul Academy won its quarterfinal and semifinal games 6-0.